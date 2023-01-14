Michael “Tony” Martin (1961 – 2023)

Michael “Tony” Martin, 61, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away at Winchester Medical Center on Saturday, January 7, 2023.

A funeral service will be held at 4:00 pm on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia. The family will receive guests one hour prior to the service.

Tony was born on September 1, 1961, in Fairfax, Virginia, to the late Billy Franklin Martin Sr. and Helena Martin. He was also preceded in death by his older brother, Billy Franklin Martin Jr.

Surviving Tony are his brothers, Darrell Martin (Kelly) and Tim Martin; his best friend, Alice Willingham; and numerous nieces, a nephew, and extended family members.

Tony was a member of the Front Royal Moose Lodge, an animal lover, and has been a mechanic most of his life. It’s been said that Tony never met a stranger and was the unofficial Mayor of Shenandoah Farms.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society at https://donate3.cancer.org/