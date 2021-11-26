Obituaries
Montella L. Herndon (1924 – 2021)
Montella L. Herndon (97) passed away on November 25, 2021. Montella was born on January 16, 1924, in Fletcher, VA in the Blue Ridge Mountains. She was the beloved oldest daughter of the late Jesse Lam, Sr and Leona Lam; the loving wife of the late Mason E. Herndon; loving mother to her three daughters, LaVaun (Jack), Lynette (Joe), and Letitia; four grandchildren, Jocelyn (David), Tara, Lindsey, Jenna, and three great-grandchildren, David, Ethan, and Selena.
Montella (Monti) not only was devoted to her family (helping to raise her younger brother and sisters), she had a successful career as an engineer being promoted to management at the C&P Telephone Company in Northern VA, retiring in 1984.
The family would like to thank Hidden Springs Senior Living staff and Blue Ridge Hospice for the love and care they provided.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that contributions in memory of Montella Herndon, be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at stjude.org/donate.
Daniel Deal Dodson (1928 – 2021)
Daniel Deal Dodson, 93 of Front Royal, Virginia passed away quietly at the VA Hospital on November 20, 2021.
Dan was born on February 26, 1928, in Rappahannock County to the late William A Dodson and Lizzie Newcomer.
Dan entered the Army in 1946. He married Mary E Whorton on April 7, 1950, and was preceded in death by her on December 13, 2008.
Surviving Dan is his loving children, Dannie Dodson(Anita) of Front Royal, Patti Dodson of Elizabeth City, NC, Wilma Lucas (Troy) of Missoula, MT, Wanda Miller (Alan) of Bloomery, WV, Clay Dodson (Judy) of Strasburg, VA, and Teresa McBride (Barry) of Mt. Gilead, NC; his seven grandchildren, Cassie Whittington of Front Royal, Katie Wilson of Winchester, VA, Chance Whittington of Front Royal, Anthony McBride Jr. of MT Gilead, NC, Shane Dodson of Front Royal, Elliy Lucas of New York, and Hanah Burk of Missoula, MT; and 9 great-grandchildren.
Services will be private.
Joseph “Joe” Daniel Clegg (1985 – 2021)
Joseph “Joe” Daniel Clegg, 36, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at his home.
Joe was born on November 1, 1985, in Winchester to the late Daniel Jackson Clegg and surviving Hope Ridgeway Clegg.
He is survived by his wife of ten years, Tara Lynn Clegg; three daughters, Jessie, Emma, and Caroline Clegg; paternal grandparents, Danny and Betty Clegg and two sisters, Summer Wilmer and April Gray, and several nieces and nephews.
Joe graduated from Shenandoah Valley Christian Academy in 2003 and completed his bachelor’s degree in 2020. The job he loved most was working with his father at a chemical plant. Following his father’s footsteps, he was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. He enjoyed playing golf with his buddies.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at 11 AM at Fellowship Bible Church, 3217 Middle Road, Winchester, Virginia with the Rev. Mark Carey officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Family Life Ministry, 100 Lake Hart Dr., Orlando, FL 32832.
Wanda Dell Sears (1938 – 2021)
Wanda Dell Sears, 83, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at her home.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 26, 2021, at 11 AM at Rivermont Baptist Church, 575 Catlett Mountain Rd, Front Royal with the Rev. Tim Dyke and the Rev. Joshua Moran officiating. Burial will be private.
Mrs. Sears was born on October 19, 1938, in Petersburg, West Virginia to the late Jesse and Ruth Shook Crites. She was also preceded in death by her son, Bruce Sears, and ten siblings. She was a member of Rivermont Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 63 years, John E. Sears; son, William D. Sears (Sherrie); two daughters, Tammy Moran (Mike) and Kim Linaweaver (Bill); sister, Mary Lou Hardy; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jonathan Moran, Corey Moran, Justin Linaweaver, Nathan Linaweaver, Chad Sears, and Kevin Lahn.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Lori Floy Fontenot (1958 – 2021)
Lori Floy Fontenot, 63, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
All services will be private.
Lori was born April 29, 1958, in Virginia, daughter of the late John Wellington and Genevieve Robertson Barclay. She was an in-home health care nurse for many years.
Surviving is her loving and devoted husband Darrel Fontenot; one son, Michael James Fontenot and wife Heather of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania; and two grandchildren, Antie Fontenot and Caleb Fontenot both of Pittsburg.
Richard Ambrose Townes
Richard Ambrose Townes, 90, of Front Royal, Va. Passed away on November 15. 2021.
A funeral service will be held on December 14, 2021, at 11 AM at First Baptist Church in Front Royal.
Richard was born March 21, 1931, to the late Mary and John Townes. He retired from Allegany Power Company.
He was a faithful and dedicated member of First Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and a member of other committees and boards.
Richard served his country in the United States Air Force from 1950 to 1953.
Surviving him are two children, Turner Clem and his wife Debi of Montgomery, AL., and Pamela Ammerman of Front Royal, Va., 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his 2nd wife, Frances Ard, 1st wife, Fillie Licklider, brother, Jack Townes, and sister, Ruth Gochenour.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 14 W 1st St., Front Royal, Va. 22630.
Charles Channing Sloat
Charles Channing Sloat, 78, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, November 20, 2021, after a long battle with cancer.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 26, 2021, at 6 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. in Front Royal With Sammy Campbell officiating.
Charles was born in Front Royal to the late Phillip Riley Sloat Sr. and Rose Marie Sloat. He was also preceded in death by his sons, Timothy Ray Sloat and Charles Calvin Sloat.
In life, Charles was a toy train enthusiast and was a member of the toy train association. He was also a member of the Lionel Collectors Club of America and the NRA. Above all else, Charles had a love for animals and there was never a time in his life that he didn’t share his home with either his dogs or cats.
Surviving Charles is his loyal dog, Dakota; loving long-time family member and battle buddy, Donna Sloat of Front Royal; his son, Todd Sloat (Pam) of Conicville, Virginia; his siblings, Phillip Riley Sloat Jr. of Stanley, Virginia and Jane Marie Williams (Mickey) of Chester Gap, Virginia; his grandchildren, Zachary Sloat, Amber Sloat, and Rusty Sloat; his great-grandchildren, Aubree Ann, and Braylee Lynn; and his longtime friends, Bruce Benzie, Willard Smith, Jake “The Snake” Wood (Lewe) and John Mayers who was like a brother to Charles for Many years.
The family will receive friends until 8 PM following the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, Charles would like a memorial contribution to be made towards your local SPCA.