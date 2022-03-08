Local News
More about the Ukrainian Church in Front Royal
“Youngkin family prays at Ukrainian Catholic Church in Front Royal” was our headline last week. Who knew before then there was a Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church in Front Royal? And what is a Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church anyhow? Royal Examiner decided to investigate.
Notice that word “Greek”: The first thing to understand is: “Catholic” does not always equal “Roman Catholic”. There are, in fact, many ways of being Catholic. There are actually many Catholic Churches inside the Catholic Church – of which the Ukrainian Catholic Church is 1 of 23. Doing the math, the Roman Catholic Church plus 23 Eastern Catholic Churches equals 24 churches that are the Catholic Church – some from far-flung parts of the world — who all look to the Bishop of Rome, aka Pope Francis, as their shepherd.
Ukrainian traditions and customs are rooted in the most ancient practices of Christianity. Sunday service is not called “Mass”; instead it is called “Divine Liturgy”. “Liturgy” just means a prescribed form of worship. It’s “Divine” because it focuses on Jesus Christ, the Lord and Savior. The Ukrainian liturgy was essentially written in the fifth century by St. John Chrysostom. It is based almost entirely on Holy Scripture – practically every sentence of it can be traced directly to the Bible.
It’s hard to just sit and observe a service (though of course you can if you want to) because the whole congregation participates in singing the whole liturgy a capella. The liturgy is full of praise and worship, with continual calls for personal turning of the heart to Jesus. The personal prayers, especially before Communion, are extraordinarily humble and moving.
Many Ukrainian Greek Catholic traditions are shared with Eastern Orthodoxy, since the church is a daughter church of Constantinople (the city founded by Emperor Constantine in the fourth century, after he ended the persecution of Christians in the Roman empire). Saints Joachim and Anna Church here in Front Royal will celebrate Easter at the same time as everyone else, however. It’s the Orthodox and some other Eastern Catholics who have a different way of calculating the date of Easter.
Inside, it looks different from other churches: There are no statues in Ukrainian churches – instead, there are icons. Icons are not themselves objects of worship – they are just highly-stylized pictures whose purpose is to remind people on earth of Christ, who is to be worshiped. Art historians know that iconography was the earliest form of Christian religious art, and is the direct ancestor of medieval art. There’s a screen of icons between the altar and the rest of the church. That’s not to keep people out (in fact, you can look through it easily) – it’s to remind everyone that what happens on the altar represents Heaven, while the rest of us are still on Earth. The priest, like Jesus Christ, goes between both. When the central doors (aka Royal Doors) are open during the Divine Liturgy, heaven and earth are united, and we are mystically participating in the heavenly liturgy which is beyond time as we understand it. That’s something to think about!
Other things are different too: In Eastern Christianity, praying in the language the people speak has always been the tradition. So in Kyiv, the Liturgy is in Ukrainian, but in Front Royal it’s in English.
Canon law is different too: in the Eastern Catholic churches, married men may be ordained deacons and priests, and the sacrament of Communion is given at the same time as Baptism – so you will see babies receiving Communion!
So how did our local Saints Joachim and Anna come to be?
By 2015, several Eastern Catholic and Ukrainian Catholic families whose parents had been born in Ukraine, or who had fled Communism themselves, had settled in the area (anywhere between Front Royal and West Virginia) and yearned for their ancestral liturgy and customs, with their more intense focus on the person of Christ and the call to personal conversion to Him. The Ukrainian Archeparchy of Philadelphia (www.ukarcheparchy.us) set up a “Front Royal Mission”. People with no Ukrainian background started coming – because they loved the beauty of the Liturgy and its continual call to prayer and holiness. A strong sense of community began growing around the small community. When Covid hit, things kept going: liturgy was celebrated outdoors under tents for many months, while a radio frequency broadcast the proceedings to the parked cars. Livestreaming on Facebook continues today.
The parish moved into its current location at 1396 Linden Street in Front Royal in December, 2020. Divine Liturgy begins Sunday at 10:30, and lasts more or less an hour, and there’s a fellowship time afterwards.
Lent, a special time of extra prayer before Easter, has begun, and every Wednesday evening during Lent a special Liturgy will be held in Front Royal. Special prayers for Ukraine are being held also; check the website, www.SSJoachimandAnna.org, or the FaceBook page (https://www.facebook.com/ssjoachimandanna) for updates. The parish is served by Fr. Robert Hitchens, the pastor. Father Andrii Chornopyskyi, recently arrived from Ukraine, is helping to serve the community.
Local News
Warren County High School DECA has big win at state and sends 20 students to the national conference
Warren County High School’s DECA club, led by WCHS Business & Marketing teacher, Richard Gardner, sent 42 students to the State Leadership Conference in Virginia Beach on the weekend of March 4. The competition represented the culmination of 8 months of students’ hard work and dedication both inside and outside of the classroom.
DECA is one of the many CTE (Career and Technical Education) organizations offered by Warren County Public Schools. DECA works to prepare our students for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management. DECA’s Comprehensive Learning Program integrates classroom instruction preparing members for colleges and careers; applies learning with project based activities; connects students with local businesses and promotes competition to drive members to excel and improve their performance.
WCHS DECA earned the following awards at the DECA State Leadership Conference:
• 2nd Place in Business Solutions – “Maroon Masques”- Alivia Turner, Lucas Weber, Emily Mawson
• 2nd Place in Financial Literacy – “Sprouting into Success”- Faryn Gorham, Sarah Waller, Lily Kashner
• 5th Place-Sales Project – “DECA Tailgaters”- Ella Martin, Sofia Kozhenevsky , Kaley Tanner
• Gold Level Recertification – “DECA Tailgaters”- Nicole Ranney and Natalya Carter
• Gold Level Re-Certification – “Wildcats LIVE!”- Ginger Gouda, Jaelin Henry, Amber Saffer
• Gold Level Certification – “Wildcats Corner”- DJ Rizzo, Nick Foltz, Landon Pond
All of these students will go on to compete at the International Career Development Conference in Atlanta, GA on April 23, 2022.
Click here to find out how your business can participate in Work-Based Learning
Crime/Court
Frederick County: Early morning carjacking/pursuit suspects apprehended
Two Subjects are now in custody after carjacking a female motorist, fleeing from police in her stolen vehicle and attempting to evade capture on foot after crashing the victim’s car in a wooded area.
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call at 3:40am from a female stating that her car had just been stolen by two men with a gun.
Briannon Sutphin of Stephens City advised that a black male with a pistol and another male subject forced her out of her 2006 Nissan Maxima at the end of the off-ramp of Route 37 north at Valley Pike. Ms. Sutphin advised the two males had exited another vehicle at the end of the ramp and left it there after fleeing north in her car. A short time later, Deputy J.T. Fauver encountered the stolen Nissan and attempted to stop it in the area of 37 and Route 50. After refusing to stop, a pursuit was initiated where maximum speeds reached 118 mph with items being thrown out.
Deputy D.L. Cullers was stationary near the Route 37 / I-81 interchange in Kernstown and successfully deployed spike strips on the Nissan. The pursuit continued south to the end of Route 37, headed west on Tasker Road and north onto Hillandale Drive before running out of pavement and into a wooded area where they eventually crashed down a 30-foot embankment and fled on foot.
Members of the Virginia State Police and Winchester Police Department joined Sheriff’s Deputies in setting up a perimeter as Deputy J.W. Suire and his K-9 partner Majlo began tracking the suspects. A helicopter out of Fairfax was requested and responded to the scene to assist in locating these possibly armed and dangerous subjects. Sgt. J.K. Pyles located a subject at the intersection of Valley Pike and Shawnee Drive identified as Isaiah Houston, 24 of Daleville, Virginia and confirmed he was the passenger in the stolen Nissan. With the helicopter circling the area east of the interstate and along Papermill Road, the driver, Desmon Wheeler, 24 of Bellspring,Virginia came walking out of the woods and surrendered to law enforcement without incident.
A firearm was located within the Nissan once the vehicle was recovered. A fanny pack thrown from the Nissan during the pursuit was located and found to also have a firearm inside. The 2003 Honda passenger vehicle abandoned by Wheeler and Houston on the off-ramp was discovered to be reported stolen out of Roanoke and was recovered. After being medically cleared, Wheeler and Houston were transported to the regional adult detention center where they remain at this time. Wheeler and Houston face various charges to include carjacking, felony eluding, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of stolen property.
(Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Press Release)
Local News
Fauquier Health resumes senior supper events after visitation policies loosen
Warrenton, VA (March 7, 2022) – Fauquier Health announces a phased approach to resuming the much-anticipated Senior Supper events for community seniors that are 55 years and older.
The first Senior Supper event will kick off on Thursday, March 24, 2022 starting at 4:30pm through 6:00pm. During the months of April and May, senior suppers will increase to bi-weekly on April 14 and April 28, then again on May 12 and May 26. Beginning in June, the expectation is to then host Senior Suppers weekly, on every Thursday.
Seniors 55 years and older will be invited to choose from one entree, two sides, and a fountain drink or milk – all for $6.00 (tax included). Menus will be determined by the facility prior to the event.
The Bistro will accommodate guests based on capacity regulations and will work to maintain social distancing measures. Seniors will be able to park and enter through the side bistro entrance area and self-screen at the temperature station. Since Fauquier Hospital is a healthcare facility, at this time, masking is still required unless seated at a table.
Isabel Maples, Dietician with Fauquier Health, expresses, “For March we celebrate National Nutrition Month and Senior Suppers bring the chance to again sit down, share a meal, and socialize with our neighbors. There’s no cooking or cleaning involved and, after all the extra isolation COVID brought, the connection time can improve overall nutrition in our community.”
“We have a great lineup coming for future senior suppers. By reintroducing Senior Suppers, we are hopeful to have an exciting lineup for our guests,” said Lucy Mumo, Dietary Director of the Bistro. “We want to plan future events with themes, cook outs, and possibly explore musical options.”
Registration is not required. Space may be limited based on facility discretion.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.
Jenspiration
Reaching Out Now – Culinary Arts students learn more than just cooking skills
Reaching Out Now has been supporting our community with its meal program for almost 3 years now. The program touches so many in different ways; You may be a family who benefits from the weekly meals, you may be a volunteer who makes the deliveries, you may make financial donations, or you may be a student who cooks the food. Throughout the past 3 years, all of these pieces of Reaching Out Now program have been captured. In this article, please watch the videos and follow the links to revisit old stories that will complete the full picture of this treasured meal program!
Last week we were able to visit the Blue Ridge Technical Center to catch Devin Smith’s Culinary Arts II students in action preparing the Wednesday meal. Chef Devin explains that his students have meal preparation down to a science. Most weeks they will complete the meals from start to finish within their two hour class period. The students write out the meal plan, measure all ingredients, prep the entire meal, cook, and package it up according to the order each week. Students and teachers love the community service aspect of the meals they are preparing. Blue Ridge Technical Center principal Ms. Baker comments, “Reaching Out Now meals program first gives the students an opportunity to exercise their skills and second of all to learn what it is to serve others.”
The Chefs:
Watch four students in Chef Devin’s class prepare the meals for a Wednesday evening delivery. On this night the meal was all beef patties:
Founder Samantha Barber shared some impressive numbers regarding the meal program. Since inception in April 2020, the meal program has helped over 180 families in Warren County. 195 meals per week are currently being delivered. An average of 700 miles have been traveled by volunteers delivering meals. Approximately 2500-3000 hours have been dedicated to the program.
The Recipients:
Watch this video to see a few live deliveries with Michael Williams and Easton Avery. Hot meal delivered to your door… AWESOMENESS!
The kindness and generosity of donations is how Reaching Out Now is able to continue this good work. Please consider joining in the efforts in whatever way you feel called. Volunteer for deliveries are always welcome. Currently meals are delivered on Wednesdays starting around 4pm. Or if a financial contribution is of interest, please follow this link: reachingoutnow.org/donations
Looking back on two stories previously shared…
Volunteers:
Watch these video clips to hear from volunteers who show up week after week to deliver meals to people in need. Drivers love the experience and knowing they are helping to make a difference.
Donations – Reaching Out Now buys a cow:
Watch this video to visit with Robert Hupman (Harzard Mill Farms), Samantha Barber (Reaching Out Now founder), Michelle Smeltzer (Warren County Community Liaison & Reaching Out Now board member, and Jen Avery (local Realtor and pretend news reporter) as they buy a cow for the meal program. Robert donated his kill date to help RON with this meat donation. Protein is a big part of a balanced diet! In this video, we got that covered!
Local News
Time running out to get your Girl Scout Cookies
On Saturday, March 5, 2022, afternoon, our publisher Mike McCool was at C&C Frozen Treats to speak with William Huck about Family Fun Day, but while waiting, he spied Girl Scout Troop 14027, selling cookies,
They were, of course, excited about being featured in a Royal Examiner story, they (actual the Troop Leader) gave us some dates that need correction. The last day this Troop will be seliling cookies is March 12th. Also, they meet at the Front Royal Presbyterian Church on Wednesday from 6-7 pm, according to their Facebook page.
On Sunday, March 6, 2022, at 10 am they will be out front at Lowes in Front Royal and at noon, back in front of C&C Frozen Treats on Main Street Front Royal.
Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for March 7 – 11, 2022
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 12.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 12.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
