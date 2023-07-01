Connect with us

Obituaries

Michael P. Bauer (1954 – 2023)

Published

2 hours ago

on

Michael P. Bauer, 68, passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

Mike was born on December 27, 1954, in Milwaukee, WI.  He was the youngest of the five children of the late Michael and Dorothy (Bloedow) Bauer.  Mike is survived by his brother Randolph (Margie) Bauer, sister Corinne (Robert) McGeever, and deceased sisters Christine Bauer and Geraldine Ward.  Also, he is survived by several nephews, one niece, and a great-nephew.

Mike was a talented finish carpenter, painter, and bricklayer.   He loved vegetable gardening and canning, all things history, water skiing, and working on everything mechanical.

Thanks to all that have supported and helped Mike over the years.  A special thank you to George Cline and David Knowles for their kindness.

Mike will be laid to rest at Bennett’s Chapel Cemetery with a private service.

James L. Gray (1948 – 2023)

Published

24 hours ago

on

June 30, 2023

By

James L. Gray, age 75, died unexpectedly on June 25, 2023, in Winchester, Virginia.

James L. Gray

He is survived in death by his daughter, Rebecca G. Williams, and husband, Peanut Williams III; his daughter, Terri Tanner, and husband, Kevin Tanner; his siblings, Donnie Gray and Chucky Gray; and his lifetime cousin, best friend, and special brother, Doug Gray.

Jimmy was born in Virginia and served his country in the United States Army, and returned home to work for William A. Hazel for 40 years until he retired in 2018. He had a love for softball and played for many years in Fauquier County.

He did not wish to have any services, but a celebration of life will be held on July 22, 2023.

Doris “Jean” Cornwell (1944 – 2023)

Published

3 days ago

on

June 28, 2023

By

Doris “Jean” Cornwell, 78, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, June 26, 2023, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by family.

Doris “Jean” Cornwell

Her funeral service will be held at 10 A.M. on Monday, July 3, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630, with Pastor David Thompson officiating. The family will receive guests one hour prior to the service. Following all services, the burial will take place at Stonewall Memory Gardens in Manassas.

Jean was born on September 6, 1944, in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, to the late Emerson and Grace Simmons. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Cornwell Sr., and her brother, Clellen Simmons.

Surviving Jean is her special partner for the last 18 years, David Bowers; her children, Michael Simmons, Charles “Snake” Cornwell Jr. (Brenda), Johnny Cornwell (Toni), Bruce “Bo” Cornwell (Tiffany), Cheryl Lester (Glenn) and Missy Earhart (Chris); her siblings, Charlotte Upton, Bobby Simmons, and Richard Simmons; her grandchildren, Ashley, Charlie, Danielle, Andrew, Jakob, Brianna, Jon, Josh, Jordan, Michael, Devin, Dylan, and C.J.; her 12 great-grandchildren; and her one great-great-grandchild.

David Walked into Jean’s life 18 years ago. Whilst entering this endeavor, he managed to walk into a wild and crazy family, and he took it on full steam. He loved Jean with every being in his body. He loved her unconditionally every day as much as the day before, if not more. He worshipped the ground she walked on and did any and everything to make sure she was happy. He can be identified by others as her rock, her safe haven, and her protector. He was a great man to her, and he is very appreciated by all of Jean’s kids and is very loved. Even with her gone, just know we will all be here for you.

Jean was a member of the Moose Lodge and the Elk Lodge. In her spare time, she loved line dancing, playing bingo, and visiting thrift stores.

Pallbearers will be Mike Gray “Sure Shot”, Rick Dye “Slo-moe”, Brian Popiel “Ice Water”, Chris Earhart, Dylan Henry, and Ronnie Wells.

James “Tom” Golden (1955 – 2023)

Published

3 days ago

on

June 28, 2023

By

James “Tom” Golden, 68, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

James “Tom” Golden

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 29, at 1:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens with military honors provided by The Winchester VFW 2123 Honor Guard.

Tom was born May 30, 1955, in West Helena, Arkansas, the son of the late Ruby Janet Williams Golden. He was raised by his loving parents, Nora and Bob Williams, who also preceded him in death.

Tom was a U.S. Navy veteran serving during the Vietnam War on the USS America. He was proud of his service to our country. He was a loyal and faithful member of the Virginia Bass Chapter Federation in Winchester for many years.

Surviving is his loving and devoted wife of 48 years, Ruth Golden; one son, Bobby Golden and wife Angel of Strasburg; one daughter, Jessica Ramey and husband Randy of Winchester; one sister, Robbie Williams of Sterling, Illinois; and seven grandchildren, Nathaniel Ramey, Colton Golden, Elizabeth Ramey, Madalyne Golden, Zackary Golden, Logan Golden, and Lilly Golden.

He was preceded in death by his mother; his parents; a sister, Frannie Clevenger; and a brother Bennie Golden.

Pallbearers will be Michael Snyder, Randy Ramey, Zackary Golden, Logan Golden, Colton Golden, and Madalyne Golden.

Honorary pallbearers will be Nathaniel Ramey, Elizabeth Ramey, and Lilly Golden.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 29, from 12:00 to 1:00 pm at the funeral home.

Elaine Noble (1945 – 2023)

Published

3 days ago

on

June 28, 2023

By

Elaine Noble passed away after battling a long illness on June 24, 2023, in Front Royal, Virginia, at the age of 77.

Elaine Noble

She was born Elaine Ruth Nielsen on August 26, 1945, in Sidney, NE, to the late Arvin and Sophia “Marie” (Sears)

Nielsen. She grew up on a farm outside of Potter, Nebraska taking care of her younger brothers and sisters. Elaine was a 1964 graduate of Potter Public Schools and lived in various places until her return to Nebraska, where she spent many years in Sidney and Potter before moving to Front Royal, VA, in 2017.

Elaine is survived by her husband, Leo Noble, whom she married on April 7, 1984, in Sidney, NE. She is also survived by her children: Cara Bogard (Mike) of Kearney, NE; Crystal Wilson Cline (George) of Front Royal, VA; Tamra Kahrs Hukill of Lubbock, TX; David Morrow (Maggie) of Oregon City, OR; Marcus Noble (Tammy) of Omaha, NE; and Arlene Didier of Chadron, NE. She is also survived by two brothers and two sisters: Russell Nielsen (Mary) of Scottsbluff, NE; Susan Taylor (Terry) of Truth or Consequences, NM; Donald (Amber) Nielsen of Potter, NE; and Cheryl Nielsen of Sidney, NE. Her grandchildren included Dane, Drew &amp; Brody Bogard, Alex, Cameron, Holly, Delainey and Rileigh Hirsch, Jesse, Lucas, and Kalyn Cline, Charlies Fiene, Emily Parker, Abbigail and Caleb Hukill, Kendall and Kaden Morrow. Elaine was preceded in death by her parents and two stepchildren, Jay and Ted Noble.

Elaine was a hard worker all of her life and retired from Cabela’s in Sidney. She loved her friends and enjoyed going out to eat with them in Dix or at the Potter Sundry. She loved sitting outside, flowers, and was an avid reader. Elaine was very close to her mother and looked forward to the day she would be reunited with her again.

Elaine’s wishes were to be cremated. No services are being held at this time. May the legacy of Elaine Ruth Noble continue to shine brightly in the hearts of those she loved and those who loved her. We cherish the times we spent with her and mourn the loss of such a beautiful soul.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Blue Ridge Hospice at 333 W. Cork St, #405, Winchester, VA 22601.

George “Shirley” Williams (1938 – 2023)

Published

6 days ago

on

June 25, 2023

By

George “Shirley” Williams, 84, of Luray, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 23, 2023, at his home.

Mr. Williams was born on November 16, 1938, in Chester Gap, Virginia, to the late George H. and Bernice Virginia Williams.  He was also preceded in death by his brother, Charles “Sonny” Williams, and sister, Bernice “Loretta” Brady.  He retired from Gilliam Realty.

He leaves behind a wife that he loved with the most amazing love, Elizabeth Williams, and two sons, Brian and Christopher Williams of Chester Gap and Luray, respectively.  He also leaves behind seven grandchildren, Isabella, Atreyu, Haley, Connor, Gavin, Jason, and Chase; one great-grandson, Gabriel; two brothers, Tommy Williams and Donald Williams; sister, Kathy Longmire and many nieces, nephews, and cousins whom he loved.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 2, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.

Flowers are welcome and appreciated, or memorial donations may be made to the family.

Daniel Tuggle Jr. (Boone) (1947 – 2023)

Published

6 days ago

on

June 25, 2023

By

Daniel Tuggle Jr. (Boone), 76, of Bentonville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.

Daniel Tuggle Jr.

Boone was born on January 25, 1947, in Blacksburg, VA, to the late Daniel Tuggle Sr. and Erma Duty Tuggle.

Boone was the son of a farmer, raised on hard work.  He spent most of his working years in construction.  After retirement, he worked with area dealerships transporting cars, which he really enjoyed.  He was a jokester and a prankster. He had such a caring heart and would do anything for anyone.  He loved fishing, whether it was for rockfish on the bay or bass in the river.  He had a lot of fun playing cards on his Friday night poker games.

After retiring to Bentonville, he enjoyed gardening, yard work, fixing up the “river house,” and being on the river.  Boone, along with his best friend and wife, Shirley, enjoyed drives on Skyline Drive and taking road trips together in search of wildlife or the perfect view.  He loved having company and sharing his piece of heaven on the Shenandoah River with friends and loved ones.

Boone’s proudest accomplishment was his children, who he raised with tough love.  He was the first to help and support them, whether it was coaching baseball, chauffeuring them around, teaching them to fish, working on their cars, or always being there.  His greatest joy was his grandchildren.  He loved them, and they loved him.  He couldn’t wait for them to visit so he could roll on the floor with them, tease them, ride them around the yard, and search for wildlife.

During his last years, he was limited due to his health, but he never gave up and enjoyed his life the best he could.  He loved driving his Smart Car to breakfast at McDonald’s, searching out a flock of turkeys, and visiting with neighbors.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 11:00 am with the family receiving friends from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia, with Pastor Ben Heflin officiating.

Boone was preceded in death by his parents and his stepmother, Peggy Tuggle; brother, Cecil Tuggle, sister, Carol Tuggle, grandson, Keith Capach.

Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Shirley Tuggle of Bentonville; son, Daniel Harmon Tuggle (Mary) of Culpeper; daughter, Katie Leigh Morgan (Chet) of Culpeper; two brothers, Butch Tuggle, and Ronnie Tuggle; three sisters, Hazel Alexander, Melissa Stanley, Tammy Phillips and four grandchildren, Thomas Morgan, Bethany Morgan, Anthony Tuggle, and Andrew Tuggle.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Thermal Shelter of Front Royal or to Tabernacle Baptist Church, 8275 Barrett Drive, Manassas, VA 20109.

