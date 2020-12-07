Miss America 2020 virtual event

With the mission to prevent substance misuse and promote mental wellness, the Northwestern Community Services Board (NWCSB) Prevention Department is continually seeking ways to expand their reach in the community. In an effort to raise awareness and engage the community, they have partnered with the Miss America Organization to host a virtual event. During the event Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier will be presenting on her social impact initiative: “Mind Your Meds.”

Northwestern Community Services Prevention Department has continued to work collaboratively with local organizations and coalitions to address this ongoing issue in our community. Partnerships include: Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition, Page Alliance for Community Action Coalition, The Family Youth Initiative, and Warren Coalition. Together they are able to carry important information and awareness about substance misuse into the community.

According to the Miss America Organization, Ms. Shrier’s 2020 year of service has been dedicated to “reducing opioid abuse, medication errors, and the associated mortality of both educating across communities and demographics, from pediatrics to geriatrics.” Ms. Shrier is also a certified naloxone trainer. Between the continuous work of the Prevention Department and Ms. Schrier’s platform, the department hopes the message of medication safety can reach more individuals and families than ever before. Part of these efforts is the continuation of REVIVE! Trainings which NWCSB has been hosting virtually on a monthly basis since June 2020. Trainings for 2021 have already been scheduled for January, February, and March being held on the last Friday of every month.

The virtual event with Miss America 2020, Camille Schrier is scheduled for December 15, 2020, at 3:30pm via Zoom. To register for the event visit zoom.us/meeting/register or email youthresourcealliance@gmail.com for information regarding the event or further information pertaining to REVIVE! Trainings.

About the Prevention Department at Northwestern Community Services Board

The Prevention Department at Northwestern Community Services Board has a mission to prevent substance misuse and suicide and to promote mental wellness in the Lord Fairfax Planning District. The Department utilizes evidence-based programs, practices and strategies targeting concerns identified by needs assessments and using the Strategic Prevention Framework as its guide. An emphasis is placed on community collaboration and mobilization, enabling groups to be brought together for the benefit of the community. Find more information at nwcsb.com/prevention.