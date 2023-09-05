Michael “Mike” Vannais Riley (1953 – 2023)

Michael “Mike” Vannais Riley, 70, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, September 4, 2023, in the comfort of his home.

A funeral service will be held for Mike at 11:oo a.m. on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. in Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Following all services, the burial will take place at Prospect Hill Cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home.

Mike was born on January 23, 1953, in Front Royal, Virginia, to the late Sill Riley and Jeannie Henry. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Marvin Eugene Riley.

Surviving Mike is his loving wife of 52 years, Gina Riley of Front Royal; his children, Tammy Michelle Sagar (Steve) of Front Royal, Jeremey Riley of Winchester, Virginia, and Michael Anthony “Tony” Riley of Martinsburg, West Virginia; his siblings, Linda Marie Riley (Elzie) of Luray, Virginia, Brian Eugene Henry (Megan) of Front Royal and David Allen Riley (Teresa) of Stanley, Virginia; his two friends that were like brothers, Gordon Hunt of Woodstock and Jerry Henry of Front Royal; his mother-in-law, Laura Hardester (Mr. B); his brother-in-law, William Torbert (Beth); his nephew, Lawrence Torbert; his grandchildren, Brittany Maccue, Richard Spiesman, Stephen Sagar, Jacob Riley and Keeley Huff; his 7 great-grandchildren; and several nephews.

Mike worked as the Maintenance Director for Warren County Public Schools for 21 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing golf and pool, and he loved to read. He was the most loving husband that any wife could ask for. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to make people laugh.

Pallbearers are Steve Sagar, Michael Riley, Brian Henry, Jacob Riley, and Jerry Henry.

He was cherished by his family and will be deeply missed.