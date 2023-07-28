More on the Front Royal Little League 8-10 Year-Old All Stars 2023 Season Town Proclamation

We at Royal Examiner wanted do expand on the acknowledgment of the Proclamation approved by the Front Royal Town Council, and signed by Mayor Lori A. Cockrell on Monday, July 24, recognizing the achievements of the Front Royal Little League 8-to-10 year-old All Star team. While not included in the agenda packet downloaded prior to the meeting, we subsequently acquired the Proclamation text from the Council Clerk Tina Presley, along with the presentation photo taken by Town Manager Joe Waltz — thank you, Tina and Joe.

Here is the Proclamation, listing the coaches and players names, as read into the council meeting record in full: PROCLAMATION:

Recognition of Front Royal Little League 8, 9, & 10 year old All-Star Team 2023

“WHEREAS, the 2023 Front Royal Little League 8, 9, & 10 year old All-Star Team finished the 2023 season with an 11-2 record; and,

“WHEREAS, the 2023 Front Royal Little League 8, 9, & 10 year old All-Star Team won the District 3 District Championship, and advanced to the Little League Virginia State Tournament in Abingdon Virginia; and,

“WHEREAS, the 2023 Front Royal Little League 8, 9, & 10 year old All-Star Team battled out of the losers bracket by going on to beat teams from Ridgeview, Spotsylvania, Tuckahoe, and South County to play in the 8, 9, & 10 year old All-Star State Championship game and,

“WHEREAS, the 2023 Front Royal Little League 8, 9, & 10 year old All-Star Team coached by Jesse Henry, Shane Wines, Joe Cook, and Jamie Seal and along with the 2023 team members Brayson Cook, Trenton Cook, Jase Delfi, Max Elliott, Weslee Grindle, Miles Henry, Kam McIntrye, Jace McLendon, Hunter Seal, Jorge Smelser, Braxton Tolson, and Remi Wines, leave a lasting legacy on this community; and,

“NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the Mayor and the Front Royal Town Council recognize and congratulate the 2023 Front Royal Little League 8, 9, & 10 year old All-Star Team for a very successful baseball season.”

We will add that information online indicates that Front Royal defeated Bridgewater for the District 3 title, and lost to Vienna American in the Virginia State Tournament finals.

Royal Examiner congratulates the Front Royal Little League 8-to-10 year-old All Stars for their achievements, and acknowledges all this community’s youth for their participation and contributions to youth sports here. Always remember, keep your eye on the ball and your head in the game — whatever “game” that might be.

See the Proclamation read into the record and the presentation to team representatives beginning at the 3:45 mark of the linked Town meeting video.