State News
Modernizing ABC says counter-service stores are on their way out
Grabbing a bottle of Tito’s Vodka, Virginia’s favorite spirit, at Henrico County’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Store 331 means being greeted with tall, white Ionic columns surrounded by tastefully lit posters bearing words such as “cheers,” “gather” and “celebrate” – a stark contrast to Richmond’s ABC Store 251, where customers are greeted with aisles caged behind bulletproof Plexiglas.
However, Virginia’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority has plans to transition counter stores like 251 into self-service ones and revamp all stores across the state through a new modernization plan, according to ABC Chief Digital and Branding Officer Vida Williams.
“We try to be part of the positive economic growth of a community, not the negative,” Williams said. “That’s kind of what our mission is at this point.”
The last three remaining counter-service stores in the state, two of which are located in Richmond and one in Petersburg, opened in the early 1980s and are in predominantly Black neighborhoods, according to census data. Williams said revamping the stores is a “priority” of the modernization efforts.
Keeping inventory behind the counter means customers need to know what they want as soon as they go in, leaving little room to browse for and try new products, said Dyfferant, a musician and videographer who didn’t provide a last name and whose neighborhood store is 251.
The Plexiglas is “not justified, but that’s just how it has always been,” Dyfferant said. “It’s sad, but this is what people in these areas do; this is what we’re used to.”
Williams agreed customers may not have a positive experience with these stores, which is why she said the authority is now looking to make changes.
Williams said that a select few stores, like 331 serve as “sandboxes” for what modernized ABC outposts could look like. The authority said it’s using market demand analysis, community feedback, and data on store locations to determine what stores should look and feel like in the future, a process Williams said is more in the “trial and error” phase.
The goal is for all stores to have a unified look, like Starbucks, Williams said, while incorporating local personalities. Virginia Beach is more of a tourist town that sells more vodka, while Northern Virginia is a metropolitan area where customers lean more toward bourbon. And Richmond is a food and craft beverage hotspot, which she said is why Store 331 and one Midlothian location have received renovations in recent years.
The Midlothian location was renovated in the summer of 2021 after Virginia ABC partnered with a New York firm in 2019 to design multiple layout options for stores, said Jennifer Burke, director of retail operations for ABC, in an email.
The renovations included a luxury counter and a special area behind the register where all the store’s most expensive bottles, some costing hundreds to thousands of dollars, are stored. But Williams said customers had the “worst kind of reaction to” the feature, expressing dislike for the flow it gave the store.
“We’re not gonna do that in any more stores,” Williams said.
From agency to authority
ABC’s transition from an agency to an authority in 2018 is one of the main reasons Williams said the modernization process is now underway, as it now has more flexibility when it comes to budgeting and investment choices.
An authority is an independent political subdivision of state government. Both the Virginia Lottery and the Virginia Tourism Corporation are authorities. ABC became one after Sen. Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover, and former Del. Dave Albo, R-Fairfax, passed a bill in 2015 allowing it to operate more like a business, exempt from requirements of the Virginia Public Procurement Act, Personnel Act, and Information Technology Act.
Former Republican Gov. Bob McDonnell had pushed to privatize ABC early in his term. But his proposals faced major opposition and flopped.
“Why would you want to give up a monopoly?” Albo asked in 2015 during a floor speech to support his plan to transform the operation into an authority.
The authority is now taking a holistic approach to deciding what communities want or need ABC to be, said Williams. The hope is that it will change the long-running perception of ABC “as a monopolistic enforcing agency.”
New executive team members are also a “driving force” in the modernization process, said ABC spokesperson Patrick Kane in an email. Williams was brought in around the same time as Chief Transformation Officer Elizabeth Chu to do a comprehensive review of what she called “everything that is ABC, from retail to its systems to its data allocations to how we express ourselves in the commonwealth.”
No timeline or budget
The modernization process is in its early stages, and the authority expects to spend the next 18 months to two years analyzing data and feedback across all stores, Williams said. During that time, new construction and changes will primarily center around “sandbox” stores while the authority cements a full modernization program.
ABC offered no specific overall numbers on how much the program will cost and how long it will take.
“We don’t have documents that outline the entire modernization process, as it is an initiative presently being defined and budgeted by the authority,” Kane said.
Under the most recent state budget, approximately $2 billion will be allocated to the authority over the next two years, a 9% increase from the previous biennium.
According to an ABC press release, the authority grossed a total of $1.4 billion in revenue and contributed over $600 million to the state’s general fund this year.
by Meghan McIntyre, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Campaign launched to create license plate to honor women veterans
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) has launched a campaign to create a special license plate honoring Virginia’s women military veterans.
The Virginia General Assembly must pass legislation in the 2023 session authorizing the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to create the new plate.
Before the General Assembly will move forward with authorizing the new plate, DVS must receive 450 pre-applications and a $10 or $20 deposit. Applications and deposits must be received by January 11, 2023.
Application forms for the Women Veterans License Plate are available online at www.dvs.virginia.gov or by clicking here. Completed hard copy applications along with a check (no cash) in amount of $10 (basic plate) or $20 (personalized plate) made out to the Virginia Department of Veterans Services should be mailed to:
Ms. Beverly VanTull
Virginia Department of Veterans Services
101 North 14th Street, 17th Floor
Richmond, VA 23219
With at least 450 pre-applications and deposits in hand, the Women Veterans License Plate Bill will be sent to the 2023 Virginia General Assembly for action.
“Virginia is proudly home to more than 109,000 women veterans – the largest percentage of women veterans per population of any state in America,” said Daniel Gade, DVS Commissioner. “These women veterans deserve to have unique recognition for their service and the Women Veterans License Plate will afford them this opportunity.”
The first 450 persons submitting a pre-application with either a $10 or $20 deposit as noted will have the opportunity to vote on the ultimate license plate design. Applicants do not have to wait until their current Virginia plates expire. They may choose to either transfer the plate once it is available or wait to request the plate as an option at the time of renewal.
“The DMV offers over 250 specialty license plates. With so many women veterans living here in Virginia, offering a special Women Veterans License Plate is long overdue. But time is short to gather the 450 applications needed, so I urge you to mail your application and check today,” added Commissioner Gade.
For more information or questions, please contact DVS Women Veterans Program Manager Beverly Van Tull by telephone at (804) 482-8512 or by email at womenvet@dvs.virginia.gov or visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
Save your spot at DMV, and stop in for speedy service
Take the stress out of fitting DMV into your busy schedule. DMV already offers convenient appointments so you can schedule your visit and skip the check-in line when you arrive. But if you’d like to walk in for service, the DMV is pleased to allow you to reserve your spot for same-day service, and we’ll save your place in line until you arrive.
This exciting new service option allows customers to put themselves into the service queue and receive their ticket number without waiting in a physical line. It also allows you to plan your DMV visit without locking you into a specific time slot.
“We continue to expand our service options to make DMV quick and easy for everyone,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford. “Now, reserve your spot in line at your local DMV before leaving the house. Just scan the code or text the number to hold your place before you get to the office.”
To save your spot for same-day service, visit our Locations webpage and find your local office through a zip code search or the drop-down menu on the right. When the pop-up appears on the map, click the location link to your local office’s webpage. Scan the QR code or text the code to 89247, and follow the prompts. Each office has a unique code, so be sure to scan or text the code for the office you will visit.
Once you arrive at the DMV office, text “, I am here” to activate your reservation so you can be called for service. Customers who checked in online must be present in the office by 4:30 p.m. when they reserve a spot to be served.
Forgot to reserve your spot? Don’t worry! You can still scan the QR code in our lobby when you arrive and get in line for service. Just follow the prompts, and you’ll receive your ticket number via text message to your phone.
NOVA-DC Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force arrests 18 men from seven states
The Northern Virginia – Washington, DC Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVA-DC ICAC) Task Force announced the arrests and convictions of 18 individuals from Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia on more than 40 felony charges. The 18 convicted men received a total of 128 years of active incarceration by the court.
The charges stem from the proactive investigative efforts over the past eight months by a Virginia State Police special agent assigned to the NOVA-DC ICAC. All of the arrestees are males ranging in age from 20 to 65. The cases were all prosecuted by the Office of the Harrisonburg/Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney. Additional cases and arrests are pending at this time.
“Because of the proactive investigative efforts of ICAC, we have been able to bring these offenders to justice,” Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Alycia M.P. Eldridge, Rockingham County and the City of Harrisonburg. “Each conviction and penitentiary sentence protects our community and our children from some of the worst offenders—those who perpetuate the horrific supply and demand cycle of child sexual abuse materials and those who attempt to meet children for sexual activity. I am grateful that we work with wonderful investigators to continue the mission of keeping children safe online and in the community.”
“This list of individuals needs to be a wakeup call to parents with children, preteens and teenagers,” said Virginia State Police F/Sgt. R.J. Brown, III, NOVA-DC ICAC Task Force supervisor. “The majority of the following individuals conducted their illegal solicitation of minors through social media apps and gaming platforms popular with children. Handing over a phone or iPad to your child without any digital safeguards or discussions about what is appropriate and safe usage is the same as handing over your child to any one of these predators.”
A valuable, kid and parent/teacher/adult-friendly resource to help with discussing and learning more about safe online usage of the Internet, social media and gaming platforms is available at www.netsmartzkids.org.
Arrestees and Charges:
The NOVA-DC ICAC Task Force was established in November 2004 through a grant from the US Department of Justice, Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Protection. With Virginia State Police serving as the coordinating agency, the Task Force consists of 63 local, state and federal law enforcement agencies within the Commonwealth. For more information about the Task Force, click on www.novadcicac.org.
Attorney General Miyares calls on Apple and Google to correct TikTok age rating
RICHMOND, VA – Attorney General Jason Miyares joined 14 other state attorneys general to call on Apple and Google to take immediate action and correct their application store age ratings of TikTok by the end of the year. The change will help parents protect their children from being force-fed harmful content online.
In a pair of letters to Apple CEO Tim Cook and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, the coalition of attorneys general outlined the deceptive nature of the current ratings for the social media application in their story. They said that without the rating corrections, the States reserve the right to take legal action against the companies for misrepresenting TikTok, up to and including litigation and civil penalties.
The current ratings of “T” for “Teen” in the Google Play App store and “12+” in Apple’s App Store falsely represents the objectionable content found and served to children on TikTok. While TikTok does have a “restricted mode” available, it is also aware that many of its users are under 13 and have lied about their age to create a profile on its platform.
“TikTok’s ineffective software’s age-verification features fail to filter content based on age appropriateness ratings. It deceives parents into allowing their children to be potentially exposed to mature content – involving both harmful substances and sexual innuendos – which have real consequences on their development and health,” said Attorney General Miyares. “Apple and Google have a responsibility to correct the categorical appropriateness standards of TikTok on Google Play and the Apple App Store.”
The TikTok app contains frequent and intense alcohol, tobacco, and drug use or references, sexual content, profanity, and mature/suggestive themes. TikTok users can search for hundreds of thousands of hashtags related to these topics, which each return thousands of videos in these categories—instructional videos about drug use, descriptions of drinking games, recipes for cannabis edibles, demonstrations of vaping tricks, pole dancing routines, and millions of videos set to songs with explicit lyrics, which TikTok makes available to users in its music library. TikTok not only allows users to find this content, but it suggests it to users through its “autocomplete” search function and by offering this type of content to users on the “For You” page – including for accounts registered to 13-year-old users.
Click here and here to read the letters.
‘Buckle up’: Youngkin budget proposal includes another $1B in tax cuts
Gov. Glenn Youngkin rolled out a budget plan Thursday that includes $1 billion in tax cuts for Virginia residents and businesses, telling the General Assembly to “buckle up” because his administration wants the state to “start going faster and getting more done.”
Building on roughly $4 billion in tax cuts included in a bipartisan budget deal earlier this year, Youngkin said he wants to lower the state’s top individual income tax rate from 5.75% to 5.5%, a change with a $333 million impact. Because the highest income bracket covers all taxable income over $17,000, the top rate applies to the vast majority of Virginia earners.
The governor also suggested cutting the state’s corporate income tax rate from 6% to 5%, which would lower revenues by roughly $362 million over the two-year budget cycle. Youngkin said he’d like to get the rate even lower, possibly to 4% by the end of his administration.
Making it cheaper for people and businesses to be in Virginia, Youngkin told the legislature’s money committees, will boost Virginia’s position as it competes with other states for talent and economic investment.
“We can grow our way to lower tax rates,” Youngkin said. “We can keep Virginians here, including our veterans. We can attract people from other states and fuel the economic engine that will drive it all even faster. And we must get started now.”
Democrats called the budget plan a good starting point for negotiations that will begin in earnest next month when the General Assembly begins the 2023 legislative session. But Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, the co-chair of the Senate Finance Committee, said Youngkin’s tax cuts are sure to be “very controversial.”
“We have a long list of unmet needs in this state, things that the General Assembly has promised over many years that we haven’t delivered on,” Howell told reporters after the governor’s presentation.
Youngkin said his latest tax-cutting proposal can be funded by the $3.6 billion in excess revenue the state is forecasting for the current fiscal year. To hedge against the possibility of a recession, the Youngkin administration noted its plan includes safeguards to stop roughly $1 billion of budget items, including the proposed cut to the individual income tax rate, if the fiscal forecast worsens and it starts to look like the state can’t afford it.
“Despite the current economic uncertainty, the Commonwealth of Virginia is really in an extraordinary position,” said Finance Secretary Stephen Cummings, adding Virginia can do the “both/and” of lowering taxes and increasing spending on key priorities.
Other tax cuts in the proposal include $162.1 million in relief targeted to small businesses through the qualified business income deduction, $94.9 million for another increase in the state’s standard income tax deduction, and $37.8 million to lift an age limit on tax-free military retirement benefits for veterans.
“Taxes are still too high in Virginia,” Youngkin said.
Democratic lawmakers, who secured some major tax concessions from Republicans earlier this year while voting for some of Youngkin’s tax proposals, seemed particularly skeptical of Youngkin’s call to cut the corporate income tax rate.
“We’re 27th in the nation. Square in the middle,” said Del. Vivian Watts, D-Fairfax, who said she hasn’t heard complaints that Virginia’s corporate tax rate is particularly high or burdensome.
In response to Watts, Cummings said the rate “does make a difference” to companies making location decisions.
“It does not feel like there’s a strategy and a message about what we’re trying to achieve with our tax structure,” Cummings said.
Youngkin’s proposal sets the stage for budget negotiations that will unfold when lawmakers return to Richmond on Jan. 11 for the start of the next session.
Here are a few other major proposals in Youngkin’s plan:
Bonuses for teachers and state employees
The proposal doesn’t include across-the-board raises for public workers, but teachers and state employees would get one-time bonuses.
Full-time state employees would receive $1,500 bonuses effective Dec. 1 of next year, and high performers would be eligible for extra bonus pay worth up to 10% of their salary. The merit bonuses would be based on employees’ most recent performance evaluations. Combined, the bonuses for state employees would cost roughly $200 million.
Similarly, the budget includes $50 million for merit-based bonuses for teachers. Eligibility for the $5,000 payments would be determined “by the Department of Education in conjunction with local school divisions,” according to budget documents.
Another $45 million would cover the state’s share of one-time retention bonuses for instructional and support staff.
Site readiness
Virginia’s lack of large-scale building sites ripe and ready for industrial development has been a regular talking point of the administration, which says it’s one of the biggest factors leading the state to lose deals to competitors like Tennessee, North Carolina, and Georgia.
The biggest spending priority of the budget proposal, site development, would receive an additional $450 million over the next two years to grow Virginia’s inventory of project-ready sites. The second-year allocation of $250 million would be contingent on state revenues meeting expectations, a mechanism intended to provide Virginia some flexibility in the event of a recession.
“The opportunity cost of inaction is clear, and it’s alarming,” Youngkin said. “Since 2016, Virginia was eliminated on projects that represented more than 55,000 direct jobs and $124 billion in capital investment for one reason: sites.”
Among those were four major semiconductor and four major automotive projects that the Virginia Economic Development Partnership has said would have generated 33,200 direct jobs and over $1.9 billion in capital spending.
Resilient Virginia Revolving Loan Fund
The second-largest spending item in Youngkin’s budget proposal is the deposit of $200 million over the next two years into the state’s newly created Resilient Virginia Revolving Loan Fund.
Set up by the General Assembly during the 2022 session, the revolving loan fund was envisioned as a more flexible tool for channeling money to Virginians facing flooding than the Community Flood Preparedness Fund, which issues grants for community resilience projects but not to individual private landowners.
The revolving fund was seeded with $25 million this year, drawn from money Virginia took in from its participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a 12-state carbon market. By law, 45% of Virginia’s RGGI proceeds flow to the Community Flood Preparedness Fund, which previously was the only dedicated source of state money for flood resilience.
With Youngkin moving to withdraw Virginia from the market, however, local governments facing increasing pressures from flooding linked to climate change have worried about the loss of the revenue stream. Capitalized with an additional $200 million — half of which is contingent on the state meeting revenue forecasts — the revolving loan fund could provide an alternative source of flood preparedness dollars, albeit one reliant on loans rather than grants and with greater uncertainty about long-term cash flow.
“This $200 million appropriation will allow the Resilient Virginia Revolving Loan Fund to serve as a true revolving fund that is able to serve as a sustained source for resilience needs,” Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter said in an email.
Education
Besides teacher bonuses, new education spending will include an additional $50 million for laboratory schools, the K-12 academies developed in partnership with colleges and universities that are the closest Youngkin has gotten to fulfilling his pledge to foster school choice in Virginia. The budget signed by the governor this past June included $100 million for the schools.
Pointing to steep learning losses among students during the COVID-19 pandemic, Youngkin is also proposing $7.2 million for K-8 math specialists in low-performing schools and $16.9 million to provide a reading specialist for every 550 students in grades four and five beginning in the 2023-24 school year. An additional $21 million would go to the Virginia Community College System to expand its dual enrollment program.
“By the time I leave office, I want us to have a plan to graduate every single high school senior in the commonwealth of Virginia with an industry-recognized credential,” said Youngkin.
And, with teacher shortages continuing to loom, the governor is floating $10 million in incentive payments for “teachers hired to fill instructional positions in hard-to-fill positions or hard-to-staff schools between July and September 2023.”
Commanders
Oh, and by the way, there’s this: $500,000 for the Secretary of Finance to “evaluate potential economic incentives related to the potential relocation of the Washington Commanders to the Commonwealth of Virginia.”
Transcript of the Governor’s Joint Money Committee Speech
Thank you, Chairman Knight, Co-Chair Howell, Co-Chair Barker, and Chairwoman Robinson.
Thank you for inviting me here today.
I know that all of our hearts are heavy this week as we mourn the loss of a colleague and a friend, Delegate Ronnie Campbell. And I’d ask that you all join me in a moment of silence in his memory.
Thank you.
Let’s get started simply by saying: buckle up because we’re going to go fast.
The revised budget I am asking you to adopt is all about two things: going faster and getting more done.
And it is the keystone of our Day 2 Game Plan, which is all about Accelerating Results for Virginians, and taking Virginia to the NEXT LEVEL.
Before we dive in, I’d like to acknowledge the Lt. Governor, the Attorney General, and the Speaker for joining us here today. They have been great partners, and I am grateful to each of you.
Of course, I also want to thank my wife, Suzanne, the First Lady of the Commonwealth for joining me this morning. Suzanne, I am so inspired by you every single day. Thank you.
When I stood in front of you in the House chamber in January – and again when I stood in this very room in August – I asked us to work together in partnership to deliver results for Virginia.
I am here to renew that request; to ask us to lock arms and do the work – with one new caveat
Virginians don’t have time for petty politics…
The choices before us are not EITHER/OR choices; they are BOTH/AND choices.
And I will work with any member… of any party… to get results for the people of this Commonwealth.
This is a mindset I’ve had since Day One. And it’s why we went straight to work making Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family.
But as a businessman, I must be honest: as proud as I am of our progress, I am frustrated every day by the pace of government.
So, we’re going to hit the accelerator.
Our Day Two Game Plan – and this budget- will accelerate results and deliver more in every corner of the Commonwealth.
When it comes to lowering the cost of living, we will accelerate bringing down taxes, accelerate making it more affordable to buy a home and accelerate reining in our electricity bills.
When it comes to restoring excellence in education, we will accelerate raising standards, empowering parents and preparing our workforce.
When it comes to our economy, Virginia will not just be open for business, not just competing, but we are going to accelerate so we compete to win.
When it comes to the safety of our communities and our citizens, we will do more to back the blue, accelerate our efforts to fight violent crime, and get the right help, right now to those who need behavioral health care the most.
When it comes to our natural resources, we will accelerate meeting our Chesapeake Bay goals, safeguarding our communities from recurrent flooding, and preserving our natural wonders.
And finally, when it comes to government itself, we are going to accelerate its transformation, driving better outcomes for less money – that is called efficiency.
Our next targets for transformation are procurement and real estate- the stuff we buy and the buildings we own. And there are hundreds of millions of dollars of real savings there.
We are accelerating from an already unprecedented pace for Virginia government.
Our work over the last year has been pivotal in getting the Commonwealth moving.
The results are unmistakable.
The budget provided $4 billion in tax relief for hardworking Virginians in all walks of life.
Nearly 100,000 more Virginians are working today versus this time last year. We’ve recruited flagship companies like Lego, Boeing, Raytheon, Rocket Lab, and Plenty to the Commonwealth.
We’ve seen great Virginia companies expand like Hilton, Amazon, Perdue Agribusiness, Lowe’s, CoStar, Hitachi Energy, and ThermoFisher.
And we’ve seen high growth businesses like DroneUp, AeroFarm, Beanstalk, SmartRoof, and TemperPack accelerate even faster.
All told, we’ve won 172 new projects and expansions, totaling $11 billion in capital investment.
We passed the Commonwealth’s largest investment in education – just as we promised we would. And we created the framework for new and innovative lab schools within the public school system; resulting to date in eight lab school applications and 20 more in the pipeline.
We stated clearly that in Virginia, we back the blue – providing record salary increases for law enforcement, increasing funding for training and equipment, and rolling back the early release of violent criminals.
We created an office of transformation to fix broken processes just like we do in business, implementing monthly management reviews and setting metrics at every level.
The result of that work – and a committed, concerted effort by our state workforce – has resulted in $1.2 billion in unspent appropriations at the end of this last fiscal year.
All of that leads us here today and puts us in a position to hit the accelerator and take the Commonwealth to the next level.
Considering the current storm clouds on the horizon- we must have a sense of urgency.
The unfortunate reality is failed policies from Washington have created a challenging national economic environment.
Run-away spending drove inflation up and labor-force participation down. These are now twin threats to Virginian’s economic stability.
We’ve now seen slowdowns in hiring, layoffs in the tech sector, a sliding and volatile stock market, and an increase in consumer debt that makes it very clear families are losing the battle against inflation.
The clear consensus of our business leaders and economic experts is that Virginia will follow the national economy into a recession next year which could last six months or more.
This budget accounts for the reality of the looming economic storm, the need to accelerate results, and the fact that our state government’s financial condition has never been stronger.
Let me be clear, there is a big difference between Virginia’s economic trajectory and the current strength of the state government financial statements.
Over-taxation… buckets of federal money poured into Virginia during the pandemic… and, yes, some strong management practices have left us absolutely flush with cash;
including large carry-forward balances, record reserves well in excess of rating agency expectations, and a multi-year forecast projecting continued large annual surpluses.
We project for this biennium, $3.6 billion in unforecasted resources, despite prudently projecting increases to general fund revenue.
That’s on top of roughly $3.8 billion in reserve dollars, $2 billion of which is available as liquid cash in the state’s cash reserve fund.
Because of this, we can position Virginia to emerge even stronger on the other side of this recession.
Our carefully planned budget balances spending priorities and tax cuts, many of which are conditioned on meeting our revenue forecast.
We believe that even into the downturn, we will hit these revenue projections. This will allow us to make our investments to not only minimize the impact of the recession, but importantly allow us to accelerate out of it.
In other words – we can press forward responsibly, by going faster, not slower.
And that, friends, is the central focus of this budget: the acceleration budget taking Virginia to the next level. It’s time for
More Jobs
More Opportunity
Better Education
Safer Communities
Smarter Government
And when we bring it all together, Virginia can move forward on all fronts.
Let me start with jobs.
When I took office, Virginia was 47th in the country for job recovery coming out of the pandemic. Over the previous eight years, the economy grew at less than one percent per year.
On January 15th we declared Virginia open for business. Now, nearly 100,000 more Virginians are working today than at the year’s start, and we are now top 20 for recent job growth, outpacing some of our competitors, like South Carolina, Tennessee, and Georgia.
But… let’s be honest…. That is still not good enough. We want to be the number one state for jobs, number one for capital investment, number one for sites, and number one for talent.
We must go faster. We are not just going to compete; we are going to compete to win against the best – North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida and Texas. These states are all top 20 in the nation in pandemic job recovery, and top 15 in population growth.
Competing with them is not Triple-A ball, it’s the major leagues. It’s not the JV. It’s the Varsity.
In the most recent fiscal year, there were over 7,000 economic development projects announced across the country representing over 600,000 jobs and almost $400 billion in capital investment.
Virginia’s share of that was 3.4%, while North Carolina was nearly double that.
And the difference between JV and varsity when it comes to job growth comes down to three things:
Taxes…
Sites…
And Talent…
When it comes to taxes, Virginia took a big step last year to cut costs for Virginians. Over $4 billion in tax relief translated to almost $1,500 in the first year for a typical Virginia family.
We can do even more!
To win the race for jobs, we must put ourselves on a path to reduce both individual and business taxes.
And if you look back at our competitor states, 2013 emerges as a pivotal year. Our competitor states set themselves on a path to lower business and individual tax rates.
Meanwhile, while Virginia stood still—and in fact- started increasing and adding new taxes and fees.
Virginia increased the gas tax and added new sales taxes. Local governments added new taxes and fees. There is even a brand-new regressive carbon tax: RGGI.
Add these piled up on the backs of Virginians and slowed us down.
So now, we turn the tide.
I am proposing that we lower Virginia’s business tax rate from six to five percent, the first step toward an ultimate goal of four percent by the end of our administration.
This first step will mean our business tax rate will be lower than Tennessee, Georgia, and Florida.
But more importantly, by setting ourselves on a committed path to an even lower rate – like Democrat-led North Carolina was able to do – we will send a clear signal to businesses that we want their jobs and to ignite the Commonwealth’s economic engine.
Starting down this path is to reject false choices presented in the past.
Yes, Virginia, we can choose competitive taxes, economic growth and critical investment priorities.
There’s more…
For our small businesses, like auto mechanics, hair stylists, or coffee shop owners, we will create a 10 percent deduction on your business income – a direct savings that small businesses will see right away.
Combined… those two measures result in $450 million in tax savings each year for businesses, and as we grow, we will lower rates further.
My fundamental belief is that money is better spent by the businesses, and the business owners, than by the government.
And the reality is that if we do not take advantage of our current financial position to make ourselves more economically competitive, we will only fall further behind these most competitive states.
As we take that big step on our competitiveness, we’re also going to do more to help families.
The budget amendments I am putting forward today will finish the job on doubling the standard deduction and expanding our military retirement tax relief to all veterans.
But that is not all we are going to do for Virginia families. I said we were going faster, and I mean it…
Like business taxes, we must realize what people pay in taxes is part of how they decide where to live.
We continue to see, year over year, more people move away from Virginia than move here from the other 49. And the vast majority of them are moving to states with lower, or no, state income tax.
South Carolina, Georgia, and North Carolina have all lowered their personal income tax rates. Tennessee has gone to zero, while Texas and Florida were already there… opening their doors for hardworking people who want to keep more of the money they rightfully earned.
We must start walking down that same path to lower rates.
I am proposing to reduce our income tax rate to 5.5%, saving Virginians over $700 million per year.
And again, this is just the beginning of what should be programmatic plan to lower rates over time.
We can grow our way to lower tax rates, keep Virginians, including our veterans, here, attract people from other states, and fuel the economic engine that will drive it all faster….and we are getting started now.
And as we go faster, we will attract major companies to invest in Virginia and create jobs.
But we also know… businesses like Lego with those good paying jobs must have somewhere to go.
When Virginia created the business-ready sites program in 2015, the General Assembly only invested $500,000 per year in the program.
Until now, the biggest site development grant ever made through that program was $1.3 million to the Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill in Pittsylvania County.
Since 2017, North Carolina has won eight industrial mega projects each representing 700 or more jobs and over $500M in capital investment each. Georgia has announced five projects that exceed those same numbers.
Just this past week, South Carolina announced a battery facility creating over 1,000 jobs – on a 500-acre site.
Meanwhile, Virginia has won only one project on a site of over 250 acres over this time period: LEGO.
The opportunity cost of inaction is clear and alarming: since 2016, Virginia was eliminated on projects that represented more than 55,000 new direct jobs and $124 billion in capital investment for one reason: SITES.
We’ve begun to turn the corner…last year, Virginia’s budget put us in the game and when VEDP opened the first $90 million tranche of fundings for sites, they received over $335 million in requests.
Like I said, it’s time to quit playing small ball. We are here to win.
And of course, once you have the jobs and the sites, our people must be ready to fill those vacancies. That’s about talent.
I see it every day in the people I meet across Virginia. We have talented people, ambitious people….
People ready to do hard work and support their families. We just need to help them do it.
Right now….The State’s Workforce Development is spread out over 1,500 training programs, with roughly $485 million in federal and state funding in a siloed, bureaucratic way.
Before the General Assembly convenes in January, we will introduce a comprehensive work force consolidation bill to modernize how government supports talent development. It will be about efficiency and effectiveness, measuring outcomes, and getting people jobs
In these budget amendments, we are going to accelerate our investments to harness the talent of our people.
I am proposing over $60 million in additional investments in talent and workforce development.
This includes over $11 million in regional accelerator projects in Hampton Roads, Southside, Central, and Southwest Virginia.
$21 million for the Virginia Community College System to create credential opportunities in high school through enhanced dual enrollment to expand career placement services and accelerate the FastForward and G3 program.
It will take a lot of work, but by the time I leave office, I want us to have a plan to graduate every single high school senior with an industry ready credential.
We also include $5 million more for the Virginia Talent and Opportunity Partnership to support more innovative internship grant programs.
And $24.5 million to accelerate the business-led, GoVirginia Talent Pathways initiative with clear and specific guidelines on the kinds of programs that we will fund, matching local, regional, and private sector funding.
These efforts, when paired with our broader workforce reorganization will accelerate our efforts to help Virginians, including younger Virginians, obtain the skills necessary for good paying jobs with more opportunities to choose from.
Folks, this is how we compete to win.
We get our taxes down to be more competitive.
We make sure that we have sites on which to put the companies we attract.
And we invest in talent and workforce training, driven by business needs.
With my proposed changes, all told Virginia will have made a $5.9 billion commitment in its economic future… $5 billion in tax relief, $500 million in sites, and over $100 million in talent.
That is a statement.
This is not the only place where we are going to hit the accelerator.
Last year we passed the largest K-12 budget in history.
That included 10 percent raises for teachers, $100 million for a bipartisan lab school initiative to create choice in the public school system, $1.25 billion in school construction support, and a big step in elementary school literacy.
The dismal test results and NAEP scores we’ve seen over the last six months make it clear how much work we must do.
The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the learning loss brought on by systematic efforts over the last decade to lower standards.
In addition to the emergency actions already put in motion in October when we set aside $30 million in federal funds for learning recovery grants, I am proposing that we expand the use of reading specialists to 4th and 5th grade, a $17 million initiative that brings our biennial commitment on literacy recovery to more than $63 million dollars.
We are also including $7 million more for math specialists at the schools who need the most help, targeting the bottom 10 percent of schools in math performance based on Spring SOLs.
We are driving $20 million targeted to two of our biggest early childhood education deserts, in Petersburg and Hopewell and in far Southwest Virginia – Lee, Wise, and Scott Counties – both areas that saw significant pandemic-related learning loss.
This money will increase the availability of mixed delivery slots to an additional 1,100 children.
We must accelerate our efforts to bounce back from the damage done by closing our schools and lowering standards.
And let me be clear: teachers are at the heart of that. A good teacher connecting with a student one-on-one can change a child’s life. I’ve certainly experienced that, with Ms. Betty Weaver in the fourth grade, and I know everyone in this room has been impacted by a teacher.
Teachers work every day to make the world around them better – along with nurses and our law enforcement officers.
They are what we call our quiet heroes. One of the things I am most proud of in this budget is what we are doing for these quiet heroes.
Combined, it’s a package of $175 million for bonuses, reward incentives, expanded career pathways, and recruitment for the people who serve our communities every day.
The people who teach our children…. the people who care for us when we’re sick…. And the people who keep us safe this Christmas season.
For teachers, I am proposing a one percent retention bonus to be paid next August.
I am also proposing a $50 million investment in what we call the “A+ Teacher Reward Program.” This locally driven program will provide $5,000 bonuses to teachers based on merit.
This is a way to REWARD the teachers who have the biggest impact. Because they deserve it.
We all know we need nurses, especially those with advanced nursing credentials. Virginia hospitals have identified a shortage of more than 4,000 nurses at their facilities, and vacancy rates are estimated as high as forty percent across all health care.
While we always need more students in nursing school, the critical issue we face now is that as many as half students graduating in nursing school aren’t able to complete their clinical requirements and don’t enter the workforce.
Nursing education programs are unable to expand capacity because they lack clinical space and faculty.
That’s why this budget includes $35 million for the Earn to Learn Accelerator, where we will bring together our nursing schools and healthcare providers to expand the number of clinicians and clinical settings providing training for nurses.
Nurses will EARN – serving at their current certification level – while they LEARN the skills necessary to get an advanced certification.
An LPN could earn up to $24 an hour while they work the hundreds of clinical hours need to become an RN.
We will pair this with a $10 million investment in Nursing Preceptors – offering up to $5,000 per semester to veteran nurses who train the next generation of caring and skilled nurses.
We are going to accelerate the rebuilding of the nursing pipeline so we can care for one another.
And finally, in our “quiet heroes” package, we are going to state unequivocally once again that in Virginia – we back the blue.
Earlier this year, I launched Operation Bold Blue Line so we could dramatically accelerate our efforts to recruit and retain law enforcement.
Law enforcement vacancy rates are routinely 20 percent and are approaching 40 percent in some cities in Virginia.
Prosecution has dropped significantly… witnesses are less willing to come forward…. and it’s clear that Virginia’s blue line has gotten far too thin.
So, in a sustained effort to comprehensively address these challenges, we have allocated: $30 million for national recruiting strategies, and $20 million for additional violence intervention grants, and prosecutors who are tough on crime, $14 million for courts and public defenders and, $2.5 million for witness protection.
We know this strategy works because we’ve seen it. In Petersburg, earlier this year, the Virginia State Police worked with local law enforcement to launch an increased surge in law enforcement presence. The result was a 46 percent drop in homicides and aggravated assault with a firearm over a 120-day period.
The budget I signed in June included over $400 million for law enforcement, including historic pay raises. We are including almost $16 million more in these budget amendments to address compression issues for state police, sheriff’s deputies, and others caused by those pay increases.
This isn’t political. It’s commonsense. We’ve got to fix this for the women and men who put themselves on the line for us every day.
When we stand for and with law enforcement, giving them the tools and resources needed to do their jobs, and prosecute crime – our communities get safer.
We are so grateful for what these quiet heroes do for us every day, and I look forward to working with all of you to have their backs in this upcoming budget.
One of the issues that our law enforcement grapples with everyday are the problems with our behavioral health system.
The aftermath of the pandemic has illustrated many challenges. But none are greater than the behavioral health crisis we are experiencing across Virginia and across the nation.
Our jails, emergency rooms and hospitals are filled with people in mental health or substance use crisis. Law enforcement is overwhelmed. Our teachers are burned out. Parents and families feel lost and alone. Too many Virginians are afraid.
Almost 1.5 million Virginians have some form of a mental health issue. About 340,000 of those have a serious mental illness.
The number of fentanyl and opioid deaths, suicides, and yes, murders, devastating families is simply unprecedented.
Frankly, the Commonwealth’s behavioral health safety net is not equipped to address the increasing needs of Virginians.
Yesterday at Parham Doctor’s Hospital, I launched “Right Help, Right Now” an initiative that outlined a package of more than $230 million in new investments in behavioral health.
The funding we are going to deliver together is the first step in a three-year transformation toward a strong and stable health safety net. It’s part of a bold approach that will make major changes in the system.
I outlined Wednesday six pillars: same day care, relief of the burden on law enforcement, greater capacity, a focus on substance abuse, a stronger behavioral health workforce, and service innovations.
While I will not recap the entirety of the package, I want to reiterate the MAJOR steps we can take RIGHT NOW.
Yes, it’s a three-year plan, but the first steps are always the most important.
Which is why they include my proposal for $20 million to fully fund the necessary number of mobile crisis units, so we can ensure that every Virginian can get the right help, when they need it.
We are also asking for $58 million to increase the number of Crisis Receiving Centers, including FULLY FUNDING the number of necessary centers in Southwest Virginia and Hampton Roads – regions that have been too often left behind – and $20 million to contract with hospitals to build out psychiatric emergency services. These are TWO big steps on capacity building.
And, finally, on substance abuse. We will together launch an ongoing crusade against the horrors of fentanyl poisoning and opioid overdose.
I am so pleased that one of the principal issues the First Lady is focusing on is increasing awareness surrounding fentanyl poisoning, truly helping young people make wise choices.
That’s why she and our Attorney General launched the ‘One Pill Can Kill’ public awareness initiative around the dangers of counterfeit drugs and fentanyl.
The work we are about to finish together stands on the shoulders of the broad, bipartisan effort to strengthen Behavioral Health in the Commonwealth over the last 15 years. Senator Deeds, and so many others, have done yeoman’s work, and every success that comes in the years ahead is the result of those long, long hours. Thank you.
And finally, I want to address the real need to accelerate conserving and preserving our beautiful Commonwealth.
Whether it’s Blackwater Park I opened Tuesday in the City of Franklin or the new Mendota trail I opened this summer in Washington County… we are so fortunate to have these natural resources.
And we must preserve them.
I am proposing that we add $685 million to this budget for resiliency, the Chesapeake Bay, and our agricultural best management practices program. This includes: $100 million in additional general fund support to address the Richmond Combined Sewer Overflow.
A $200 million deposit into the newly created Resilient Virginia Revolving Loan Fund, for flooding prevention projects statewide and to secure our coast lines.
On top of that, we are going to provide support for the victims of flooding. We will invest another $11 million in emergency funds for the Buchanan County flood victims.
We will also attack key Chesapeake Bay 2025 goals by investing $50 million in additional funding for agriculture best management practices on our farms, and $237 million to fund necessary water system improvements to reduce nutrients.
While we may not meet our Chesapeake Bay 2025 goals by 2025, we are going to rapidly get back on track. Now, I told you to buckle up because we were going to go fast… and we’ve covered a lot of ground. Our economic competitiveness – tax cuts, sites, and talent.
Education…Our quiet heroes – teachers, law enforcement, and nurses…Turbocharging behavioral health. And protecting our beloved Virginia. As I wrap up, I want to make the simple case to you.
Over the remainder of this biennium, we are going to add $3.6 billion in resources. The package I am proposing today includes $1 billion in additional tax relief, and over $2.6 billion in new commitments. We have taken a prudent approach, designating some aspects of our tax relief package contingent on hitting our revenue targets in FY23.
The vast majority of those commitments are one time and reflect the reality that one time money must go to one time spending. We have also put contingency safeguards in place on other spending proposals, to guard against uncertainty in our already conservative revenue forecast.
And finally with the strong forecasted revenue growth overtime the years of this budget continue to be structurally balanced. I say all of that because I want to ask you to join me over the next few months in the spirit of partnership.
I fully understand General Assembly plays an equal role in crafting our budget, and I respect that.
And I look forward to hearing and working with each of you to get us across the finish line – on time this year.
There is so much work to do to make Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family – but we only get there by locking arms and working together.
The question before us is this: over the next few weeks, will you be bogged down by the partisan rancor of an election year? Or will we all together rise above and demonstrate that yes, we can get things done.
Virginians deserve it.
The spirit of Virginia is alive. And in order for our great Commonwealth to accelerate we must work together.
Virginians deserve leadership that works together, going faster to get more done.
I hope you’ll join me.
Thank you. God Bless You, and God Bless the Commonwealth of Virginia.
State adds 11 historic sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register
Eleven historic places were listed on the Virginia Landmarks Register on December 8, 2022, including four historic districts in the central, eastern and southwestern regions of Virginia, two historic schools in northern and eastern Virginia that served the African American community before the end of segregation, and a 19th century cemetery located in northern Virginia.
The commonwealth’s Board of Historic Resources approved the Virginia Landmarks Register (VLR) listings during its December quarterly public meeting. The VLR is the commonwealth’s official list of places of historic, architectural, archaeological, and cultural significance.
Located in the historic district of the City of Lexington, the Boude-Deaver House in the Lexington Historic District is a sophisticated Gothic Revival house with many noteworthy features. The Boude-Deaver House property includes a two-story brick dependency dating to the late 19th century that prior to the early 1970’s rehabilitation had been attached to the rear of the main house. The two-story brick house was built for Rockbridge County Clerk John C. Boude and his wife, Musadora A. Boude, in 1874. The property was acquired by Charles R. Deaver in 1907 and by Nell Loving Deaver in 1948. By 1969, the house had been converted to three apartments. The house was rehabilitated in 1970-71. Interior features include a curved stair, original mantels, ornate coal grates, and richly ornamented plaster ceiling medallions.
The Colony House Motor Lodge located in the City of Roanoke comprises two motel buildings, a motel office with a porte-cochere, and a swimming pool. The motor lodge was strategically sited along a major arterial route connecting the city to areas further south and west. Designed by the Salem firm of Kinsey and Motley, Architects, the buildings reflect influences from the Googie style with cantilevered, folded plate roofs that create a repetitive geometric gable motif and demarcate the bays of each building. Various design features of the motor lodge exhibit the influence of Frank Lloyd Wright on the architects. Site features including historic signage, breeze block walls, fencing, paved parking areas with curbing, and retaining walls – many of which were painted green – also serve to unify the property and identify its amenities. Dramatically juxtaposed against a steep and wooded hillside, the motor lodge is an excellent example of mid-20th century roadside architecture designed to catch the eye of passing motorists.
The Crewe Commercial Historic District captures the commercial core of the western Nottoway County town of Crewe. Also included within the district is the former Norfolk and Western Railway Company railroad yard, which defines the southwestern border of the district. The remainder of the district’s boundary is defined by the residential portions of the town. Crewe was planned and laid out by the engineers of the Norfolk and Western Railway Company in 1888 and the commercial core was largely complete in less than a decade. An 1899 fire resulted in the primary corridor shifting from Virginia Avenue to Carolina Avenue. The commercial district was created to directly support the efforts of the railroad through its new divisional headquarters and railyard, as well as to support the several hundred newly arrived railroad workers and their families.
Located in western Craig County, Gravel Hill Christian Church is located on a spur of Gravel Hill overlooking the village of Simmonsville, affording views of the Sinking Creek Valley and surrounding ridgelines. The simple frame building dates to circa 1855. Gravel Hill Christian Church stands today as a well-preserved example of the county’s simple but elegant traditional rural churches, which are typified by a rectangular footprint, symmetrical fenestration, a centered entry on the gable end façade, and Victorian-era decorative elements. The spartan interior plan features a sanctuary directed toward a pulpit dais at the back.
Located in Northumberland County is the Julius Rosenwald High School, originally known as the Northumberland County Training School. It was one of only seven two-story schools in Virginia constructed utilizing Tuskegee Institute designs for buildings that offered educational opportunities in industrial education to the first generation of African Americans born after Reconstruction. The Julius Rosenwald School is the only Rosenwald School constructed in Northumberland County. This exceptionally well-preserved, two-story, six-room, wood-frame school provided educational opportunities for generations of African American students from the Reedville area, and towns across Northumberland County as far away as thirty miles or more.
The Keysville Historic District is in the northeastern corner of Charlotte County, in the rural central piedmont region of Virginia. Geographically, the district encompasses a significant portion of the small town of Keysville and is accessible by both major roads and rails. These transportation routes have always played a significant role in the development of the town. Keysville was first established as a small postal village with a tavern along the stagecoach line in the early 19th century and expanded with the coming of the railroad in 1853. Keysville was incorporated as a town in 1887 and blossomed over the next 40 years. Road improvements of the 1930s and the rise of the automobile spelled the eventual end of passenger rail travel through Keysville and the last passenger train stopped at the Keysville Depot in 1956. Despite this, Keysville continued to be a central commercial destination in the midst of a heavily agricultural area, and its location on major roadways ensured its continued survival and evolution.
Rotherwood is an early 19th century agricultural estate and former plantation located in rural Southampton County, west of the town of Capron. Rotherwood includes one early 19th century outbuilding and several 20th century agricultural outbuildings located to the north of the house. Rotherwood is locally significant as a well-preserved 19th century plantation that evolved into an agricultural estate following the Civil War; for its association with upwards of 100 enslaved persons who lived and worked on the property; and for the architectural importance of the main house and its collection of vernacular outbuildings.
Located in the City of Alexandria, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Cemetery is part of the Wilkes Street Cemetery Complex. The cemetery complex was established early in the 19th century, after burials within the limits of Alexandria were prohibited out of concerns about public health. St. Paul’s Cemetery was founded in 1809, and today occupies 2.8 acres. The cemetery’s most significant design feature is its assortment of 19th and early 20th century grave markers of varying type, material, age, and ornamentation, and the artistry displayed by many of the hand-cut markers. Marker styles range from simple tablets to elaborately carved obelisks and sculptures, featuring pictorial symbols and other decorative elements. Defined walkways once allowed visitors to wend through the cemetery; these were a popular feature during the 19th century when cemeteries often doubled as parks where people could visit graves, enjoy the peaceful setting, and perhaps have a picnic.
The 1883 Union Street School, located in Loudoun County, is an intact example of an African American schoolhouse operated during the Jim Crow era of segregation. The “Leesburg Training School”, as it was known during the 1930s stands as testimony to the fallacy of “separate but equal” doctrine used to justify racial segregation in numerous aspects of Virginian life from the late 19th century through the late 1960s. Union Street School originally was constructed as an elementary school to replace the varied assortment of grade schools established by the Freedmen’s Bureau and later supported by churches, benevolent societies, and local community groups to ensure African American children received access to public education. Most remarkable is the school’s still little-altered condition since its closure in 1959. Having never received system upgrades such as heating, air conditioning, hot water, or a modern lighting system, the school stands as a witness to the conditions offered to the African American community before the end of segregation.
The Walnut Hill Historic District comprises a large residential neighborhood located near the center of the City of Petersburg. The neighborhood was first subdivided in 1910 after acquisition of a nearly 250-acre farm, at one time called Walnut Hill. The district is characterized by ordered streets, most of which are named after large pre-Civil War Virginia plantations. There are 638 contributing resources and 254 non-contributing resources within the Walnut Hill Historic District. The 638 contributing resources remain mostly intact with very few modifications to their architectural integrity. One property, Christ and Grace Episcopal Church, a contributing resource in the Walnut Hill Historic District, is individually listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The neighborhood remains highly representative of an early 20th century planned suburban neighborhood in the region including the streets, layout, styles, and residence types.
Located in the City of Virginia Beach, the Woodhurst Neighborhood Historic District is a mid-20th century residential suburban development comprised entirely of architect-designed, Contemporary-style, one-story, single-family dwellings. The houses in Woodhurst reflect Modernist influence in the use of low-sloped, front-facing gable roofs, a variety of sheathing materials, prominent interior brick chimneys, and integrated carports and garages. Some of the bricks used in the construction were salvaged from buildings demolished in Norfolk for the construction of the downtown tunnel. Many of the houses stand at an angle to the street to provide privacy, but also as a conscientious effort by the designers and developers to avoid the “regimented rank-and-file” appearance typical of other suburban neighborhoods. The Woodhurst Neighborhood Historic District stands out as the best and most intact example of a mid-century Contemporary-style residential development in what was then Princess Anne County, an area that experienced rapid development in the 1950s and 1960s.