Community Events
Military schools from around nation gather at Randolph-Macon Academy for Drum Major Competition
On February 21-23, 2020, Randolph-Macon Academy hosted the 44th Military School Band & Chorus Festival. The annual Military School Band & Choir Festival is a three-day clinic for the top musicians from military secondary schools and colleges from across the nation.
Growing from its roots as a festival attended only by bandsmen from the military schools located in Virginia, The Military School Band & Choir Festival has grown into a national event, drawing schools and colleges from across the United States. This year’s festival roster includes more than 100 cadets and bandmasters, choir directors and chaperones from eight military academies. This year’s festival participants are from schools in California, New Mexico, Wisconsin, Missouri, Texas, Connecticut, and Virginia.
Each festival is structured to include a festival concert band conducted by a noted current, or former, military conductor, and a drum major clinic instructed by an active duty military drum major. A recent addition, now in its third consecutive year, is a festival choir conducted by a noted military choral conductor.
The drum major competition was held on February 22nd in the Melton Gymnasium on the R-MA campus. This was an opportunity for the drum majors to show off what they had learned in the clinics and compete for the Gold Medal: Outstanding Drum Major.
Watch the competition on the exclusive Royal Examiner video and an interview with Senior Chief Musician Michael Bayes from the U.S Navy Band. MUCS Bayes is also the drum major for the Navy Band and conducted the clinic.
Drum Majors and links to the participating schools:
James Bongard – U. S. Coast Guard Academy, New London, CT
Jonathan Kattnig – U. S. Coast Guard Academy, New London, CT
Gavin McGahey – U. S. Coast Guard Academy, New London, CT
Dylan DeViney – Marine Military Academy, Harlingen, TX
Tristyn Gavulic – Hargrave Military Academy, Chatham, VA
Liam Griffin – Saint John’s Northwestern Military Academy, Delafield, WI
Devonte Knight – Missouri Military Academy, Mexico, MO
Diego Lopez – Missouri Military Academy, Mexico, MO
Yuqi Liu – Army & Navy Academy, Carlsbad, CA
DonDiego Rains – New Mexico Military Institute, Roswell, NM
Barry Zhu – Randolph-Macon Academy, Front Royal, VA
Austin Johnson – Randolph-Macon Academy, Front Royal, VA
Sean Loeber – Randolph-Macon Academy, Front Royal, VA
Jacob Gehly – Randolph-Macon Academy, Front Royal, VA
Community Events
Watch: 44th Military School Band & Festival Concert
On February 23, 2020, the 44th Annual Military School Band and Choir Festival performed their culminating concert in the Melton Gymnasium on the R-MA campus.
The students have spent hours in clinics and rehearsing to bring this concert together. The Festival Concert Band Conductor was Lieutenant (junior grade) Joel Thiesfeldt of the U.S. Navy and the Festival Choir Conductor was Master Sergeant Kerry Wilkerson, USA, Retired.
The festival brought together the top musicians from eight military schools and colleges across the country, including bandsmen and singers from Army & Navy Academy in Carlsbad, CA; Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham, VA; Marine Military Academy in Harlingen, TX; Missouri Military Academy in Mexico, MO; New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell, NM; Randolph-Macon Academy in Front Royal, VA; Saint John’s Northwestern Military Academy in Delafield, WI; and the U. S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, CT.
Watch and enjoy this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
Community Events
Children’s activities at Samuels Public Library for the month of March
These are the events taking place in the Youth Services Department of Samuels Public Library for the month of March 2020. Thank you for sharing this information. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Tuesday, March 3
- 11:00 Time for Baby. What do books, scarves, puppets, music and babies have in common? They are all part of Time for Baby. Join us as we use all of our senses to explore the world around us. This month we will have fun with kites and parachutes! Meet with your baby up to two years of age. Siblings welcome.
Saturday, March 7
- 10:00 Books and Barks. Come to our extremely popular monthly program that gives developing readers the chance to read and relax with a trained therapy dog. For beginning readers and up. Choose a time slot at registration, which begins February 7.
- 2:00 Discuss This. Are you inspired by good books, articles, movies, and art? Do you write, draw, or enjoy playing music? If so, join us as we discuss books and share our creations. This is a group for those who wish to talk seriously about a variety of topics. Refreshments will be provided. For ages 12 and up. Registration begins February 7.
Tuesday, March 10
- 4:30 Novel Ideas. Children will explore popular books and book series through S.T.E.M. activities, games, food, and more! This month, our activities and discussions will be centered on The Wizard of Oz, and Dorothy will be the featured character this week. “There’s no place like home!” For ages 6-11. Registration begins February 10.
Wednesday, March 11 and Thursday, March 12
- 10:15 Toddler Story Time.
- 11:00 Preschool Story Time.
We are going to explore our five senses through the stories, songs, and craft at story time this week. Siblings welcome.
Saturday, March 14
- 11:00 Irish Step Dancing Performance. It has become a tradition to welcome dancers from Jig’N’Jive Dance Studio to perform traditional Irish dances in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. Bring the whole family to this lively dance performance.
- 2:00 Chess and More. Meet other kids and teens who enjoy the challenge of a good chess or other board game. For ages 6 and up. Registration begins February 14.
Tuesday, March 17
- 4:30 Novel Ideas. Children will explore popular books and book series through S.T.E.M. activities, games, food, and more! This month, our activities and discussions will be centered on The Wizard of Oz, and Scarecrow will be the featured character this week. “If I only had a brain.” For ages 6-11. Registration begins February 17.
Wednesday, March 18 and Thursday, March 19
- 10:15 Toddler Story Time.
- 11:00 Preschool Story Time.
Our stories, songs, and craft this week will be about friends! Come to story time and see your friends, and look for new friends to meet! Siblings welcome.
Saturday, March 21
- 11:00 Studio 330. Join Front Royal artist Michael Whited in a class for budding young artists ages 9 to 18. Young artists will complete one work of art in each one-hour session, with the option to add details during the following half-hour. The class emphasizes using basic shapes in drawings and painting, shading and shadowing techniques, and combining elements into a cohesive composition. Techniques may include using colored pencils, water colors, or acrylics. Registration begins February 21.
- 11:00 Emergency Preparedness for Early Childhood Providers. A little over a year ago, Virginia began requiring child care programs to develop emergency preparedness plans. Now, it is time to evaluate our plans, discuss what works and what doesn’t, and update our plans. We believe that with the proper training and resources the suffering of people affected by disasters can be reduced or possibly prevented. Resilient communities must have preparation, relief, and recovery systems in place to ensure that children are safe and families can return to their jobs.
As childcare providers, we serve as a resilience hub in the community. The goal of this training program is to increase the capacity of both center-based and home-based child care providers to prepare for, and respond effectively, in the event of emergencies and natural disasters.
This four-hour free training is perfect for family child care providers, center owners and administrators. Feel free to bring your program’s emergency preparedness plans. You can make updates as we go through the material.
New requirement this year: Any free training that does not have a minimum of 10 registrants must be cancelled. Also, all programs are limited to 2 individuals per class.
- Date: March 21, 2020
- Time: 11:00am – 3:00pm
- Location: Samuels Library, 330 E. Criser Rd, Front Royal, VA 22630
- Register: vachildcare.com/child-care-providers
- Questions: Donna Wilson-Peal, 540-373-3275 or donna@thechildcarenetwork.org
- 2:00 World of Lego. Children ages 5 and up are invited to explore all the amazing things you can do with Legos. Real-life buildings out of Legos? Join us for this fascinating topic and building session! Registration begins February 21.
Tuesday, March 24
- 4:30 Novel Ideas. Children will explore popular books and book series through S.T.E.M. activities, games, food, and more! This month, our activities and discussions will be centered on The Wizard of Oz, and Tin Man will be the featured character this week. “Now I know I’ve got a heart because it is breaking.”
For ages 6-11. Registration begins February 24.
Wednesday, March 25 and Thursday, March 26
- 10:15 Toddler Story Time.
- 11:00 Preschool Story Time.
Hear ye! Hear ye! Our stories, songs, and craft this week will be about castles! Siblings welcome.
Saturday, March 28
- 2:00 Mystery in the Library. A well-known historical character has disappeared from the library. Favorite book characters who were there at the time are all suspect. Teens are invited to dress up as popular book characters, and enjoy snacks as they mingle, talk, listen, and discover clues to solve the mystery. For ages 12 and up. Registration begins February 28.
Tuesday, March 31
- 4:30 Novel Ideas. Children will explore popular books and book series through S.T.E.M. activities, games, food, and more! This month, our activities and discussions will be centered on The Wizard of Oz, and Lion will be the featured character this week. “Put ’em up, put ’em up!” For ages 6-11. Registration begins March 1.
Community Events
US Navy Band – Country Current performs at Randolph-Macon Academy
On Friday, February 21, 2020, the US Navy Band Country Current performed a concert in Boggs Chapel at Randolph-Macon Academy. The United States Navy Band Country Current is the Navy’s premier country-bluegrass ensemble.
If you missed the concert, watch on this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
United States Navy Country Current plays concert February 21, 2020
Community Events
Annual membership tea party at the Warren Heritage Society
On February 14, 2020, the Warren Heritage Society held their annual membership tea party. Dale Corey of the Colonel James Wood II Chapter, Virginia Sons of the American Revolution, was the guest speaker. Dale gave a presentation on the history of tea and its effect on the American Revolutionary War. One example: In Wilmington, the women collected tea from residents and had a bonfire in the town square to protest the tariffs on tea. At the Society’s tea party, a collection of tea was made and ceremonial burning of the tea was conducted by Jan Long of the Warren Heritage Society.
If you would like to attend our future events at Warren Heritage Society, please stop by our location, 101 Chester Street, in Front Royal, and become a member today! Our next event will be “Laura Virginia Hale Day” on April 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. This event is open to the public and will be held at the Ivy Lodge and the Archive building.
Community Events
National Read Across America Day event at the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke
Monday, March 2nd, 2020, is National Read Across America Day. Students of all ages are invited to come to the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke’s pet adoption center, located at 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, to read “What Pet Should I Get?” to the shelter pets and enjoy Seuss inspired refreshments and activities.
Doors open at 10 a.m. with ½ price adoptions. The main event begins after school at 3 p.m.
“What Pet Should I Get?” is a collaboration between Gifts Giving Back and the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke to celebrate Dr. Seuss Day, encourage reading, enhance the human animal bond, and have some Dr. Seuss inspired fun!
Community Events
United States Navy Country Current plays concert February 21, 2020
The 44th Annual Military School Band and Choir Festival will be held at Randolph-Macon Academy on February 21-23, bringing with it several events that are open to the public. After a full day of clinics and band auditions, the students will enjoy a concert performed by the U.S. Navy Band Country Current in Boggs Chapel. This concert, which takes place at 7:30 pm, is free and open to the public.
The United States Navy Band Country Current is the Navy’s premier country-bluegrass ensemble. The group is nationally renowned for its versatility and “eye-popping” musicianship, performing a blend of modern country music and cutting-edge bluegrass. This seven-member ensemble employs musicians from diverse backgrounds with extensive high-profile recording and touring experience in the music scenes of Nashville, Tenn., New York, New Orleans and more. In the tradition of country music, each member is a skilled performer on multiple instruments. The band utilizes banjo, acoustic guitar, electric guitar, mandolin, fiddle, electric bass, upright bass, dobro, pedal steel guitar and drum set.
Formed in 1973, the band has a rich legacy of notable alumni including Bill Emerson, Wayne Taylor, Jerry Gilmore, and Frank Sollivan. They have performed at the Grand Ole Opry, for Presidents Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, and overseas in Stockholm, Nova Scotia, and Beijing. With a fun-filled and family-friendly stage show, Country Current has been delighting its fans for over 40 years with their musical virtuosity and humor.
A staple of the bluegrass scene, Country Current has shared the stage with music luminaries Rhonda Vincent, Dailey and Vincent, Mountain Heart, Little Roy Lewis, Third Time Out, The Lonesome River Band, Josh Williams, The Seldom Scene, J.D. Crowe, Doyle Lawson, Ned Luberecki, Chris Jones and many others. Country Current routinely performs at bluegrass festivals such as Darrington, Windgap, Gettysburg, Lake Havasu, and Grass Valley. In 2011, Country Current became the first military band to perform at the South by Southwest music festival in Austin, Texas.
Country Current performs regularly for the president, vice-president, the secretary of the Navy, the chief of naval operations, the chairman and vice-chairman of the Joint Chiefs Of Staff, the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy and numerous other dignitaries. Reaching out to communities both locally and nationally, they regularly perform for veterans, elementary schools, and in support of our active-duty Sailors.
King Cartoons
Wind: 5mph S
Humidity: 19%
Pressure: 30.1"Hg
UV index: 0
55/40°F
56/44°F