Michael “Mickey” Wayne Koontz (1948 – 2022)

Earl Daniel “Danny” Bowers passed to his heavenly home on Sunday, Sept 4, 2022, in the morning hours, surrounded by family.

He was born on April 26, 1935, to James Earl Bowers and Clara Carper Bowers.

He graduated from Edinburgh High School, Shenandoah County, Va. He was known as “Danny” in Shenandoah County, VA, but when the family moved to Warren County, he became “Earl.”

He was known for his hard work and honesty by many people and coworkers. He will be sadly missed by his family and all the people he touched in his 87 years with us.

He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Carolyn Reedy Bowers; and his children, daughter Tancy Seal and husband Garry, son Tom Bowers and wife Lori, son Dennis Bowers and wife Ellen, daughter Lori Nebel and husband Mark, and daughter-in-law Evelyn Bowers. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Proceeding him in death are his parents; a sister, Evelyn Bowers Baker; and a son, Daniel Lee Bowers.

The family night will be at Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, VA, on Thursday night, September 8, from 6-8 pm, and the funeral service will be held at Maddox Funeral Home on Friday, September 9, at 11 am, officiated by Pastor Anne Sisson.

The family will have a private graveside burial with Sherry Waddell officiating.

Pallbearers will be Daniel Lee Bower II, Drew Washborne, Michael Bowers, James Morris, Daniel Lee Bowers III, and Billy Bowers.

Memorial contributions can be sent to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 Cork Street, Unit 405, Winchester, VA 22601 or Limeton United Methodist Church, Sue McIntosh, 692 Red Hille Way, Bentonville, VA 22610