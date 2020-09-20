Health
Minor mishaps get your attention?
What’s been happening to you of late?
If you’ve been having close encounters of the accidental kind, it’s time to give some personal attention to the causes.
While many ordinary people seldom suffer a mishap, others seem to trip over things, cut their fingers, barely miss a pedestrian on the road, or get hit by something falling off a shelf.
According to the Center for Injury Research and Policy, there is no such thing as an accident-prone personality. It can’t be blamed on genetics.
Doctors at the Center, a part of Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, say reasons can be found for minor mishaps and near-miss accidents.
When a rash of unfortunate incidents begins, they say, it’s up to the individual to uncover the causes.
They suggest that you note each time you have an accident and see if you can identify a common theme. For instance, maybe you are more likely to trip when you are rushing to get to an appointment. Or perhaps minor mishaps could be more likely to occur on days when you have not had enough sleep. Or you could be more likely to suffer a near-miss when you and your mate are on the outs.
You could find, as one subject did, that some trouble is rooted in your work environment and in circumstances you can control.
As an example of a small job-related injury, one person related the story of how she was cut near her eye. A file folder was stuck in the drawer and struck her when it finally gave in to her pulling.
The cure for this one is obvious: Reorganize file drawers, so they aren’t so crowded.
Wisdom dictates that each near-miss be examined.
Required pre-school shots for rising seventh-graders available from Lord Fairfax Health District
Shots are still required for rising seventh graders this fall, even for those who will attend school virtually. The Lord Fairfax Health District will offer these shots on a walk-up basis this Thursday, August 27. The location will be the Our Health Campus, on the grassy area bordering the 300 block of N. Cameron St. in Winchester.
“Being up to date on shots is still required,” says Lord Fairfax Health District Director Colin Greene, MD, MPH. “COVID-19, hybrid classes, and distance learning do not remove the need to be immunized against the more common diseases, especially tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, and the HPV virus. Tdap is required and covers the first three. HPV is strongly recommended since the virus it prevents is the main cause of cancer of the cervix in women, and of certain throat cancers as well.”
No appointment is necessary; the hours will be from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. each day. In case of rain, a tent will be set up to allow immunizations to continue.
These immunizations are also available from your healthcare provider. Proof of vaccination will be needed in order to enroll in seventh grade.
Additional information on school immunization requirements is available from VDH at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/immunization/requirements/.
The Lord Fairfax Health District serves residents in the city of Winchester and Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren counties. For more information, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/lord-fairfax/.
Skin care after 60
Skincare is important regardless of age. As you get older, however, your skin changes significantly. Here’s a brief guide to choosing the skincare products that best meet your needs.
Signs of change
Everyone’s skin ages differently depending on their lifestyle and genetics. Here are the most common ways your skin can change as you get older:
• Lines and wrinkles appear
• The upper layer dries out
• Age spots form
• Your skin tone dulls
Additionally, external factors such as air pollution and sun exposure can affect the health of your skin and exacerbate signs of aging.
Focus on hydration
A key component of your skincare routine should be helping your skin retain moisture. Here are a few crucial ingredients to look for in products for mature skin.
• Hyaluronic acid. As you age, your skin loses the ability to produce this moisture-retaining molecule. Hyaluronic acid makes your skin more resistant to dehydration and gives it a healthy glow.
• Ceramides. These natural fats help seal cracks in the epidermis that water would otherwise evaporate through. Additionally, ceramides create a barrier that keeps out harmful microbes and pollutants.
For advice on the best products for your skin, speak with a local cosmetician. If you’re concerned about your skin health, schedule a consultation with a dermatologist.
Anti-aging vs. anti-wrinkle
Anti-wrinkle creams specifically target the lines and creases in your skin. Anti-aging products, however, help reduce various signs of aging including wrinkles, dryness, age spots, and saggy skin.
5 health-care professionals to see before school starts
To help ensure your child’s academic success, it’s important to identify any potential health problems that can negatively impact their progress. Here are five key health-care professionals your child should visit before the school year begins.
1. The optometrist
Often, kids don’t report vision issues because they have no other frame of reference for what the world is supposed to look like, which is why eye exams are so important. Myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and other eye issues could make it hard for them to see the board and follow along in class.
2. The audiologist
3. The podiatrist
Some types of foot problems develop as kids grow, and a visit to the podiatrist will help uncover them. Early detection and intervention are key, otherwise your child may develop irreversible issues that could prevent them from enjoying a full range of motion later in life.
4. The dentist
Children should visit the dentist for a routine exam and cleaning at least twice a year. This is essential for their oral health and the early detection of problems that may require orthodontic intervention, such as misaligned teeth or an overbite.
5. The pediatrician
Finally, don’t forget to visit your family doctor. They’ll be able to assess your child’s overall health and make sure their vaccinations are up to date.
Many health-care professionals tend to get busy in the fall, so be sure to make your appointments sooner rather than later.
Staying healthy at college – crucial now more than ever
I have been a student most of my life; from grade school, to high school, to undergrad, to graduate school. It is really hard to believe, but my husband says I am addicted to learning, which I guess isn’t a bad thing. Most of college (as an undergrad and grad) I had to work while in school for financial reasons. Making the choice to do that for myself, was the best thing I could have done. So it would be accurate to say I have plenty of experience and knowledge on how important it is to not only stay on track in college, but also to stay healthy in college. Those years are vulnerable as you leave home for the first time and venture out into a new experience. Nutrition, physical activity, stress management, sleep, and limiting risky behaviors are some of the tools essential to pack with you as you head off to college.
Nutrition
When I started college I was eating to survive; in other words I ate as needed. I didn’t have enough time nor enough patience, so I went with convenience. I chose all the wrong foods—fast food, because let’s face it, it’s fast, it’s affordable and it tastes good. Little did I know, those food options caused some very difficult habits and mood swings. It was not until later in life studying to become a nurse that I figured out what it meant to fuel your body. The moment I stopped snacking and eating junk was the moment I realized I could go eight hours without feeling tired, or walk up a flight of stairs without getting short of breath, or focus through a three hour lecture without feeling my blood sugar drop. When it comes to nutrition, I have a few simple tools:
- Eat a healthy breakfast every morning. Don’t skip this meal, it’s full of opportunity to fuel your fasting body with healthy protein, necessary fats, and whole grains.
- Eat every two to three hours.Consume three big meals and two to three high protein snacks throughout the day. Keep healthy snacks with you so that you aren’t tempted to buy that bag of chips or piece of pizza.
- Eat mostly fruits and vegetables. These are full of healthy antioxidants and fiber to keep you fuller, and for longer.
- Hydrate. Water is life. Keep this as your main beverage of choice. I did not realize how many calories I was getting from my Starbucks lattes (thank you James Madison University for supplying my Starbucks addiction). I never realized I was drinking two to three sugary coffees a day at 130-180 calories each. On an average 2,000 calorie diet, my liquid consumption was 1/3 of my calorie intake for the day. The thing about indulging in those drinks is that your glycemic index shoots up, and within an hour your sugar starts to drop and your body feels you need more sugar to sustain. This is how we get into trouble. So how did I make a change? I started counting my calories. Once I realized how many empty calories I was wasting, and how many days a week I was going over my average goal, I knew I had to make a change. It was not an overnight change, but calorie counting was eye opening, and it changed the way I felt about food.
- Find a helpful tool. In today’s world of technology, there are many applications that can be used to help you track your goals. Use of these applications also help you to maintain a level of accountability. For example, downloading an app such as MyFitnessPal will enable you to type in your goals, put in what you eat, see what remains, and track the amount of water you are drinking. These applications will show where changes can be made.
Physical Activity and Exercise
Does anyone truly love to run? There are so many other things I would much prefer doing than spending time in the gym or running. Much like nutrition, I did not realize until I was older how difficult it was to get active again. Sure, when I was younger I could eat anything I wanted and not gain weight. I would occasionally go to the gym or go for a run, but it was never habitual. It was not until I found myself drowning in stress and exams that I felt I needed help. Stress drove me to become more active because I needed a safe and effective outlet. I started by using study breaks to do about 15-20 minutes of walking outside. Walking turned into jogging, and occasionally I would go for a quick run. I liked the way my mind worked and how my body felt being active, so I found other activities that I enjoyed. I enjoyed dance, so a girlfriend and I decided to try line dancing one night – we loved it and turned it into a reoccurring activity for years to come. I also discovered I had a passion for yoga, and that has since been my favorite physical activity to date. The trick is to find something that you enjoy.
As a student, you will be sitting in lectures, seminars, libraries, and working at the computer until you notice this becomes routine. You’re frequently in closed spaces and unknowingly face issues such as violation of blood circulation in extremities and oxygen starvation of important body parts, including the brain. Physical activity forces blood to move in the body, delivering oxygen to all important body parts, especially to the brain. Sedentary behavior is linked to health problems including heart disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure. According to the CDC you should aim to get at least two and a half hours a week of moderate-intensity exercise, and participate in muscle-strengthening activities at least twice a week.
Stress and Time Management
College is a stressful time. Workload increases and as a student, you are expected to manage your time between school, work, family obligations, and maintaining a social life. I decided I needed to find balance and it needed to start with time management. Time is a finite resource. No matter what, you’re always left with the same 24 hours in a day to check items off to-do lists, spend time with family and friends, and unwind. By planning ahead and using your time wisely, you’ll be able to accomplish more and enjoy added free time. By becoming aware of where my time was being spent, I found that my phone was consuming a good majority of it and was actually distracting me. I was constantly checking social media for irrelevant stories such as who was dating who and who liked my photos. To make matters worse, I would try my hardest not to work and would surf the internet or shop instead.
Ultimately, I had to use my distractions as rewards during study breaks. I would put my phone in the other room and set my alarm for 45 minutes. Once the alarm went off I could use the next 15 minutes to do whatever I wanted, like re-watching all of the Pitch Perfect movie finales. This schedule worked for me and I needed the breaks. By planning ahead, I studied better and was more efficient with my time.
Another rule of thumb is to find happiness. This has a direct effect on a person’s overall health and helps decrease the effects of stressful situations. People who surround themselves with situations or items that make them happier have up to 12 times lower levels of the stress hormone cortisol. Expressing feelings of stress and conversing with friends or family can also lead to a lowered levels of cortisol. The only way I was truly able to get through the grueling nursing program at Marymount University was a core group of friends that are still my closest friends today. Again, everyone has their own happiness; find yours.
Sleep is Crucial
Sleep is another area I did poorly in when first going to college. Mostly because I couldn’t tell my brain to turn off, and constantly worried about what assignments were coming up. The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute says adults need at least seven to eight hours of continuous sleep per night. I was getting on average four to five. Given the lack of sleep, I would get sick more often, I would have mental breakdowns, and I was not very productive in the day. I had to discipline myself by establishing a bedtime routine. During the week days that I had class, I set my bedtime to 10 pm. I would usually try to start winding down as part of the routine at 9 pm – set my coffee, wash my face, brush my teeth, take multivitamins, pray, and read. As part of my routine, I would leave my phone in its place and shut off any other electronic devices. Sometimes, I would even make a to-do list for the next day to keep my mind from wandering.
Keep your bed a “sleep-only” zone. If you have a small living area, it’s inevitable that you’re going to study in the same room where you sleep. However, designate your bed for sleeping only. When you work in bed, you subconsciously associate that area with work instead of sleep. Working before bed and looking at a screen reduces melatonin, which helps create a sound night’s sleep. Having a mental association between work and a bed can increase anxiety or stress that prevents sleep.
A quiet, comfortable bed enables sound sleep. Considering how important sleep is to overall energy levels, investing in a mattress you love is a smart idea. The temperature of your room can also affect how you sleep. It’s better to turn it down a couple notches than to keep it toasty; the ideal room temperature for sleeping is between 60 and 67 degrees, that’s why a warm bath before bedtime is so effective – your body cools off after bathing.
Risky and Concerning Behaviors
Finally, the topic on the minds of all parents and students – sex, drugs and alcohol. According to the national survey, approximately one-third of teens are experimenting with risky behaviors – many for the first time – during their first semester at college. Roughly, one-third of current college students surveyed reported drinking alcohol (37%), engaging in intimate sexual behavior (37%), or having sexual intercourse (32%) during their first semester at college. Talk to your parents, and parents talk to your students. If I could give one piece of advice this would be it. I have a great relationship with my mom, she allowed me to feel safe talking to her about things that I was experiencing or things I saw other people experiencing around me. We would have conversations about the good and the bad in every situation, and she never made me feel bad about myself. She was always uplifting. You will be around it, more than you think. Be smart, be firm in your beliefs, be careful, set your intentions daily, and find a good support system. Build self-confidence by joining clubs or study groups where you can connect with like-minded peers. Participate in hobbies and social activities that let you have fun and meet new people. College can be an exciting time, but it can also be challenging. Take care of your mind and body to make college a more fulfilling experience.
What’s the best way to wake up?
Does it take you several minutes, or even hours, before your brain starts working in the morning? This phenomenon, known as sleep inertia, was recently studied by researchers from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology. They found that the sound you wake up to may play a role in how long this state lasts.
What is sleep inertia?
Sleep inertia pertains to the transition phase between sleep and wakefulness. Depending on the person, this state of drowsiness can last up to four hours, although it typically lasts somewhere between 15 and 60 minutes.
The state is characterized by inattentiveness, slow reaction times, and an overall lack of alertness. These symptoms result in a higher risk of mistakes, which can be a problem if someone needs to operate machinery or make crucial decisions.
What do alarms have to do with it?
The study found that people who woke up to music reported feeling more alert than those who woke up to classic alarm sounds, such as a beeping noise. Researchers hypothesize this is because the rhythmic and melodic nature of music isn’t as disruptive as the harsh noises of an alarm.
If you suffer from persistent sleep problems, make an appointment with your doctor to discuss them. Over time, poor sleep can increase your risk of developing serious health issues.
6 types of exercise for all ages
Physical activity is a key component of healthy aging. It helps you maintain mobility and improve your balance, which reduces the risk of falls and injury. Adequate exercise can also slow or prevent the onset of osteoporosis and cardiovascular disease. Here are six activities to keep you moving at any age.
1. Golf
In addition to relieving stress, golf can improve your concentration. Opt to walk the course rather than rent a cart to get even more exercise.
2. Walking
3. Cycling
This low-impact aerobic exercise helps with blood circulation, endurance, and balance. It’s also a great way to get some fresh air and explore scenic trails.
4. Swimming
Since it’s a non-weight-bearing exercise, swimming gives you a full-body workout without putting pressure on your hips, knees, and back. For a change of pace, take a water aerobics class.
5. Stretching
Activities like Pilates, yoga, and tai chi enhance flexibility, balance, and muscle strength. They’re usually practiced in a group and can be adapted to accommodate reduced mobility.
6. Pickleball
A cross between tennis, badminton, and ping-pong, this sport is a great way to express your competitive spirit without straining your muscles and joints.
Keep in mind that all of these options have the potential to be great social activities as well.
If you have health or mobility issues, speak with your doctor before starting a new type of physical activity.
