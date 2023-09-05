Obituaries
Michael “Mike” Vannais Riley (1953 – 2023)
Michael “Mike” Vannais Riley, 70, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, September 4, 2023, in the comfort of his home.
A funeral service will be held for Mike at 11:oo a.m. on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. in Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Following all services, the burial will take place at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
A visitation will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home.
Mike was born on January 23, 1953, in Front Royal, Virginia, to the late Sill Riley and Jeannie Henry. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Marvin Eugene Riley.
Surviving Mike is his loving wife of 52 years, Gina Riley of Front Royal; his children, Tammy Michelle Sagar (Steve) of Front Royal, Jeremey Riley of Winchester, Virginia, and Michael Anthony “Tony” Riley of Martinsburg, West Virginia; his siblings, Linda Marie Riley (Elzie) of Luray, Virginia, Brian Eugene Henry (Megan) of Front Royal and David Allen Riley (Teresa) of Stanley, Virginia; his two friends that were like brothers, Gordon Hunt of Woodstock and Jerry Henry of Front Royal; his mother-in-law, Laura Hardester (Mr. B); his brother-in-law, William Torbert (Beth); his nephew, Lawrence Torbert; his grandchildren, Brittany Maccue, Richard Spiesman, Stephen Sagar, Jacob Riley and Keeley Huff; his 7 great-grandchildren; and several nephews.
Mike worked as the Maintenance Director for Warren County Public Schools for 21 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing golf and pool, and he loved to read. He was the most loving husband that any wife could ask for. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to make people laugh.
Pallbearers are Steve Sagar, Michael Riley, Brian Henry, Jacob Riley, and Jerry Henry.
He was cherished by his family and will be deeply missed.
Obituaries
H. Steadman Finch, Jr. (1944 – 2023)
H. Steadman Finch, Jr., 79, of Woodstock, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, under the wonderful and compassionate care of Blue Ridge Hospice at Winchester Medical Center.
Steadman was born April 23, 1944, in Arlington, Virginia. He grew up in Herndon with his parents, the late Huntley S. Finch, Sr., and Mary Elizabeth Woody Finch. Steadman raised his family with his wife, Connie Runyon Finch, until her death in 1998.
Steadman is survived by his loving wife, Barbara A. Stokes Finch; two daughters, Stacy E. Finch and Carrie E. Finch-Smith and her husband Jamie; stepchildren, Michele Turley and her husband David and Michael Miller and his wife Sirikul; bonus daughters, Sharon Lisa, and Brandi; ten grandchildren; one great-grandson; his beloved dachshund, Sunshine; a sister, Phyllis Gardner; and a host of other family and friends.
After graduating from Herndon High School, Steadman worked for several years for his family’s business, Horn Motors, in Herndon. He then worked for his wife’s family business, Runyon Well Drilling, until he bought and ran the business with his business partner for over a decade.
Along with Connie and the children, Steadman was an involved member of Dranesville Church of the Brethren, using his talents and expertise to serve the congregation in many different roles.
The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 9, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 am with Sammy Campbell officiating. After the service, there will be a potluck meal at Front Royal Church of the Brethren, 106 West 13th Street, Front Royal, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dranesville Church of the Brethren, 11500 Leesburg Pike, Herndon, Virginia 20170, or Blue Ridge Hospice, 433 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Obituaries
Joan Elizabeth Johnston (1938 – 2023)
Joan Elizabeth Johnston, 84, of Bentonville and Woodstock, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Hidden Springs Senior Living.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia, with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Ms. Johnston was born on November 20, 1938, in Alexandria, Virginia, to the late Earl and Viola Grubbs. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Bonnie Grubbs. She was a graduate of George Washington University in Washington, DC, and a member of the Kappa Delta Sorority. She was a past member of the Shenandoah Valley Music Guild and retired from Colony House Furniture in Arlington, Virginia, serving as Treasurer.
Survivors include her brother, John B. Grubbs of Front Royal and Stephens City, Virginia; niece, Carol Beth Kline of Strasburg, Virginia; two nephews, Timmy Grubbs of Strasburg, Virginia and Daniel Grubbs of Denver, Colorado; two great nieces, Jessica Aleshire of Front Royal, Virginia and Amber Tharpe of Stephens City, Virginia and two great nephews, William Tharpe of Strasburg, Virginia and James Tharpe of Foot Hood, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741, or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Obituaries
Barbara “Barb” Beckwith Mercuro (1936 – 2023)
On the morning of August 27, 2023, Barbara “Barb” Beckwith Mercuro entered eternal rest surrounded by loved ones at her home in Front Royal, Virginia. A loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Barbara took great pride in her family and her farm, on which she peacefully passed away at the age of 87.
Barbara was born on June 6, 1936, to parents John and Virginia Beckwith in McConnelsville, Ohio. Barbara attended Ohio University and later moved to Cincinnati, Ohio, to work for General Electric, where she met and married Toby Mercuro. In 1965, she moved to Front Royal, Virginia, where she raised her three children. Shortly after, Barbara settled in Rockland on Springdale Farm. She was a member of Rockland Community Church and was active in 4-H with her children while managing the family farm. Barbara was loving and compassionate, endeared by many for the emotional and intellectual support she gave to others.
Always opening her door for guests and neighbors, Barbara’s kind smile and witty personality will be missed by those fortunate to have known her. Tales of Barb’s antics will be fondly remembered for years to come. Passionate about spending time with her family, Barbara spent almost every Fourth of July celebrating with laughter and fireworks with family and friends in Bethany Beach, Delaware.
Barbara is survived by children, Thomas Mercuro, Ginger Van Houten, and Rebecca (Edwin) Eastham, and grandchildren, Katie (Rob) Sapunor, Kristen, Lindsay, Sarah, Quinn, Elizabeth, Matthew, Alisa, and Alex. Two great-grandchildren also survive her, Alex and Will, her brother Mike Beckwith, bonus daughter Loretta (Tom) Ysrael Massie and daughter Olivia, and long-time family friends Bill & Ellen Lamb and family. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Virginia Beckwith, and sister-in-law, LaVerne Beckwith.
On September 9, visitation will occur at the Rockland Community Church, 2921 Rockland Road, Front Royal VA, from 2-3 p.m., with a memorial service at 3 p.m. Followed by a reception in celebration of her life in the Parish Hall—a private burial to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Rockland Community Church or North Warren Fire Department.
Obituaries
Beverly Ann Sprague (1949 – 2023)
Beverly Ann Sprague, 74, of Arlington, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at Virginia Hospital Center.
Ms. Sprague was born on August 10, 1949, in Shenandoah, Virginia, to the late Eric Boyer and Frances Kite Cole.
Survivors include her daughter, Stacey Ann Sprague; granddaughter, Savannah Nicole Mullins; special friend, Ronald Lee Mullins; and five siblings.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Maddox Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.
Obituaries
Patty Gail Keaton (1943 – 2023)
Patty Gail Keaton, 79, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 31, at 10:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Dyke officiating. Interment will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park in Winchester. Following the graveside service, a celebration of Patty’s life will be held at Rivermont Baptist Church, 575 Catlett Mountain Road, Front Royal; all are welcome to attend.
Patty was born November 15, 1943, in Princeton, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Marvin Harmon Sr. and Irene Ocie Bowden Harmon Rose.
She retired from Shopper’s Food Warehouse as a Deli Manager after 20+ dedicated years.
Surviving are her two sons, Carlos R. “Dicky” Keaton and his wife Janet Keaton of Front Royal and Michael R. “Mike” Keaton and his wife Tammy Keaton of Culpeper; one brother, Marvin Harmon, Jr. of Princeton, West Virginia; six grandchildren whom she greatly loved, Amanda “Tigar” Harrison, Ashley Keaton, Krystal “Kirby” Albers, Cassandra Keaton, Ryan Keaton, and Karen Keaton; two step-grandchildren, Kirsten Spencer, and Aaron Harlan; and three great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be members of the family.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 31, from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
The family would like to thank Blue Ridge Hospice for all their love and support.
Obituaries
Charles Denver Bailey, Jr. (1978 – 2023)
Charles Denver Bailey, Jr., 44, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
Services will be private at a later date.
Mr. Bailey was born on December 26, 1978, in Warren County, Virginia, to the late Charles Sr. and Linda Bailey. He was also preceded in death by his nephew, Joshua Lillard.
Survivors include his Fiancée, Tiffany Carter of Front Royal; son, Charles Bailey III of Front Royal; two stepsons, Jeremiah Silveus of Woodstock, Virginia and Bentley Calvert of Woodstock; two sisters, Kimberly Simonpietri of Front Royal and Dorothy Hicks of Front Royal; his son’s mother, Melissa Cooley of Front Royal and nieces and nephews, Dustin Merritt (Jenny), Nolan Whitmer, Hailey Whitmer, Jessica Merritt (Ryan), Jenna Merritt-King (Travis), Matthew McInturff (Rae), Stephen McInturff, Hailey McInturff, Cody Lillard, Jordan Lillard and Madelyn Hicks.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family to assist with expenses or to https://gofund.me/e6b9701c.