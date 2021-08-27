Local News
Missing dog Luna found, returned home
We wanted a happy ending, and we got a happy ending, receiving word that lost dog Luna was found in Lake Front Royal by a family acquaintance and returned to her Point o’ Woods home and family after a week on the loose. As readers may recall, Luna went missing the evening of July 24 when she broke her tether to chase a deer.
WELCOME HOME, Luna – and stop chasing those deer!!!
Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: American Crow
Your front row seat to a crow’s fracture repair!
Ever wondered how we repair fractures at a wildlife hospital? Scroll though the photos below to learn how this American Crow’s ulna (wing bone) fracture was surgically stabilized.
This radiograph shows the American Crow on the day of admission. The left ulna (the thicker bone on the wing that is closest to the head in this image) is fractured. Had the bone been well-aligned, a simple bandage would have been sufficient to stabilize the fracture and allow for healing. In this case, we felt that there would be better healing with surgical stabilization. Wild animals must be able to get around well, find food, and live without chronic pain. The bone simply healing together is rarely good enough. It needs to be fully functional. To give this bird the best chance of long-term survival, surgery was performed.
Prior to surgery, the wing was bandaged and the patient was given strong pain medications. Fluids were administered to rehydrate this bird and antibiotics were also started as metal would be placed in this bird’s bones. Once stable for surgery, the patient was placed under general anesthesia using an inhaled anesthetic and intubated so that we could have better control of the airway. In the above photo, the crow is being prepared for surgery and a veterinary student is getting a heart rate.
In the first photo above, the crow has been scrubbed and draped (with a clear, sterile, sticky drape that allows us to visualize the bird well throughout surgery). Our veterinarian, Dr. Riley, is explaining how we select surgical pins and how to use the surgical instruments to one of our veterinary externs. In most veterinary schools, very little time is spent on avian medicine and surgery, externships like those provided at Blue Ridge Wildlife Center are an essential first step in the training of avian veterinarians!
An external fixator was used to align and stabilize the ulna for this crow. This involved placing surgical pins perpendicular to the bone itself, as seen in the second photo.
For many animals, an external fixator is completed with a fixator bar – a steel bar that holds the pins in place. Since we have such small patients, we do not need expensive, surgical steel fixator bars. We create our own fixator bars using penrose drains (the cream-colored plastic-like material seen in this photo between pins) and fill the tube with acrylic. This creates a solid bar that acts like a steel bar, holding the bone segments in place while they heal.
In the second photo, one of our veterinary students is holding and keeping the fracture stable while the acrylic material in our “fixator bar” hardens. Once hard, the external fixator will hold those bone segments in place.
After surgery, follow up radiographs are taken to ensure that the bone segments are positioned well for healing.
One benefit of surgical fixation over bandaging is that the bird can use that limb right away! This prevents the stiff joints and risk of contracture that often come with bandaging. In a bandaged fracture, we sedate patients for regular bandage changes and physical therapy. With external fixators, this is unnecessary as the patient can move and use those joints as soon as they wake up. Active use also helps the bones to heal more quickly!
Did you vote for our newest ambassadors name? We are excited to announce that the name ‘Mocha’ is the winner! Come visit Mocha at our Wildlife Walk soon!
Local News
Local officials brainstorm with Senator Warner, Virginia Port Authority officials on Infrastructure funding
Monday morning, August 23, representatives of several Northern Shenandoah Valley municipalities gathered at the Virginia Inland Port with federal and state officials for a Roundtable discussion of financial implications of recent federal legislation passed by the Biden Administration. Prominent in that discussion were funds associated with the recent streamlined Infrastructure Bill passed with 69-vote bipartisan Senate support, U.S. Senator Mark Warner of Virginia pointed out.
Warner was flanked at the head of the “roundtable” by Virginia Ports Authority (VPA) Chairman John Millikin and Vice-Chair Faith Power. Seated just to Millikin’s right was 10th District Virginia State Delegate Wendy Gooditis. The second-floor meeting room was filled with interested municipal officials seeking guidance on what to expect and how best to approach financing their own infrastructure needs in coming months. Among those present were Warren County Board of Supervisors Chair Cheryl Cullers, County Administrator Ed Daley, and County Chamber of Commerce Director Nicki Foster Cales. Absent was anyone from the Front Royal town government. (Town Manager Hicks indicated in the Town Council Meeting of August 23, 2021, that apologies were received from Warner’s office for not sending them the invitation)
With discussion of plans to expand the number of rail lines into the Inland Port’s 95 currently workable acres of its 168-acre property from five to eight on the table, Daley asked Senator Warner about the potential of federal infrastructure funds becoming available to help solve Warren County’s particular issue with neighborhood access roads being blocked by trains waiting to enter or leave the Inland Port. Plans for a railroad overpass at Rockland Road are also currently on the table.
“Great question – not sure I’m going to be able to answer it from Washington,” Senator Warner said in response to Daley’s query. VPA Chairman Millikin then noted that Hampton Roads had experienced similar problems. Those were addressed by getting the needed infrastructure improvements initially put on the regional plan to bring it to the attention of the Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB), he said.
“But the Port is perfectly happy, willing, eager to be supportive of something like that. And as the senator said, maritime or port-related dollars are a little more flexible in how they can be used … And we may be able to help … And the key step, as you know, is getting it on the regional plan,” Millikin observed, pointing to Inland Port staff present who could offer help in doing so.
Another prominent question offered late in the meeting was whether municipalities should move forward now with their own infrastructure plans, or wait till they see what kind of share of the Infrastructure Act pot will come Virginia and the Northern Valley’s way. Broadband expansion tied to infrastructure was specifically cited, with American Recovery Plan (ARP) funding approved along more partisan lines as part of the COVID-19 economic slowdown recovery, having for the most part already been used up.
“A great, great question – and my gut … is I would make those investments,” Warner said of moving on needs now. “My hope, because even when you make those commitments, it’s going to take a couple of years to spend that out. And as additional money comes in, you can supplant the ARP money back.”
Royal Examiner contacted County Board Chair Cullers about her reaction to what she heard at this morning’s Roundtable. “I was encouraged by what I heard, especially in regard to our broadband regional endeavor. I hope the legislative bills and programs Senator Warner spoke of can be accessed by Warren County. I look forward to working with my fellow Board of Supervisors and our staff to utilize the funds and programs to benefit as many in our community as possible, if and when they become available.
“Whenever we can access these types of funds and programs to prevent raising local taxes for these needs, it is important to make every effort to do so,” Cullers concluded.
See this morning’s Infrastructure Act Roundtable in its entirety in this exclusive Royal Examiner video, as well as a brief Q&A Warner conducted with the media outside as he headed for his next stop on his jaunt around the commonwealth Monday.
Local News
Rep. Cline’s Office to host Service Academy Day in Lexington
The office of Congressman Ben Cline (VA-06) will host a Service Academy Day on Saturday, August 28, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Rockbridge County High School in Lexington.
Students and their parents will be provided information on the application, nomination, selection, and appointment processes. Representatives from the various service academies are expected to be in attendance to answer questions.
• The United States Military Academy at West Point, New York
• The United States Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland
• The United States Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, Colorado
• The United States Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York
“Attending one of our Nation’s Service Academies is a great honor and a tremendous opportunity for Sixth District students,” Cline said. “I encourage those interested in attending a service academy to participate in this event to learn more about the admissions process.”
An academy appointment is highly competitive, where each academy selects nominees based on moral character, scholastic achievement, physical fitness, leadership, and college admission test scores. The earlier a student begins preparation, the more competitive that student will be in the process.
To sign up for this event, please visit Eventbrite here: https://clineacademyday.eventbrite.com
Registration closes at 5 pm on Friday, August 27. More information on Service Academy Days and the nomination process may be found by visiting https://cline.house.gov/services/military-academy-nominations or calling Congressman Cline’s office at (434) 845-8306.
Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for August 23 – 27, 2021
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 8, eastbound and westbound – Possible shoulder closures in various locations for litter pickup, Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
*UPDATE* Mile marker 6 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for line-painting operations, August 29-September 1 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Mile marker 7 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. through September 19.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
*UPDATE* Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Overnight mobile lane closures for line painting between Front Royal town limits and Fauquier County line, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through August 27.
*UPDATE* Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures for line painting between Front Royal town limits and Shenandoah County line, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through August 30.
*UPDATE* Route 79 (Apple Mountain Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures for line painting between Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) and intersection with I-66 westbound ramps, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through August 27.
*UPDATE* Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Overnight mobile lane closures for line painting between Front Royal town limits and Page County line, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through August 27.
*UPDATE* Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures for line painting between Front Royal town limits and Clarke County line, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through August 30.
*UPDATE* Route 522 (Remount Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures for line painting between Front Royal town limits and Rappahannock County line, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through August 30.
SECONDARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 619 (Rivermont Drive) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 615 (Stokes Airport Road) and South Fork Shenandoah River bridge, Tuesday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
*UPDATE* Route 624 (Happy Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control between Front Royal eastern town limits and Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road) for safety improvement project, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Estimated project completion December 10.
*NEW* Route 649 (Browntown Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) and Route 607 (Rocky Lane), Thursday to Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Local News
WCPS mask exemption forms being updated; School Board approves crisis plan
The forms provided by Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) that may be used to request a mask exemption for students will be updated over the coming days to ensure the public understands that a religious or medical exemption from the state-required mask mandate is available, and the school system will work with parents to ensure the needs of their children are met.
Following a lengthy discussion, the Warren County School Board during its Wednesday, August 18 work session agreed to have division officials shorten the forms for clarity, noting that WCPS must follow the statewide mandate reinstated earlier this month by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to wear masks inside all K-12 schools, which currently are experiencing increased cases of COVID-19 since school started this month.
When looking at how to comply with the governor’s most recent mask order — which was reinstituted on August 14 — WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger said the school division noticed that a lot of its forms were not on the website or needed updates.
“So, we started working on our forms and looking at our forms to make sure that they’re applicable to the situation that we’re in and to make sure that they are readily available,” said Ballenger, noting that the division also received legal advice on updating the forms.
Per Northam’s order, WCPS currently requires all staff members, visitors, and students to always wear face masks indoors, except while eating, drinking, at nap time, when exercising, or playing a musical instrument. This includes any WCPS workplace and school building, as well as while entering, exiting, and riding the school bus.
However, any person who declines to wear a mask because of a medical condition or any person with a sincere held religious objection to wearing a mask at school may request a reasonable accommodation.
Once a mask exemption form is filled out by the parents and a physician, a healthcare plan is made, according to WCPS Special Services Director Michael Hirsch. “The school nurse and a variety of other people in the school system then create that plan to help keep that child safe throughout the day,” Hirsch said.
As of August 18, Hirsch reported to the School Board that WCPS had received 112 requests total for medical or religious mask exemptions, or roughly 2 percent of the 4,770-student population.
A group of anti-mask advocates with placards in hand attended the board’s Wednesday work session and received support from Melanie Salins, an appointed School Board member seeking election in November to the North River District seat she temporarily holds.
Salins objected to the WCPS exemption forms requiring a doctor’s signature or note, calling them “invasive.” She also said she received some emails from parents complaining “there were students who had masks forced upon them who had exemptions.”
“This form is going not only above and beyond the mandate from the governor, but it’s also going above and beyond the norm. It feels discriminatory,” said Salins.
Once school officials meet again with the WCPS attorney, they agreed to remove some questions on the WCPS exemption forms. The Royal Examiner will update readers on when the new forms are available for access.
Additionally, Ballenger and Hirsch said it’s been common practice throughout the division for a parent or guardian seeking a medical exemption to opt to submit a doctor’s form in place of a WCPS medical exemption form. And they may use forms provided by other healthcare providers.
“We understand the parents’ concerns,” said School Board member James Wells. “We found that the medical form was a bit out of whack. We’re still working through the process.
“We’re not trying to oppress the students, we’re not trying to cause any issues,” Wells added. “This board fully intended to allow parental choice [on mask wearing], but legally, we could not move forward with that choice. We have found two routes of exemption that we are allowed to let parents take, and all we ask for is a little patience as we try to get the school year started.”
Crisis plan approved
In official action on Wednesday night, School Board members voted unanimously to approve the WCPS 2021-2022 Crisis Management Plan.
“A crisis can impact a single building or the entire school division,” Hirsch told the board members. “The most important consideration in dealing with a crisis is the health, safety, and welfare of our students and staff. This plan intends to provide staff with guidelines and pre-planned responses to various emergencies or crisis situations.”
The new board-approved plan includes WCPS procedures, responsibilities, and contacts, as well as currently trained staff in first aid and CPR; guidelines for various emergency situations, such as lockdown, bomb threat, fire, and death; a Medical Emergency Response Plan containing sample procedures for a variety of incidents to include diabetes, seizures, bee stings, and allergies; school-based plans and procedures, such as contact lists, building blueprints and evacuation procedures for non-ambulatory students; and Health Mitigation Strategies.
Collaboration on the plan is ongoing between WCPS and Warren County services, such as EMS, law enforcement, and fire and rescue, with regular meetings being held to share information and resources, Hirsch said.
Click here to watch the School Board’s August 18 work session.
Crime/Court
Budget Inn trespass call nets meth, heroin dealing busts by FRPD
On Tuesday, August 17th, 2021, the Front Royal Police Department responded to the Budget Inn, located at 1122 North Royal Avenue, regarding two individuals trespassing. Officers contacted both subjects, identified as Raymond Lewis II of Front Royal and Angelia Hinkle of New Market. Both were detained after drug paraphernalia and suspected narcotics were observed in the motel room. A subsequent search revealed 4.9 ounces of Methamphetamine with a street value of $5000, 2.2 Grams of Heroin, and 12 prescription pills with similar characteristics as Suboxone.
Raymond Lewis II and Angelia Michelle Hinkle were arrested and transported to the Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren Regional Jail where both were charged with Virginia Code § 18.2-248 Possession w/ intent to sell, etc. Schedule I or II drugs. Raymond Lewis was held without bond and Angelia Hinkle was ordered to be held on a $5,000 secured bond. Court date for these offenses is set for September 14th, 2021, in Warren County General District Court. Front Royal officers were assisted by members of the Northwest Regional Drug Task Force (NWRDTF).
Wind: 4mph WNW
Humidity: 56%
Pressure: 30.04"Hg
UV index: 2
88/70°F
91/68°F