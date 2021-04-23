Millionaire Maker 2021 Golf Event

WHAT MATTERS Warren-The Front Royal/ Warren County Chamber of Commerce is kicking off fall with three fabulous opportunities for business owners, citizens and tourists alike! In this interview, Nikki Foster Cales shares three of their top events for September.

FALL PROFESSIONAL HEAD SHOT EVENT

Put your best face forward! Fall is unofficially here and it’s time to update your professional image. The Chamber has partnered with Tolliver Studios to update your professional head shot on September 10th (9 a.m. – 3 p.m.) and September 12th (noon-6 p.m.). $40/Chamber members $55/Non-members. You will receive one digital image of your choice. Additional images available through Tolliver Studios. Appointments available every 15 minutes. Contact the Chamber 540.635.3185 to reserve your spot today. Payment must be received in advance of the event.

SMALL BUSINESS COMMITTEE HOSTS JOB FAIR

The Chamber’s Small Business Committee invites employers to participate in our Fall Job Fair to be held at Samuels Public Library on September 10th, 1:30-4 p.m.

Individuals seeking employment are encouraged to come prepared, bring resumes and dress to impress! Contact the Chamber at 540-635-3185 or info@frontroyalchamber.com with questions.

2019 RIVER & BREWS FESTIVAL

(FORMERLY BREW & BLUES FESTIVAL)

Fun abounds in downtown Front Royal, Virginia on Saturday, September 21, 2019! Bring your family and enjoy a day of fun, delicious food, great live entertainment, and of course, beer tasting. The festival gates open at noon with activities (including corn hole and yard games) and live entertainment all day until 6 p.m.

Come and enjoy tastings of 60+ different beers from breweries all over Virginia and elsewhere. Food trucks and vendors will be offer a myriad of tasty treats and you can always stroll downtown and enjoy one of our many fantastic local eateries. Downtown also offers a wide array of unique shopping opportunities and historic walking tours and museums for your enjoyment as well. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and find a seat around the gazebo to enjoy live entertainment. The entertainment schedule is as follows: Ryan Jewel Noon – 2:30 p.m. and The Reflex Band 3 – 5:30 p.m.

Admission is $25 in advance or $30 at the gate for beer tasters. Beer tasters will receive a commemorative souvenir tasting glass, a wristband and 5 tickets for samplings or the purchase of full beers. Additional beer tickets will be available for purchase. VIP $65 and only 100 are sold.

Advance tickets can be purchased in a number of ways; Online or by visiting the Chamber of Commerce at 201 E. 2nd Street, Front Royal or the Front Royal Visitor Center at 414 E. Main Street, Front Royal. General Admission is FREE. Beer tasters must be 21 years of age or older and will be required to present a photo I.D.

Your annual investment in the Chamber is tax-deductible as a business expense and start at $135 for sole proprietorships (there are also a substantially discounted memberships for individuals, non-profits and Realtors affiliated with a member firm in good standing).

A national study performed by The Schapiro Group (Atlanta-based strategic consulting firm) showed that a business, which has invested in membership in a local Chamber of Commerce, enjoys a 49 percent increase in its consumer favorability, and there is an 80 percent increase in the likelihood that consumers will patronize the business in the future.

Benefits of Membership

Ask any happy Chamber member for a reference about the many ways membership has contributed to their business! Not a business owner? Join with a discounted individual membership and/or become a much-needed volunteer (enjoy unlimited rewarding opportunities for service that can fit around your busy schedule).

