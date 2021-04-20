Micro-volunteering: quick bursts of benevolence

Are you looking for a way to give back to your community while also juggling a hectic schedule? If so, then micro-volunteering might be right for you. Here’s what you should know about this approach to community action, which has been growing in popularity over the last decade or so.

What is it?

Micro-volunteering is based on the notion that people are more likely to volunteer their time in short, convenient bursts. It refers to volunteer tasks that take no more than an hour or two to complete and can be done whenever they fit into the person’s schedule. Importantly, micro-volunteering doesn’t require an application, training process, or any ongoing commitment.

What are the advantages?

The main benefit of micro-volunteering is that it’s flexible. This makes it a great option for those who have a busy schedule and would otherwise forgo volunteering because of a lack of time. And since the majority of micro-volunteering happens online, people can have an impact from virtually anywhere.

How can you help?

Micro-volunteering can take on various forms, and many tasks become contributions to a larger project. For example, you can:

• Sign a petition or participate in a letter-writing campaign

• Pick up garbage in your neighborhood while on a walk

• Participate in a research project or survey

• Help a senior with their groceries or yard work

• Share donation opportunities on social media

• Bake cupcakes for a charity fundraiser sale

• Knit a hat for a shelter or worthy cause in your area

To find out more about short- and long-term volunteer opportunities in your community, reach out to a local volunteer center or consult the Points of Light Engage volunteer database at engage.pointsoflight.org.