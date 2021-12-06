Obituaries
Mitchel “Mitch” T. Coffey (1938 – 2021)
Mitchel “Mitch” T. Coffey, 83, passed away on November 29, 2021. Mitch was preceded in death by his son Gregory and is survived by his wife of 63 years, Doris McLean Coffey, for whom his undying love and devotion was a shining example to us all; daughter, Darlene (John); grandchildren, James (Angela) and Tiffany; and great-granddaughter, Virginia Louise.
As an only child from the rural mountains of North Carolina, Mitch married his childhood sweetheart and took a job with AT&T, where he worked his way up to make a career spanning more than three decades. They had two children, Darlene Michele and Gregory Scott, and moved to Virginia where Mitch commuted to work in the District of Columbia until his retirement in Warrenton, Virginia.
Mitch enjoyed “loafing” about the country with Doris in their RV, purchased for touring his own mother and mother-in-law around this great country. He was one of the founding members of the Association of Snowmobile Softies (A.S.S.). This group, spanning multiple generations and decades, shared a passion for snowmobiling, but more importantly a passion for mentorship and comradery that is incredibly rare. Both Darlene and Greg were avid water skiers, and the family enjoyed many summers out on Lake Anna and the lakes in Canada with family and friends.
A graveside service is scheduled for 11:00 am on December 18, 2021, at Little Georgetown Cemetery in Broad Run, Virginia, immediately followed by a Celebration of Life at the Inn at Vint Hill in Warrenton, Virginia, from 12:00 – 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Blue Ridge Hospice, the Fauquier Food Bank, or the Fauquier SPCA.
Obituaries
Bryan Charles Duncan (1976 – 2021)
Bryan Charles Duncan, 45, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 29, 2021, at his home.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Inurnment will be private.
Bryan was born July 13, 1976, in Manassas, Virginia son of Charles Raymond Duncan, Jr. of Haymarket and Cindy Sherwood Cook of Front Royal. He was an electrician by trade.
Surviving with his parents are his step-father, Bruce F. Cook, Sr. of Front Royal; one son, Nathaniel Duncan of Front Royal; two daughters, Kylie Duncan of West Virginia and Adriana Nesbitt of Front Royal; two brothers, George Raymond Hardy of Spotsylvania and Bruce F. Cook, Jr. of Front Royal; one sister, Monica Lea Cook of Front Royal; two nephews, Jordan and Jackson; and two nieces, Sheyenne and Savanah.
He was preceded in death by his son Bryan Xavier Duncan.
Obituaries
Marjorie Lorraine “Marge” Forrester (1934 – 2021)
Marjorie Lorraine “Marge” Forrester, 87, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at her home.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Forrester was born on April 12, 1934, in Herndon, Virginia to the late Paul Sylvester Dove and Catherine Smith Rusk. She was also preceded in death by her former husband, M. Edward “Ed” Forrester, and four great-grandchildren. She was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Kilmarnock, Virginia.
Survivors include her son, Dale E. Forrester Ph.D.; two daughters, Diane L. Goss and Colleen Forrester; brother, Ronald E. “Ronnie” Dove; ten grandchildren, Dale E. Forrester Jr., Hugh Edward Forrester, John C. Forrester, Catherine V. Yun, Luke G. Forrester, Cynthia M. O’Donnell, Rachel D. Gaghan, Kevin E. Gaghan, Janelle Allen, and Caroline Dunleavy and twenty-one great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Obituaries
Myrtle Marie Withrow (1930 – 2021)
Myrtle Marie Withrow, 91, of Warren County, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at her home.
Services will be private.
Mrs. Withrow was born February 22, 1930, in Hot Springs, Virginia, the daughter of the late James Russell and Stella Bly Carpenter Hise.
Surviving is one son, James Norvel Dean of Hot Springs; two daughters, Catherine Marie “Cathy” Brown of Winchester and Ethel Grace Doyle of Front Royal; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Withrow was preceded in death by her son John Andrew Dean.
Obituaries
Ruth Elizabeth Linger (1937 – 2021)
Ruth Elizabeth Linger, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
She was born on the 30th day of August 1937 in Mammoth, West Virginia, the daughter of the late James H. and Rhoda Stockwell Johnston.
Visitation will take place Friday, December 10th from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal. The funeral will be conducted on Saturday, December 11th at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Jim Bunce officiating. Entombment will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Linger graduated from Walton High School in Roane County West Virginia in 1956 and married Louis W. Linger shortly thereafter. Her high school activities included membership in 4-H Club and student government. Her life in West Virginia consisted primarily of raising her four children and supporting her husband’s football and basketball coaching endeavors.
In 1967 Ruth enrolled into newly formed ECPI (Electronic Computer Programing Institute). In 1969 she became one of the first women to complete ECPI Control Panel Wiring- Tabulating Computer Programming certification.
She and her family moved to Front Royal, Virginia in 1971 where she provided childcare for hundreds of children in Warren County over several decades. And she considered all of them “her kids” and still received letters, calls, and visits from many of them. She worked with local churches and elementary schools, social services, and LFCC to help develop childcare into the Preschool models used today.
Ruth was a member of Marlow Heights Baptist Church where she attended regularly until her health prevented it.
Mrs. Linger was an avid sports fan, and her favorite sport was football. She was often found decked out in her Washington or West Virginia University gear on fall weekends. Ruth also spent many years in the bleachers of numerous athletic events as a coach’s wife, a football, basketball, and baseball mom, and a cheerleader mom.
Ruth enjoyed many activities including selling Queen’s Way to Fashion, ceramics, taking ballet and tap-dancing lessons and performing in a couple of recitals, and taking a childhood development class at Lord Fairfax Community College. Ruth especially enjoyed the company of her cats and was often found with at least one on her lap. She also traveled with her sons to places such as New York City, Mexico, and New England.
Ruth, along with Louis, spent many weekends with their grandchildren camping and playing at Kings Dominion. Her grandchildren would now declare that it can’t be camping unless ice cream lights are strung across the canopy. She made a connection with each of her grandchildren that was special and unique to each.
Ruth was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Louis W. Linger; her brother, Joseph Ellison; and her sister Leona Cundiff.
She is survived by her sister Iris Brisendine and brothers James Johnston, Michael Johnston, Ray Johnston, and Gay Johnston; sons, Wade Linger, John Linger, Henry Linger, and daughter Kimberly Brooks. She is also survived by grandchildren, Rhoda Martin, Robert Linger, Benn Linger, David Linger, Daniel Westerfield, John Linger, Jr., Matthew Linger, Christopher Linger, Brian Linger, Heather Wilson, Kevin Linger, Amanda Bass, and Blake Brooks. She has eleven great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Obituaries
Barbara Anne “Bobbie” Seaford (1940 – 2021)
Barbara Anne “Bobbie” Seaford, 81, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Friday, December 3, 3021 at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at 10 AM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal. Burial will follow at Fairfax Memorial Park in Fairfax, Virginia.
Mrs. Seaford was born on July 30, 1940, in Washington, DC to the late Tyson and Annie Simpkins Fox. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles R. Seaford Sr.; brother, Larry Fox, and great-granddaughter, Lydia Tozer. She has been a member of Front Royal Baptist Temple since July 25, 1993, and was a member of Front Royal Quilters. She was the founding member of the O.W.L. club in Front Royal.
Survivors include her four children, Linda Hawkins, Janet McRae, Charles R. Seaford Jr., and Lois M. Wargo; four sisters, Sandra Walker, Carol Linton, Gloria Glaze, and Judy Gribble; 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; best friend, Cheryl Crabbe and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Douglas Wargo, Charles E. Seaford, Justin Miller, Keith Hawkins, John McRae, Alex McRae, Steven Glaze, and Travis Thibodeau.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, from 6 to 8 PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers please pay it forward in honor of Bobbie’s O.W.L Club, the club she founded in honor of her late husband’s passing. Old Widow Ladies, who serve others and don’t give a hoot. Jeremiah 49:11 Let thy widows trust in me. No membership, No dues, No meetings. Just do something nice for someone else. Pay it forward! If you use Facebook please post the story of how you paid it forward with #owlclub #payitforward #oldwidowladiesclub #Jeremiah49:11.
Obituaries
James “Bebo” Joseph Scott Jr. (1966 – 2021)
James “Bebo” Joseph Scott Jr., 55, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021, at his home.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Bebo was born on April 3, 1966, in Front Royal to the late James Scott Sr. and Carolyn Butler Bolton. He was also preceded in death by the father who raised him, Allen Bolton; his son, James Robert Scott; grandparents, James and Cora Lee Butler and Mildred Athey and nephew, Britton Robinson. He was a member of the Front Royal Moose Lodge, a graduate of Warren County High School, a big fan of Dale Earnhardt and the Pittsburgh Steelers, enjoyed hunting and fishing with his grandfather, and loved taking care of Gabby the cat and the two outside cats.
Surviving along with his mother are his son, Joseph Allen Scott; two sisters, Robyn Scott Reynolds and Angela Bolton Salisbury and her husband, Craig; his son’s mother, Sarah Riley; three nephews, Zackery Salisbury, Seth Salisbury, and Jeromie Robinson; niece, Chasity Burner and great-nephews and nieces.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family care of Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.