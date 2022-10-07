Mini pumpkin pancakes

Did you pick your fill of fruits and vegetables from local growers, get carried away at the farmers’ market, or harvest plenty of veggies from your garden? Here are five ways to reduce waste and enjoy your bounty all year.

1. Pies. Use apples, plums, blackberries, pears, and pumpkins to make delectable pies. Store them in the freezer for several weeks.

2. Jams. Nearly any fruit can be made into jam. In addition to being spread on toast, you can use your jams to brighten up baked goods like cakes, cookies, and buns.

3. Pickles. Pickle beets, radishes, peppers, cucumbers, and other tasty vegetables to create a tangy side dish.

4. Soups and broths. Vegetables like squash, onions, leeks, and cauliflower are the perfect addition to soups and broths. Make a big batch and defrost it whenever you want.

5. Dried fruits and vegetables. Dried strawberries, apples, tomatoes, carrots, and kale have a long shelf life. They can be used in various recipes, including sangrias, salad dressings, and sauces.

Get creative when whipping up a healthy and tasty meal.