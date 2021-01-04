Microfiber sheets: To buy or not to buy

If you like to sleep warm and cozy, microfiber sheets might be a delightfully less expensive option, but sleeper beware.

Here’s a rule of thumb: If you love high thread-count cotton, you might hesitate to buy microfiber. Your opinions may well vary, but here’s the reason for the rule.

As the name suggests, microfiber sheets are not made with anything that grows on the earth. These are machine-made fibers such as polyester and polyamides, according to bewinner.com.

The best of the microfibers will be lightweight and soft. But to people used to the softness of cotton, or those with sensitive skin, microfibers can feel irritating.

But there’s one huge difference between cotton and microfiber: A high-quality set of Egyptian cotton sheets costs $350. A high-quality microfiber sheet set costs: $50 to $60.

For this price, microfiber sheets sleep warmer and resist stains, except for oils. They come out of the dryer wrinkle-free. Since microfibers are easy to dye, they come in lots of colors. They don’t fade, or pill.

How to buy

If you want to try some, look carefully at the advertisement. One typical brand advertises “Brushed Microfiber 1800 Bedding.”

That 1800 is NOT thread count. It is just a name meant to suggest thread count.

Microfiber sheets are not measured in thread count. The thickness is measured in grams per square meter (GSM). A GSM of 90 and below is generally a low-quality sheet and it can and will easily tear. A 100 GSM sheet is considered high quality and won’t even cost much more.

Look for a brushed finish, which creates softness. Double brushed means that both sides are brushed, and this is important. If it is only brushed on one side, the unbrushed side may be uncomfortable.

A fitted sheet pocket is crucial for proper fit. Look for at least 15 inches, but if your mattress is thick, go for 22 inches.