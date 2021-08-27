Missing dog Luna found, returned home

The forms provided by Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) that may be used to request a mask exemption for students will be updated over the coming days to ensure the public understands that a religious or medical exemption from the state-required mask mandate is available, and the school system will work with parents to ensure the needs of their children are met.

Following a lengthy discussion, the Warren County School Board during its Wednesday, August 18 work session agreed to have division officials shorten the forms for clarity, noting that WCPS must follow the statewide mandate reinstated earlier this month by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to wear masks inside all K-12 schools, which currently are experiencing increased cases of COVID-19 since school started this month.

When looking at how to comply with the governor’s most recent mask order — which was reinstituted on August 14 — WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger said the school division noticed that a lot of its forms were not on the website or needed updates.

“So, we started working on our forms and looking at our forms to make sure that they’re applicable to the situation that we’re in and to make sure that they are readily available,” said Ballenger, noting that the division also received legal advice on updating the forms.

Per Northam’s order, WCPS currently requires all staff members, visitors, and students to always wear face masks indoors, except while eating, drinking, at nap time, when exercising, or playing a musical instrument. This includes any WCPS workplace and school building, as well as while entering, exiting, and riding the school bus.

However, any person who declines to wear a mask because of a medical condition or any person with a sincere held religious objection to wearing a mask at school may request a reasonable accommodation.

Once a mask exemption form is filled out by the parents and a physician, a healthcare plan is made, according to WCPS Special Services Director Michael Hirsch. “The school nurse and a variety of other people in the school system then create that plan to help keep that child safe throughout the day,” Hirsch said.

As of August 18, Hirsch reported to the School Board that WCPS had received 112 requests total for medical or religious mask exemptions, or roughly 2 percent of the 4,770-student population.

A group of anti-mask advocates with placards in hand attended the board’s Wednesday work session and received support from Melanie Salins, an appointed School Board member seeking election in November to the North River District seat she temporarily holds.

Salins objected to the WCPS exemption forms requiring a doctor’s signature or note, calling them “invasive.” She also said she received some emails from parents complaining “there were students who had masks forced upon them who had exemptions.”

“This form is going not only above and beyond the mandate from the governor, but it’s also going above and beyond the norm. It feels discriminatory,” said Salins.

Once school officials meet again with the WCPS attorney, they agreed to remove some questions on the WCPS exemption forms. The Royal Examiner will update readers on when the new forms are available for access.

Additionally, Ballenger and Hirsch said it’s been common practice throughout the division for a parent or guardian seeking a medical exemption to opt to submit a doctor’s form in place of a WCPS medical exemption form. And they may use forms provided by other healthcare providers.

“We understand the parents’ concerns,” said School Board member James Wells. “We found that the medical form was a bit out of whack. We’re still working through the process.

“We’re not trying to oppress the students, we’re not trying to cause any issues,” Wells added. “This board fully intended to allow parental choice [on mask wearing], but legally, we could not move forward with that choice. We have found two routes of exemption that we are allowed to let parents take, and all we ask for is a little patience as we try to get the school year started.”

Crisis plan approved

In official action on Wednesday night, School Board members voted unanimously to approve the WCPS 2021-2022 Crisis Management Plan.

“A crisis can impact a single building or the entire school division,” Hirsch told the board members. “The most important consideration in dealing with a crisis is the health, safety, and welfare of our students and staff. This plan intends to provide staff with guidelines and pre-planned responses to various emergencies or crisis situations.”

The new board-approved plan includes WCPS procedures, responsibilities, and contacts, as well as currently trained staff in first aid and CPR; guidelines for various emergency situations, such as lockdown, bomb threat, fire, and death; a Medical Emergency Response Plan containing sample procedures for a variety of incidents to include diabetes, seizures, bee stings, and allergies; school-based plans and procedures, such as contact lists, building blueprints and evacuation procedures for non-ambulatory students; and Health Mitigation Strategies.

Collaboration on the plan is ongoing between WCPS and Warren County services, such as EMS, law enforcement, and fire and rescue, with regular meetings being held to share information and resources, Hirsch said.

Click here to watch the School Board’s August 18 work session.