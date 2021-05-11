More than 1,300 students to earn their diplomas in LFCC’s 50th commencement exercises May 15

LFCC will celebrate its class of 2021 in a series of events this week.

A virtual commencement will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15. Additionally, the college will hold drive-thru diploma walks – starting at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 13, on the Fauquier Campus, and at 4 p.m. Friday, May 14, on the Middletown Campus.

During the drive-thru diploma walks, graduates’ names will be read, they’ll walk across the stage, receive their diploma covers and be photographed.

This is the second consecutive year the college has held a virtual commencement ceremony due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ceremony will feature the national anthem, remarks from President Kim Blosser, messages from faculty delivered by Professor Rachel Dodson and Professor Kim Lewis, and a graduation speech by Faith Dellinger. Awards, including the outstanding graduate from each campus, will also be presented.

“We’re so excited to have a couple of ways to celebrate commencement as the college’s 50th anniversary year draws to a close,” President Blosser said. “In the fall of 1970, 577 students entered our doors. Since then, we have served more than 400,000 students and conferred more than 24,000 degrees. The Class of 2021 has worked especially hard during these past months – more than a year – of the pandemic, and deserves our congratulations. And, their professors and instructors have supported them and continued to give them a first-rate education through it all.”

There are approximately 1,330 graduates in the Class of 2021.

345 from Frederick County

183 from Fauquier County

165 from Winchester

143 from Shenandoah County

142 from Warren County

93 from Page County

38 from Clarke County

28 from Rappahannock County

199 from other jurisdictions

Also as part of the program, the following individuals will be recognized with College Board Medallions of Recognition:

Lynne Richman Bell, who served as the CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Fauquier from August 2014 until this past March, guiding the club from near closure with $1.4 million in debt to a highly-respected, impactful, stable organization with an endowment and four months of operations in reserve. Not only did Bell offer LFCC Workforce Solutions space at the club to offer trades training labs, but she asked the college to build a viewing window so club patrons could watch as students learned hands-on skilled trades.

William C. “Bill” Daniel, who serves as Frederick County Public Schools’ data management coordinator, is a 1991 LFCC graduate, former instructor and former chair of the College Board. Daniel was a very active board member, even enrolling in a course to learn more about the challenges and opportunities more recent students experience. During his eight years on the College Board, LFCC opened the Student Union Building on the Middletown Campus, established the Vint Hill Site, funded the Hazel Hall STEM building on the Fauquier Campus and built the new Luray-Page County Center.

Donna Whitley-Smith, who retired as superintendent of Page County Public Schools in 2018, helped develop the LFCC Educational Consortium, a partnership among LFCC Workforce Solutions and public school systems that provides professional development opportunities for educators. Passionate about dual enrollment, Whitley-Smith was instrumental in getting the Heath Sciences Building at the Page County Technical Center.

Rosanne Williamson is the founding director of Mountain Vista Governor’s School (MVGS), which serves gifted children in grades 10-12 in Clarke, Culpeper, Fauquier, Frederick, Rappahannock and Warren counties and Winchester. The school is on both the Middletown and the Fauquier campuses. In 2020, 92 percent of students graduating from MVGS completed a credential, with 47 earning an associate degree, and 12 a certificate in general education, simultaneously with their high school diploma.

Two former LFCC professors will be awarded emeritus status during the commencement ceremony. James “Jim” Crowley, a biology professor at LFCC from 2004-2019, is being awarded posthumously. Dr. Crowley continually evaluated his courses through consultation with the nursing program and four-year universities to ensure his students’ future success. He mastered the fine balance between fostering student success and upholding a high level of academic rigor. He held his students to a high standard because he knew what they learned could someday save someone’s life. Dr. Crowley was awarded the Outstanding Adjunct Faculty award in 2006 by his peers for his work in establishing a transfer pathway to George Washington University Medical School in the discipline of pharmacogenomics.

Andrea Ludwick, who retired as professor of English and speech in 2019, spent her entire career – 45 years – with LFCC. She is known for her acceptance and warmth, encouraging nature and genuine compassion. She was honored with the LFCC Distinguished Faculty Award in 1996 and the Walking King’s Talk Award in 2017. Professor Ludwick established the Walking King’s Talk Celebration and Award Ceremony in 2003. She also established and led the college’s forensics team and began the long-running Fairfax Follies variety show. She is well known in the community for her enthusiasm in establishing and expanding students’ opportunities in the performing arts.

For more information about commencement, visit lfcc.edu/commencement.