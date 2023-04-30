Micol “Crom” Barton Durham (1948 – 2023)

Micol “Crom” Barton Durham, 75, of Strasburg, Virginia, died peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Friday, April 28, 2023, after a long battle with glioblastoma.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 11:00 am at Prospect Hill Cemetery, with Sammy Campbell officiating.

Crom was born on April 20, 1948, to the late Christine Henry Durham and Roy Durham of Strasburg. He is survived by his wife of almost 40 years, Diane Claire Durham; two sons, Micol and William; daughter, Christy, and 6 grandchildren.

He graduated from high school in Woodbridge, Virginia, and was a veteran of the Army and served in Vietnam. When he returned home, he bought a Harley Davidson shop and successfully ran it for years. He became an engineer and did lots of projects around the tri-state area. He will be remembered for his love of aviation and his skills in piloting. He grew from hang gliders to single-engine Cessnas, then went on to build his own helicopter and gyrocopter.

He was loved and will be dearly missed by his family.