Mildred A. Cornwell (1930 – 2021)

Mary Mettye Kirk Burke, 91, of Front Royal, died Monday, September 13, 2021, at Commonwealth Senior Living. She was married to the late John Edward Burke, who passed away on April 2, 2006.

The Service of Christian Burial will be held at the Front Royal United Methodist Church on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. conducted by The Reverend Rachel Gordon Plemmons. Following a reception in the church fellowship hall, the interment will be at 2:00 p.m. in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Masks are required.

Mrs. Burke was born April 2, 1930, in Gainesboro, the daughter of William French Kirk and Mabel Virginia DeHaven Kirk.

Mary was raised in Frederick County and graduated from Stephens City High School. She worked in the small loan department of the Shenandoah Valley National Bank until her marriage to John Burke on November 6, 1954, at Grace Lutheran Church in Winchester.

Mary was raised and accepted the Lord as her Savior at Bethel Lutheran Church, where she served as church pianist for several years.

After her marriage, she became a member of the Front Royal United Methodist Church. She sang in the church choir for over 40 years and was a member and past president of the United Methodist Women. She was on the Congressional Care Committee and the Administrative Board. She was co-chairman of the Stained Glass Windows Restoration Task Force and of the Pipe Organ Restoration Committee. She was a member of the Sarah’s and a volunteer in the church office. She received the Service Candle in 2011.

She was a member of the Ft. Loudoun Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and was a past president of the Warren Rifles Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

She was a member of the Valley Garden Club for over 30 years and served as president and treasurer.

She loved all things blooming and green and was a voracious reader. Mary was happy with her hands in the dirt or with a 500-page book in her hand. Her own beautiful flower garden was a labor of love.

Surviving is a sister, Ruby K. Pugh of Ashland; an aunt, Leona Kirk of Woodstock; and a sister-in-law, Della Irene W. Burke of Front Royal. She and Johnny did not have any children, but she was the beloved aunt of nieces and nephews, Sharon B. Maddox of Front Royal and her husband Arthur, Marty P. Ring of Mechanicsville and her husband Tim, Leah B. Lowe of Littleton, Colorado, and her husband David, Dr. Robert Burke of Houston, Texas, and William Burke of Front Royal; great-nieces and great-nephews, Kyle Maddox of Front Royal, Mary Maddox of Front Royal, Anna Lowe of Raleigh, North Carolina, Haley Lowe of Kansas City, Kansas, 1st Lt. Zachary Lowe, U.S. Army, of Vilseck, Germany, Erin Ring Wontrop of Baltimore, Maryland and husband Cal, Samantha Burke of Austin, Texas, and John Ethan (Jack) Burke of Front Royal; great-great-niece and nephews, Simon Maddox, Marcellus Mathewson, and Penelope Matheson, all of Front Royal.

She also leaves cousins, especially her first cousin Ernest Washington Adams, III and his wife Ellen Fisher Adams of Gainesboro; her long-time friend, Billie Ruth Bowen of Front Royal; and her indispensable “jack-of-all-trades”, Rick Mitchel of Front Royal.

Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mildred Kirk Smith; and a niece, Mary French Smith Sarle.

Pallbearers will be Kyle Maddox, 1st Lt. Zachary Lowe, Jack Burke, Cal Wontrop, Rick Mitchel, Duane Orndorff and Fred Viers.

Honorary pallbearers will be William Burke, Timothy Ring, Arthur Maddox, David Lowe, Dal Mallory, Tom Sarle, Dr. Robert Burke, and John Vial.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Front Royal United Methodist Church Building Fund, 1 West Main St., Front Royal, VA 22630, or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to Blue Ridge Hospice, Commonwealth Senior Living, and Warren Memorial Hospital.