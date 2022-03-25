Money Management Clinic scheduled for Woodstock

Legendary basketball great of all times, Julius “Dr. J.” Erving, has been named Sports Marshal by Tommy Price, president of the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival®.

Julius Winfield Erving, internationally recognized as Dr. J. was the dominant basketball player of his era, and a true innovator who revolutionized the way the game was played. Widely heralded as one of the all-time greats, he is often considered to have been the catalyst for the ABA-NBA merger in 1976. Erving’s strong leadership skills led his teams to championships in both leagues while his authentically thrilling high-flying style on the court captivated millions of fans from all over the world along the way. A gracious, dignified, and disciplined man, Erving was an ideal ambassador of the sport. He was the epitome of class and humility, and no one was more respected both on and off the court. This is the essence of who he is and what he still brings to any role he serves in.

Currently serving as founder/managing member of Erving Global Opportunity LLC, Julius brings to the table close to 40 years of experience as a Hall of Fame player, executive and entrepreneur. Erving Global Opportunity (EGO) is engaged in managing the ownership, business development, commercial utilization, merchandising, television, film, social media and philanthropic involvement of the Julius “Dr. J. Erving” brand. Dating back to 1979, Mr. Erving’s business affiliations have generated close to 2.5 billion dollars in revenues and brand value for his partners and other high-profile clientele.

The overarching business model consists of leveraging the name, likeness, and intellectual property of Mr. Erving primarily through endorsements, personal appearances, strategic partnerships, equity participation, and worldwide licensing programs.

Erving holds a degree in business management from The University of Massachusetts, as well as honorary degrees from Temple University and Philadelphia University. He has served on various Boards of Directors including the following: Converse (6 years), Darden Group, (8 years) Thomas Jefferson University Hospital (3 years), Meridian Bank (5 years), Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Commission (3 years), Saks Fifth Avenue (8 years), The Sports Authority (8 years), The University of Massachusetts (2 years), Widener University (1 year) and Williams Communications (4 years).

Erving played professionally for 16 years, having scored 30,026 points in his combined ABA and NBA career, and left as the third highest scorer in professional basketball at the time behind only Kareem

Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain. Erving scored more than 22.0 points per game in his 11 NBA seasons with Philadelphia and 28.7 points per game in his 5 ABA seasons with Virginia and New York.

In 1993, Erving was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and was also named to

the NBA’s 50th Anniversary All-time team. In 1994, Erving was named by Sports Illustrated as one of the 40 most important athletes of all time. In 2017, GQ Magazine selected him as part of the 50 Greatest Living Athletes, a true testament to his staying power of remaining generationally relevant some 30 years after his playing career ended.

Erving will be speaking at the Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast at the Tolley Zone in the James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletic and Events Center on Shenandoah University Campus, on Saturday, April 30 at 8 a.m. He will then ride in the Glo Fiber Grand Feature Parade, which begins at 1:30 p.m. Erving’s appearance is being sponsored by Omps Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Tickets to Festival events are available at www.thebloom.com/events.