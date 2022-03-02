Obituaries
Minnie Catherine Randall (1928 – 2022)
Minnie Catherine Randall, 92, of Marshall, Virginia, formerly of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Fauquier Hospital in Warrenton, Virginia.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 11 AM at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Randall was born on April 18, 1929, in Washington, DC to the late Joseph and Merle McKay Keene. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Lindburg V. Randall; son, Larry E. Randall, and granddaughter, Jessica C. Randall. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church where she volunteered for many years. She also volunteered at Warren Memorial Hospital and was very active with Relay for Life.
Survivors include her four daughters, Catherine “Cathy” L. Randall, Maureen R. Diemer (Jim), Susan M. Jeffrey, and Christine E. Randall; two sons, Joseph S. Randall and Mark S. Randall (Heide); nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Friday, March 4, 2022, from 6 to 8 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Obituaries
Jimmye Ann Dodson (1948 – 2022)
Jimmye Ann Dodson, 73, of Front Royal, VA, passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at her home with Tammy, Trey, and Shavey by her side.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 7 at 1:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Jimmye Ann was born August 16, 1948, in Front Royal, VA, daughter of the late James Wallace and Alice Louvada Kesler Sutton.
She worked for F&M Bank, Virginia Savings Bank, Peebles, and retired from the Town of Front Royal. After retirement, she worked for Lester & Mowery Pharmacy, which she always said was her favorite place to work.
Jimmye Ann enjoyed ceramics, embroidery, cooking, and baking, and was an avid fan of the Washington Nationals. She will be long remembered for her laugh and quick-wittedness.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Jimmye Ann was married to the late Floyd Lee Dodson Jr., who preceded her in death in 1999.
Surviving are a daughter, Tamara Lee “Tammy” Buracker and husband Jake of Front Royal; son, Floyd Lee “Trey” Dodson III of Front Royal; a sister-in-law, Doris Smedley and family of Front Royal; and a very special and dear friend, Charles “Shavey” Smedley of Front Royal.
Pallbearers will be Glenn Wood, Buster Campbell, Brian Mowery, Christopher Lockhart, Larry Jones, and Tim Hovey.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kelley Smedley, J.H. Smedley, Bryan Smedley, and Lee Lockhart.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 6 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601, or to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.
Obituaries
Michael T. “Mike” Reardon, Jr. (1962 – 2022)
Michael T. “Mike” Reardon, Jr., 59, of Browntown, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at his home.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 6 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Fletcher officiating. Inurnment will be private.
Mike was born July 2, 1962, in Culpeper, Virginia son of Nancy T. Deavers of Browntown and the late Michael Thomas Reardon, Sr. He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose #829 in Front Royal. He worked for Luck Stone for 28 years, most recently as a foreman in Bealton. Anyone could tell you that he was counting down to retirement, by year, month and day! Mike never met a stranger and will be greatly missed by his family and numerous friends.
Surviving with his mother, are a daughter, Elizabeth L. Reardon of Browntown; fiancée, Dawn Lockhart of Browntown; step-mother, Frances Reardon of Stephens City; three brothers, Bowyer “Bo” Reardon and wife Melanie of North Carolina, James Reardon and wife Kerry of Culpeper and Wesley Deavers and wife Tanya of Brownton; two sisters, Valerie Sayer and husband Ian of Winchester and Trish Hahn and husband Chuck of Winchester; his cat, Leroy; and many cousins, nephews, nieces, aunts, and uncles.
Mike was preceded in death by his father; and his step-father Donnie Deavers.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 5 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cool Spring Church of God, 3705 Gooney Manor Loop, Bentonville, VA 22610 or the Browntown Community Center, 96 Browntown Rd, Bentonville, VA 22610, or to National 4-H Council Contributions, PO Box 69364, Baltimore, MD 21264-9364.
Obituaries
Mary Catherine Cameron White (1943 – 2022)
Mary Catherine Cameron White, 78, of Front Royal, Virginia died Thursday, February 17, 2022, in the Warren Memorial Hospital, Front Royal, Virginia.
Mrs. White was born October 17, 1943, in Front Royal, Virginia, the daughter of the late Raymond Cline Cameron and Mary Isabell Pound Cameron.
She was a central supply supervisor for Valley Health.
Surviving with her husband, William “Dubby” Branch White, Jr. are a son, Phillip “Shane” S. Irwin; a daughter, Gina Butler; a grandson, Ryan Noland Cline; and three sisters and a brother.
A brother preceded her in death.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, March 12, 2022, at First Baptist Church, Front Royal, Virginia.
Obituaries
Quinton Lloyd Walker Sr. (1937 – 2022)
Quinton Lloyd Walker Sr., 84, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at his home.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022, at 11 AM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal. The entombment will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Mr. Walker was born on September 19, 1937, in West Virginia to the late Vinton and Roxie Campbell Walker. He was also preceded in death by his son, Donald R. Walker; brother, Robert Walker and sister, Gwendolyn June Hoffman. He retired as a Line Maintenance Supervisor from Fairfax County.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Gloria J. Walker of Front Royal; two sons, Quinton L. Walker Jr. (Jackie) of King George, Virginia and David Wayne Walker of Front Royal; brother, Michael Lewis Walker (Carole) of Floyd, Virginia; three grandchildren, Quinton Walker III (Jina), Timothy Michael Walker (Ashley) and Nicole Parker; seven great-grandchildren, Marie Parker, Heidi Parker, Carbon Parker, Wyatt Walker, Nayan Walker, Aahna Walker, and Hailey Burgess and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Warren County Humane Society, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Obituaries
George Elbert “Skippy” Foster, Jr (1937 – 2022)
George Elbert “Skippy” Foster, Jr. of Front Royal, VA went to be with his Lord and Saviour on February 25, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
He was born January 7, 1937, in Flint Hill, VA to the late George E. and Louise Burke Foster.
Skippy is survived by his brothers, James G. Foster and Bobby A. Foster (Donna), sister Dorothy E. “Dot” Browning, and his best friend of 44 years Lance McGinnis. Additional survivors include brothers-in-law Junior Jenkins and Ennis Jenkins, Jr, and numerous other family members and friends.
In addition to his parents, Skippy was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary L. Jenkins and Patricia A. Jenkins, brother Donald E. Foster and brother-in-law Fred Browning, Jr.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 4 at 11:00 am at the Flint Hill Cemetery with Pastor Jon Heddleston officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a church or charity of your choice.
Obituaries
Benjamin “Ben” D. McComas (1986 – 2022)
Benjamin “Ben” D. McComas, 35, died Sunday, February 20, 2022, at his residence in Manassas, Virginia.
Ben was born June 29 1986 in Winchester, Virginia, the son of R. Doss McComas and Mary Katherine McComas of Front Royal, VA. The youngest of four children, Ben is survived by his sister Katherine L. McComas of Front Royal, VA, his brother Matthew D. McComas of Ashburn, VA, and his brother Nicholas D, McComas (Adela) of Arlington, VA. He was the grandson of Margie Jane and William J. Perry (both deceased) and Richard D. and Mary E. McComas. He is also survived by his favorite niece, Allyson E. McComas, and close friend/cousin John McComas as well as many uncles, aunts, and cousins in Virginia, Washington state, California, and Arizona.
Ben was a 2005 graduate of Warren County High School. He obtained a Bachelor of Science in Education from Liberty University and proceeded on to obtain a Masters of Education degree, with honors, from Shenandoah University.
He was a substitute teacher and assistant football coach for Warren County High School in addition to working in warehouse operations for Ferguson Enterprises while obtaining his Master’s Degree. He also worked in sales for BringCom Incorporated and was employed at Microsoft Corporation’s Data Center Operations in Manassas, VA as a Senior Data Center technician at the time of his passing.
Ben loved playing football. Not watching, playing. From defensive player of the year in the Front Royal/Warren County midget football league, while playing for the Rotary Mustangs to being a Captain and Co-Lineman of the Year as a Senior on the Warren County High School football team, win or lose, it was his game. His college football career at Bridgewater College was ended too early by a severe ankle injury.
He enjoyed grilling and cooking for his family, had an amazing repertoire of bad puns, and especially enjoyed being the “pyrotechnic engineer” for the extensive fireworks celebration held on the 4th of July each year by his family and friends. For many years he enjoyed being part of an international group who were Christmas Secret Santa, was a talented pencil sketch artist, and had friends worldwide as part of a D&D gaming group. Ben was always generous with his time seeking opportunities to help at every turn. He was a young man with a large heart who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
A memorial service will be held at 3 pm, Friday, March 4th, 2022 at Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, VA, and the family will receive friends and loved ones afterward in a celebration of his life.
In lieu of flowers donations/memorials may be made to the Ben McComas Scholarship Fund, ℅ Edward Jones, 986 John Marshall Highway, Suite C, Front Royal, VA 22630, (540) 635-8229 for the establishment of a Scholarship Fund for students of Warren County High School.