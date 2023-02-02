Middleburg’s 12th Annual Winter Weekend Sale

On January 21, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted a commemoration for Peter Muhlenberg’s final sermon in Woodstock, as he was recruiting the 8th Virginia Regiment for the Revolutionary War.

Johann Peter Gabriel Muhlenberg had grown up in Trappe, Pennsylvania, the son of a Lutheran Minister. As a young man, he enjoyed fishing and hunting more than studying and wanted to join the military. His father was intent on Peter and his brothers becoming ministers, and they were sent to Germany to study at the University of Halle to obtain an education in theology. His mentors recommended he not be trained in ministry, but in commerce. He was then apprenticed to a merchant in Lubeck. Shortly after arriving, he decided he was not meant for that occupation.

After three years, he enlisted in the Royal American Regiment of Foot in the British Army. He was fluent in both English and German and served briefly with the German dragoons. He was assigned as a secretary to a British officer with whom he returned to Philadelphia, gaining a honorable discharge in 1767. He then decided to become a minister and received an education from the Academy of Philadelphia. He was ordained in 1768 and given a Lutheran congregation in Bedminster, New Jersey. He was approached by James Wood, Jr. to serve the congregation at the Lutheran Church in Woodstock, Virginia. To preach in Virginia at that time, you were required to be ordained in the Church of England. He was ordained into the priesthood of the Anglican Church in 1772 and returned to serve in Woodstock.

Peter was a follower of Patrick Henry, whose ideals led him to election to the House of Burgess and as Chair of the Committees of Safety and Correspondence for Dunmore County. In 1776 he served as a delegate to the Virginia Convention. He was asked by George Washington to return to the Shenandoah Valley to raise and command the 8th Virginia Regiment. From 1776-1783, he served as Colonel, Brigadier General and Major General for the colonial forces during the War for Independence. During the war, he saw combat at Sullivan’s Island, Brandywine, Germantown, Monmouth, Yorktown and in 1780 he was given command of the militia troops in Virginia. His units were known for discipline and their fighting ability. He received praise throughout the war from his superiors. As a young senior officer, he recognized what he did not know and worked will with others. He became friends with George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and other stalwarts of the American cause, developing lasting friendships with all.

Peter was an unsung hero of the Revolutionary War, one of a legion of firm, steady commanders who were indispensable in winning the fight for American independence. After the war, he did not return to the ministry and went into politics in his home state of Pennsylvania. He surveyed military bounty lands assigned to Virginia veterans and became a member of the Pennsylvania Supreme Executive Council. He was next elected to the U.S. Congress from Pennsylvania, managed Thomas McKean’s campaign for governor of the state and assisted in the election of Thomas Jefferson as President. He was then appointed supervisor of revenue for Pennsylvania and customs collector for Philadelphia. He died October 1, 1807, his 61st birthday in Gray’s Ferry, Pennsylvania. A true patriot and great American.

The ceremony was emcee’d by Dale Corey with assistance from the Right Reverend Larry Johnson. A Virginia State Color Guard with members from the Colonel James Wood II, Sgt Maj John Champe, Fairfax Resolves, Culpeper Minutemen, George Mason, General Daniel Morgan, Colonel William Grayson and Fort Harrison Chapters of the SAR presented and posted the colors. The DAR had members from the Narrow Passage, Lane’s Mill and Montpelier Chapters. Members of both organizations presented wreaths to honor Peter as well as one from the Order of Founders and Patriots of America and the Black Robed Regiment. Participants included Brian Bayliss, Bryan Buck, Ken Bonner, Dale Carpenter, Paul Christensen, Dave Cook, Dale Corey, Forrest Crain, Doug Hall, Tom Hamill, Larry Johnson, Pat Kelly, Erick Moore, Patrick Moore, Ken Morris, Brett Osborn, Paul Parish, Dennis Parmerter, Allan Phillips, Will Reynolds, Marc Robinson, Bill Schwetke, Barry Schwoerer, Jim Simmons, Mike St Jacques, Richard Tyler, Steve Van Deusen and Mike Weyler from the SAR.