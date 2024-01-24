Miriam ‘June’ Vannoy (1936 – 2024)

Miriam ‘June’ Vannoy, age 87, of Front Royal, VA, passed away on January 22, 2024, at the Blue Ridge Hospice Center in Winchester, VA. She was born on June 6, 1936, in Baltimore, MD, the daughter of the late Maurice Nicholas Atwood and Vallee Rebecca (Smith) McAbee. She was preceded in death by her loving husbands, Herman Rowland and James Vannoy.

Ms. Vannoy attended school in Pendleton County and was a Christian in faith. June was a devoted wife, caring mother, and cherished grandmother who brought warmth and love to everyone she encountered. In her lifetime, June touched the lives of many through her generosity and compassion. She will be fondly remembered for her kindness, wisdom, and the love she showered upon her family. Her legacy of love and resilience will continue to inspire those who were fortunate enough to know her. The family appreciates the condolences and support during this difficult time. June will be deeply missed but will forever live on in the hearts of those who loved her. May she rest in eternal peace!

June leaves behind to cherish her memories: two grandchildren, Kimberly Gallego of Ashburn, VA; William Rowland of VA; 3 great-grandchildren, Alexis, Evan, and Grayson; special friends and caretakers, Rick and Brenda Rankin of Front Royal, VA; and numerous nieces, nephew, and cousins. In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by four sons, Eddy, Tommy, Wesley, and Monty Rowland; a brother, Morris E. “Woody” Atwood; and a sister, Ruth Tonsing.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 3, 2024, 9:30-10 a.m. at the Basagic Funeral Home, Petersburg, WV. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel, with Eddie Mullenax officiating. The interment will be in the Dolly Cemetery, Riverton, WV. Memorials may be made to the Blue Ridge Hospice Center, 333 W Cork St. Unit 405, Winchester, VA 22601. Your memories and words of comfort may be left at www.basagic.com or on Facebook at Basagic Funeral Home.