Monsters under the bed? What to do when bedtime fear strikes

Just about every parent knows the sound: The gentle patter of feet against the floor as your child gets up — for the fifteenth time that night — to tell you that they’re scared.

According to Verywell Family, imaginary fears, like monsters under the bed or in the closet, tend to strike kids around preschool age, when their imaginations develop, but they can’t always separate fantasy from reality.

It might be exhausting for parents, but there are some simple things that you can do to help your child — and you — get a better night’s sleep.

* Don’t confirm the fear or build it up. According to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, parents shouldn’t get out homemade monster spray or check the closet for interlopers. Scaring away monsters just makes the monsters real to your child.

* Offer a security object, like a blanket or stuffed animal.

* Validate feelings. Say, “I know you feel scared” and talk about their specific fears.

* Encourage them to describe their fears, such as through dramatic play with dolls and puppets or with the artwork.

* Install a nightlight and offer to keep the door cracked open, as long as it doesn’t disturb their sleep.

* Monitor what your kids watch and read — scary shows, movies, books, and videos might be the root of the issue.

* Reassure your child. Tell him or her that they’re OK and you’re there to keep everyone safe. Encourage them to stay in bed and to think of their bed as a safe, special place.

* Be consistent and firm about bedtime routines.

* Contact your child’s pediatrician if your child’s anxiety is especially severe or continues during the day.