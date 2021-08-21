Connect with us

Business

Mobile wallets soar in popularity

Published

2 hours ago

on

Cash may be king, but cashless transactions are usurping the throne.

Cashless transactions had long been gaining momentum and only got more popular during the pandemic, when many businesses and customers shied away from handling paper money and coins.

The website Trading Platforms said the digital or mobile wallet payments were the most used point of sale payment method globally in 2020 and are poised to represent one-third of all POS transactions worldwide by 2024.

Digital/mobile wallet payments equated to 44 percent of the share, twice as much as credit cards and three times more than debit cards. By 2024, cash is expected to drop to just 12.7 percent of transactions.


Cashless transactions have long been a familiar sight, but mobile wallets are getting more popular.

A mobile wallet is an app on a smartphone, tablet, or smartwatch that stores credit card or debit card information and allows the phone to make the purchase. They work by tapping the phone, tablet, or watch against a compatible device at participating retailers and are generally faster than credit cards.

Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay are the most well-known and come integrated on related phones, while others can be downloaded. The transaction value of the mobile wallet sector doubled in the past two years, and the number of people using them grew from about 900 million to 1.48 billion.

Turning office space into living space

Published

2 weeks ago

on

August 10, 2021

By

Many of us have felt like we live at the office, and soon, that might become literal.

A severe shortage of housing combined with an excess of office space has created a potentially unique opportunity for developers seeking to convert commercial properties into living spaces. And some want to speed up the process — in California, where some areas saw commercial vacancies of 25 percent or higher, lawmakers proposed turning office space into housing.

It’s certainly not the first time such ideas have surfaced. Developers have turned mills into condos and revived sprawling shopping malls. Yet those are pricey projects that typically take years — and miles of red tape — to accomplish. Office buildings often have code issues to address and layout challenges.

Still, necessity is the mother of invention, and developers from New York to San Diego are already on the move, snatching up commercial spaces and detailing their plans to local officials. In a time when traditional residential costs are high and new construction expensive, retrofitting might be the perfect creative solution.



Business

Pantsuits and purple hair — how has the concept of professionalism changed?

Published

3 weeks ago

on

August 2, 2021

By

Not so long ago, the dress code for offices and other professional spaces was fairly standardized: suits and ties or dress slacks and button-down shirts for men, skirts or dress pants for women. Jeans (gasp) were a luxury item reserved for Fridays, if at all.

That might seem rather quaint today, especially after a year spent donning pajama bottoms to attend Zoom meetings. But, like any other fashion style — ever see a photo of old baseball games where the men in attendance wore starched suits and ties? — the idea of professionalism has changed as well.

Dress codes vary by company and industry, but suffice to say that tattoos and piercings won’t necessarily derail an applicant’s prospects. Of course, if you’re sporting a skull and crossbones tat on your face, you might want to reconsider that bank teller position.

Whether in response to a younger demographic that pushes boundaries or a reaction to the needs of the disabled community (loose clothing and more practical shoes often being a necessity) and other groups, businesses have broadened their dress code horizons. Companies have also realized that employees are often more productive when they’re comfortable and can express a little personal style, which translates to creativity, innovation, and even loyalty.


Many businesses have a written dress code employees can refer to. And when in doubt, experts suggest looking to management for guidance. Observe what the higher-ups wear and dress accordingly.

Business

More people quitting jobs than ever

Published

3 weeks ago

on

August 1, 2021

By

Americans are quitting their jobs in droves, voluntarily leaving work at the highest rate on record.

Nearly four million people quit their jobs in April, according to the Labor Department, a figure representing 2.7 percent of those employed. Records go back to 2000, but experts said they expect the numbers are historically significant. The hotel and restaurant quit rate was highest, at 681,000 quits.

Experts attribute the trend to a number of factors: A backlog from 2020, when millions fewer quit their jobs, potentially hanging on during uncertain times; a reluctance among some to return to the office; extended pandemic unemployment benefits combined with stimulus checks; suspended student loans; and a moratorium on foreclosures and evictions; a built-up cushion of savings due to lower spending opportunities last year and a glut of job opportunities as businesses reopen, putting employees in a position to negotiate and/or seek greener pastures.

The quit numbers are expected to taper, though probably not until later in the year. Meanwhile, employers are becoming creative, enticing potential hires not only with higher wages but with unique incentives and benefits. These include educational and training opportunities for employees and family members, hotel stays, swag related to the industry, and more.


Business

Avoid the social media vacation trap

Published

3 weeks ago

on

July 29, 2021

By

Getting away from business for a little time off can be tricky enough, but here’s one thing working people should avoid: Telling your story on social media.

You DO want to make employees aware that you will be on vacation and specify how they will proceed while you are gone.

You DON’T want to let the world know on social media.

This exponentially increases the chance that a bad actor will break into your empty house while you are gone. This is true even if your social media pages are locked down and secure. Your family and friends might not intend to make your house a target, but the wrong word to the wrong person could make it happen.


This advice includes Check-In apps that post your picture while you’re lounging on a beach or at a fancy restaurant. That is publicity you don’t need.

Don’t upload family photos at your destination. On sites such as Twitter, anyone could follow your life, and you have no way of knowing their intentions or even who they are. Don’t rely on any expectation of privacy on social media.

Business

6 jobs for people who prefer to work alone

Published

4 weeks ago

on

July 27, 2021

By

If you’re self-motivated and prefer working alone, here are six jobs you may want to consider.

1. Private investigator. Although private investigators regularly have to meet with clients, they spend most of their time alone doing research from their office or following people from a distance.

2. Artist or craftsperson. Creating art usually involves spending a lot of time alone in a studio or sitting at a computer. For example, art restoration, sculpting, illustration, graphic design, and making ceramics are all excellent pursuits for people who value their alone time.

3. Truck driver. If you’re looking for peace and quiet, driving across the country delivering goods as a truck driver may be the job for you. However, you have to be OK with sitting still for hours on end.


4. Gardener or landscaper. If you dream about working outdoors and answering primarily to yourself, becoming a groundskeeper or landscaper could be an ideal fit.

5. Editor or translator. If you’re fluent in one or more languages, you could work as a freelancer and take on translation and editing jobs from the comfort of your own home.

6. Video game tester. If you enjoy playing video games and have a keen eye for detail, this job could be right for you.

Whether you’re an introvert or simply prefer working in a calm, quiet environment where you can focus, there are plenty of career possibilities that may be right for you.

Business

Whispers of SBA COVID-19 fraud abound

Published

1 month ago

on

July 22, 2021

By

In a dark bar, one guy whispers to another that outside a certain apartment building, there is a man with Small Business Administration (SBA) loan papers. All you have to do is make up a business and get $10,000.

Meanwhile, in an office, a man with a drug problem has a failing business and significantly misrepresents his business on SBA loan papers. Two years later, he is arrested and serves 14 months at a federal prison for wire fraud and money laundering.

The latter is the real case of Jeff Grant, a former lawyer, who told Entrepreneur magazine of his spiral into the kind of desperation that led to his arrest.

His first point is obvious: Don’t lie to the SBA and don’t think that the rules are suspended in times of emergency. Not true. Grant says that even state unemployment websites are giving written instructions on how to mislead the government loan apps. Don’t lie about your location. Don’t misuse the money.


In Grant’s case, his application was after the Sept. 11, 2001 attack on the World Trade Center. Thousands of people misrepresented their businesses on emergency loan applications, and they were prosecuted.

But in the case of current SBA loans, lots of restrictions apply, including such a thing as not moving your business. Beware that loans over $25,000 require a pledge of collateral. Don’t spend SBA money on personal debts such as credit cards. The funds are designed for business.

