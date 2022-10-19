State News
Monkeypox cases are in sharp decline. Could the outbreak be over?
WASHINGTON — New monkeypox cases have been trending downward nationwide for more than two months, giving some hope the decades-old virus that had its first major outbreak in the United States this year is nearly under control or even on its way out.
However, experts caution that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data broken down by race and ethnicity show the percentage of cases affecting Black people increasing, while there’s been a decrease among Hispanic and Latino people and a flattening out among white individuals. However, that data is incomplete, leaving out more than 30% of cases.
Overall, cases of monkeypox within the United States appear to have peaked in early August, about two and a half months after the first case of this outbreak was diagnosed in mid-May, sparking a nationwide vaccination drive that’s been criticized by public health experts and members of Congress.
But those vaccination efforts, combined with a massive education campaign about the virus and behavioral changes by those most at risk, appear to largely have had the intended effect.
The seven-day daily average of new cases crested at 443 on Aug. 6 before steadily falling to 265 on Sept. 6 and then 79 on Oct. 6, according to data from the CDC.
During the six-month outbreak, 27,500 Americans were diagnosed with monkeypox, which often presents with a rash, fever, tiredness, chills, itching, headache, swollen lymph nodes and muscle aches in a majority of cases reported to the CDC. As of Oct. 18, Virginia had recorded 515 cases in total.
Are zero cases possible?
Despite the stumbles throughout the past five months, public health experts interviewed by States Newsroom said monkeypox cases could continue to decrease in the coming months, though they cautioned there’s plenty of work to be done before that might happen.
“I do think it’s very possible we get to zero, and I think, you know, it’s potentially even possible we get to zero before the end of this year,” said Aaron Guest, chair of the LGBTQ Health Caucus at the American Public Health Association.
A decline in social activities, an increase in vaccinations, and a broader understanding of how monkeypox spreads all helped to decrease new case numbers, though Guest said it will be a while before public health experts can look back “at how successful some of the interventions and education campaigns were.”
Guest said the best case scenario for him if cases reach zero for a sustained amount of time, would be for public health officials to continue talking about monkeypox. He’d also like to see doctors include education about the virus in regular checkups and STI testing for vaccinations to continue and for the one approved vaccine to be stockpiled for a possible future outbreak.
He cautioned that certain pockets of the country or larger cities could continue to see periodic upticks in positive test results, even if the virus remains dormant for large swaths of time.
Researchers and public health officials, he said, will also need to ensure lowercase numbers don’t coincide with apathy.
“What I think I unfortunately know is that oftentimes we have a very short attention span,” Guest said. “And once it seems like we’ve dealt with something, we kind of move on to the next thing or now that the emergency is over … we are not going to dedicate funding and resources to addressing these challenges.”
Data on race, ethnicity
Jessica Justman, associate professor of medicine at Columbia Mailman School of Public Health, said the CDC data on race and ethnicity is concerning.
“That steady increase in the Black and African American population really makes me say, you know, we can’t just completely sit back here,” Justman said. “We’ve just seen the same kind of story over and over with other epidemics, with HIV, with COVID, that these infections tend to concentrate in certain parts of the population that probably have less access to vaccines, have less access to health information.”
After the first month of this outbreak, white people made up about half of all cases in the U.S., with Hispanic or Latino individuals making up about 31% and Black or African American people making up less than 12%, according to the CDC partial data for the week of June 19.
Beginning in early July, the percentage of Hispanic or Latino individuals diagnosed with monkeypox stayed around 30% of total cases until mid-September, when it decreased into the low 20% category. The share of white people with the virus decreased from 37% to 29% of cases. In that same time frame, the percentage of Black or African Americans rose from 22% to 42% of all U.S. cases, according to CDC data.
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said during a briefing on Sept. 15 that public health officials had begun to see the “racial and ethnic makeup of this outbreak evolve.”
Larger shares of cases
The Kaiser Family Foundation’s breakdown of CDC data on race and ethnicity, which only includes 68% of cases reported as of Sept. 23, notes that “Black and Hispanic people account for larger shares of cases compared with their shares of the population.”
For example, while people of color make up about 40% of the U.S. population, they made up about 70% of the monkeypox cases at that time.
Data on vaccinations is also skewed when broken down by race and ethnicity.
Walensky said during the briefing in mid-September that white individuals made up 47% of people who had received their first dose of the Jynneos vaccine, while Hispanic individuals represented about 21% and Black people about 12%.
The CDC’s data, however, isn’t complete, coming from 39 jurisdictions and accounting for roughly 91% of first-dose shots.
Public health officials, Justman said, should continue vaccinating the at-risk populations, regardless of how low case numbers go.
“Really, to me, the marker of when to say we’ve done enough is when you have covered a very high percentage of the at-risk population,” she said.
Justman said the decline in monkeypox cases within the United States is due to the vaccination campaign as well as behavior changes, though she cautioned there isn’t a lot of data on exactly how many people have adopted changes in their physical contact.
The largest outbreak in U.S. history
Monkeypox, first discovered in 1958 in research monkeys, spreads through direct physical contact, by touching fabrics such as bedding or towels used by someone with the virus, or by contact with respiratory secretions, according to the CDC.
Since the first human case was diagnosed in 1970, the vast majority of cases have been in central and western Africa, while cases outside that region have been linked to travel to the area or imported animals.
This year’s outbreak, the largest in U.S. history, began in mid-May when doctors diagnosed the disease in a Massachusetts man. Europe and other regions of the world where monkeypox isn’t traditionally diagnosed also experienced a significant outbreak this year.
In total, there have been more than 72,000 monkeypox diagnoses in countries without a history of the virus. According to the CDC, there have been 28 deaths, including two in the U.S..
Understanding the vaccine
Elizabeth Finley, director of communications at the National Coalition of STD Directors, said that while she expects new diagnoses of monkeypox to continue to decline, she doesn’t expect the virus to disappear.
“I think we will continue to see a low number of monkeypox cases,” she said. “I don’t think it’s going away.”
She said one key aspect of the ongoing response needs to be developing a better understanding of how well the Jynneos vaccine performs after one dose and after the complete two-dose series and how long protection will last.
“This is a vaccine that was designed to help the nation or other nations address a smallpox outbreak. It wasn’t necessarily designed to be a long-term plan for something like monkeypox,” Finley said.
While anyone can get monkeypox, this outbreak has predominantly affected gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men, leading public health officials to urge community members to limit physical contact.
But, Finley said, experts haven’t been clear about how long and to what degree people should withhold or severely limit physical contact.
“I don’t know that that’s sustainable. And frankly, I don’t know if it’s fair to ask people to sustain that kind of a change,” Finley said.
As cases of monkeypox continue to decline, Finley said she hopes public health officials will target their outreach to people who have little to no access to health care and who may not be vaccinated.
Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security at the Bloomberg School of Public Health, said he believes it’s going to take some time before the United States reaches zero cases, though he thinks it’s possible with sustained education, vaccination, and treatment.
He, however, cautioned that won’t mean doctors will never diagnose monkeypox again.
“The U.S. can get to a certain level of resiliency, but there’s always going to be some chance of importation from all of these other European countries, for example, where the disease is also spreading,” Adalja said. “So there may still be sporadic outbreaks until enough of the population is immune here or vaccinated. And if the vaccine is considered robust enough to keep it at bay.”
by Jennifer Shutt, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Hispanic voters could be key in Vega-Spanberger race and more Va. headlines
• Republican congressional candidate Yesli Vega, who’s campaigning heavily against “reckless spending” and for fiscal conservatism, went through bankruptcy in 2009.—Prince William Times
• Hispanic voters could be a key demographic in the contest between Vega and Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger—Washington Post
• U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., says the Democrats’ $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package was too big, but he doesn’t think it’s been a major driver of inflation.—Bloomberg
• Charlottesville is changing its HR policies for employees’ off-duty behavior in response to a controversy over a Jan. 6 attendee remaining on the city payroll.—Daily Progress
• Richmond won’t meet its own deadline for opening a cold-weather shelter this year.—VPM
• Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said the league should consider removing embattled Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder. A Commanders spokesperson called Irsay’s comments “highly inappropriate.”—ESPN
• A Virginia farmer is part of a lawsuit challenging the federal government’s repeal of a debt relief plan meant to help Black farmers.—Roll Call
• Motorists trying to fuel up at a Northern Virginia 7-Eleven say they got water instead of gas.—WJLA
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Stratford University closure followed several years of problems with accreditor
Many college students who were on track to graduate from Stratford University are realizing they will need to redo some of their studies or end them entirely following the recent closure of the for-profit institution.
Mushiya Tshibaka, a former nursing student and mother of three, said she was only five classes shy of graduation when she got the news. Now, with few options to transfer most of her credits, she may have to start over.
“I don’t even know what to do,” said Tshibaka. “I’m just stuck.”
Tshibaka, who is working as a certified nursing assistant and was studying to become a rheumatology nurse practitioner, said she had been looking forward to a promotion after her graduation, but now “I don’t think that’s going to happen anytime soon.”
Stratford, which has been in operation since its founding as American Transportation Institute in 1976, offered degrees in business, information technology, culinary arts, hospitality, health sciences, and nursing before it closed. It was briefly a member of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association and National Junior College Athletic Association, fielding teams for baseball, softball, women’s soccer, and men’s basketball.
Then, on Sept. 23, the university announced it would close.
Accreditor’s loss of federal recognition puts three Virginia schools at risk
Earlier that week, the federal government had formally terminated its recognition of the school’s accrediting agency, the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools, after it “failed to demonstrate it could effectively evaluate, monitor and enforce quality standards for schools.”
In a letter to students announcing the closure, Stratford President and CEO Richard Shurtz said conditions imposed on the school by the U.S. Department of Education, including a prohibition on new enrollments, made it “impossible to continue in operation.”
But the ACICS decision wasn’t the only trouble Stratford has faced in recent years. The university had received a string of compliance warnings from its accreditor and become ensnared in several lawsuits, including one over whether a branch campus in Iraq was accredited.
However, some students said they missed the problems or were aware and decided to enroll anyway due to the school’s convenience.
Stratford shuts down schools in the South
In 2016, early signs of trouble emerged for Stratford. That year, Stratford lost its accreditation briefly when the federal government stripped ACICS of its recognition. Betsy DeVos, then-Secretary of Education in the Trump administration, later reinstated ACICS.
In 2018, the institution received multiple warnings from its accreditor over concerns that included not meeting standards for student achievement and data integrity, which focused on tracking retention and on-time graduation rates. The school also had a lawsuit, which was dismissed, over a sexual harassment claim.
Then, on May 8, 2019, Stratford announced its campuses in Virginia Beach, Glen Allen and Hampton Roads would be closing, citing “a dramatic shift in the U.S. education market to online programs” and growing international demand for the university’s onsite programs.
“In view of these shifts in the marketplace, we have decided to reduce our on-ground presence in the U.S. and expand online and internationally,” the school said in a statement.
Stratford still had campuses in Alexandria and Woodbridge in Virginia, as well as online offerings in Baltimore and New Delhi, India.
Students at the time described themselves as “surprised” and “overwhelmed” by the announcement.
More than 500 students were estimated to be affected by the decision. One of the major concerns for students was finding an institution that would accept all their credits; many schools would not.
A troubled Iraq expansion
Court filings reveal that as Stratford operated a handful of campuses in the U.S. and India, Shurtz began exploring the possibility of a branch in Erbil in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.
In 2013, Shurtz entered into discussions with Saqi Barzani, co-founder of education company International Academic City, about the idea, but plans were derailed for a few years due to the country’s “unstable conditions.”
In June 2018, Barzani obtained approval from the Iraqi Ministry of Higher Education to establish the “American Stratford University’s branch in Erbil City.” The following month, International Academic City and Stratford drew up a preliminary agreement to “establish a fully accredited branch campus of Stratford University U.S.” in Kurdistan.
Problems soon arose, however. When Barzani and Shurtz had resumed their expansion discussions in 2018, Stratford was under an ACICS show-cause directive for “numerous” violations. Accreditation criteria set by ACICS in 2018 specified that “an institution under a show-cause directive or a negative action will not receive approval from ACICS for the initiation of any branch campus while the action is in effect.”
Emails included in court filings show Barzani’s confusion over the Erbil campus’s status. Correspondence from Stratford representatives referred to the school as “only the Stratford Language Institute not a branch or university,” and said that “until and unless we can apply and obtain the approval for opening a branch campus in Erbil from our accrediting agency it will not be acknowledged as a Stratford Campus.”
Simultaneously, however, Shurtz wrote a letter to the Kurdistan Minister of Higher Education referring to Barzani as president “of the American Stratford University – Erbil,” while the school continued offering non-language coursework on subjects such as economics, accounting and programming.
In September 2019, acting on an anonymous tip accusing Stratford of misleading students, ACICS opened an investigation into the Erbil campus. Among the concerns eventually flagged by the accreditor was a YouTube clip of Shurtz stating to the Kurdish press, “I think one very important fact to understand is that Stratford University is going to offer the same quality programs here that we have in the U.S. That’s important because this is a fully accredited campus, and if this campus fails, I lose accreditation in all the campuses.”
Stratford disputed the claims and the significance of the YouTube clip, which the school said “unfairly and inaccurately” described the situation in Erbil. The university in turn accused Barzani of “improperly marketing University programs” to students without its knowledge or consent.
In February 2020, ACICS directed Stratford to cease enrollments at all campuses. At the same time, Barzani and International Academic City filed a complaint against Stratford and Shurtz, arguing the two had falsely led them to believe that the institution was accredited and that Stratford’s own accreditation would cover the branch in Erbil.
In an April 2020 court filing in response, Stratford said the parties “had not yet created a joint venture entity or sought approval for a branch campus” and accused International Academic City of having enrolled students in an “unauthorized branch campus” without the university’s approval. “When Stratford and ACICS learned of these actions, the Kurdish students were notified that the collegiate-level coursework offered by IAC was unauthorized and unaccredited,” the university wrote.
The two parties settled the case in October 2021. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.
Shurtz did not respond to questions from the Mercury about the Erbil case or other claims made by students.
Student complaints
Some former students told the Mercury that they were aware of issues surrounding Stratford University before registering but had been assured they were resolved or had concluded the school’s benefits outweighed its past problems.
Students, some of whom were single parents, had full-time jobs or were older, said Stratford gave them the flexibility they needed and was close to their homes or work. Other students were from other countries or active-duty members of the military.
Stratford provided them a way to keep up with their responsibilities, get the education they wanted and take advantage of career opportunities.
“At the time I picked the school, they were not in jeopardy of losing their accreditation,” Tshibaka said.
In 2016, one student filed a complaint seeking compensation with the Office of the Attorney General in Virginia, arguing that they could not take two certification exams at another institution because Stratford’s “programs were not accredited with the appropriate organizations.”
The student said they had initially sought to study nursing but switched to a health information management program after finding out Stratford credits couldn’t be transferred to George Mason University’s nursing school.
“I asked about the program’s accreditation and was assured by the university that it was properly accredited,” they wrote in the complaint. “After enrolling in and completing courses in the program, I found out that it was, in fact, unaccredited.”
The complaint was forwarded to the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV). Records obtained from the council said that educational institutions determine which credits they will accept or reject and are not required by Virginia Code to accept them.
SCHEV records further state that the student was dismissed from Stratford’s program for “poor academic performance,” and the institution notified the student that the program they were entering was not accredited.
Altogether, SCHEV received 11 student complaints about the university dating back to 2013. Students expressed concerns about the university’s handling of administrative matters, including student loans, refunds, and graduation requirements. Others expressed concern with the lack of response from staff and technical issues submitting assignments.
In two cases, Stratford admitted to an administrative error or informed students it would assist them with refunds. In the other cases, students were directed to complete the university’s grievance process, or the case was marked resolved after a check or response was provided by the school.
Stratford is facing a class-action lawsuit from a former student for allegedly failing to protect students’ personal data during a breach on April 6.
Some students interviewed for this story said they only learned of the school’s earlier troubles, including the loss of accreditation, after they had enrolled at Stratford. Several nursing students said they started seeing Stratford lose teachers in the middle of terms. The students also said Stratford lost clinical relationships with local hospitals, primarily due to low scores on the nursing licensure exams. Shurtz did not respond to questions about these claims.
Students also claimed that Stratford continued to accept new students following ACICS’ July 2021 appeal of the federal government’s decision to terminate its certification. Even after the U.S. Department of Education prohibited ACICS-accredited schools from accepting new students, screenshots of Facebook posts show Stratford was actively marketing the institution on social media to military servicemembers and people considering studying computer science and information technology.
What happens next?
Stratford has told former students that accredited schools will accept the university’s credits on a case-by-case basis.
Students and officials from other institutions have said that not all credits are transferable. Two for-profit institutions, South University in Richmond and Chamberlain University College of Nursing and Public Health, have both expressed interest in enrolling the students. Chamberlain University President Karen Cox said the school will have to evaluate student credits on a case-by-case basis, but added, “We’re hoping to not slow people down in their efforts to become a bachelor’s-prepared registered nurse.”
Chamberlain was one of 110 schools included in the Sweet vs. Cardona class-action lawsuit that culminated in a proposed settlement this summer that would provide debt relief to students at the listed for-profit colleges. According to the settlement, the U.S. Department of Education “determined that attendance at one of these schools justifies presumptive relief” based on strong signs of “substantial misconduct by listed schools.”
Besides credit transfer worries, students said they are concerned about running out of federal aid and applying for loans.
Stratford will be completing a graduation plan for 42 nursing students who are in their last term, according to an Oct. 11 letter from the U.S. Department of Education. Students will finish on Dec. 23. Tshibaka, who still has five classes to finish and a capstone project, said she and her peers had started a petition to be included in the graduation plan. However, the students selected for the plan had fewer classes to complete.
West Virginia attorney Charles “Rusty” Webb, who is representing some former Stratford students, said Stratford’s closure “falls in the category of another for-profit, private school closing that causes devastation to the students.”
“Their priority is to make money, and if they educate someone in the process, that’s just collateral benefit. But their focus is to make a profit for their shareholders,” Webb said.
Joe DeFilippo, director of academic affairs for SCHEV, said when the U.S. Department of Education tightened regulations for financial aid and accreditor oversight under the Obama administration, for-profit schools were impacted significantly.
One regulation, for example, was the “gainful employment” rule requiring institutions to track their graduates’ employment progress. Under this rule, the federal government would stop providing financial aid to students if an institution’s trade programs were not working.
He said that for-profit schools found it difficult to operate under the changes.
“It just became more difficult to run those schools, and we probably had more of them than were needed,” DeFilippo said. “These schools were much more financially stressed and closures were much more common, and Stratford comes at the end of that trend.”
Shurtz did not respond to requests for comment but told InsideNoVa he is working with a group in California to “re-tool” education after a “purely political” action by the U.S. Department of Education.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
A Caribbean cruise in a Fairfax sheriff’s office contract and more Va. headlines
• Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger pulled out of a planned debate Friday with Republican challenger Yesli Yega, citing logistical concerns like the choice of moderator and security plans. Vega had declined to participate in a separate debate last month.—Prince William Times
• Gov. Glenn Youngkin said he’ll ask the General Assembly to approve $30 million to help recruit more police officers and fund other anti-crime initiatives. “We must get more badges on the street — full stop.”—Washington Post
• In a lawsuit, former Portsmouth city manager Angel Jones accused several city council members of taking bribes in connection to public business. The city’s vice mayor called the suit “a book of fairy tales.”—Virginian-Pilot
• A contract between the Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office and its jail communications vendor includes an offer for free tickets to training sessions on a Caribbean cruise. The sheriff’s office said none of its employees have participated in the cruises. “It may be legal, but it’s a loophole in the law that should be closed,” said Del. Patrick Hope, D-Arlington.—The Appeal
• Fairfax school officials are considering recruiting teachers from Barbados to help with their teacher shortage.—WTOP
• The family of a Roanoke County man who was shot and killed by police during a mental health crisis is suing a variety of county officials, claiming police didn’t receive proper training and improperly obtained search warrants for the man’s home after his death.—Roanoke Times
• Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, made a $13 million donation to the Danville Regional Foundation.—Cardinal News
• “Profit, pain and puppies: Inside the rescue of nearly 4,000 beagles.”—Washington Post
• Hip-hop legend and Portsmouth native Missy Elliott told a joyous crowd she “always took Virginia with her” during a dedication ceremony for “Missy Elliott Boulevard” in her hometown.—Virginian-Pilot
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Report: Virginia Lottery should be state’s primary gambling regulator
Virginia should give a single state agency the power to regulate most gambling. According to a new report, splitting those duties among multiple agencies creates oversight and enforcement gaps in a rapidly expanding industry.
Nonpartisan policy analysts also determined a casino in Petersburg would be viable while leaving it to the General Assembly to decide the best path forward for a casino in central Virginia after Richmond voters rejected one last year. The state could have financially viable casinos in Petersburg, Richmond, or both cities, the report concluded, but each option would have different impacts on the profitability of other casinos and local tax revenues.
The pair of gambling reports, released Monday by the state’s Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, will presumably help lawmakers next year as they try to answer unresolved questions about Virginia’s push to expand legalized gambling.
Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, who chairs JLARC, said the Richmond versus Petersburg casino dispute will be “a major issue this upcoming session.”
“It’s likely to be a brawl,” Howell said in a hearing room filled with people in suits. “And it’s likely to have every lobbyist in Richmond involved, as you can see from the audience.”
In 2018, before Virginia’s anti-gambling stance softened, roughly $3.4 billion were wagered on state lottery games, charitable gaming, and traditional horse racing. That number grew steadily as the state approved more ways to gamble, with $13 billion estimated to be wagered in 2022. By 2025, when four casinos are expected to be open, total wagering could have grown to $21 billion.
JLARC recommended that the Virginia Lottery become the primary gambling regulator, noting the agency has already been beefing up its staff to handle sports betting and the four casinos built around the state. The Virginia Racing Commission, which oversees live horse racing and the horse racing-adjacent Rosie’s slots enterprise, doesn’t have the staff to carry out its regulatory mission, JLARC found. Similarly, the report concluded the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services — which regulates forms of charitable gaming like bingo, poker, and slots-like machines called electronic pull tabs — also doesn’t have the resources to do its job.
“Gaming regulation is not the primary function of VRC and VDACS. Both agencies need more staff and better technology to ensure that all gaming under their purview operates with integrity,” JLARC staff wrote in an 85-page report on how Virginia regulates gambling.
Historical horse racing
The Virginia Racing Commission, which plays a dual role as both regulator and promoter of horse racing as an industry, currently has one part-time staffer specializing in oversight of the more than 2,600 slots-like historical horse racing machines at six Rosie’s locations across the state, the report found. The commission only has four full-time staffers, and JLARC concluded it isn’t regulating Rosie’s locations, which generate money for the horse industry, with the same level of oversight applied to casinos.
Notably, the Racing Commission isn’t required to participate in initiatives to address gambling addiction, the report found, even though other gambling interests are legally required to dedicate some profits to help people who might be suffering from the expansion of legalized gambling.
“Effective regulation contributes to Virginians’ perceptions of the gaming industry’s fairness and reputability, but VRC has not taken actions necessary to effectively regulate large-scale commercial gaming, which (historical horse racing) wagering has become,” JLARC wrote, adding the Racing Commission would need to quadruple its current staff to regulate historical horse racing machines adequately.
Charitable gaming
Several lawmakers who serve on the JLARC committee said they were troubled by what’s been going on in the charitable gaming industry, which was once known mostly for bingo and raffles but has grown over the last decade to nearly $1.5 billion in wagers in 2021.
Most of that wagering was done through slots-like electronic pull-tab machines. But the industry is also trying to expand into charity Texas Hold ’em poker tournaments, a process that has created drawn-out controversy over how state-sanctioned poker should be run and the opening of several unlicensed poker rooms.
Gambling regulation is a “minor function” for VDACS, the state report says, which, as the agency’s name suggests, focuses primarily on farming and consumer protection. The agency has 21 charitable gaming positions, JLARC found, and 10 of them are vacant.
“VDACS does not have enough staff to conduct a sufficient number of audits or inspections of organizations that sponsor charitable gaming,” the report says.
Read more of the Mercury’s coverage of Virginia’s gambling expansion
As Virginia gears up for gambling debate, thousands of slot-like games have already slipped in the back doorAmid a surge of slots, bingo’s last gasps in VirginiaDid Virginia lawmakers accidentally vote to legalize skill games for another year?Virginia doesn’t have licensed poker rooms. A state gambling board chairman opened one anyway.After poker ‘disaster,’ watchdog suggests stripping Va. Charitable Gaming Board of some powersA Virginia skill-game company has sued convenience stores nearly 150 timesVirginia tried to crack down on unlicensed poker. It’s still happening in the open.
Those audits, meant to ensure legitimate charities are getting the money they’re supposed to be getting, “typically discover over $1 million of unreported gaming revenue annually and hundreds of thousands of dollars in inappropriate spending from gaming accounts.”
Over the last three years, the report says, nearly half of charities involved in gaming didn’t meet a basic requirement to devote 10% of the proceeds to charitable purposes.
“Although the use of proceeds requirement is intended to ensure that wagering on charitable gaming fulfills a public benefit, the Charitable Gaming Board has not enforced the policy,” the report says.
VDACS only recently gained the authority to enforce charitable gaming laws without the permission of the Charitable Gaming Board, a panel many lawmakers have criticized as being made up of insiders effectively overseeing their own industry. Earlier this year, the General Assembly stripped that board of some of its power in an effort to prevent conflicts of interest.
“What we have heard I found profoundly troubling,” Del. Lee Ware, R-Powhatan, said after the JLARC presentation on charitable gaming.
Officials believe Virginia also has more than 9,000 unregulated skill machines in truck stops, convenience stores and restaurants. Those machines — which were briefly regulated by Virginia ABC because they were set up in establishments with alcohol licenses — aren’t subject to gambling taxes and are currently operating in legal limbo as the industry challenges the General Assembly’s persistent effort to ban the games. Having no one keeping tabs on the money flowing through those machines creates “a risk for fraudulent activities,” JLARC said.
“As a result, businesses that receive a proportion of machine revenue have no way of knowing whether they are receiving the correct amount of money from the machine manufacturers,” the report says. “Further, consumers who play the machines have no assurances that the games are fair.”
The lack of regulation makes it difficult to know exactly how many skill machines there are, JLARC said, but the number could grow to 20,000 if left unchecked. The report suggests that if the state were to legalize and regulate the machines, the Virginia Lottery could also handle oversight of that industry.
Ellie Rigsby, a JLARC analyst, said that even though casino slot machines, historical horse racing machines, electronic pull-tab machines, and skill machines differ somewhat on technical and legal grounds, they feel almost the same to the person playing them
“From a consumer perspective, they’re extremely similar,” Rigsby said.
The report says that centralizing gambling regulation with the Lottery would make it a core focus for just one agency and allow the Lottery to develop the expertise to stay ahead of “emerging gaming-related issues.”
“Lottery employees, specifically in the gaming compliance division, receive extensive training on regulating casinos and sports wagering,” the report says. “Many of the current employees are former law enforcement officers or worked in other states on gaming compliance, so they have an understanding of the risks associated with gaming and the necessity of mitigating those risks through regulation.”
Giving the Lottery oversight of historical horse racing and charitable gaming, which could involve at least 20 new positions and transferring 21 existing jobs to the agency, would cost roughly $5.7 million. That’s $3.5 million more than VDACS, and the Racing Commission spend to perform similar but less robust regulation.
The state could also create an entirely new gambling oversight agency, the report says, but that approach would have “several drawbacks” since policymakers just chose to make the Lottery the primary agency responsible for casinos and sports betting. Though the Lottery is partly funded by the sale of lottery tickets, which some see as giving the agency a vested interest in promoting a particular type of gambling over others, the JLARC reports note the Lottery’s expanded regulatory functions have been funded through an additional $23 million in the regular budget.
Acknowledging the value of more niche gambling expertise, the JLARC report doesn’t suggest doing away with the Racing Commission or the Charitable Gaming Board altogether.
Instead, it recommends keeping oversight of live horse racing with the Racing Commission since that was the agency’s “long-time primary focus” before the legislature approved historical horse racing machines in 2018. The Charitable Gaming Board, the report says, could serve as an advisory board to the Virginia Lottery Board, or one of its members could also serve on the Lottery Board.
Representatives from VDACS and the Racing Commission said Monday they took no issue with anything in the JLARC report.
Crunching casino numbers for Petersburg and Richmond
In a separate report, JLARC said policymakers could put a casino in Petersburg or Richmond since both locations would boost the state’s overall net gambling revenue.
Because the General Assembly picked five specific cities when it legalized casinos — Bristol, Portsmouth, Danville, Norfolk, and Richmond — the state can’t leave it to free-market forces and casino builders themselves to decide where casinos should or shouldn’t go.
Lawmakers asked JLARC to look at the feasibility of a Petersburg casino after Richmond residents narrowly defeated a casino referendum in 2021, making the state capital the only one of the five cities to say no. Richmond officials are still pursuing the casino idea, and the JLARC report is fodder for the ongoing debate over the best location.
The Innovation Group, a Louisiana-based consulting firm that has helped JLARC on casino analysis before, said a fully operational Petersburg casino would generate roughly $204 million in net gaming revenue each year. An earlier report in 2019 found a Richmond casino would generate roughly $297 million. If casinos were built in both cities, the report released this week says, Richmond’s could generate $249 million while Petersburg’s could produce $140 million.
If the Richmond/Petersburg market got two casinos, the report says, other casinos and Rosie’s locations would see a bigger revenue drop as a result.
The analysis didn’t recommend one location or the other and mostly verified the financial math to justify any casino approach the General Assembly chooses to take.
“We’re not making any judgments as a staff,” said JLARC Director Hal Greer. “We’re just giving the numbers.”
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Forget to register to vote? Under a new law, you can still cast a ballot.
Procrastinators who forgot to register to vote by the Oct. 17 deadline but still want to cast their ballot in this November’s congressional elections can do so thanks to new legislation.
From now until Nov. 8, these Virginians can take advantage of same-day voter registration and vote with a provisional ballot at their polling location or general registrar, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.
Democrats in the General Assembly passed a law allowing same-day voter registration in 2020 as part of a package of voting reforms aimed at making voting easier. Previously, registration closed 21 days before an election, with no ability for Virginians to register after the deadline.
Same-day voter registration is coming to Virginia. Here’s how it’ll work.
Provisional ballots are used by voters who do not appear on the list of registered voters at their polling place and are subject to approval before being counted. The local general registrar’s office will review the ballot and determine if the individual is qualified and eligible to vote. The ballot will then be sent to the local electoral board, deciding whether to count it.
Between now and Nov. 7, unregistered voters can same-day register at the office of their local general registrar or satellite location, but they must go to their polling place on Election Day.
The process may be more convenient for voters, but it takes time for election officials to research whether the person is eligible to vote or not, Virginia’s new commissioner of elections, Susan Beals, told The Virginia Mercury last month. Provisional ballots are not processed by a vote-counting machine and instead are individually reviewed.
Voters casting such a ballot will be given notice with the date, time, and place of the meeting where the local electoral board will make the decision of whether to count it or not, but they are not required to attend the meeting. If the ballot is not counted, the voter will receive a written notice from their local general registrar.
To find out more about same-day voter registration and provisional ballots, individuals can visit the Virginia Department of Elections website or contact the office of their local general registrar.
by Meghan McIntyre, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin unveils Operation Bold Blue Line
RICHMOND, VA — On October 17, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin stood with Attorney General Jason Miyares, Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears, and mayors, police chiefs, and sheriffs from across Virginia to announce Operation Bold Blue Line, a series of concrete actions to reduce homicides, shootings, and violent crime.
“Across Virginia, people wake up and turn on the morning news to hear story after story of violence in their communities: homicides, shootings, and aggravated assaults,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “With a nearly 40% law enforcement vacancy rate in some cities in Virginia, with too few prosecutors actually prosecuting, and with diminished community engagement and witnesses less willing to come forward, Virginia’s blue line is getting far too thin.
“Today, I am announcing Operation Bold Blue Line, a sustained effort to comprehensively address the challenge we see happening across all our communities. Building on the common themes from the 14 meetings of our Violent Crimes Task Force across Virginia, we are taking clear, actionable steps to make our communities safer together.”
Operation Bold Blue Line:
1. Supporting existing law enforcement by finally fixing pay and wage compression.
2. Supporting new law enforcement with a comprehensive recruiting effort to attract law enforcement from other states and develop homegrown talent.
3. Providing more support for all law enforcement, including more training and equipment.
4. Ensuring law enforcement is backed up by prosecutors that can and will put and keep violent offenders behind bars.
5. Providing additional resources to victims and witnesses and funding community partnerships to help stop violent crime before it happens.
Background:
Virginia is leading the way by adopting innovative strategies to fight violent crime. A major investment of $13 million over the next two years in new group violence intervention efforts is underway with the combination of comprehensive law enforcement, prosecutorial, and community-based initiatives.
To execute violent crime reduction strategies, Virginia will make additional investments to recruit, train, and support more LEOs in key departments.
With some cities facing vacancy rates approaching 40%, the Virginia State Police still have more than 250 unfilled positions, and the Virginia Sheriff’s Association estimates vacancy rates nearing 20% in their departments.
To combat this, Governor Youngkin announced a comprehensive plan to fix wage compression issues and increase funding for partnering community police. Working with the General Assembly to increase funding to cities and counties with community policing and violence reduction tactics, this plan includes provisions to prohibit partnering localities from “defunding” their police departments.
Operation Bold Blue Line will work to recruit the finest officers from Virginia and across the Nation, as well. To do this, a $30 million nationwide and homegrown recruitment effort will be launched in tandem with a new 8-week fast-tracked lateral training academy to certify law enforcement in Virginia expeditiously.
Operation Bold Blue Line will increase dual enrollment and create “Badge & Degree” programs to broaden the pipeline of students who want to join Virginia law enforcement. Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera will work with SCHEV and the Virginia Community College System to both increase dual enrollment opportunities for high school students and better target existing taxpayer-funded “G3” public safety spending to sworn law enforcement and recruits.
Operation Bold Blue Line will accelerate the disbursement of $75 million for equipment and training to state and local agencies, work with the Virginia Retirement System to ensure retired LEOs can collect benefits while working in new support roles, and collaborate with non-profits like Virginia Law Enforcement Assistance Program (VALEAP) to connect LEOs with resources to improve their mental and physical wellbeing.
Under the joint leadership of the Office of the Attorney General, the Department of Criminal Justice Services, and the Department of Juvenile Justice, Operation Bold Blue Line will support community partners who support at-risk youth and focus on gang prevention and group violence intervention as well.
Operation Bold Blue Line will work with the General Assembly to fund a Victim/Witness Assistance Program to help police and prosecutors put violent criminals behind bars. The program would provide funds for reasonable lodging and relocation expenses, transportation, and the installation of systems and devices necessary to fulfill protective services.
Wind: 6mph WSW
Humidity: 54%
Pressure: 29.97"Hg
UV index: 0
66/37°F
70/39°F