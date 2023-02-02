Community Events
Middleburg’s 12th Annual Winter Weekend Sale
Join the town of Middleburg on February 17, 18, 19 and 20 for the 12th annual Winter Weekend Sale. During the Winter Weekend Sale, visitors will be able to hunt for wonderful gifts for themselves and others while experiencing the small-town charm of Middleburg. The sale, sponsored by the Town of Middleburg and the Middleburg Business & Professional Association, will be held Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday – Monday as posted by shops.
Many of the unique shops in the village will have discounts on everything from shoes to children’s clothes to fall and winter fashions, as well as specials in some of the local restaurants. Bargain hunters can arrive early to get the best deals or stay over at one of the inns in town. The Red Fox Inn, 540-687-6301, Goodstone Inn, 540-687-3333, and Salamander Resort & Spa, 844-303-2723, are accepting reservations.
White and blue balloons will be located outside participating stores. Shops with fantastic bargains include Zest (clothing and accessories), Lou Lou (accessories), Crème de la Crème (pottery, ceramics, linens, etc.), English Country Classics (men’s and women’s clothing), Tully Rector (shoes, clothing, accessories and beauty products), Chloe’s of Middleburg (women’s clothing boutique), Loyal Companion (pet supplies), The Lucky Knot (clothing and accessories), The Christmas Sleigh—and many more one-of-a-kind stores you’ll never find in a mall.
At the west end, The Fun Shop (children’s clothing, party goods, decorative gifts), Middleburg’s answer to the department store has several rooms full of wonderful things. Brick and Mortar Mercantile (unique gifts), J.Mclaughlin (clothing and accessories), Mystique Jewelers, PLAYroom (toy store), Highcliffe Clothiers (men’s and women’s clothing), The Artists in Middleburg Gallery, Gum Tree Farm (handmade wool clothing, accessories, and home goods), and Stitch (needlepoint shop) are also located on the west end of town. Le Boudoir (lingerie), and the Community Store (consignment) are located on Madison Street. The Tack Box and the Middleburg Tack Exchange will be offering discounts on equestrian related products such as riding gear and gifts.
The National Sporting Library & Museum on The Plains Road and Middleburg’s fine restaurants scattered along Washington Street and Federal Street offer a lovely respite from bargain hunting. Restaurants in town include, The Red Fox Inn (contemporary American food), Cuppa Giddy Up (coffee and tea), King Street Oyster Bar (Seafood-focused menu and fresh oysters), Side Saddle Café (breakfast and sandwiches), Knead Wine (wine shop and gourmet pizza take-out), Middleburg Common Grounds (coffee, tea and sandwiches), Thaiverse (authentic Thai cuisine), Red Horse Tavern, Market Salamander (gourmet market and café), Middleburg Deli (sandwiches), Wild Hare Cider Pub, Teddy’s Pizza (pizza and subs), Best Thai Kitchen (authentic Thai cuisine), Red Bar Sushi, Upper Crust Bakery (baked goods and sandwiches), The Bistro at Goodstone Inn, Harrimans Virginia Piedmont Grill (contemporary American steakhouse) and Gold Cup Wine Bar at Salamander Resort & Spa.
Visit visitmiddleburgva.com or facebook.com/MiddleburgBusiness for event updates. For additional information, please contact the Middleburg Town Office at 540-687-5152.
About the Town of Middleburg
Located approximately 50 minutes west of Washington, D.C. in Virginia horse country, the Town of Middleburg has approximately 800 residents. Established in 1787 by Revolutionary War Lieutenant Colonel and Virginia statesman, Levin Powell, the Town was previously called “Chinn’s Crossroads.” Powell chose the name Middleburg because of the town’s location midway between Alexandria and Winchester on the Ashby Gap trading route (now Route 50). Middleburg remains a charming town frequented by visitors who flock to its luxury resort and historic inns, walkable tree-lined streets, signature shops, wineries, cidery/distillery, and chef-driven restaurants. Middleburg was recognized in 2008 for its historic preservation efforts by being designated a Preserve America Community. For more information, visit MiddleburgVa.gov.
SAR recognizes Senior Living Facilities
During the month of January 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution presented Certificates of Appreciation to three Senior Living Facilities. These facilities had the chapter provide presentations to the residents throughout 2022.
The presentations provided were the Battle of Cowpens (January), George Washington (February), National Vietnam Veterans Day (March), Patriots Day (April), Armed Forces Day (May), Memorial Day (May), Flag Day (June), reading the Declaration of Independence (July), the Constitution (September), Siege of Yorktown (October), Veterans Day (November) and Crossing the Delaware (December).
Compatriots from three chapters had participated during the year to provide educational and historic information about the colonial era. From the Colonel James Wood II Chapter, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Allan Phillips, Marc Robinson and Richard Tyler were joined by Bill Schwetke of Culpeper Minutemen and Barry Schwoerer of Sgt Maj John Champe.
The ceremonies consisted of an opening prayer, the pledge of allegiance and the historical presentation. Compatriots took turns relating information and answering questions. At the end of the ceremony, all would join in singing “God Bless America”. This was followed by a question and answer session. The senior residents appreciated the efforts and often kept the members beyond the allotted time frame.
In recognition of their support to the Sons of the American Revolution and our educational goals, Certificates of Appreciation were provided to Commonwealth, Greenfield and Hidden Springs Senior Living Facilities. Hidden Springs was represented by Mary Poe and given the certificate on 12 Jan. For Commonwealth, Andrea Williams, Executive Director received the certificate on 20 Jan and on 21 Jan a certificate was presented to Meda Patton, Executive Director of the Greenfield facility.
The members of the SAR are greatly appreciative of the participation of the organizations.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of February 3rd
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, February 3:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “M3GAN”
- “Ant Man And The Wasp: Quantumania”
- “Creed III”
- “Scream VI”
- “Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”
SAR commemorates Peter Muhlenberg in Woodstock
On January 21, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted a commemoration for Peter Muhlenberg’s final sermon in Woodstock, as he was recruiting the 8th Virginia Regiment for the Revolutionary War.
Johann Peter Gabriel Muhlenberg had grown up in Trappe, Pennsylvania, the son of a Lutheran Minister. As a young man, he enjoyed fishing and hunting more than studying and wanted to join the military. His father was intent on Peter and his brothers becoming ministers, and they were sent to Germany to study at the University of Halle to obtain an education in theology. His mentors recommended he not be trained in ministry, but in commerce. He was then apprenticed to a merchant in Lubeck. Shortly after arriving, he decided he was not meant for that occupation.
After three years, he enlisted in the Royal American Regiment of Foot in the British Army. He was fluent in both English and German and served briefly with the German dragoons. He was assigned as a secretary to a British officer with whom he returned to Philadelphia, gaining a honorable discharge in 1767. He then decided to become a minister and received an education from the Academy of Philadelphia. He was ordained in 1768 and given a Lutheran congregation in Bedminster, New Jersey. He was approached by James Wood, Jr. to serve the congregation at the Lutheran Church in Woodstock, Virginia. To preach in Virginia at that time, you were required to be ordained in the Church of England. He was ordained into the priesthood of the Anglican Church in 1772 and returned to serve in Woodstock.
Peter was a follower of Patrick Henry, whose ideals led him to election to the House of Burgess and as Chair of the Committees of Safety and Correspondence for Dunmore County. In 1776 he served as a delegate to the Virginia Convention. He was asked by George Washington to return to the Shenandoah Valley to raise and command the 8th Virginia Regiment. From 1776-1783, he served as Colonel, Brigadier General and Major General for the colonial forces during the War for Independence. During the war, he saw combat at Sullivan’s Island, Brandywine, Germantown, Monmouth, Yorktown and in 1780 he was given command of the militia troops in Virginia. His units were known for discipline and their fighting ability. He received praise throughout the war from his superiors. As a young senior officer, he recognized what he did not know and worked will with others. He became friends with George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and other stalwarts of the American cause, developing lasting friendships with all.
Peter was an unsung hero of the Revolutionary War, one of a legion of firm, steady commanders who were indispensable in winning the fight for American independence. After the war, he did not return to the ministry and went into politics in his home state of Pennsylvania. He surveyed military bounty lands assigned to Virginia veterans and became a member of the Pennsylvania Supreme Executive Council. He was next elected to the U.S. Congress from Pennsylvania, managed Thomas McKean’s campaign for governor of the state and assisted in the election of Thomas Jefferson as President. He was then appointed supervisor of revenue for Pennsylvania and customs collector for Philadelphia. He died October 1, 1807, his 61st birthday in Gray’s Ferry, Pennsylvania. A true patriot and great American.
The ceremony was emcee’d by Dale Corey with assistance from the Right Reverend Larry Johnson. A Virginia State Color Guard with members from the Colonel James Wood II, Sgt Maj John Champe, Fairfax Resolves, Culpeper Minutemen, George Mason, General Daniel Morgan, Colonel William Grayson and Fort Harrison Chapters of the SAR presented and posted the colors. The DAR had members from the Narrow Passage, Lane’s Mill and Montpelier Chapters. Members of both organizations presented wreaths to honor Peter as well as one from the Order of Founders and Patriots of America and the Black Robed Regiment. Participants included Brian Bayliss, Bryan Buck, Ken Bonner, Dale Carpenter, Paul Christensen, Dave Cook, Dale Corey, Forrest Crain, Doug Hall, Tom Hamill, Larry Johnson, Pat Kelly, Erick Moore, Patrick Moore, Ken Morris, Brett Osborn, Paul Parish, Dennis Parmerter, Allan Phillips, Will Reynolds, Marc Robinson, Bill Schwetke, Barry Schwoerer, Jim Simmons, Mike St Jacques, Richard Tyler, Steve Van Deusen and Mike Weyler from the SAR.
Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival’s first annual Casino and Cash Party a sold-out success
On Saturday, January 21st the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® held its first annual Casino and Cash Party at the Elks Lodge in Winchester. The purpose of this event was to raise money to recruit bands for our two parades and to also set funds aside as we plan for the 100th Festival in 2027. Brad Veach, Executive Director stated, “The evening was a sold-out success netting the festival nearly $25,000. This will be a huge boost to our parades and a great start to planning a blockbuster event for our 100th festival.” The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival continues to be so grateful to this community for its years of support in sponsorships and attendance at our events. In an effort to give back to the community, Festival President Sharen Gromling and Veach took advantage of the evening to present a check to the emcee, Charles Harbaugh, Executive Director of Access Independence and Mayor of Middletown, Virginia. This $1,000 check was given as a thank you for his long-time support of the Festival, Access Independence’s assistance in making all our events more accessible, and to purchase accessible ramps to help community members who are mobility-impaired. Gromling stated, “Apple Blossom is trying to be more visible throughout the year and to support the efforts of the local nonprofits serving those most in need in our community.”
Make plans now to join us for the 96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® on April 28 through May 7, 2023. For more information about the Festival, visit us online at www.thebloom.com.
Virginia SAR honors veteran at Vietnam Memorial
On January 22, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in program to honor a veteran held at the Vietnam Memorial, Washington, D.C.
David Chapman of Moultrie, Georgia, is a veteran who served in the Vietnam War. He has become terminally ill, suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and requires an oxygen tank to assist in breathing. He received a lifelong dream trip to visit the war memorial in the nations capitol. This was provided by the Dream Foundation in partnership with the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, Georgia Chapter 25-5. The Dream Foundation serves terminally ill adults and their families by providing end-of-life Dreams to veterans, providing inspiration, comfort and closure.
Chapman was born and raised in Colorado, eventually settling in Moultrie where he has lived for 22 years. He was drafted into the United States Army, serving six and a half years until medically discharged with service including deployments to Korea as well as Vietnam. He has earned a bachelors degree in Psychology, a masters in Bible Studies and served as the chaplain at the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office. He is a strong supporter of veterans groups and dedicated his life to volunteering. He completed two marches to raise funds for homeless veterans and food rooms. Chapman assisted with “The Stand Down” event in Georgia, which was a collection of service organizations brought together by the Veterans Administration. These events provide food, clothing, housing solutions, employment, health screenings and other essential services to homeless and at-risk veterans.
David Chapman is an American patriot who served his community and country. As requested by President John F. Kennedy, he did what he could do for his country.
The Colonel James Wood II Chapter combined with the Veterans Administration and the Dream Foundation to ensure Chapman’s dream came true. The chapter provided a color guard and presented him with a challenge coin as recognition for his service to his fellow citizens. Prince Taylor of the Veterans Administration read a Proclamation that honored his service to the country and pinned a Vietnam Veterans pin to his collar as a testament to that service.
Save the Dates: Front Royal Chocolate Crawl is back
The Front Royal Chocolate Crawl is back for its 3rd year, and it is BIGGER than ever. With over 20 businesses on our list, you’re guaranteed to find something amazing (to purchase) and meet some fantastic people in the process. This sounds like a chocolate covered win/win to us!
If all that chocolate wonderment isn’t enough… this year we have our very own 2023 Chocolate Crawl Commemorative Ornament. This attractive and pleasantly smelling addition to our event has limited quantities and can only be purchased at select businesses. In addition to its exclusivity AND collectability, it has a magic QR Code that unlocks an even bigger gimmick.
BUT WAIT… there’s more!
For every 2023 Chocolate Crawl Commemorative Ornament that you buy, you will be automatically entered into our drawing for an amazing Valentine’s Day Gift Basket. We are currently taking pre-orders at the following locations:
- White Picket Fence
- I Want Candy
- C&C Frozen Treats
- Explore Art and Clay
The Ornament is $5, and the profits go to charity.
Join the Facebook Event Page to learn more!
