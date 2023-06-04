Michael Ray “Mike” Franklin (1955 – 2023)

Michael Ray “Mike” Franklin, 68, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.

His funeral service will take place at 11:00 am on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St., Front Royal, Virginia 22630, with Pastor Terry Bechtel and Glenn Haman officiating. A visitation will take place at Maddox Funeral Home the night prior from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Following all services, the burial will take place at Refuge Church Cemetery.

Mike was born in Front Royal on April 27, 1955, to the late Lyle and Lillian Franklin. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Norris Taylor Franklin, David Lee Franklin, Lyle Edward Franklin; and his significant other, Crystal Pomeroy.

Surviving Mike are his children, Joshua Peck (Jessica Aleshire) and Angel Peck (Matt Nuckles); his grandchildren, Joshua Wayne Peck Jr., Landyn Michael Peck, Dalton Leander Peck, and Jayden Albert Peck; his best friend and the mother of his kids, Becky Peck; and his siblings, Robert Wayne franklin (Shirley), Judy Bollman (Jim), Brenda Sue Cameron (Leonard), Barbara Jean Cameron, Deborah Jane Beaty (Joe) Frances Leanna Melton (Kenneth) and Sharon Lynn Franklin.

Mike was a member of Buckton Presbyterian Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed visiting the casino; he loved his slot machines, fishing, and spending time with his family.

Pallbearers will be Joshua Peck, Joshua Peck Jr., Jayden Peck, Jessica Aleshire, Matthew Nuckles, and Rick Haines.

Honorary Pallbearers are Arnay Murray Jr., Nathaniel Murray, and James Bollman.

Memorial contributions may be made to the services of Michael Franklin c/o Maddox Funeral Home.