Monica A. Christian (1958 – 2023)

Monica A. Christian, 64, of Front Royal, Virginia, transitioned on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

Monica was born June 17, 1958, in Front Royal, Virginia, the daughter of the late John Thomas and Hester Anna Peyton Groves.

She was a 1976 graduate of Warren County High School. Following graduation, she attended the University of Tennessee and received her BA degree from Virginia Commonwealth University. She enjoyed traveling and spending time in Japan and New Mexico. Monica served as Deputy Clerk of the Court of Berryville for over a decade.

Surviving is a daughter, Santana N. Christian of Front Royal, and two sisters, Teresa Dubose and husband Johnny of Elizabeth City, NC, and Regina Evans and husband Doug of Stephens City.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.