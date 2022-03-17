Michael Wayne Kitts (1947 – 2022)

Michael Wayne Kitts, 74, of Front Royal, transitioned to his heavenly home on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

Mike was born on August 16, 1947, in Pulaski, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Alda Kitts.

Mike attended Virginia Commonwealth University, where he received his undergraduate degree, and the University of Virginia completed his Master’s Degree in School Administration. Mike came to Warren County in 1969 as a 5th grade teacher at the 15th Street School. He then moved on to Head Teacher at the Otterburn Elementary School. Later in his career, Mike became Principal at A. S. Rhodes and Leslie Fox Keyser, serving the children of Warren County for 30 years. After his retirement from the school system on September 1, 1999, Mike became general manager at Dominion Health and Fitness.

Mike was very active in the community of Front Royal. He served several years on the Town Council and filled the position of Vice-Mayor for one term. Mike was also active in the Downtown Redevelopment Program and was a strong advocate for the Fantasy Land Playground.

Mike loved his family, people, children, sports, traveling with Margia, the “Bermuda 10” and physical fitness. He played tennis and bocce ball. Mike loved to laugh and had a great sense of humor. He could break into song at any given moment. He was a very caring man.

Surviving Mike are his loving family, including his devoted wife of 52 years, Margia; his loving daughter, Sara Kitts (Tim); sister, Pamela Kitts-Tanner; uncle, John Kitts (Laura); cousins, Lisa Bullock, and J.B. Kitts (Michelle); his beloved grandchildren, Isaiah, Anthony, and Jossalin; and great-grandson, Kamari.

Mike will be sorely missed by all his many friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday, April 1, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Front Royal.

Anyone wishing to make a donation in his memory may do so to the Warren County Educational Endowment, P.O. Box 1314, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.