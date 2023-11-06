State News
Money Talks in Virginia: Unprecedented Funds Raised for General Assembly Elections
Everyone calls the upcoming General Assembly election high stakes, but it is also top dollar.
More than $158 million has been funneled into the House and Senate races this election cycle, a more than 30% increase since the last time all 140 seats in the General Assembly were up for election back in 2019.
The bloated war chests are a product of redistricting, which brought new competition to many districts. There are a lot of open seats with no incumbent.
“Add to this the fact that the contests for control of both the House of Delegates and the Senate are extremely close, and you have the recipe for huge dollar campaigns,” according to John McGlennon, a professor of government at William & Mary.
The Money Advantage
Democrats outraised Republicans in both chambers with the latest campaign finance releases. Those totals include in-kind contributions as well, which are non-monetary donations of goods or services.
But both parties have put a lot of resources into these races, so a money advantage in any particular race may not be overwhelming, according to McGlennon. McGlennon is also running for reelection to the James City County Board of Supervisors.
State Senate representatives serve a four-year term. Over $80.7 million was raised among the 40 state Senate races. That includes $29.9 million invested this year in the four races ranked as competitive by the Virginia Public Access Project. That number goes up when the $9 million is added in from the hot race between Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, and Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico.
Senate fundraising is 50% higher than in 2019. Democratic candidates have raised over $13 million more than Republicans. Final campaign finance reports will be filed in December.
Delegates hold House seats for a two-year term, and candidates running for a House seat have had less time to raise money. This year, the combined 100 seats have brought in over $77.5 million. The seven House races ranked as competitive have garnered almost $31 million this year.
House fundraising is 15% higher than 2019. Democratic candidates have outraised Republicans by almost $10 million.
The amount of money a candidate raises is not necessarily indicative of their success on Election Day, according to Richard Meagher, department chair of the political science department at Randolph-Macon College.
Candidates can overcome fundraising gaps with better campaign strategy, tactics, more dedicated volunteers, or just by being a better candidate.
“But it’s much harder to win if you cannot at least stay competitive,” Meagher stated.
Grassroot Donations Under $100
Political readers and candidates follow donations like the stock market. But at the end of the day, what do the millions mean for Virginia voters? The top donors thrusting approximately $50 million into the statehouse races just this year are Clean Virginia, Dominion Energy, and the political action committees for both parties.
It’s not grassroots voters handing over buckets of cash to the candidate they believe in the most; it’s mostly players who hope to set policy down the road.
Grassroots donations are usually characterized as a number of small, recurring donations of around $5 or $10, according to Amanda Wintersieck, an associate professor of political science at Virginia Commonwealth University.
A look at the donations made under $100 tells its own story. This type of smaller money is usually from voters, not PACs, lobbyists or special interest groups. But these contributors are often motivated by ideological issues and tend to be further to the right or left than the typical voter, according to Alex Keena, an associate professor of political science at VCU.
Capital News Service looked at smaller fundraising efforts this year in the VPAP-ranked competitive districts, including October totals. CNS also looked at the closely-watched Henrico County races between Dunnavant and VanValkenburg for the Senate and incumbent Del. Rodney Willett, D-Henrico, against Republican challenger Riley Shaia for the House.
Every Democrat, except one, in a closely watched race leads their Republican opponent when it comes to smaller donations.
Democrat Russet Perry, a candidate in a northern Virginia Senate race, leads the pack with $168,490 in cash donations under $100.
At the other end, Republican Lee Peters brought in $5,412 for his Fredericksburg-area race against Democrat Joshua Cole. Peters was just ahead of an independent candidate for cash donations under $100.
Big Youngkin Money
Youngkin’s Spirit of Virginia PAC has been especially active, sending at least $14.4 million to Republican candidates this year. The PAC has recently donated millions to help Republicans win as races heat up statewide. These larger PACs are moving around hundreds of thousands of dollars regularly.
The benefits of a governor using their influence in statehouse races include securing allies, bolstering candidates, and raising the profile of a candidate considering a run for Congress or president.
Pundits have speculated Youngkin might make a bid for the 2024 presidential race, although the governor has not filed paperwork or committed an answer. But helping usher in a Republican majority would look good on the resume.
Youngkin has been more assertive with his PAC than most governors, according to Keena.
“One of the problems is we don’t really have campaign finance in Virginia,” Keena said, “Glenn Youngkin can get his buddies in the financial sector to donate millions of dollars and then he can use that money however he likes; you know, to donate to whoever he wants.”
Where’d All The Money Go?
So what happens to all the cash on hand once the election is over — win or lose? In Virginia, the answer might be a hearty shrug.
On paper, once candidates submit final reports, they must properly get rid of the excess campaign money. They can pay off debts, use it in a future election, or donate to a charity, candidate, or PAC.
It is technically illegal for candidates to use excess money for personal or immediate familial use.
However, unlike most states, there is not much of a mechanism to enforce the law or prevent “vague, unitemized expenditures,” according to a Virginia Mercury article.
Campaign finance reform has been attempted a few times in recent history but has failed on a bipartisan basis.
That being said, one way to spend unused campaign money is to save it for future campaigns. It’s speculation, but it wouldn’t be impossible for the Spirit of Virginia PAC to switch gears and help bankroll a Youngkin campaign for national office sometime in the future.
Trickle-Down Effect
“I look at where the funds come from other candidates, and there are plenty of people who can self-fund their campaigns,” said Crystal Varner Parker, a minister running for school board in the Fairfield District of Henrico County. “I can’t do that.”
The top-dollar stakes of statehouse races have driven up the campaign costs for local races, she said.
It’s a competitive race with five candidates on the ballot. Most of the money raised for her campaign came from grassroots donations, she said. Parker uses social media and word-of-mouth to encourage voters to come out to her events and contribute to her campaign.
Running during a high-profile election means more money is needed, she said.
“The cost of things when it comes to campaign marketing materials have gone up in price, that they are more expensive than they were four years ago, during the last round of General Assembly and local elections,” Parker said.
Her plea to voters is to support candidates they believe in.
“I’m not someone who donates to every campaign, but if you really believe in a candidate, you need to put your money where your mouth is because campaigns cost money,” Parker said.
By Alyssa Hutton and Jimmy Sidney
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
State News
Gun Policy a Top Issue for Some Voters But Campaigns Mostly Quiet
RICHMOND, Va. – Lawmakers elected to office next week will likely take up firearm legislation in the next General Assembly session.
Democrats rate gun policy as the No. 2 top issue, behind abortion, according to a mid-October Christopher Newport University survey of likely voters. Independents rank gun policy as the fourth top issue of concern. Gun policy ranks lowest among Republicans but comes in above health care and “other.”
Several polls have indicated that control of the General Assembly is truly up for grabs, with voters pretty split on who they want in charge.
Gun policy mostly hit a stalemate the past two years, with the power of the statehouse divided between Democrats in the Senate and Republicans in the House. Each party proposed legislation in alignment with party views, which was eventually shot down by each respective chamber.
It did seem that lawmakers on both sides would pass a gun storage bill last session, but the bill died suddenly, and lawmakers instead passed a gun locker tax credit.
When Democrats briefly had statehouse control and the governor’s office during the early pandemic years, they passed several laws that regulated firearms, including background checks, monthly purchase caps, possession in public spaces, and a red-flag law that allows authorities to remove a firearm from a person believed to be at risk.
If Republicans gain a trifecta dominance after the election, the focus will be to reverse gun control laws, according to Philip Van Cleave, the president of gun rights advocacy group Virginia Citizens Defense League, launched in 1994.
The League would like to remove the firearm ban in place in state government buildings and also remove the power local governments now have to regulate firearms in public spaces. Only 17 localities have passed such a policy, “but that’s 17 too many,” according to Van Cleave.
The League wants to see Virginia become a “constitutional carry” state and remove the required permit for concealed carry.
“This makes it so that people have their right, their freedom to protect themselves,” Van Cleave said. “Getting closer to where the Founding Fathers wanted it.”
The VCDL also hopes the next General Assembly will remove red flag laws.
“What we’re looking for is to get our rights restored to where they’re supposed to be and get rid of the gun control that’s out there,” Van Cleave said.
The gun control political action committee Everytown for Gun Safety spent at least $1.5 million in Virginia races in 2019, the last time that all 140 seats were up for election. This year, the group has spent approximately half a million dollars to help Democratic campaigns.
The National Rifle Association helps fund Republican candidates but through smaller amounts. It gave almost $160,000 this year, compared to $350,000 in 2019.
Democratic bases are very much motivated by gun safety issues, and Republicans are somewhat motivated by gun rights, according to Alex Keena, an associate professor of political science at Virginia Commonwealth University.
But the talking points are not really coming up on the campaign trail, other than mention of both stances on some candidate websites. National polling shows strong voter support for red flag laws and background checks, Keena said.
“Probably the Republicans realized this, and they want to please their base without angering the invisible majority,” Keena said.
There have been over 500 mass shootings in America this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, an independent data collection and research group. The worst mass shooting in Maine’s history recently dominated headlines, with 18 people killed and 13 injured.
The FBI defines a mass shooting as a shooting in which a gun murders four people.
The frequency of mass shootings is “really painful for a lot of people to talk about,” Keena said. “Republicans kind of want to stay away from that, but the Democrats, like you would think they’d have an opportunity to hammer that and hammer some of these people with a record on guns, but they’re not really talking about either.”
It could be because Democrats don’t want to promise something they might not be able to deliver even if they win the General Assembly because of a stalemate with a Republican governor, Keena said.
Del. Rodney Willett, D-Henrico, is running for reelection in House District 58. Willett would support an assault weapon ban like the one proposed earlier this year and said it would save valuable lives in Virginia.
“I’m speaking as a gun owner, and I’m speaking to other gun owners,” Willett said. “There are plenty of weapons available; we don’t need assault weapons.”
The leading cause of death in children for three years has been from firearms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“I’ve had to look right in the eye at parents who have lost kids to firearms, kids who should not have died,” Willett said. “They died because another child got hold of a weapon, shouldn’t have had it, and used it to shoot another child, and that should never happen.”
There have been 397 firearm injuries that resulted in a visit to the emergency room this year in youth ages 0-19, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The overall number of injuries this year is 1,896.
Gun-related deaths last year totaled 1,325, the highest number since at least 2007, according to VDH. Those deaths include accidental shootings, suicide, and homicide.
Virginia was right at the national average for gun deaths in 2021, which was 14.6 deaths per 100,000 people.
By Sahara Sriraman
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for various media outlets in Virginia.
State News
Food Processing Machinery Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia
RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Ross Industries Inc., a manufacturer of commercial food production machinery, will invest $7.5 million to enlarge its current facility in Fauquier County. The company will build a 24,000-square-foot building adjacent to its existing structure to increase its product assembly capacity. In addition, Ross will invest in next-generation robotic fabrication and manufacturing technologies. The completion of the project will create 24 new jobs.
“Ross Industries’ decision to reinvest in Fauquier County secures its important community presence for another 50 years to come and demonstrates how Virginia is capturing growth in the rebounding manufacturing sector,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Robotic technology is the future of the industry, and I’m proud that the Commonwealth is part of that trajectory.”
“The success of long-term corporate partners like Ross Industries is a prime example of what can be accomplished in the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “Our thriving food and beverage processing industry relies on food production machinery manufacturers like Ross, and these synergies have created a robust ecosystem of industry partners and suppliers in Virginia.”
“We are excited to expand our facility, a testament to our longstanding commitment to Fauquier County, our home for over five decades,” said Jamie Usrey, President and CEO of Ross Industries. “We feel deeply rooted in this community. We have employees who have been dedicated to Ross for more than 45 years, including multiple generations of families who made Ross their career. This expansion, coupled with our partnership with several local technical education organizations for our fast-track machinist program, leadership, and management programs, exemplify our ongoing promise to the people and the future of Fauquier County.”
“I want to thank Ross Industries for their investment and expansion of their operations in our community,” said Rick Gerhardt, Vice Chair of the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors. “Ross Industries has been a cornerstone manufacturer and employer here for over 50 years and has been a great corporate neighbor. We look forward to working with Ross Industries to make this expansion successful for them and our citizens. We also appreciate the incentives and resources the Virginia Economic Development Partnership brought to the table for this project.”
“Ross Industries’ decision is proof that our region is a great choice for business, with tremendous workforce and infrastructure opportunity,” said Senator Jill Vogel. “It is also the result of hard work by Fauquier County and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership. I am so proud to support their continued success.”
“I’m glad that more businesses are not just seeing Virginia as a place to open, but a place to grow — especially here in Fauquier County,” said Delegate Michael Webert. “ The new jobs that Ross Industries is bringing here will be well-suited to Fauquier’s growing, trained, and ready workforce.”
Ross Industries is located in Midland, Virginia, in the heart of Fauquier County. Since 1968, Ross has built an international reputation as a manufacturer of world-class food processing and packaging systems that help food producers streamline manufacturing capability and improve quality, productivity, and food safety.
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Fauquier County to secure the project for Virginia and will support Ross Industries’ job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.
State News
Some Virginia Lawmakers Say It’s Time to Eliminate Daylight Saving Time
The sense of dread that so often accompanies Mondays could feel slightly more bearable for some next week as Virginians gain another hour of sleep this Sunday from daylight saving time. (Of course, that extra rest comes at the cost of darker nights for the next four months.)
If some lawmakers had their way, the tradition would have ended in Virginia years ago because of its disruptive and impractical nature.
The latest attempt to eliminate daylight saving time in the commonwealth came from Sen. Richard Stuart, R-Westmoreland, whose bill narrowly died on the Senate floor this January.
“If you can tell time, I think we’re gonna be just fine,” Stuart said. “We’re gonna get an extra hour in the evening when you come home from work. That way, we don’t have to go to work in the dark, come home in the dark, and it’s medically proven that we need to stop changing the time.”
While several lawmakers have agreed the elimination of daylight saving time could help businesses and improve health quality, opponents have voiced concerns it could cause chaos if surrounding states don’t adopt similar changes.
Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, told the Senate that “whatever we do, we need to standardize with our sister states, or otherwise those of us who are in interstate business, it’s going to be an ever-loving nightmare trying to keep track of this.”
Numerous efforts from other passionate daylight-saving opposers like Dels. Joe McNamara, R-Roanoke, and Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, have continued to be rejected by the General Assembly.
Each year since 2021, McNamara has introduced legislation asking Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick to study the effects of shifting toward daylight saving time year-round in Virginia.
This January, McNamara told the House Rules Subcommittee that if the federal Sunshine Protection Act — which makes daylight saving time the new, permanent standard time — passes, his legislation would make it easier for Virginia to switch to DST. That change would transform the clock that is in place during the summer months into the all-time clock.
Freitas introduced bills similar to Stuart’s in 2018 and 2022 to end daylight saving time altogether. Last year, he told the House General Laws Subcommittee that his bill eliminating the practice was inspired by his wife, who was upset with him when she had to wake up their kids after daylight saving time.
“I don’t think the commonwealth of Virginia should be taking marching orders from the federal government with respect to our clocks,” Freitas said.
Daylight saving time dates back to World War I, when European states sought strategies to conserve fuel.
Virginia still remains committed to the annual practice of setting clocks forward one hour on the second Sunday of March and then moving clocks back one hour on the first Sunday in November.
by Meghan McIntyre, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin Issues Executive Order to Prevent Student Overdoses and Require Prompt Parental Notification
In response to nine student overdoses at a Loudoun County high school just last month, Governor Glenn Youngkin has issued Executive Order Twenty-Eight. While the Loudoun County Public School division reportedly waited more than twenty days to notify parents of the overdose incidents, Governor Youngkin is taking immediate action to enhance prompt parental notification. The order directs the Virginia Department of Education to issue guidance ensuring school divisions notify all parents of school-connected overdoses within 24 hours, work closely with law enforcement to prevent overdoses and enhance student education about the dangers of abusing drugs.
“Parents have a right to know what’s going on in their child’s lives, especially in schools. Overdoses that occur on school grounds or are connected to the school must lead to an immediate parental notification,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “School administrators’ first instinct when there is a problem cannot be to delay relevant information on critical children’s health and safety matters – it must be passed on to parents immediately. Opioid overdoses have claimed the lives of far too many Virginians, devastating families and communities across the Commonwealth, and we must continue to combat opioid abuse and overdoses with action and transparency.”
The Governor’s executive order instructs Virginia’s Superintendent of Public Instruction and the Department of Education to notify parents within twenty-four hours of a student overdose that has occurred within a school system. The order instructs the issuance of new guidance in coordination with law enforcement to prevent student overdoses and address the scourge of fentanyl on Virginia’s families and communities.
Acknowledging that transparency and community understanding of available resources are essential to ensuring the well-being of young Virginians, the order instructs the issuance of information to local school divisions and parents about drug education and prevention programs for students. The One Pill Can Kill campaign led by the First Lady of Virginia and the Attorney General, along with the Attorney General’s Virginia Rules program, will develop critical decision-making skills in Virginia’s children and help generate conversations around the dangers of counterfeit drugs and fentanyl.
On his first day in office, Governor Youngkin signed Executive Order Number 2 to reaffirm the fundamental rights of parents in the upbringing, education, and care of their children. In May 2023, Governor Glenn Youngkin issued Executive Order Number Twenty-Six to strengthen Virginia’s interdiction and response to the ongoing fentanyl and opioid crisis.
The Governor continues to address the ongoing behavioral health crisis with his transformational Right Help, Right Now plan to support individuals in crisis. In June, Governor Youngkin signed 24 bills into law, delivering on his promise to deliver.
State News
Madison County Wildfire Expands to 425 Acres Near Shenandoah National Park
A wildfire that began a week ago on 20 acres in central Virginia’s Madison County has expanded to 425 acres near Shenandoah National Park and is expected to grow while firefighters construct a broader containment line to stop the blaze’s spread.
“The objective is to burn out the fuel (leaves, fallen trees, branches, etc.) between the fire lines,” said Virginia Department of Forestry spokesperson Greg Bilyeu in an email. “While this approach results in a larger fire in the short term, implementing this strategy will help us achieve our objective of providing firefighter and public safety while protecting homes and other critical infrastructure.”
To date, no structures have been damaged by what the agency calls the Quaker Run Fire after a nearby roadway. The forestry agency says the property is privately owned and lies near the Rapidan Wildlife Management Area and the Shenandoah National Park.
Bilyeu said officials haven’t figured out the cause of the conflagration yet. While an investigation is underway, he said the department’s first priority is managing and halting the fire. As of Monday afternoon, the Department of Forestry estimated it was 35% contained.
Firefighters are in the process of digging a containment line — a perimeter that deprives a fire of any fuel source, stopping it from progressing any farther — around 650 acres surrounding the wildfire.
“This fire will quickly run out of fuel when it reaches the firelines crews are creating that will prevent its progress past the 650-acre containment area,” said VDOF Chief of Fire and Emergency Response John Miller in a release issued Saturday when the fire had expanded to cover 390 acres. “As long as weather conditions don’t shift, we anticipate this fire will be fully contained within the next few days.”
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor operated by the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Madison County is currently experiencing abnormal dryness and, in the western part of the county, severe drought.
“Dry conditions, lower humidity, and higher winds definitely assist conditions for wildfires,” Bilyeu said. However, he continued, “The terrain in this location is the main challenge.”
The Department of Forestry has described the area where the fire is burning as both “steep and difficult to access.”
Bilyeu said the Quaker Run Fire, occurring during Virginia’s fall fire season, is “somewhat average for this time of year” because of the availability of dead leaves and dry grasses and the tendency of people to burn yard debris in the fall.
While he emphasized that officials have not yet determined the cause of the blaze, he noted that “escaped burning debris is the leading cause of wildfires in Virginia.”
“With a few precautions, folks can dramatically reduce the chances of a fire escaping their control,” he said. “Also — before burning, everyone should make sure to check with local officials for burning-related ordinances or burn bans.”
In 2016, the Rocky Mount Fire in Shenandoah National Park burned more than 10,000 acres, becoming what officials called the second-largest fire in park history. In 2011, a lightning strike ignited a fire in the Great Dismal Swamp in southern Virginia that burned for 111 days. On Monday, the Virginia Department of Forestry’s public fire response map listed several other blazes around the state, including a 100-acre fire on Parrott River Road in Pulaski County and another 100-acre fire in Buchanan County.
The Virginia Department of Forestry reports that every year, the state sees an average of 700 fires affecting just under 9,500 acres.
“Each year in Virginia, more than 60 homes and other structures are damaged or destroyed by wildland fire, although agency suppression efforts are credited with directly protecting more than 460 homes and 280 other structures, collectively worth more than 60 million dollars,” the department states on its website.
Virginia’s fall fire season, one of two times the year when the risk of fire is highest, runs from Oct. 15 to Nov. 30. During this period, fallen leaves and dead vegetation provide fuel for flames, while winds and variably warm temperatures can help them spread.
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Federal Judge Denies Aattempt to Block Virginia’s Toughened Hemp Law
A federal judge in Northern Virginia rejected an effort to block a new Virginia law imposing stricter limits on hemp products that contain intoxicating amounts of THC.
The initial opinion issued Monday denied a group of hemp businesses’ request for an injunction that would have prevented state officials from enforcing the law, meaning the new rules remain in place as the lawsuit progresses.
The controversial bill approved earlier this year was aimed at cracking down on edibles and other products containing delta-8, a hemp-derived marijuana alternative that had become widely available in smoke shops across Virginia. The law came with stiff fines for retail businesses that continue to sell products that exceed total THC limits covering both natural and synthetic forms of the compound that gets cannabis users high.
U.S. District Judge Leonie M. Brinkema indicated she was unconvinced by arguments Virginia had overstepped its authority to regulate hemp in a way that conflicted with federal law and interfered with interstate commerce.
“On this record, defendants have demonstrated that delta-8 THC is a credible threat to the Virginia population, and there is a strong public interest in protecting the citizens of the commonwealth from substances like delta-8, including a vulnerable population, such as children, from hospitalizations and poisonings,” Brinkema wrote in a 27-page opinion. “The decision to advance that interest was done by the elected policymakers of Virginia, and this court must defer to those political and social welfare judgments.”
The ruling doesn’t end the lawsuit entirely, but it signals the hemp industry is facing an uphill battle as it tries to fight the new law.
The businesses that brought the suit are Northern Virginia Hemp and Agriculture, a retailer that says it lost 90% of its sales due to the new law, and a North Carolina-based company, Franny’s Farmacy, that says it’s now prohibited from shipping its products into or through Virginia. Rose Lane, a private citizen who says the law has blocked her from acquiring delta-8 to ease her arthritis, is also a plaintiff in the case.
The lawsuit attacked the hemp law from several angles, arguing broadly that because the federal government legalized industrial hemp in 2018, Virginia had effectively overruled federal law by banning certain hemp products.
Brinkema disagreed, concluding that federal hemp laws aren’t so sweeping that they prevent states from taking stricter or more specific action to regulate or restrict some forms of hemp.
“If Congress chooses to make a substance — here, industrial hemp as defined by its delta-9 THC level — legal at the federal level with respect to the Controlled Substances Act, that does not mean that Congress has mandated that the substance must be legal in every state,” Brinkema wrote. “Nor does it mean that Congress has mandated that any product that simply includes industrial hemp as one ingredient or derivative among many must be legalized by every state legislature.”
The judge was also unswayed by claims dealing with interstate commerce, pointing out that Virginia law still allows hemp businesses to “transport federally compliant hemp products through Virginia.” She said Franny’s Farmacy’s claims were partly hypothetical because the company “has not alleged that any of its shippers have actually had to detour around Virginia.”
Though some may question a law that “threatens to disrupt the existing practices of hemp industry participants,” Brinkema wrote, hemp businesses are free to adhere to the new rules, buy “raw product” from outside Virginia to continue to make delta-8 or “withdraw from Virginia’s market entirely.”
When the new law took effect July 1, some hemp retailers began getting hit with six-figure fines to force them to comply with the new rules.
Representatives for the businesses that filed the legal challenge did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday morning.
This is a breaking story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
