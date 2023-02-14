‘Moms for Liberty’ opens a Chapter in Warren County

Though much of Virginia experienced warm, springlike weather this past week, motorists should pay particular attention to this weekend’s forecast, plan ahead and adjust travel based on conditions.

A mix of rain and snow is expected Saturday night through Sunday, especially in areas along and west of the Blue Ridge. Light icing will also be possible. Additionally, a brief period of light wintry weather could occur Sunday morning in central and northern Virginia.

As the weekend wraps up, re-freeze of wet surfaces is possible Sunday night into Monday along and west of the Blue Ridge as temperatures fall. If a roadway appears wet, treat it as if it is icy. For those planning to travel for Super Bowl Sunday festivities, be aware of local conditions and be sure to designate a sober driver.

Virginia Department of Transportation crews in impacted areas will monitor and treat roadways as conditions develop.

Planning and Resources

In preparation for traveling during winter weather, motorists should pack an emergency kit and blankets and have mobile devices fully charged in the event of a breakdown or emergency.

Plan your travels ahead of time by using VDOT’s free mobile 511 app, which offers access to traffic cameras and provides information about road conditions as well as construction, traffic, incidents, congestion, and more. Traffic information is also available at 511Virginia.org or by calling 511 on any phone.

For questions or to report debris, downed trees (on the road), potholes, or hazardous road conditions, motorists can contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by visiting my.vdot.virginia.gov or calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).

When winter weather arrives, residents and motorists should be vigilant, plan travel ahead of time, check road conditions, prepare an emergency car kit, follow forecasts and announcements, and limit travel based on conditions.

For more about winter weather travel and VDOT’s preparation and response, visit VDOT’s winter weather page.

Stay safe on the roads

Shady spots, higher elevations, and bridges become icy first – be especially cautious in these areas.

Give space and slow down to allow five seconds behind other vehicles and trucks that are treating or plowing the road.

Treat a snowplow or spreader truck as an emergency response vehicle. Leave space and don’t pass.