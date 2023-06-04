Connect with us

Obituaries

Michael Ray “Mike” Franklin (1955 – 2023)

Published

6 hours ago

on

Michael Ray “Mike” Franklin, 68, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.

His funeral service will take place at 11:00 am on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St., Front Royal, Virginia 22630, with Pastor Terry Bechtel and Glenn Haman officiating. A visitation will take place at Maddox Funeral Home the night prior from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Following all services, the burial will take place at Refuge Church Cemetery.

Mike was born in Front Royal on April 27, 1955, to the late Lyle and Lillian Franklin. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Norris Taylor Franklin, David Lee Franklin, Lyle Edward Franklin; and his significant other, Crystal Pomeroy.

Surviving Mike are his children, Joshua Peck (Jessica Aleshire) and Angel Peck (Matt Nuckles); his grandchildren, Joshua Wayne Peck Jr., Landyn Michael Peck, Dalton Leander Peck, and Jayden Albert Peck; his best friend and the mother of his kids, Becky Peck; and his siblings, Robert Wayne franklin (Shirley), Judy Bollman (Jim), Brenda Sue Cameron (Leonard), Barbara Jean Cameron, Deborah Jane Beaty (Joe) Frances Leanna Melton (Kenneth) and Sharon Lynn Franklin.

Mike was a member of Buckton Presbyterian Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed visiting the casino; he loved his slot machines, fishing, and spending time with his family.

Pallbearers will be Joshua Peck, Joshua Peck Jr., Jayden Peck, Jessica Aleshire, Matthew Nuckles, and Rick Haines.

Honorary Pallbearers are Arnay Murray Jr., Nathaniel Murray, and James Bollman.

Memorial contributions may be made to the services of Michael Franklin c/o Maddox Funeral Home.

Ronald Joseph “Ron” Tesorero (1933 – 2023)

Published

6 hours ago

on

June 4, 2023

By

Ronald Joseph “Ron” Tesorero, 89, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Winchester Health and Rehab.

Ronald Joseph “Ron” Tesorero

Services will take place at a later date.

Ronnie was born on August 17, 1933, in Boston, Massachusetts, to the late Bartholomew and Laura Tesorero. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Larry Tesorero, and his sister, Laura Ann Roy.

Surviving Ronnie is his loving wife of 47 years, Barbara “Annie” Tesorero; his children, David, Jeanne, Lori, Dianne, Kim, and Leonard; his 14 grandchildren; his 7 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ronnie was a veteran of the United States Army, he served his tour of duty in Okinawa, Japan. He was an avid sports fan, and his hobbies included fishing and spending time with his family. His wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were his life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church at 120 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

Loreen “Reenie” A. Novak (1940 – 2023)

Published

6 hours ago

on

June 4, 2023

By

Loreen “Reenie” A. Novak, 82, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Hidden Springs Senior Living, where she resided for the last four years.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Reenie was born on August 16, 1940, in Washington, D.C., to the late Anthony and Loretta Novak. She was also preceded in death by her longtime companion, Sarah “Sally” Talbot.

Surviving Reenie are her siblings, Anthony Novak Jr. (Judy) and Vicki A. Novak; her numerous nieces and nephews; her very special friends, Nancy Q. Raum and Diane King; her god-children; and her many “little sisters” who she loved and adored.

Reenie was born in Washington, D.C. but was raised and grew up in Arlington. She attended Washington Lee High School in Arlington and graduated from Mary Washington College with a B.A. in 1962. She then went to work in the federal government for about 14 years in multiple agencies as a successful human resources manager before relocating to Front Royal. There she co-owned Corron’s Grocery Store for 12 years and was very active within her community.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Mid- Atlantic Pug Rescue at 1285 Bradford Dr. Lancaster, SC 29720, or online at https://midatlanticpugrescue.org/donations.html

Kathleen Jenkins Lee (1929 – 2023)

Published

1 day ago

on

June 3, 2023

By

Kathleen Jenkins Lee, 93, of Bentonville, Virginia, passed away on June 1, 2023, at Hidden Springs Senior Living.

She was born on December 22, 1929, in Sperryville, Virginia, to the late Aubrey Robinson Jenkins and Ellen Gay Baker Jenkins. On May 15, 1948, Kathleen married the late William Warner Lee.

Her life career was as a homemaker. She especially loved to bake. Family and friends loved her fudge brownies. She was a member of the Flint Hill Baptist Church.

She is survived by her two daughters, Joan Harper (Michael) and Betty Grove (Dennis), three grandchildren, Sarah Royer (Quentin), Eric Grove, and Jennifer Grindle (T.J.), six great-grandchildren, Hannah Royer, Brady Royer, Brently Grindle, Austin Royer, Weslee Grindle, and Kyleigh Grindle. Additional survivors include brother Troy Jenkins and his wife Betty, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Kathleen was preceded in death by eight siblings, Nelson Jenkins, Jimmie Jenkins, Edna Jenkins Burke, Abbie Jenkins, Wayne Jenkins, David Jenkins, Linda Jenkins Dwyer, and Ivy Jenkins Racer, as well as sister and brothers-in-law.

A graveside service will be held on June 7, 2023, at 11:00 am in the Washington Masonic Cemetery, Washington, Virginia.

Kathleen’s family would like to give a special thanks to the wonderful staff at Hidden Springs Senior Living for treating her with dignity and respect during her stay.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.

James Lewis “Jamie” McFarland (1969 – 2023)

Published

2 days ago

on

June 2, 2023

By

James Lewis “Jamie” McFarland, 53, born in Front Royal and raised in Rappahannock, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.

James Lewis “Jamie” McFarland

The funeral service will be held on Monday, June 5, 2023, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Washington Masonic Cemetery, Washington, Virginia.

Jamie was born on August 20, 1969, in Front Royal, Virginia, to the late James Lewis McFarland Sr and Mary Helen McFarland.   He was also preceded in death by grandparents Willie McFarland, Lois McFarland, and Helen Gray. He was a member of the ALS Association and was a manager for the Giorgio Armani retail stores.

Surviving along with his mother are his life partner, Wilmer Rodriguez, and two brothers, Lynn McFarland and Tommy McFarland.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Boulevard, Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209.

Winfred Eugene “Gene” Herr, Jr. (1944 – 2023)

Published

5 days ago

on

May 30, 2023

By

Winfred Eugene “Gene” Herr, Jr., 79, of Orlando, Florida, and formerly of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Vitas Hospice in Orlando.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 10, at 11:00 am at Prospect Hill Cemetery, with Sammy Campbell officiating.

Gene was born April 21, 1944, in Front Royal, Virginia, the son of the late Winfred Eugene Herr, Sr., and Laura Trout Herr.

He owned and operated the family business, Trout Drug Store, in Front Royal for many years.

Surviving is his devoted wife of 56 years, Betty D. Herr; three sons, Winfred E. Herr, III, and wife Katheryn of Denton, Texas, Kent M. Herr and wife Jennifer of Orlando, Florida and Henry D. Herr and wife Anna of Columbia, Maryland; and six grandchildren, Abigail, Micah, Lindsey, Ethan, Daniel, and David.

Clarence Lee Walters Jr. (1960 – 2023)

Published

5 days ago

on

May 30, 2023

By

Clarence Lee Walters Jr. passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at his home in Front Royal, Virginia, after suffering a stroke four years prior.

Clarence Lee Walters Jr.

He was born on October 11, 1960, to the late Betty Jane Oates and Clarence Lee Walters Sr. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Melissa Clarice Williams and Kimberly Walters.

He is survived by his daughter, Rachel Lee Walters and her partner Tara Lynn Benner of Front Royal, Virginia; a son, Clarence Lee Walters III and his partner Amanda Hyde of West Virginia; his siblings, Mary Lou Bywaters of Rixeyville, Virginia, Diane Williams of Rixeyville, Terry Oliver of Lexington, Maryland, Angela Williams of Front Royal, Todd Williams of Gainsville, Virginia, Eddie Oates of West Virginia, Betty Lou Morris of Pennsylvania, Patricia Sea of West Virginia, Elizabeth Walters of West Virginia, James Preston Walters of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, and Lois Walters of Front Royal; his many nieces and nephews; tons of friends, two very close nieces and nephews, Kelly Lee Critzer and Michael Todd Williams both of Rixeyville; and two grandchildren, Cameron Lee Walters of West Virginia and Jonathan Eugene Shipe of Front Royal.

Clarence was a very hard-working man. He was always full of life and laughter, loved his family, and would do anything for anyone. He loved cornhole and had limited tolerance for bullshit, he was truly a straight shooter. He will always be loved and remembered. Growing up, his nickname was “Twister” because he was always getting into something. Stevie Foster was a best friend of his, and loved him dearly.

Services will be private.

