Obituaries
Miriam ‘June’ Vannoy (1936 – 2024)
Miriam ‘June’ Vannoy, age 87, of Front Royal, VA, passed away on January 22, 2024, at the Blue Ridge Hospice Center in Winchester, VA. She was born on June 6, 1936, in Baltimore, MD, the daughter of the late Maurice Nicholas Atwood and Vallee Rebecca (Smith) McAbee. She was preceded in death by her loving husbands, Herman Rowland and James Vannoy.
Ms. Vannoy attended school in Pendleton County and was a Christian in faith. June was a devoted wife, caring mother, and cherished grandmother who brought warmth and love to everyone she encountered. In her lifetime, June touched the lives of many through her generosity and compassion. She will be fondly remembered for her kindness, wisdom, and the love she showered upon her family. Her legacy of love and resilience will continue to inspire those who were fortunate enough to know her. The family appreciates the condolences and support during this difficult time. June will be deeply missed but will forever live on in the hearts of those who loved her. May she rest in eternal peace!
June leaves behind to cherish her memories: two grandchildren, Kimberly Gallego of Ashburn, VA; William Rowland of VA; 3 great-grandchildren, Alexis, Evan, and Grayson; special friends and caretakers, Rick and Brenda Rankin of Front Royal, VA; and numerous nieces, nephew, and cousins. In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by four sons, Eddy, Tommy, Wesley, and Monty Rowland; a brother, Morris E. “Woody” Atwood; and a sister, Ruth Tonsing.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 3, 2024, 9:30-10 a.m. at the Basagic Funeral Home, Petersburg, WV. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel, with Eddie Mullenax officiating. The interment will be in the Dolly Cemetery, Riverton, WV. Memorials may be made to the Blue Ridge Hospice Center, 333 W Cork St. Unit 405, Winchester, VA 22601. Your memories and words of comfort may be left at www.basagic.com or on Facebook at Basagic Funeral Home.
Obituaries
Roger Lee Yager (1947 – 2024)
Roger Lee Yager, 76, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at Winchester Medical Center on Saturday, January 20, 2024.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, February 2, at 2:00 p.m. in Panorama Memorial Gardens, with Pastor Suzanne Spencer officiating.
Roger was born on March 18, 1947, to the late Robert and Georgie Yager.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Nancy Susan Santmyers Yager. They were married for over 48 years. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Jay Yager; and a sister, Idella Yager.
Surviving is a brother, Bobby; sister, Madella; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Roger is also survived by a special sister-in-law, friend, Betty Kay Santmyers, and niece, Carolyn “Tootie” Santmyers-Andrews.
Both Roger and Nancy were lifelong members of the Bethel United Methodist Church, becoming members as children.
Roger was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, cheering them his whole life. He also loved NASCAR; Jeff Gordon was his favorite driver. Roger was a graduate of John S. Mosby, Class of 1966, and was a U.S. Airforce veteran.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, Roger Lee Yager’s burial fund to help with final expenses.
Obituaries
Mozella Buck Wallenfelsz (1927 – 2024)
Mozella Buck Wallenfelsz, 96, of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at Warren Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
Mozella was born on July 29, 1927, in Roan Mountain, Tennessee, to the late Wheeler Buck and Bonnie McKinney Buck. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Fred Woodward Wallenfelsz, Sr., in 2012 and her son, Fred Woodward “Woody” Wallenfelsz, Jr., in 1981.
Mozella attended Milligan College, where she met her beloved husband of 61 years. Mozella and Fred traveled together, driving to Alaska and California in an RV. They flew to Italy for their grandson’s wedding and also flew to Israel to visit the Holy Land. They enjoyed spending time in Florida and the Outer Banks, NC, with their family. She enjoyed attending sporting events at the University of Virginia and frequently traveled for tournament events in nearby states. She was devoted to her love for her Lord and approached her impending death without fear. For those who were fortunate enough to have enjoyed a relationship with her, the unconditional love she had for others was extraordinary. Her legacy will live on in her family as they attempt to emulate the example she set.
Mozella is survived by a son, Joe Wallenfelsz (Barb) of Front Royal; three daughters, Katherine Orye and Karen Millin (Rick), both of Front Royal, and Mary Anne Hardin (Ben) of Lakeland, FL; eleven grandchildren, Ashley Wallenfelsz, Nathan Wallenfelsz, Jamie Orye, Josh Orye, Leah Dunbar, Renee Millin, Richelle Orndorff, Mattie Tondreault, Mosby Hardin, Benjamin Hardin III and Bryce Hardin; and 20 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m.
on Friday, January 26, 2024, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia, with Pastor Wayne Woodard officiating. The family will receive guests starting two hours prior to the service. Interment will take place the following day at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Burial Park in Roanoke, Virginia.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons Jamie Orye, Josh Orye, Ashley Wallenfelsz, Nathan Wallenfelsz, Benjamin Hardin III, Bryce Hardin, Billy Dunbar, Mike Orndorff, and Jamison Tondreault.
Obituaries
Ruby Lee Souder (1936 – 2024)
Ruby Lee Souder, 87, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her own home, surrounded by her loved ones, on Saturday, January 20, 2023.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, January 31, at 2:00 p.m. at Panorama Memorial Gardens, with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Ruby was born November 29, 1936, in Asbury, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Basil Woodrow “Buddy” Holcomb and Betty Jo McClung Holcomb.
She retired after many years from Jackson Furniture in Front Royal.
Ruby was a wonderful, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend to everyone she met, and all who knew her loved her. She had a great love of animals and could not stand to see any animal go hungry.
Surviving is a daughter, Hope Clark (Kenny); son, Rick Souder (Sherry); sister, Barbara Sanders; granddaughter, Emily Lamb (Dennis); grandson, Ricky D. Souder; great-granddaughter, Khole; and great-grandson, Kyler.
Her parents preceded her death; her husband, Spurgeon Lee “Spud” Souder; sister, Shirley Kincaid; brothers, Jimmy, Tommy, and Donald Holcomb; and a niece, Sherry Baker.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Warren County Humane Society, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Judy Marie Henry Jenkins (1952 – 2024)
Judy Marie Henry Jenkins, 71, of Bentonville, Virginia, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at Winchester Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 29, at 1:00 p.m. at the Church at Skyline, with Pastor Butch Hammond and Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.
Judy was born October 19, 1952, in Front Royal, Virginia, the daughter of the late Wilson Russell and Clemmie Marie Partlow Henry.
She worked for Fleetwood Travel Trailers for many years and retired from the federal government.
Surviving is her loving and devoted husband of 46 years, David Thomas “Tinker” Jenkins, Jr.; one son, David T. Jenkins, III (Kelly) of Bentonville; one brother, Gerry Raymond Henry of Bentonville; three sisters, Audrey Lee Henry of Rixeyville, Daris Ann Henry Mathews (Rick) of Browntown, and Kelly Lynn Henry Cubbage (Sherman) of Stanley; two very special grandchildren, Madison Marie Jenkins, and Ryan Thomas Jenkins, both of Bentonville; sister-in-law, Doris Ann Jenkins Wood (Charles) of Doswell; close and dear friend, Brucie Jenkins; two uncles, Earl Partlow of Winchester and George Partlow of Stephens City; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Archie and Curtis Wayne Henry.
David Thomas “Tinker” Jenkins Jr., David T. Jenkins III, Bruce Turner, Barry Turner, Allen Atkins, and Ben Widmer will be pallbearers.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 28 from 6-8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home.
Obituaries
Margaret Irene Presley (1941 – 2024)
Irene was preceded in death by her parents, John and Molissie Keene; brother, Frank Keene; and her loving daughter, Darlene Coulter.
Irene is survived by her husband, Victor, and their two children, Linda Spence (Tom) and Michael Presley (Zeta). She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Johnny, Jessica (Luke), Michael (Melanie), Mark (Kirsten), Molly, Gracie, and Isabella. She was blessed to have known all five of her great-grandchildren, Abigail (Aaron), Lauren, Harrison, Blaine, and Brileigh, and one great-great-grandchild, Blakelyn. She is also survived by her sister, Edith Green, and several nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
Irene was born September 7, 1941, in Southern Virginia.
She met and married the love of her life, Victor ‘Vic’ Presley. They would have celebrated 64 years of marriage in February. They settled in Manassas, VA, where she gave birth to their three children.
Irene was born a caregiver and enjoyed taking care of friends and family. Along with caring for others, she enjoyed cooking for family gatherings and gardening. As her health declined, she was known to greet everyone who visited by saying, “Hello, are you hungry? Do you want a sammich?”.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 26, at Maddox Funeral Home, with Doug Lowell officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Following the service, the family would like to extend an invitation for everyone to join in celebrating her life at the American Legion, 22 West 8th St. Front Royal, VA.
Obituaries
Robert David Argent (1944 – 2024)
Robert David Argent, 79, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, January 19, 2023, at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester.
Services will be private.
Mr. Argent was born September 14, 1944, in Virginia, the son of the late David and Buelah Greenfield Edwards Argent.
He retired after many dedicated years from Verizon.
He was married to the late Joyce Jean Shubelka Argent.
Surviving is a sister. Judy Holder of South Carolina.