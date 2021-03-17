Mindful eating: a practice with many benefits

Mindfulness is about learning how to focus your awareness on the present moment. Here are some advantages of mindful eating and how you can implement this practice in your daily life.

Benefits of mindful eating

If you pay close attention to what you eat as well as when, where, and why, you’re more likely to make healthy food choices and adopt better eating habits. For example, you’ll be more aware of how certain foods affect your energy and mood.

Mindful eating can also help you recognize your body’s hunger and fullness signals. This helps reduce the likelihood of overeating or emotional eating.

In addition, taking the time to savor the experience of each bite can increase your enjoyment of eating and help you develop a better relationship with food. Plus, a slow, deliberate style of eating is good for digestion.

How to eat mindfully

The key to mindfulness is to be completely focused on the activity at hand. Here are a few ways to help you be more aware of what you eat.

• Avoid distractions. Set aside time to eat rather than doing so on your commute or while you work. Put down your phone and turn off the TV, so you can focus on your meal.

• Use your senses. Take the time to appreciate the colors and aromas of your food before you start eating. Focus your attention on the textures and flavors of each bite.

• Eat slowly. Take small bites and chew thoroughly. Put down your utensils between each bite to help you avoid eating on autopilot. This will give your body time to signal that you’re full.

Keep in mind that cooking is also part of the mindful eating experience, and preparing a meal increases your awareness of the textures, flavors, and nutritional value of each ingredient.