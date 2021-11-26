Montella L. Herndon (1924 – 2021)

Montella L. Herndon (97) passed away on November 25, 2021. Montella was born on January 16, 1924, in Fletcher, VA in the Blue Ridge Mountains. She was the beloved oldest daughter of the late Jesse Lam, Sr and Leona Lam; the loving wife of the late Mason E. Herndon; loving mother to her three daughters, LaVaun (Jack), Lynette (Joe), and Letitia; four grandchildren, Jocelyn (David), Tara, Lindsey, Jenna, and three great-grandchildren, David, Ethan, and Selena.

Montella (Monti) not only was devoted to her family (helping to raise her younger brother and sisters), she had a successful career as an engineer being promoted to management at the C&P Telephone Company in Northern VA, retiring in 1984.

The family would like to thank Hidden Springs Senior Living staff and Blue Ridge Hospice for the love and care they provided.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that contributions in memory of Montella Herndon, be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at stjude.org/donate.