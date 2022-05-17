Community Events
Mike Bocock’s Journey through the Dugouts and Diamonds of the Shenandoah Valley
Lot’s Wife Publishing, an Augusta County-based company, announces the release of Close to the Dirt, a personal biography about the life of long-time Valley Baseball League manager Mike Bocock, the winningest manager in league history.
Written by local sports journalist Bill Meade, Close to the Dirt: Mike Bocock’s Journey through the Dugouts and Diamonds of the Shenandoah Valley, examines Bocock’s long, successful run as manager in the league and reveals his adventurous exploits from little league, high school, college and adult life.
Close to the Dirt describes Bocock’s journey, showing his love of sport, love of family and love of life. Full of humorous stories, the book details Bocock’s coaching strategies, interesting characters and impactful personal losses.
Meet Bill Meade and Mike Bocock and get your own copy signed on Saturday, May 21, from 12pm-2pm, at Hawksbill Brewery (22 Zerkel St, Luray, VA 22835).
A portion of the proceeds from the book’s sales will go to the Woodstock-Edinburg Community Baseball organization to benefit local little leagues and other charities.
To take advantage of a special pre-season discount, please call or text 540-244-5883 or 540-421-3517 or email soccoach@hotmail.com or svbsa643@gmail.com.
Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution begins an Honor Flight in Ashburn, VA
On May 14, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a ceremony to begin an Honor Flight from Ashburn, Virginia.
The Honor Flight Network is a national network of non-profit independent groups working together to honor our nation’s veterans with an all-expenses-paid trip to see their respective memorials located in Washington, D.C.
Honor Flight Top of Virginia covers the lower Shenandoah Valley and Loudoun County. Their vision is “A nation where all of America’s veterans experience the honor, gratitude, and community of support they deserve.”
As recorded on their website, “Participation gives veterans a chance to share with other veterans, to remember friends and comrades lost and share stories and experiences with each other.” Top priority is given to members of the greatest generation – World War II survivors, along with veterans who may be terminally ill.
They currently accept applications from any Veterans who served prior to 1975. Memorials visited include the World War II Memorial, Korean War Memorial, Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Air Force Memorial, and Arlington National Cemetery, where they watch a changing of the Guard.
To begin the day, veterans gather with their guardians to socialize and get to know one another. During an opening ceremony, Randolph Macon Academy provided an Honor Guard to present the colors for the Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem.
Colonel James Wood II and Sgt Maj John Champe SAR Chapters provided sentinels. The ceremony was followed by a procession by the veterans through a Sons of the American Revolution Honor Guard along a Walk of Honor.
Participating in the Colonel James Wood II Chapter were Paul Christensen, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Brett Osborn, Allan Phillips, and Will Reynolds. They were joined by Sgt Maj John Champe’s compatriot Ken Bonner.
Special recognition is given to Dianne Kopp, President of Honor Flight, Top of Virginia, for her exemplary efforts in running this program to honor our veterans.
COVID-delayed for a year, Samuels Library’s co-sponsored ‘Volunteer Fair’ kicks off inaugural annual event
Royal Examiner spoke to Samuels Public Library Executive Director Michelle Ross near the conclusion of the Volunteer Fair of community organizations held Saturday, May 14. Ross explained that after an initial cancellation due to an untimely spike in COVID-19 variant cases last year, the first of what is hoped to be many annual Volunteer Fairs has been launched under a joint sponsorship of Samuels Public Library, The Wednesday Group, and C-CAP.
“I am a member of The Wednesday Group, and the idea of The Volunteer Fair actually came about last year. The Wednesday Group was chatting about how so many of our non-profits were struggling to get volunteers back after COVID. And we had this great idea of what if we got them all together and were able to let people come and find out about all the wonderful organizations where they can help out here in Warren County,” Ross explained.
“Unfortunately, last year, there was a spike in COVID, so we did have to cancel. But we were able to host it this year, and we had about 20 organizations show up and participate, promote themselves” in seeking to regain that volunteer momentum, Ross said of what appeared to be a successful inaugural event.
Set up right next to the Friends Of Samuels Library (FOSL) at the entrance to the event room was The Wednesday Group (TWG) table manned by two familiar, if masked, faces, Jeff Browne and Jim Wolfe, one day after a big announcement from their work with the new WC EDA Board of Directors.
WC EDA announces sale contract on 426 Baugh Drive warehouse.
We asked them about The Wednesday Group and its partnership with Samuels Library and C-CAP on the day’s event. “Our focus has always been on unmet needs in the county. And one of the needs that we identified was that we need more volunteers to be working with things in the county to help people,” Browne observed, adding, “And so the genesis of The Volunteer Fair was to give people an opportunity to see the vibrant things that are going on in the county and give them an opportunity to get involved. Because a lot of people want to do things but don’t know where to go.
“Well, this is the place to do it. And we’ll start doing this on a regular basis every year. And we think we can grow this – it’s our ‘community garden,’ and it will grow over time. So, we’re excited about it.”
Coming in about 20 minutes from the 1 PM ending time, we asked how attendance had been throughout the day. “Yea, it was solid,” Wolfe observed, noting the one-year delay due to the COVID spike. “So, we were all set to do it last year and probably correctly decided the COVID situation was just too risky at that point. So this being the first one, we had a good, solid turnout …
“Another thing I noticed that I didn’t even anticipate was that the volunteer organizations don’t normally talk to one another. Yet here was a time they could go around, talk to each other and begin to build those relationships,” Wolfe added with a nod towards one of the goals of The Wednesday Group (TWG). “And really that’s what TWG does, we do a lot of networking, we do some fundraising. And we’re trying to make the county a better place to live in.”
Stephens City Lions Club to host one mile community yard crawl on Saturday, May 21
The Stephens City Lions Club, in conjunction with the town of Stephens City, is hosting and coordinating a town-wide yard crawl on May 21, 2022. The plan is to gradually develop a robust relationship with town officials, businesses and residents to brand our yard-crawl as a local spring time hometown event. The Crawl officially opens at 7 a.m. on Saturday.
Lions Club seeks to enhance bonds among civic organizations and Town Hall where connections among elected officials, staff, volunteers and highly motivated residents are established. Everyone can bring their collective knowledge and skill-mix to assist in creating hometown events that continue to make Stephens City a very healthy community.
Yard Sale vendors will be located both at the Newtown Commons and Old Stephens City School on Main Street. The town yard crawl will measure one mile through the Historic District. Residents living on Main Street are also invited to clear their attics, basements, garages, carports and out buildings and set up on front porches to sell their own wares. “Between vendors and homeowners, several hundred people may be selling product on Saturday within the Stephens City town limits,” Dudley Rinker said.
Stephen City’s stunning spring scenery, lush with hints of natural greens and spectacular mountain views will provide each visitor with an unforgettable experience to take back home and tell family and friends. Spring is extremely pleasant and considered by locals to be the best time of the year for outdoor shopping before the weather turns hot and humid.
Dudley Rinker, Chair of the Stephens City Lions Club Yard Crawl Committee says, “business in Stephens City has intensified with calls for more vendor spaces for this first-time event.” There are approximately 90 vendor spaces allotted at Newtown Commons on the north end of Main Street. The Commons are at 50% capacity, but rentals are filling quickly and there is a need to allocate spaces at the Old School lot on the south of town,” Rinker said.
Currently Lions Club has spaces rented at the Old School lot but more are available, if needed. The vendor spaces are 16′ X 20′ and cost $25 per spot. “Vendors can join spaces if they require additional room,” Rinker said. “If you register for spaces at the Spring Event and the Rt. 11 Yard Crawl on August 13th, the cost is only $20 per space payable at registration,” Rinker added.
Vendor set-up will begin at noon on Friday May 20th. Vendor vehicles must be removed from the sales area no later than 6:30 AM on Saturday. Vendors can park in their paid space if they desire, but vehicles will have to remain parked until the end of the crawl when it is safe to move them.
The event will be held rain or shine. Expect traffic congestion along Route 11 (Main Street) most of the day. Watch for pedestrians crossing Route 11. Navigate streets carefully, as pedestrians get distracted by displays and may appear to meander across the street without watching for oncoming traffic. Stephens City police officers will be on hand to manage traffic control around the Commons and provide oversight.
Yard Crawlers can prepare for the event by bringing small bills and change to make shopping more convenient, but also may get you a discount by enabling a smoother transaction for the vendor. Bring bottled water to stay hydrated. Stow away nylon rope, lashing straps or bungee cords to tie down any oversized purchases.
For additional information or questions, call 540-247-7662 or email scyardcrawl@gmail.com.
About the Lions Club
Lions Club was founded in Chicago in 1917. The LIONS acronym stands for Liberty, Intelligence, Our Nations’ Safety. Stephens City Lions, established in 1946, celebrated their 75th Anniversary in October 2021. The Stephens City Lions Club is a group of men and women dedicated to the Lions Club International’s motto, “We Serve.” Members of the Stephens City Lions Club take a very active interest in the civic, cultural, and social welfare of their community.
Stephens City Lions focus on programs and services for the blind and visually impaired; global health programs to control and prevent diabetes and diabetic retinopathy, the leading cause of vision loss in adults; by arranging screenings for the deaf and hearing aid recycling programs for children and adults; and by supporting other charitable organizations in the community. The Club is also a proud sponsor of the Sherando High School LEO Club. LEO clubs encourage students to develop leadership qualities by participating in social service activities.
The show must go on: Postponed Terms of Endearment will go on in May
Lord Fairfax Community College will host Selah Theatre Project’s production of TERMS OF ENDEARMENT, adapted by Dan Gordon, based on the book by Pulitzer Prize-winning author, Larry McMurtry and the Oscar-winning screenplay by James L. Brooks, and directed by LaTasha Do’zia. Originally scheduled to be performed in March due to technical issues, this postponed production is finally going to see the lights up on May 20-22 & 27-29.
The play follows Emma whose often exasperated by her highly opinionated mother, Aurora. They talk every day about their problems, f &-rom Aurora finding unexpected love even as she becomes a reluctant grandmother, to Emma’s struggle in her troubled marriage. But when they need one another the most, their relationship has turned from a typical mother/daughter bond to best friends. TERMS OFENDEARMENT, is a funny and touching story that captures the delicate, sometimes fractured bonds between mothers and daughters, husbands and wives, lovers, both old and new.
TERMS OF ENDEARMENT stars Paige Ulevich (Glory Bea, Barefoot in the Park, To Wake the Dead) as Aurora Greenway and Beau Bostock (in her Selah Theatre Project stage debut) as her daughter Emma. This production also features: Richard Clem as Garrett, Jacob Reed(Twelve Angry Jurors, The Diviners, Kindergarten) as Flap, Corinna Taylor (The Diviners, The Vagina Monologues) as Patsy Clark/Doris/Nurse, Paul Martin as Doctor Maise, and Eric Lee Santiful (The Fall of Heaven, Fences) as an understudy for Dr. Maise.
“It is a privilege for me to work for the first time with Selah Theatre onstage”, says Richard Clem. “The cast has a tremendous command of the stage that engages the audience from lights up to curtain,” says director, LaTasha Do’zia, “The power of how relationships affect every aspect of our lives is ever present in this show”.
TERMS OF ENDEARMENT has some mature language and topics. Performances begin on Friday, May 20 at 7pm for a limited engagement through Sunday, May 29. Seating is limited due to COVID-19 regulations at LFCC. Audience members are required to wear masks during the performance.
For tickets, go online to www.selahtheatreproject.org/terms or call 540-686-5185.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of May 13th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, May 13:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Downton Abbey: A New Era”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
- “Jurassic World: Dominion”
Humane Society of Warren County to host their second annual Rough, Tough and Scruffy fundraiser
Humane Society of Warren County’s second annual Rough, Tough and Scruffy fundraiser kicks off the River Season! Join us this Saturday, May 14th, for bluegrass, adult beverages, river fun, food trucks and a whole lot more!
To join in on the Canoe Race, register here: hswcevents.org/rough-tough-scruffy-team-registration
To stay updated on the event, join the Facebook Event Page.
- Canoe Race begins at 10am
- Festivities begin at 12pm
- Bring lawn chairs
- Lots of games: cornhole, ladder golf, yard Jenga and so much more!
Enjoy some photos from our past Rough, Tough and Scruffy event:
