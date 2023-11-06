Connect with us

Obituaries

Mickel D. Massey (1967 – 2023)

Published

9 hours ago

on

Mickel D. Massey, 56, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 9, at 1:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Pastors Bobby and Diann Whetzel and Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.

Mickel was born January 1, 1967, in New Haven, Connecticut, the son of the late Steven DeWayne and Patsy Ann Gray Massey.

He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose #829 in Front Royal and owned and operated his trucking and construction business for many years.

Surviving is his loving and devoted wife, Christina Maricle Massey; one son, Michael D. Massey, II, of Front Royal; two step-sons, Ryan Pullen of Martinsburg, West Virginia, and Mike Sims of Front Royal; three step-daughters, Stephanie Taylor of Hagerstown, Maryland, Cara LeBrun of Leesburg and Amber Pullen of Front Royal; one brother, Roger Massey of Hinton, West Virginia; two sisters, Prescilla Blankenship of Hinton, West Virginia and Becky Weiss of Beckley, West Virginia; and eight grandchildren. His loving family and many friends will greatly miss him.

Pallbearers will be Chris Grady, Timmy Clatterbuck, Michael Sims, Anthony Gray, Matt Marshall, and Wade Ritenour.

Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Long, Joe Ruffo, Cole Ruffo, and Rick Moore, Sr.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 9, from 12-1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Robert Lee Brown Jr. (1936 – 2023)

Published

3 days ago

on

November 3, 2023

By

Robert Lee Brown Jr., 87, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at his home.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Mr. Brown was born on September 1, 1936, in Valparaiso, Indiana, to the late Robert Sr. and Mildred Stephenson Brown.  He retired from the Department of Defense and was a veteran of the United States Army.  He was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Winchester and the Front Royal Community Band, where he played trumpet.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Eunice Brown of Front Royal; two daughters, Tamara Brown of Fairfax, Virginia, and Kirstin Bonner (Kirk) of Round Hill, Virginia; brother, Philip Brown of Bryant, Texas; sister, Kay Kielpikowski of Valparaiso, Indiana; four grandchildren, Adam (Rachelle), Korianne, Ashley (Jordan) and Kyle and six great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256, or to Valparaiso University, Valparaiso, IN 46383-6493.

Obituaries

Clifton L. Good (1937 – 2023)

Published

4 days ago

on

November 2, 2023

By

Clifton L. Good, 86, of Middletown, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.

Clifton L. Good

A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 10, at 2:00 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church in Middletown, Virginia, with the Rev. Mary Lock officiating. The inurnment will be private.

Clifton was born May 1, 1937, in Broadway, Virginia, the son of the late Ray and Marie Derrow Good.

He was a graduate of Broadway High School. He started Clifton L. Good Realty, Inc. in 1969 and was also a Nationwide Insurance Agent. He was involved in many business and civic organizations and construction farming and built his first helicopter. Clifton traveled with Sandy nationwide as a Master Judge for the National Corvette Restorers Society.

He was a man who cared greatly for his family and took great care of them, and always tried to help others. He was blessed to have so many others he loved dearly and considered family.

Clifton was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Middletown, Virginia.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Clifton L. Good, Jr., and brother-in-law, Don Ryan.

Clifton is survived by his wife, Sandy, whom he married on December 15, 1972; son, Mike (Carrie); sister, Janet Ryan; brother-in-law, Alan Carter; sister-in-law, Margaret Carter; and nieces and nephews. But the joy of his life was being Gramps to his grandson and “car buddy,” Declan Good.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street #405, Winchester, Virginia 22601, or Grace United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 61, Middletown, Virginia 22645.

Obituaries

Benjamin Franklin “Benny” Frame (1954 – 2023)

Published

6 days ago

on

October 31, 2023

By

Benjamin Franklin “Benny” Frame, 69, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, October 28, 2023, in the comfort of his home.

A gathering will take place for Benny from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, November 3, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St, in Front Royal. His funeral service will begin right at 5 p.m.

Benny was born on August 19, 1954, in Front Royal to the late Lester and Eva Frame. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Delores Haun, Lester Frame, Roger Frame, and Dixie Frame.

Surviving Benny are his loving wife of 37 and a half years, Katherine Frame; his children, Benjamin Frame Jr. (Bethany) and Kayla Cushman (A.J.); his siblings, Ludy Bell Dennito, Mary Ring, Shirley Armel, Cleo Frame and Hodges Frame; his grandchildren, Alexis Frame, Addalynn Cushman, Zelda Cushman and Archer Cushman; his father-in-law, Robert Sowers; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Benny loved antique cars, and his baby was his 67 Ford Fairlane.

Obituaries

Mark Trabucchi (1971 – 2023)

Published

6 days ago

on

October 31, 2023

By

Mark Trabucchi, beloved husband, father, son, brother, and uncle, passed away on Sunday, October 22, 2023, at the early age of 52, holding his wife’s hand in their home in Front Royal, Virginia.

Mark Trabucchi

Mark was born in New York City and grew up in Rhode Island with his parents, Zeno and Gylean, and his 2 sisters, Chiara and Sarah. He loved playing sports and was a fantastic left-handed pitcher, something he continued to enjoy at Plymouth State College in Plymouth, New Hampshire. He studied business and pre-law there, pledged a fraternity, and met Denise, the love of his life. After graduation, the couple married, and Ma\rk began working for Cracker Barrel, which included moving to Richmond, Virginia. Soon after they arrived, they had a beautiful son named Christopher on October 9, 1998.

Mark had the mind of a businessman and the heart of a teacher. His true passion was people. Mark was promoted several times during his 25 years with Cracker Barrel from Associate Manager to Regional Vice President and Professional Performance Coach. He achieved a 4.0 in his MBA and lived his dream of coaching others. Mark taught many people that they could accomplish much more than they could imagine. Mark worked until 2 days before he passed, “filling other peoples’ buckets,” as he called it. He would always say that there was no need to worry about your own bucket, and he proved this at the end of his life when those very calls extended his life way beyond what the doctors predicted. He would start every coaching call by asking, “So tell me what you think you are doing well here?” And although this might sound like a catchphrase, it wasn’t for Mark. He truly wanted to hear all the wins, and he would stay in that space for a while and celebrate with the people he was so fortunate to work with.

Two years ago, Mark was diagnosed with stage 4 Acral Melanoma, a very aggressive and rare form of Melanoma. The news was devastating, but together, Mark and Denise fiercely battled cancer. Mark began a clinical trial at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore and had some success at the beginning, but then, unfortunately, it stopped working. Hence, they searched for a cure through another clinical trial in New York City (NYC) at Memorial Sloan Kettering, and that trial led to a third and final trial. These trials required the couple to travel from Virginia to NYC every week for 8 months, ending in a 2-month stay in NYC. Instead of challenging their love for each other, cancer brought them closer. Mark and Denise relished the time they had together, whether it was on the road, in a hotel, or hospital bed. As foodies, they dined at many restaurants and pretended to live in NYC as Mark wanted to do as a boy. Mark became extremely empathetic and kind-hearted during his battle with cancer, and through the exceptional kindness of others, the couple was blessed to find God.

God gifted Mark many artistic talents, including painting, woodworking, and cooking.  He had a wonderfully dry sense of humor, loved sharing food with friends and family, and snorkeling in the Caribbean. Mark adored his son and his golden retriever Max, music, and his favorite holiday, the Superbowl – Go Cowboys! He had a lasting impression on everyone he met, and there is little doubt that when he passed through those pearly gates, filled with awe and admiration, he probably greeted his host with, “So tell me what you think that you are doing well here?”

Mark’s Celebration of Life will be held on November 11, 2023, at:

Redeemer Presbyterian Church
333 N. Boulevard
Edmond Ok, 73034

In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Mark may be directed to the Mark Trabucchi’s Memorial Fund, which will support the patients and families receiving care at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center. We honor him by supporting melanoma patients who may incur significant travel and transportation costs in their journey to care. Please make checks payable to Johns Hopkins University, with a memo indicating that this gift is “IMO Mark Trabucchi” and direct them to the following:

The Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins
P.O. Box 17046
Baltimore, MD 21297-0251

You can also make a direct gift online. https://secure.jhu.edu/form/Kimmel with a designation to Other: “IMO Mark Trabucchi” or for the “Mark Trabucchi’s Memorial Fund.”

Obituaries

Kenneth G. Cooley, Jr. (1948 – 2023)

Published

6 days ago

on

October 31, 2023

By

Kenneth G. Cooley, Jr., 75, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.

Kenneth G. Cooley, Jr.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 12, at 3:00 p.m. at The Church at Skyline with Pastor Butch Hammond officiating. The inurnment will be private.

Kenneth was born August 30, 1948, in Front Royal, Virginia, the son of the late Kenneth Gilpin Cooley, Sr. and Hazel Inez Orndorff Cooley.

He was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose #829 in Front Royal, a member of the Giles B. Cook Post 53 of the American Legion, and a member of Local 602 Steamfitters Union. Kenneth retired after many years from Poole & Kent as an HVAC Technician.

Surviving is his loving and dedicated wife of 47 years, Virginia P. Cooley; one son, Kenneth G. Cooley, III, and his wife Dayle of Stephenson; two daughters, Shani F. Buchholz and husband Kenny of Richmond, and Staci L. Doyle and husband Robert of Strasburg; and six grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Frederick Cooley.

Kenneth will be greatly missed by his loving family and many friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 11, from 6-8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home.

Obituaries

Jeffrey Allen Burke (1984 – 2023)

Published

7 days ago

on

October 31, 2023

By

Jeffrey Allen Burke, 38, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away suddenly on Friday, October 27, 2023, in Front Royal.

All services will be private.

Jeffrey was born November 30, 1984, in Front Royal, Virginia, the son of Raymond E. “Randy” Burke and Mary A. Montgomery.

Surviving is his father, Raymond E. “Randy” Burke of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; mother, Mary Ann Montgomery of Spotsylvania; step-mother, Bonnie W. Burke; one son, Braydon Lewis Burke of Front Royal; one daughter, Gabriel August Burke of Front Royal; two sisters, Deseria Burke Snipes and husband David Joseph Snipes and Lyndsy Autum Burke Rickman and husband Samuel Rickman; and a host of other family members and friends.

