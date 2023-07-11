State News
Millions funneled into Virginia primaries reignite calls for campaign finance reform
In this year’s primary elections, the biggest spenders were Dominion Energy and Clean Virginia, which contributed over $12 million combined to campaigns this election cycle.
The $5.2 million in funding from the Clean Virginia Fund and $7 million from Dominion resulted in more primary wins for Clean Virginia-backed candidates than Dominion-backed candidates in competitive races last month. (While figures from the Virginia Public Access Project, which tracks money in politics, list Clean Virginia founder and millionaire Michael Bills as the top donor of the 2022-23 cycle, the vast majority of his donations went directly to the Clean Virginia Fund, which then doled out contributions to candidates and groups.)
But even though candidates who received larger amounts of money from Clean Virginia than their opponents got from Dominion ended up winning in most cases, in some races, the opposite happened, showing that other factors like voter dissatisfaction or candidate familiarity in some districts had a bigger impact and the electric utility still remains a significant player in state politics.
The spending also re-sparked calls for campaign finance reform in Virginia, which has long placed some of the fewest restrictions on campaign spending in the nation.
“When you look at the amount of money from Dominion and Clean Virginia going into these elections, it’s a money arms war,” said Nancy Morgan, coordinator of BigMoneyOutVA, a campaign finance reform advocacy group. That, she continued, is “to the detriment of the voters.”
Dominion, which has long been one of the biggest donors to politicians in Virginia, said its funding this primary season was aimed at supporting bipartisan candidates in pursuit of the company’s energy policy goals. Clean Virginia, an advocacy group started by Bills to counter Dominion’s influence in the General Assembly, largely supported Democratic candidates, all of whom pledged not to take utility money. Sonjia Smith, a philanthropist married to Bills, also contributed about $2 million this cycle, but both she and Bills have said their giving is done independently. In a few cases — as in this year’s race for a Fairfax Senate seat sought by both Sen. Chap Petersen and newcomer Saddam Azlan Salim — Smith and Clean Virginia donated to opposing candidates.
“We are first and foremost checking the power of a monopoly whose power for decades went unchecked,” said Brennan Gilmore, executive director of Clean Virginia. “We are putting a lot of money in these races for that purpose.”
Dominion declined to answer several questions about its funding for this story, referring the Mercury to a statement noting that the company represents millions of customers and thousands of employees, who “depend on us for reliable, affordable and increasingly clean energy.”
“Like most companies, we contribute to candidates from both parties in support of common sense energy policy,” Dominion spokesperson Craig Carper said in an email.
The millions poured into primaries this year have led to campaign finance reform advocates like BigMoneyOutVa and CommonCause re-upping their calls for stricter contribution limits, individual contribution disclosures, and public financing options for candidates.
“I just hope this is the year where there’s so much attention drawn to this that either the new legislators or the citizens will say enough is enough and put pressure on people to pass some reasonable legislation,” said Morgan.
But not everyone is so hopeful. Michele Joyce, a Democratic candidate for a Southside Virginia House seat who received $25,000 from Dominion but lost to an opponent who received more than ten times as much funding from Clean Virginia, said reform efforts aren’t likely to be successful. Clean Virginia contributed to 28 races and Dominion 21 during this year’s primaries, and she said as long as groups and businesses are willing to donate money, candidates will continue to vie for their dollars.
“We know that lawmakers don’t like to vote against themselves,” Joyce said.
Northern Virginia
In this year’s primaries, the two organizations funneled the majority of their spending into Democratic races in the Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads, and Richmond regions.
In Northern Virginia, Dominion’s biggest contributions were to George Barker, an incumbent from Fairfax who received $230,000; former Democratic delegate and lieutenant governor candidate Hala Ayala, who received $225,000; and Dave Marsden, another incumbent from Fairfax, who received $25,000. Clean Virginia backed candidates challenging all three, giving $513,285 to Barker opponent Stella Pekarsky, a Fairfax County school board member; $440,000 to Ayala opponent Jennifer Carroll Foy, a former delegate; and $456,039 to Marsden opponent Heidi Drauschak, a campaign finance reform advocate.
In total, Dominion spent $480,000 on the three races. Clean Virginia spent $1.4 million.
On Primary Day, Clean Virginia saw two victories in those races, with Pekarsky defeating Barker and Carroll Foy beating Ayala. But the organization’s second-biggest output, to Drauschak, failed to unseat Marsden.
Despite Drauschak receiving over $430,000 more from Clean Virginia than Marsden took in from Dominion, Marsden chalked up his victory to getting to know the residents of his new district in 2022 and what he described as his record of protecting ratepayers. He pointed in particular to his introduction during the past session of an amendment to a Dominion-backed bill that will require the utility to return 85% of over-earnings to ratepayers, up 15% from what prior law required.
Nevertheless, he said voters in his district don’t see Dominion as a key election issue.
“I just don’t think people see Dominion as a source of problems in Virginia,” Marsden said.
Drauschak, a political newcomer, for her part, attributed the loss to Marsden’s deep roots in the community and endorsements from the Washington Post and other area legislators. She also said her campaign didn’t sufficiently emphasize what she described as the problem of legislators receiving donations from groups and then writing legislation that could benefit those groups.
“Really bringing that [message] home is extremely difficult,” said Drauschak, who sits on the executive committee for BigMoneyOutVa. “Even when I talk to people in the industry, they can tell me upfront, ‘Yes, these legislators are voting on behalf of their corporate donors.”
But, she said, “It’s super complicated to see what the actual implications are. Our legislative session is fast, and a lot of this legislation is extremely detailed.”
Despite working with BigMoneyOutVa, Drauschak said that she accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars in Clean Virginia funding because she supports the organization’s efforts to diminish Dominion’s influence.
“They’re playing the game the only way that you can play the game right now in Virginia, and that means going toe to toe with a lot of corporate donors,” Drauschak said. “There’s a big difference if you’re playing the game to change the game versus you’re playing because you want to rig it and have it things go your way, which is how Dominion and a lot of corporate donors have been doing it for decades.”
Another Northern Virginia loss for Clean Virginia was the surprise defeat of Petersen by newcomer Salim, a first-generation immigrant with a background in finance. While Salim received no funding from Dominion, Petersen received $10,000 from Clean Virginia, while his PAC received $100,000. Altogether, Petersen outraised Salim by more than five times — but still lost.
“There was the example of Chap Petersen, who got all this money, not from Dominion, a little bit from Clean Virginia,” said Morgan. “But then he lost his election to Salim, who didn’t have a lot of money. So, the question is, How much influence does money make when you’re running for election?”
In an interview, Salim attributed his victory to an aggressive grassroots campaign that incorporated more affordable online advertisements and text message engagement in addition to focusing on meeting potential voters face to face.
While Salim said large donors initially told him he couldn’t defeat Petersen, his campaign revealed significant dissatisfaction among Petersen constituents who didn’t support his split from the Democratic Party on issues such as banning assault weapons and keeping schools closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We just proved that money isn’t always the key to winning a lot of these races,” Salim said. “At the end of the day, I think the voters are not aware of not only the amount of money that comes in but also what type of money.”
Hampton Roads
In the Hampton Roads region, where Dominion is developing what’s expected to be the country’s largest offshore wind project, Dominion poured almost $600,000 into a single race between two long-time Democratic lawmakers, Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, and Sen. Lionell Spruill, D-Chesapeake, for a seat to represent a newly redrawn Senate district. In total, the utility contributed $305,000 to winner Lucas and $290,000 to Spruill.
Both Spruill and Lucas are seen as Dominion allies on the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee, which takes up energy policy-related bills. Lucas, as Senate president pro tempore, is among those being considered for new Democratic leadership.
Spruill declined to comment for this story. Lucas did not respond to a request for one.
Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke, who has been a vocal critic of Dominion’s influence in the General Assembly, called the utility’s spending in the Spruill-Lucas race “absurd.”
“Dominion has one of the most sophisticated political operations in the entire Commonwealth. They hire some of the smartest people, and they very much know what they’re doing in Virginia politics,” said Suetterlein. “They’re trying to demonstrate their political power in the Commonwealth. Dominion Energy has high hopes of continued domination through a very monopoly-friendly Democratic Party leadership.”
Clean Virginia meanwhile notched a win in a four-way race among Democrats to represent a Virginia Beach-based district. While the group initially donated $5,000 to the campaign of retired naval officer Susan Hippen, Hippen’s later acceptance of $110,000 from Dominion triggered Clean Virginia to ask for the money to be returned and donate to the three other candidates. The most, $35,000, went to Del. Kelly Convirs-Fowler, who ultimately secured the nomination.
In Norfolk, Dominion was more successful. Dominion gave $90,079 to Del. Angelia Williams Graves, who won the Democratic nomination for a new Senate seat against Andria McClellan, a Norfolk city councilwoman who received $10,000 from Clean Virginia.
Richmond Region
In races in the Richmond region involving both Dominion and Clean Virginia, the latter came out ahead.
In the most high-profile race, Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, who received $140,000 from Dominion, lost to former Del. Lashrecse Aird, who received $317,000 from Clean Virginia. However, many election watchers attributed the outcome to voter discomfort with Morrissey’s checkered past and stance on abortion.
Dominion-backed candidates also lost to Clean Virginia-backed opponents in Democratic races for Portsmouth and Richmond area seats. In Portsmouth, Joyce received $25,000 from Dominion and was defeated by Del. Nadarius Clark, who got $137,500 from Clean Virginia. In Richmond, City Councilwoman Ann Lambert received $10,000 from Dominion and was defeated by attorney Rae Cousins, who received $218,000 from Clean Virginia.
Joyce said that although she was a longtime resident of the newly drawn district she ran in and Clark was less familiar with, the funding Clark received allowed him to send out mailers and hire staff to meet constituents.
Big donations like Clean Virginia’s to Clark “actually exclude and prevents people like me that have been in the community…to actually be in the potential political pool,” Joyce said. “Yes, indeed, it does make a difference.”
Who should be able to influence elections
While many politicians have been critical of the millions of dollars Dominion and Clean Virginia have poured into Virginia races over the past few years, others say their spending acts as an important lever in the political process.
Clean Virginia, its supporters argue, has used its funds to counterbalance years of campaign spending by Dominion, during which the General Assembly passed a series of bills favorable to the utility.
“A number of the incumbents, including some of the ones who lost [in the primaries], have been part of a systemic and successful attempt by Dominion Energy to rewrite the rules so that they could overcharge Virginians by billions of dollars,” Gilmore said. “One might say that this was sort of the standard practice; a lot of different legislators voted for this. That’s the case as well, but in the last few years, this has become more and more of a dominant theme. People have had the chance to change that.”
Not everyone sees the group as a positive, though. Many Democratic lawmakers have sharply criticized the group for allowing a millionaire who hasn’t been elected to office to exert undue influence on the Democratic Party.
“People seem to think that if it’s progressive money, somehow it’s cleaner than money that comes from corporations or other advocacy groups,” said former Democratic Del. David Toscano in a 2021 interview with the Mercury. “I’m a progressive. I support progressive issues. I like to get progressive money. But you always have to be guarded about any money that comes to you to make sure it doesn’t influence the way you think about an issue.”
Joyce, the Portsmouth Democratic candidate who got $25,000 from Dominion, said she didn’t see Dominion as “inherently evil” and didn’t like Clean Virginia’s requirement that candidates whose campaigns it funds not take money from Dominion. That goes a step beyond combating legislative influence, she said and creates divisiveness.
“When [Clean Virginia says] I cannot work with somebody at all because Dominion has policies that they may not agree with, how do we get anything done with that?” Joyce said.
Even though the most recent primary results show more Dominion-backed candidates lost than Clean Virginia-funded opponents, the influence the utility has is “still up in the air,” said campaign finance watchdog Morgan. Lucas remains in office, she pointed out and could assume the powerful chairmanship of the Senate Finance Committee.
“My sense is [Dominion’s] got deep coffers,” Morgan said.
Campaign finance reform
Whether unhappiness over the high spending levels in this year’s primaries will spur campaign finance reform is unclear. While a handful of Virginia legislators have for years put forward bills aimed at limiting the amount of money entering races, few have been successful.
Most recently, the Senate Privileges and Elections Committee shot down bills from Petersen that sought to limit campaign contributions to $20,000 and prevent donations from publicly regulated utilities like Dominion Energy. (Spruill, the chair of the committee, cast votes against both.) In 2020, Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, introduced a bill that would have created a system of public financing of campaigns, but legislators shot that down too.
Reforms are necessary, say groups like BigMoneyOutVA. Virginia ranked 46th on the nonprofit Coalition for Integrity’s 2020 States With Anti-Corruption Measures for Public Officials, or SWAMP, index, which looks at regulatory and legal safeguards states have established for ethics and transparency among elected officials. The state is also one of 11 that impose no contribution limits on individual donors. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, the national average for state contribution limits in the 2023-24 election cycle is roughly $3,000 for state Senate races and $2,700 for state House races. Of those states that set limits, Ohio has the highest limit at $13,000, and Montana has the lowest at $180.
But many Virginia lawmakers say contribution caps will lead to an increase in dark money or campaign donations from people who aren’t easily identifiable.
“It’s an extraordinarily complicated problem, and I don’t think anyone really appreciates how difficult it is,” said Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, who has consistently opposed reform legislation.
Surovell said that if Democrats secure majorities in both legislative chambers this November, reforms will “definitely be on the table.”
Suetterlein, a younger Republican, was skeptical, contending Democrats have talked a lot about campaign finance reform but have taken little action, including during the two years in which they controlled all three branches of state government.
“During the Democratic trifecta that just ended 18 months ago, they talked a lot about prohibiting the use of campaign funds for personal use, something I voted for,” Suetterlein said. “But throughout, they would stall it, and it still has not gone into effect or reached the governor’s desk. The General Assembly is going to look a lot different in 2024, and there will be a lot of opportunity to consider things that had not made it to the floor in the past.”
Marsden, a Senate Democrat who co-patrons last year’s contribution limit bill, said there is a need for change but also praised Virginia’s campaign finance system for not having as many rules for donors to work around as exist in other states.
“It can be done,” Marsden said. “I don’t know that Republicans will go there, but maybe they will. It needs to be something we all agree with, Republicans and Democrats.”
Most recently, a joint subcommittee created by the General Assembly to take a “comprehensive” look at campaign finance reform failed to meet a single time in 2022.
That lack of legislators taking issue with campaign finance rules is why CommonCause, another campaign finance reform advocacy group, said it is looking to engage citizens to put pressure on legislators to make changes.
“Virginians think it’s a problem, but the candidates are like, ‘Oh, we disclose, and so people know we took Dominion money.’ We need to watch how you vote on certain pieces of legislation,’” said Lauren Coletta, a senior adviser for the group. “The system is so backward that people don’t understand [Virginia is] an outlier. That has to change.”
Gilmore said Clean Virginia supports reforms and believes its own donation amounts, as well as those from Dominion, have “gotten completely out of control.”
“Without systemic reform on campaign finance issues, I don’t expect things to change in the coming months,” Gilmore said. “It is my hope that we will not see this level of spending continue because we have created a proper and holistic approach to campaigning and electoral funding that ensures fairness and integrity is the key attribute of our elections.”
State News
‘Stop Sitting on the Sidelines’: Youngkin Pushes GOP to Embrace Early Voting
Gov. Glenn Youngkin launched a new initiative Tuesday to push Virginia Republicans to take advantage of laws Democrats passed making it easier to vote early, despite lingering resistance to mail voting from the party’s pro-Trump wing.
The “Secure Your Vote” program pushed by Youngkin’s Spirit of Virginia PAC and the Republican Party of Virginia encourages voters to sign up for the state’s permanent absentee voting list, which allows ballots to be automatically mailed to participants every election cycle. That list and absentee voting itself have come under sharp criticism from some GOP lawmakers who argue ballots going out via mail are more susceptible to fraud.
“Republicans gotta stop sitting on the sidelines and allowing the Democrats to do a better job of voting early,” Youngkin said in an appearance Tuesday morning on Fox News, where he said his party puts itself at a disadvantage by ceding Virginia’s 45-day early voting window to its opponents.
Republican legislators have recently tried to roll back or repeal the lengthy early voting period, but those efforts have been blocked by the Democratic-controlled state Senate.
The party’s new focus on mail and early voting comes in the runup to Virginia General Assembly elections this fall that will have major ramifications for the state’s political future. Republicans are hoping to defend their majority in the House of Delegates and flip the Senate, which would give Youngkin complete policymaking control for the second half of his term. Democrats are hoping to keep the Senate and make inroads in the House, empowering them to continue to thwart the most controversial aspects of Youngkin’s agenda. As Youngkin toys with the idea of running for president, another winning storyline for him in November could also boost his chances of making a late entry into the 2024 GOP primary as a more competent alternative to former President Donald Trump.
Republicans called the early voting effort a “coordinated program” involving the governor’s PAC, the state party, the statehouse-focused Republican State Leadership Committee, and both GOP caucuses in the Virginia General Assembly. In a news release, Youngkin’s PAC described the program as a “seven-figure,” “data-driven effort” to target Republican-friendly voters with sophisticated outreach techniques and encourage them to vote early via mail or in person. The website Youngkin’s team rolled out Tuesday includes online forms to assist Republicans with requesting absentee ballots and getting information on how to vote early.
In response to Youngkin’s announcement, the Democratic Party of Virginia mocked the GOP’s “surprising new support for basic democratic institutions” and suggested Republicans are trying to clean up a mess caused by their own tolerance for false election claims.
“Virginia Republicans should not be surprised if Virginians aren’t buying their supposed newfound support for democracy,” said Aaron Mukerjee, DPVA’s voter protection director. “Under Governor Youngkin’s leadership, Virginia has caved to the conspiracy theorists by pulling out of ERIC, advancing unnecessary voter suppression bills, and standing by while election deniers take over electoral boards and registrars’ offices across the commonwealth.”
As they have in the past, Youngkin aides characterized the push as a reflection of their determination to win under the system they’ve been given and not necessarily an endorsement of more open voting laws.
“The rules are the rules are the rules,” said Matt Moran, a longtime GOP operative now acting as executive director of Youngkin’s PAC.
In a joint news release, Democratic lawmakers called the move hypocritical.
“If they are serious about this initiative, the GOP should apologize for their previous attacks to invalidate voting systems,” said Del. Cia Price, D-Newport News, who sponsored new state-level voting rights protections when Democrats had power. “Until then, this is nothing more than political games from people only focused on using any means available to grab power.”
Democrats overhauled Virginia’s formerly restrictive voting laws in 2020, eliminating the state’s photo identification requirement and passing a variety of measures designed to make it more convenient to vote. The state’s former law required voters requesting an absentee ballot to have a valid excuse, such as travel or work duties, that would prevent casting a ballot through the regular Election Day process. Under the current system, any voter can cast a ballot through the mail or by visiting a local election office in the 45-day period leading up to an election.
Those changes, combined with safety precautions instituted during the COVID-19 pandemic, have led to major shifts in Virginia voting patterns, with a significant portion of ballots now cast early.
In the 2021 gubernatorial election, Youngkin won, more than 36% of overall ballots cast were absentee or early votes. That trend continued in the 2022 congressional midterms when about a third of Virginia votes weren’t cast on Election Day.
Those batches of early votes typically favor Democrats because Democratic candidates have been more eager to hype voting reforms their party delivered, and Republican voters have been inundated with right-wing messages portraying mail voting as nefarious.
There have been no documented cases of widespread mail voting fraud in Virginia’s recent elections, but the system continues to be a target for conspiracy theories among the GOP base.
The entire election office in Buckingham County quit earlier this year as local conservatives spread unfounded claims that more than 20% of absentee votes cast in the county’s 2022 election came from non-Buckingham residents. In a sign of that theory’s prominence in the county, the Buckingham County Republican Committee promoted the claim about improper absentee voting on its Facebook page. A local Republican briefly hired to run the county election office before being fired a month later also expressed support for former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was tainted by widespread fraud.
The Buckingham situation may be the most dramatic example of local Republican activists having more fervent views on election integrity than their party’s elected leaders, but concerns about absentee ballot fraud remain widespread among the conservative grassroots. A Republican-allied group called Virginia Fair Elections, which offers training to activists interested in overseeing election processes, lists “limit absentee ballots” as one of its policy priorities.
In a briefing for reporters held in the Richmond offices of a Republican political firm, Youngkin aides pointed specifically to the GOP’s loss in a special election for a state Senate seat earlier this year as an example of how they’re having to play catchup on mail-in voting. In that contest, Republican Kevin Adams stayed competitive with now-Sen. Aaron Rouse, D-Virginia Beach, in Election Day voting and in-person early voting. But the party lagged far behind in mail voting, with Rouse winning 72% of the ballots cast via mail in Virginia Beach.
Youngkin’s political team said it’s planning a concerted media “blitz” in the coming days, with top surrogates set to make TV appearances promoting the pro-early voting message. The governor’s aides also expressed confidence they and their allies have enough credibility to overcome resistance from conservatives who have been led to see mail voting as negative.
“I think it’s having different voices that they respect,” said Dave Rexrode, chairman of Youngkin’s PAC, when asked how the effort will change Republican voters’ views on early voting.
Youngkin’s political team said it has identified a group of roughly 500,000 voters who supported Youngkin in 2021 but sat out the 2022 primaries. Encouraging that segment of the electorate to cast a ballot in 2023, the PAC’s operatives said, will be a key part of their strategy.
“We have to go get them early,” Moran said.
Though Youngkin hasn’t directly criticized those in his party who spread false claims about elections and emphasized election integrity in his 2021 campaign, he has recently portrayed the state’s election system as trustworthy.
“Elections in Virginia are secure and safe,” Youngkin said in an appearance this week on a right-leaning podcast, The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show. “There’s a paper ballot for every voter. We have counting machines, not voting machines. We have clear audits that demonstrate that our elections are safe.”
In-person early voting for the Nov. 7 election begins Sept. 22.
State News
Underinvestment in Virginia’s K-12 Schools Exposed, Billions More Suggested for Improved Education”
Virginia’s complicated formula for funding K-12 schools needs an overhaul in order for the state to adequately fund public education, according to the results of a major legislative study presented Monday.
Analysts with the General Assembly’s Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission told lawmakers the 18-month review showed the state allocates “far less than needed to fund Virginia’s school system sufficiently.” The formula that determines how much money each local school division gets from the state, officials found, “needs to be significantly improved and modernized.”
“In brief, we found that Virginia school divisions receive less funding per student than divisions in other states,” JLARC Chief Legislative Analyst Mark Gribbin said as he presented the results of a lengthy study the General Assembly requested in 2021.
Virginia’s school divisions receive 14% less funding from the state than the 50-state average, JLARC found, equal to about $1,900 less per student. It also spends 4% less than the more localized average for the South Atlantic region as defined by the U.S. Census. The review concluded Virginia spends comparatively more on K-12 schools than neighboring North Carolina and Tennessee but less than Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.
Much of Virginia’s lagging status can be attributed to the state’s complicated Standards of Quality funding formula, which JLARC found routinely underestimates how much funding schools actually need to fulfill the government’s responsibility to provide every Virginia child with a quality education. In fiscal year 2021, for example, the SOQ formula indicated Virginia schools needed $10.7 billion in state and local funds. To fund their operations that year, schools actually spent $17.3 billion.
Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, who chairs JLARC, called the 163-page school spending report a “very important study,” going on to reference an election season in which Republicans are pushing for tax cuts, and Democrats are calling for bigger increases in school funding.
“I would advise all candidates, not just for the General Assembly but also for school boards and county boards, to read this study and be informed about it and grapple with the implications,” Howell said at Monday’s meeting.
Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William, said the problem has been “pretty apparent” for anyone who has sent their children into classrooms that might have 30 students for each teacher.
“This report is not surprising to this parent,” McPike said.
The SOQ formula estimated school divisions needed 113,500 full-time instructional, support, and administrative staffers in fiscal year 2021, according to the report. In reality, divisions employed 171,400 people to perform those duties.
“If we just funded at SOQ level, it would be a catastrophe,” an unnamed school administrator told JLARC.
Commission staff made several recommendations for how Virginia could overhaul its school funding benchmarks to be more in line with national averages. Though analysts stressed they were not suggesting all the changes could be made at once, the proposals collectively add up to about $3.5 billion in new spending.
House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, who serves on JLARC and is currently trying to negotiate a budget bill with Howell, said the new report doesn’t appear to take into account roughly $3.2 billion in new funding allocations to Virginia schools “over the last couple of years.”
“We’re both in concurrence that we want to put hundreds of millions of more dollars in there that may get us a whole lot closer to getting whole,” Knight said of Howell.
But he cautioned that money isn’t the only driver of educational success. The city of Richmond, he noted, spends significantly more per pupil than neighboring Henrico County, which generally has higher-rated schools than Richmond but less entrenched poverty.
“Sometimes throwing money doesn’t always solve the problem,” Knight said, adding that Virginia school divisions still have about $1.5 billion in federal pandemic aid that they need to spend before September of 2024.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration struck a similar tone in an official response attached to the JLARC report.
Secretary of Education Aimee Rogstad Guidera and Superintendent of Public Instruction Lisa Coons wrote that the report shows the complexity of an “indecipherable state funding formula” that should be “more student-focused and outcome driven.” The new report, Youngkin’s education team continued, does little to connect spending to “the educational needs of students” and fails to account for recent spending increases that produced “the largest education budget” in Virginia’s history.
“Nevertheless, the report makes it clear that without reforms, increased investments in K-12 spending likely will not translate to improved student outcomes,” the Youngkin administration wrote, referring back to its proposals to change the state’s school accreditation system, boost expectations for standardized tests, improve math and reading performance and provide more career and technical education opportunities.
Specific flaws in the funding formula identified by JLARC include underestimating salary costs by underweighting salaries in the largest school divisions (many of which are located in high-cost Northern Virginia); not effectively taking into account how many higher-needs students a school division has due to poverty, special education needs and immigrant students learning English; failing to account for steep labor cost differences in different parts of the state; and overlooking the difficulties faced by very small, mostly rural school divisions that can’t achieve the same “economies of scale” as their larger counterparts.
The report found the local composite index portion of the formula, which measures a city or county’s ability to pay for its own schools by assessing the local tax base, is a “reasonable measure” but prone to dramatic swings based on local trends. For example, Richmond recently saw a $5 million drop in its state school funding due to big increases in local property tax assessments. Analysts recommended changing the LCI to look at a three-year average, which would smooth out year-to-year fluctuations.
In the near term, JLARC recommended that the state make about $1 billion in changes to boost funding for schools. The biggest near-term changes include better tracking students living in poverty and funding schools accordingly ($250 million), ending cost-saving measures instituted during the Great Recession, such as capping support positions ($515 million), and changing how the state calculates salaries by using division averages instead of a formula that underweights higher salaries at the biggest school divisions ($190 million).
Another $2.5 billion in long-term recommendations include changing the formula to reflect actual staffing levels ($1.86 billion), better aligning the funding formula with local labor costs ($595 million), and providing extra funding to small school divisions with fewer than 2,000 students ($80 million).
Of the roughly $20.1 billion that currently funds Virginia’s K-12 public schools, approximately 39% comes from the state, 52% comes from localities, and 9% comes from the federal government, according to JLARC’s presentation. Commission staffers repeatedly noted that regional differences can skew the statewide numbers, emphasizing that Fairfax County alone accounts for $2.5 billion of the local funding.
Virginia could simplify its school funding system, the report found, by switching to a student-based formula like the ones most other states use instead of a staffing-based formula.
“A well-designed student-based funding model would be more accurate, more transparent, and easier to maintain over time than Virginia’s current staffing-based formula,” the report said.
Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, asked what would happen if Virginia made major new investments in schools only to see those schools have fewer and fewer children to educate due to declining birth rates.
“There is no way, no way that divisions are going to cut back substantially once those numbers of declining students appear,” Norment said. “What do we do about that from a formula basis?”
Gribbin, the JLARC analyst, said every funding formula takes into account how many students a particular division serves.
“That would theoretically track up or down depending on what happens to the number of students,” he said.
Even as legislators signaled agreement the state could allocate significantly more money to public schools, both parties seized on the report to fire partisan shots.
“It is our children who are suffering because extremists in the Virginia GOP would rather fund corporate giveaways than their education,” said House Minority Leader Don Scott, D-Portsmouth. “It is well past time the Republicans got serious about protecting and supporting our children and worked with us to make sure that our students have access to the best teachers, the best resources, and the best education possible.”
In a statement, Youngkin said his proposed budget included about $427 million in new funding for schools and called the report “a wake-up call” for “those who haven’t been listening to parents.”
“Today’s JLARC report lays plain that the previous two administrations failed to provide adequate funding in K-12 education and, more importantly, never sought to reform the system to ensure that funding supports students and teachers in the classroom,” Youngkin said.
State News
Increasing Cannabis Legalization Reveals Danger in Disjointed Safety Regulations Across States
Amid the growing acceptance and legalization of cannabis use across the country, a concerning reality has emerged: The state-by-state patchwork of safety regulations can leave marijuana consumers wandering through a haze of uncertainty, exposing them to potential risks.
Under federal law, marijuana is illegal — period. So, it’s up to individual states to determine their own regulations and safety standards.
Those inconsistent regulations are part of a broad debate about the U.S. cannabis industry. The 47 states that allow at least some cannabis use (cannabis is still illegal in Idaho, Kansas, and Nebraska) have taken various approaches to issues such as the allowable amount of euphoria-inducing tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, in a product.
“We don’t really know what’s going on behind the doors of each and every lab in each and every state,” said Anna Schwabe, a cannabis geneticist and the director of cannabis education, research and development for 420 Organics, in an interview with Stateline. “I don’t really have any sense of or any level of comfort for the numbers that they’re putting out.”
Most states require legal cannabis products to be tested by licensed laboratories for potency and for contaminants such as pesticides and heavy metals.
Still, the lack of uniform testing standards has led to inconsistent lab results. Some labs that test products on behalf of farms have been caught inflating THC levels to cater to the demand for potent products, leading to a practice called “lab shopping” by producers, according to Leafly, an online platform dedicated to all things cannabis.
“Some businesses will decide to contract with those labs because it means that their products will test stronger [in THC] and, in theory, be more attractive to consumers,” said Morgan Fox, the political director for the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, known as NORML. “This is pretty unethical and also an unfortunate byproduct of a financially competitive testing market.”
The Virginia picture: Legalization of use, but not of sale
In Virginia, the General Assembly legalized the possession and use of small quantities of cannabis beginning in 2021 but failed to set up a legal retail market. According to The Daily Progress, a member of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration recently said the governor “is not interested in any further moves towards legalization of adult recreational use marijuana.” Read more about the most recent developments in Virginia’s current laws and system here:
Some states have had to issue recalls due to products being cleared for sale despite the presence of harmful contaminants. In May 2022, the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority suspended Scale Laboratories’ testing license after regulators uncovered more than 140 approved samples with mold, salmonella, or E. coli. The authority also recalled 99 products related to the lab’s alleged rules violations.
An estimated 64,000-pound marijuana recall in Michigan in 2021 was linked to at least 18 health complaints, including increased seizure activity, allergic reactions, paranoia, and a chemical burning sensation.
The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission, which regulates the production and sale of marijuana in that state, issued a recall in late June for several batches of cannabis flower that tested positive for mold and heavy metals, including cadmium and mercury. The recalled flower was harvested before testing requirements were updated to include tests for microbiological contaminants and heavy metals.
“Having some standards of operation across the board would dramatically decrease the variation that we see among labs, but then we would have to have some sort of regulatory oversight to make sure everybody is following the rules [on THC levels and testing practices], which we already don’t have,” Schwabe said.
Testing methods
Labs across the country have different methods of testing cannabis for potency and contamination, which may be part of the reason why there’s so much variation, Schwabe said. Some states run the labs and have a more standardized testing approach, while others offer licenses to independent labs.
Inconsistent state cannabis regulations could have potentially dire implications for consumer health, according to a 2022 study published in the Environmental Health Perspectives journal. The study found that state-level regulatory disparities pose an increased risk of contaminant exposure for immunocompromised people who could contract potentially fatal infections while also causing confusion among cannabis growers, manufacturers, and testing laboratories.
The study also found that identical cannabis samples could be considered acceptable in one jurisdiction but not in others.
Having some standards of operation across the board would dramatically decrease the variation that we see among labs, but then we would have to have some sort of regulatory oversight to make sure everybody is following the rules.
Cannabis consumers also face the challenge of navigating inconsistencies in THC potency and marijuana strain names across different dispensaries and states, Schwabe said.
“If you’re thinking that Durban Poison is your go-to strain to alleviate whatever symptoms you are having and it works well for you, if you wanted to refill your medicine in a different state or at a different dispensary, you might end up getting something that’s not what you’re used to,” Schwabe said.
What is permissible in one state may be prohibited or regulated differently in another, said Karmen Hanson, a senior fellow with the health program of the National Conference of State Legislatures, a think tank working on behalf of state lawmakers.
“Legislators generally want just to have a program that works for their state in the way that they feel is best for their state, and that’s why they all look different,” Hanson said in an interview with Stateline. “What’s going to work in Colorado isn’t going to work for North Dakota or Texas.”
Moreover, cannabis programs are constantly evolving as states learn from one another and adapt their laws and regulations based on factors such as emerging research or public health concerns, said Michelle Rutter Friberg, the National Cannabis Industry Association’s director of government relations.
“States are still very interested in the revenue, but they’re also more interested in things like getting rid of an illicit market, making sure that the products that people are consuming are safe, or trying to end the war on drugs by legalizing cannabis and doing so in an equitable way,” Rutter Friberg said in an interview.
Keeping consumers safe
Industry supporters say regulatory consistency also could steer consumers away from illicit sources, which can be even more dangerous.
“You don’t know what’s in it, especially at a time when we’re talking about things like fentanyl. That’s more of a reason now than ever to talk about the regulation of products like this,” Rutter Friberg said.
States have implemented various initiatives to ensure product safety and to protect consumers. In several states, including Colorado and Washington, edibles are limited to 10 mg of THC per serving, with a maximum of 10 servings or 100 mg of THC per package. In Connecticut, edibles are limited to 5 mg of THC per serving and a maximum of 100 mg of THC per package. And in Massachusetts, edibles are limited to 5.5 mg of THC per serving and up to 110 mg of THC per package.
The Colorado legislature in 2017 began prohibiting the production and sale of edibles shaped like humans, animals or fruits in an effort to reduce their appeal to children. Similar measures, including child-resistant packaging, have been implemented in other states to make cannabis products less accessible to children.
Some marijuana advocates argue that federal legalization could provide a solution by establishing consistent standards and harmonizing regulations across state lines. Alongside potential research funding, they say, federal legalization could be a way to streamline the cannabis industry and enhance consumer safety.
“If [the federal government] legalized it, that would open the doors tremendously and wipe out some of the issues that we have,” Schwabe said. “We could all work together as one industry and start working on some of the things we don’t know … and start working toward making it safe for everybody.”
Stateline is a sister publication of the Virginia Mercury within States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Stateline maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Scott Greenberger for questions: info@stateline.org. Follow Stateline on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Five fatalities reported in Virginia highways traffic crashes over July 4 holiday
Preliminary data released has revealed that five individuals tragically lost their lives in four separate traffic accidents on Virginia’s highways during the 48-hour statistical counting period of the July 4, 2023, holiday.
Of the casualties, one was a motorcyclist, two were drivers, and the remaining two were passengers. These fatal accidents occurred in Arlington, Buchanan, Charles City, and Craig counties. This marks a decrease from the previous year’s four-day count during the same holiday, which recorded a grim total of ten fatalities.
In an effort to increase safety and decrease the number of accidents on Virginia’s highways during the holiday season, State Police participated in Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (C.A.R.E.). This state-sponsored national program aims to reduce crashes, fatalities, and injuries due to impaired driving, speeding, and failure to wear seat belts.
Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent, urged all Virginians to prioritize traffic safety as we enter the peak summer travel season. “Excessive speeding, drivers, and passengers failing to buckle up, and distracted driving continue to put all at risk traveling on our highways,” Settle said. “Our state troopers cannot be everywhere all the time. We need Virginians to comply with speed limits, buckle up and put the phone down. That’s how we save lives on our highways.”
During the two-day Operation CARE initiative, Virginia troopers arrested 36 drivers for operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs. They also issued citations to 2,051 speeders, 980 reckless drivers, 254 individuals for not wearing seat belts, and 74 citations for children not being properly secured in vehicles. An additional 124 drivers were cited for violating Virginia’s “hands-free” law.
State police investigated a total of 377 traffic accidents statewide and assisted 392 disabled or stranded motorists during this period.
The funds generated from the summonses issued by Virginia State Police will be allocated to court fees and the state’s Literary Fund, which supports public school construction, technology funding, and teacher retirement.
State News
State Attorneys General oppose Biden’s vehicle emission regulation plan
Attorney General Jason Miyares of Virginia, along with 24 other state attorneys general, has initiated a formal challenge to the Biden administration’s proposed regulation on vehicle tailpipe emissions. This proposal put forward by the Biden Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) seeks to dramatically reduce the reliance on gas-powered vehicles in favor of electric vehicles (EVs) by 2032.
The Biden EPA plan is an ambitious stride towards a greener future, aiming to escalate the current share of EVs in total vehicle sales from 8.4% to a whopping 67% in just over a decade. However, this forceful drive towards electrification has not been welcomed by all.
The attorneys general, in their joint opposition, raise concerns about the potential consequences of such a swift transition. They argue that the proposed regulation could harm regional economies, strain the country’s electrical grids, impose additional tax burdens on families and small businesses, and pose risks to national security.
Miyares warned against federal interference in the automobile manufacturing process and the significant price hikes that may result. “Many Virginians are unable to afford electric vehicles, even if they want them. Moreover, the necessary infrastructure to support such a radical departure from our current transportation system simply does not exist,” he noted.
A noteworthy point of contention is the high cost of EVs, which are priced out of the range of most middle-class and low-income families. In 2022, the average EV retailed at $61,448, a figure far beyond the reach of many Americans.
Furthermore, the attorneys general expressed doubts over the capacity and security of America’s power grids to handle the increased demand. They argue that the switch to electric vehicles could risk American energy independence, making the nation vulnerable to foreign entities for the supply of minerals needed for EV construction and maintenance.
The following states join Virginia in challenging the Biden administration’s proposed regulation: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.
The outcome of this contestation remains to be seen, but it is clear that the transition toward a greener, more sustainable future is not without its hurdles.
State News
Youngkin administration removes webpage on LGBTQ resources for youth
After an inquiry from the media outlet Daily Wire this May about two websites listed on a Virginia Department of Health webpage offering resources for LGBTQ youth, internal agency emails indicate Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration took the entire page down, leaving agency employees who oversaw it bewildered.
“Did someone request this?” asked Emily Yeatts, a supervisor for the Department of Health’s Division of Child and Family Health, in a May 31 email to other staff members. “This request did not come from the program.”
At roughly the same time, Vanessa Walker Harris, director of the Office of Family Health Services — the office responsible for managing content on the page — also sent out an email to employees in the division, as well as communications staff and Deputy VDH Commissioner Robert Hicks.
“I’m noticing that the referenced webpage is no longer accessible, and I’m having a bad case of deja vu,” wrote Walker Harris. “What am I missing? I’m very concerned that staff were directed to remove the webpage without engaging [subject matter experts] in response to a politically motivated inquiry, yet again.”
When the Mercury asked VDH on June 5 about the removal of the Resources for LGBTQ Youth page, internal emails obtained under Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act show agency Chief Operating Officer Christopher Lindsay initially drafted a response noting it was “part of an overall project to look at areas of the VDH website that can use a redesign.”
“We are using data to look at website traffic and will redesign towards public health initiatives that are relevant to consumer demand,” Lindsay wrote.
The response was never transmitted to the Mercury. And other emails obtained under FOIA indicate the removal was ordered by the office of Secretary of Health and Human Resources John Littel in response to an inquiry on the morning of May 31 from a Daily Wire reporter named Spencer Lindquist, who subsequently published an article on two resources listed on the page.
Additionally, the emails indicate an audit was initiated of the Office of Family Health Services’ webpages, with searches conducted for nine terms related to LGBTQ issues.
In response to inquiries about the webpage’s removal and the audit, Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter wrote that “in Virginia, the governor will always reaffirm a parent’s role in their child’s life. Children belong to their parents, not the state.”
“The webpage in question outsourced conversations where adults directly speak with children about sex to a third party,” Porter said. “The governor supports providing resources that are age appropriate; however, the government should not facilitate anonymous conversations between adults and children without a parent’s approval. Sexualizing children against a parent’s wishes doesn’t belong on a taxpayer-supported website.”
Screenshots of the LGBTQ Resources for Youth webpage found through the Wayback Machine show the page included links to two national websites known as Q Chat Space and Queer Kid Stuff, as well as Virginia Pride, state LGBTQ organizations the TREVOR Project and the Virginia Antiviolence Project, which operate helplines and run suicide prevention programs, and medical and counseling services for LGBTQ and transgender youth in the Richmond area.
Lindquist was particularly interested in the Q Chat Space and Queer Kid Stuff sites. At 9:12 that morning, he sent agency communications staff a series of inquiries about the two links.
“How are resources selected by the Virginia Department of Health?” Lindquist wrote. “Queer Kid Stuff has previously promoted child transgenderism. Does the Virginia Department of Health take a stance on the medical transitioning of minors? Is the Virginia Department of Health aware that the QChat Space, which is marketed to those as young as 13 who identify as LGBT, has a special quick escape feature that allows users to swiftly exit the site?”
Lindquist gave the agency two hours to reply.
Q Chat Space, which offers “live, chat-based discussion groups for LGBTQ+ and questioning teens ages 13 to 19 … facilitated by experienced staff and volunteers from youth programs at LGBTQ+ centers across the United States,” was developed by three groups: CenterLink, which provides support to community LGBTQ centers; PFLAG, the nation’s largest and oldest organization for LGBTQ people; and the Planned Parenthood Federation of America.
Queer Kid Stuff describes itself as “an edutainment company on a mission to spread queer joy to LGBTQ+ kids, parents, caregivers, educators, their loved ones, and allies.” Among its “core values,” the group lists “centering queer identity, experience, and history … with particular emphasis on unearthing historic erasure,” “working to actively destigmatize queer topics in early childhood spaces,” promoting joy and community, “liberating all children from white supremacist systems that do not prioritize the needs of our youngest and most vulnerable,” and “actively pushing against business models that prioritize capital over humanity.”
According to an internal email by Lindsay, both Q Chat Space and Queer Kid Stuff were added to the agency webpage in October 2019. Over the past 12 months, Lindsay noted 189 visitors to the page had clicked through to Q Chat Space, while Queer Kid Stuff had been accessed 154 times.
In total, Lindsay said the LGBTQ Resources for Youth page had been visited over 2,500 times in the past year. In almost 2,100 of those visits, people who accessed the site immediately left it.
Following Lindquist’s inquiry on the morning of May 31, Yeatts and Rachel Brown, VDH’s adolescent health coordinator drafted a response to his questions, which they sent to communications staff.
“One of VDH’s goals is to be a trusted source of public health information for all Virginians. All Virginians include people of all ages, races, ethnicities, gender identities, sexual orientations, and ability statuses,” the draft statement read. “VDH does not have a ‘stance’ on medical transition; as a state agency, VDH provides information, and the administration takes a position on issues.”
“VDH’s webpage includes information for all people, including transgender youth, and strives to include information consistent with best public health practices,” it continued. “QChat Space is not managed by VDH, but we can share that ‘quick escape’ features are typical for a variety of websites, particularly websites that could put a person at risk for violence from others. Intimate partner violence/sexual violence/domestic violence webpages often have this feature. LGBT people are at increased risk for violence.”
The statement was never used. Instead, VDH Director of Communications Maria Reppas told staff she was “working with leadership on this one” and “given the timeline the reporter gave, we will be unable to meet it.” Lindquist’s story ultimately noted the agency had not responded to a request for comment.
Sometime that afternoon, the LGBTQ Resources for Youth page was removed, prompting a flurry of inquiries from staffers, including Walker Harris and Yeatts.
At nearly 5 p.m., Walker Harris emailed several agency employees to say she had “received an update that HHR directed removal of the webpage.”
“I’m hopeful that we’ll get additional guidance about allowable resources and be able to post some if not all of the provider and state resources back to the webpage,” she continued before referencing an “audit” of OFHS webpages for the words “LGBTQIA,” “queer,” “transgender,” “lesbian,” “gay,” “bisexual,” “questioning” and “non-binary.”
In another email, Walker Harris said she had expressed frustration to VDH’s recently appointed new commissioner, Dr. Karen Shelton, about the removal of the webpage.
Shelton “apologized for how it was handled; she received a directive from HHR to pull the webpage down, and there wasn’t much time to communicate about it,” Walker Harris wrote. “She was receptive to my feedback, and I asked if we could receive an update on allowable resources from the page to repost since the resources targeting queer adolescents were just a portion of the site. So more to come on that.”
As of July 6, the webpage had not been restored.
“I also shared that this isn’t our first experience with webpages, links, etc. disappearing,” Walker Harris continued in an apparent reference to the removal of several VDH webpages on sexual health resources for adolescents and an online presentation identifying one of VDH’s priorities as exploring and eliminating “drivers of structural and institutional racism.”
Those pages were removed under prior Commissioner Dr. Colin Greene, who came under fire following the Washington Post reporting about his skepticism of established scientific research linking racism with sharp disparities in maternal mortality. Senate Democrats later blocked Greene’s appointment over the controversy.
