More than 9 million voters already have cast their ballots in November elections
WASHINGTON — Roughly 9.4 million Americans have already voted in the midterm elections, casting a combination of in-person early votes and mail-in ballots, according to data compiled by the United States Elections Project.
Florida, Georgia, Michigan, and Pennsylvania are among the top states in terms of early voting so far.
The initiative, headed up by University of Florida Professor Michael McDonald, shows that within states releasing data, 2.6 million people have voted in person while 6.8 million have returned mail-in ballots. Another 41.6 million voters have requested mail-in ballots, according to the website.
According to data drawn by the initiative from the Virginia Public Access Project, more than 245,000 early votes and 165,000 mail-in ballots had been cast in Virginia as of Oct. 24.
The 17 states reporting data that also share party affiliation show that of the roughly 5.1 million Americans in those states who voted early, 50% are Democrats, 30% are Republicans and 20% are not part of either party or are registered with another political affiliation.
McDonald noted Tuesday that in Florida, Republican in-person early voters outnumbered Democrats, 56,000 to 34,000.
“This is not just a function of which counties offered in-person early voting,” McDonald wrote. “Even in some blue counties like Palm Beach, more Republicans voted in-person early.”
From early voting to photo ID repeal, Va. Democrats have overhauled election rules to make voting easier
He added that since many Democrats have mail-in ballot requests carried over from the 2020 elections, “it may be that Democrats who might have voted in-person early already voted by mail or plan to vote by mail.”
If the trend of more Republicans voting early in person in Florida continues through the end of early voting, McDonald wrote that he would “be extremely confident in predicting DeSantis and Rubio victories.”
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, both Republicans, are seeking reelection to their current offices this November.
Florida voters have cast nearly 1.3 million early votes, with 42% from those registered as Democrats, 40% from Republicans and 18% from people without a party registration or with a minor party registration.
In Georgia, just under 1 million voters have already cast their votes, with 54% of those coming from female voters and 45% from men. The state’s breakdown of race and ethnicity, information not all states disclose, shows that 56% of early voters are white non-Hispanic and 32% are Black non-Hispanic voters.
Another 1.5% of early voters in Georgia identify as Hispanic, and 1.5% as Asian American.
According to the project, Michigan voters have cast more than 700,000 early votes, either in person or via mail-in ballots.
Of those voters, 62% are over age 65. People between 41 and 65 account for 30% of early votes cast, with people between 26 and 40 making up nearly 6% of early votes.
Women make up 56% of Michigan’s early voters up to this point, with men accounting for 44%.
In Pennsylvania, residents of the Keystone State have cast 635,000 early votes. An overwhelming 73% of those votes came from Democrats, with Republicans casting 19% so far. The remaining 8% of early voters come from people not registered as Democrats or Republicans, or who affiliate with a minor political party.
by Jennifer Shutt, Virginia Mercury
Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump demanding his testimony
The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol sent a subpoena Friday to former President Donald Trump, demanding documents and testimony from the person the panel has said was central in orchestrating a plan to overturn the 2020 election that culminated in the insurrection.
The panel set a deadline of Nov. 14 for Trump to testify at a deposition in person or by video and Nov. 4 for Trump to produce documents related to his and his advisers’ involvement with the Capitol raid and other aspects of the plan to overturn the election.
In a preamble, Chairman Bennie G. Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, and Vice Chair Liz Cheney, a Republican from Wyoming, summarized the committee’s findings in its months-long investigation.
“As demonstrated in our hearings, we have assembled overwhelming evidence, including from dozens of your former appointees and staff, that you personally orchestrated and oversaw a multi-part effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election and to obstruct the peaceful transition of power,” the letter reads.
Trump spread false allegations of election fraud, asked U.S. Justice Department officials to lie to support his false claims, and pressured state officials, members of Congress and Vice President Mike Pence to refuse to ratify the election results, among other efforts, Thompson and Cheney wrote.
Trump also summoned tens of thousands of supporters to Washington on Jan. 6, when Congress would be certifying the election results, and, despite knowing they were angry and at least some were armed, encouraged them toward the Capitol, the letter says.
According to the letter, he refused to intervene, instead sending an incendiary tweet that could have incited further violence against Pence.
The subpoena demands 19 categories of documents related to the election as well as the various efforts to contest it and the attack.
The subpoena asks for communications with any members of Congress and names U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, a Pennsylvania Republican.
The committee also seeks communications related to the committee’s work itself. Members of the panel have said Trump and people close to him have contacted witnesses in apparent attempts to dissuade them from offering truthful testimony.
At the panel’s likely final meeting last week, members approved a resolution granting Thompson the ability to subpoena Trump. Trump, in response, lashed out at the panel on his social networking site, Truth Social, but did not say whether he would comply with the subpoena.
Thompson did not answer directly when asked after that meeting if he expected Trump to comply.
by Jacob Fischler, Virginia Mercury
Federal government has given $800 million to keep indebted farmers afloat
More than 13,000 farmers have benefited from nearly $800 million in federal debt relief, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said Tuesday.
The assistance came from a new federal initiative to erase farmers’ loan delinquencies to the U.S. Department of Agriculture and private lenders or to resolve their remaining debts after foreclosure.
Going forward, the USDA is expected to give hundreds of millions of dollars of relief to farmers facing bankruptcy or foreclosure and those at risk of missing payments on their loans.
“The star of the show here is the farmer,” Vilsack told reporters. “The person that really matters is the farmer, and keeping that farmer, him or her, on the land so that he or she can take care of their family and their community.”
The USDA’s Farm Service Agency gives direct loans to farmers and guarantees loans from banks, credit unions, and others to farmers for up to 95% of their value.
According to USDA records, the government’s farm loan obligations for the 2022 fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30, totaled about $5.8 billion. States with the highest obligations included Iowa at about $484 million, Arkansas at $424 million, Oklahoma at $366 million, and Nebraska at $341 million. Virginia’s overall obligations totaled over $67.5 million.
Of those with delinquent direct loans, the average farmer who has failed to make regular payments for at least two months received about $52,000 under a “distressed borrowers” initiative, which is funded with more than $3 billion by the Inflation Reduction Act. That eliminated their delinquencies.
For those with government-backed loans from private entities, the average benefit was about $172,000.
The total number of farmers in the two categories was about 11,000.
For those with direct loans who went bankrupt and still owed money — about 2,100 borrowers — the average benefit was about $101,000. Vilsack said those bankruptcies happened at least a year ago but did not say how long ago they might have occurred.
States with farmers who received the most relief included Oklahoma and Texas, Vilsack said, whereas farmers in the northeastern states of Connecticut, Delaware, and Rhode Island were among those who received the least. USDA records show that those northeastern states had a combined total of federal farm loan obligations of just $11 million during the 2022 fiscal year.
“Virtually every state in the country has a borrower or several borrowers or groups of borrowers that are impacted by this,” Vilsack said. “I think you’re probably talking about some very, very small operators, and you’re probably talking about a few that would be considered to be mid- or large-sized operators. So it’s across the board.”
The debt relief initiative is the subject of a new lawsuit by non-white farmers who claim that the government improperly reneged on its plans to forgive loan debts of “socially disadvantaged” farmers, which was part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. That initial version of the plan was challenged by lawsuits that claimed it was discriminatory.
The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 amended the debt relief program to eliminate its prescribed goal to help Asian, Black, Hispanic, and Native American farmers. Vilsack described the farmers who have been aided by the amended initiative as those who “couldn’t get credit anywhere else.”
On Sept. 21, Virginia Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Newport News, sent a letter to Vilsack urging the federal government “to provide swift and equitable relief for borrowers with at-risk agricultural operations” and “take immediate action to ensure that producers with farm loans guaranteed by the USDA are protected from foreclosure.”
The letter was signed by 11 other members of Congress, including Virginia Rep. Donald McEachin, D-Richmond.
The USDA suspended its foreclosures of direct loans in January 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, which was especially tough on livestock producers. Meatpacker closures because of the virus abruptly choked demand for the animals and led, in some cases, to mass euthanasia. The supply costs for farmers have also soared, notably for fertilizers.
This story originally appeared in the Iowa Capital Dispatch, a sister publication of The Virginia Mercury within the States Newsroom network.
by Jared Strong, Virginia Mercury
The student debt relief application is live: Here’s what you need to know
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Monday that student loan borrowers can begin to apply for debt relief through a new online application.
Biden said the application is easy and fast. It will allow every borrower with an income of $125,000 or less ($250,000 for married couples) to have up to $10,000 in debt forgiven, or $20,000 forgiven for those with Pell Grants. Those income levels have to have been met during 2020 or 2021.
No documents need to be uploaded with the application, Biden said.
Late Friday, a beta version of the student loan forgiveness application was released by the Department of Education. Biden said 8 million borrowers were able to fill out the application “without a glitch.”
The White House estimated that 43 million borrowers would qualify for some relief.
Those who qualify have until December 31, 2023, to fill out the application.
GOP lawsuit
The president called out Republicans for attacking the debt relief program and Republican-led states that filed a lawsuit to prevent borrowers from applying for financial relief. The suit argues Congress did not approve the debt cancellation and the Department of Education is misusing its emergency authority.
“Their outrage is wrong and hypocritical,” Biden said. “I don’t want to hear from Republican officials who had hundreds of thousands of dollars, even millions of dollars, in pandemic relief loans — PPP loans — who now attack working-class Americans for getting relief.”
How many Virginians no longer qualify for student loan relief? It’s hard to say.
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona also joined the president for the announcement. Cardona said the department is working to make borrowers with private loans eligible for debt relief.
“We are working on pathways there to support those,” Cardona said. “But we’re moving as quickly as possible to provide relief to as many people as possible.”
The administration quietly dropped a section of borrowers — nearly 800,000 — from qualifying for the student loan forgiveness plan if they have loans administered through the now-defunct Federal Family Education Loan program or Perkins Loans, following a lawsuit from a half-dozen Republican-led states.
A Missouri judge will issue a decision on the lawsuit filed by attorneys general from Missouri, Nebraska, Arkansas, Kansas and South Carolina and on behalf of Iowa’s governor.
Another lawsuit, filed in Texas, seeks to block the program, arguing that the Biden administration did not ask for public comment before moving forward with its action.
More than 43 million Americans have student loan debt, and the Federal Reserve estimates that the total U.S. student loan debt is more than $1.75 trillion.
Watch out for scams
Biden also warned of a scam in which callers will pretend to be from the federal government and ask about assisting a borrower with student loan debt.
“Let’s be clear,” Biden said. “Hang up. You never have to pay for any federal help from the student loan program.”
He said student loan repayment, which has been paused since early 2020, will resume in January.
Under Biden’s plan, those borrowers who continued to pay off their loans during the student loan freeze in the early stages of the pandemic are allowed to get reimbursed for payments made beginning March 13, 2020, by contacting their loan servicers to request a refund.
by Ariana Figueroa, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Grassland Bird Initiative offers financial incentives for delayed haying and summer pasture stockpiling
Now through Nov 15, 2022, the Virginia Grassland Bird Initiative (VGBI) is accepting applications for its 2023 financial incentives program. Entering its second year, VGBI provides incentives for producers and landowners who adopt either of two specific best management practices that protect grassland birds during their vulnerable nesting season. Qualifying producers can receive up to $35 per acre for: 1) delaying their first cut of hay until July 1, 2023 or later, and/or 2) rotating livestock out of select fields from April 15 to July 1, 2023 or later. In addition to protecting nesting habitat, these practices can also be used strategically to stockpile forage for late summer grazing, rest and re-seed fields, and reduce feed expenses.
“Delaying the first hay cutting until at least early July is a game-changer for our grassland birds because it allows the bulk of them to fledge at least one successful clutch of young. That quickly changes a hayfield from being a site of population loss to one of population gain,” says October Greenfield, VGBI co-coordinator and PEC wildlife habitat coordinator. Meanwhile, rotating livestock out of select fields in the early spring and allowing those fields to rest until early summer, a practice called summer pasture stockpiling, is proving to be beneficial for cattle, soil health, and producer profitability, in addition to providing improved grassland bird nesting habitat.
The program is open to 16 counties across the northern Virginia Piedmont, Blue Ridge, and Shenandoah Valley, and a minimum 20-acre commitment is required. Most grassland bird species require wide expanses of grasses for nesting, so acreage that mimics a large, contiguous patch of grassland—distant from thick forest edges and human development—is best suited for this program.
“With the majority of remaining grasslands in Virginia currently held in private hands and under agricultural use, VGBI gives farmers the opportunity to become partners in conservation by implementing grassland bird-friendly agricultural practices. We work with farmers to create conservation plans that protect grassland birds while simultaneously supporting their production goals,” Greenfield explains. To learn more about the program and to apply, visit: vagrasslandbirds.org/incentives.
In its first year, nine producers formally enrolled 500 acres of land in the program. In addition, four landowners implemented delayed haying or summer pasture stockpiling voluntarily, without the program’s financial incentives, on another 1,306 acres. Increased funding from the Cornell Land Trust Bird Conservation Initiative and VGBI’s growing partnerships are allowing expansion of the program in 2023. Producers interested in adopting one or both of these practices without the financial incentive, or who are already managing for delayed haying and/or summer pasture stockpiling, are asked to report their acreage at vagrasslandbirds.org/incentives to be included in VGBI’s annual reports.
Native grasslands have suffered more intense impact by humans than any other North American terrestrial ecosystem. In response, remaining grassland birds have adopted hayfields and pasturelands as surrogate habitat. Grassland bird conservation, therefore, falls largely on private landowners and farmers. By working with producers to implement a suite of best management practices, VGBI strives to stem the tide of grassland bird decline, improve the resiliency of working landscapes, and positively impact the livelihoods that depend upon those lands.
Tim Mize, of the Virginia Cooperative Extension and a member of VGBI’s steering committee is excited to see this program gaining traction. “Although at times they seem at odds, livestock agriculture and wildlife conservation can benefit one another. It just seems obvious to me that this program is a win/win scenario for both,” he said.
Sam Grant, who leases pastures at Francis Mill Farm in Loudoun County and participated in the summer pasture stockpiling is pleased with the results so far. “The best of this program is how little impact it had on my normal grazing schedule. I delayed grazing the field until mid-July with no negative impact, and the morning visits from birders were discreet and pleasant.”
Fritz Reuter at Little Milan in Fauquier County appreciated the ecological benefits. “Delayed cutting correlates nicely with the timing of when our native warm season grasses are most active and can outcompete dormant vegetation like fescue and orchardgrass.”
The Virginia Grassland Bird Initiative is a partnership of Smithsonian’s Virginia Working Landscapes, The Piedmont Environmental Council, American Farmland Trust, and Quail Forever.
Calling Volunteers: White Post, Berryville tree plantings help make water cleaner in the Potomac watershed
The Piedmont Environmental Council (PEC) is seeking about 60 community volunteers from Clarke County and surrounding areas to help plant 570 native trees and shrubs at two family-friendly events in October and November. Scheduled at two locations in Clarke County, the tree plantings along Long Branch and Dog Run will help enhance water quality and wildlife habitat as part of the organization’s Potomac Planting Program. Volunteer activities include scalping (removing grass with a hoe), digging holes, planting, and pounding wooden stakes.
About 30 volunteers are needed to plant 270 trees at Long Branch Farm, 830 Long Branch Lane in White Post on October 31. Another 30+ volunteers will plant about 300 trees at Clermont Farm, 151 Clermont Land in Berryville on Nov. 12. Both days have two volunteer shifts: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 12:30 – 3:30 p.m. The plantings are family-friendly events and volunteers under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Learn more and sign up at pecva.org/trees.
“The goal of PEC’s Potomac Planting Program is to plant native tree and shrub species along waterways (also known as riparian buffers) in the Potomac River watershed in order to provide benefits for water, wildlife, and people. These buffers can help reduce erosion and the runoff of sediment and pollutants, improve water quality for aquatic ecosystems and drinking water downstream, and increase food, shelter, and habitat corridors for wildlife,” said Linnea Stewart, PEC’s tree planting and stewardship coordinator. “Volunteers play a pivotal role in achieving these outcomes by lending their hands and time to get plants in the ground. The hard work and generosity of our volunteers supports our mission to improve water quality locally, which ultimately improves the health of Chesapeake Bay.”
Tree plantings are rain or shine events, although in the event of dangerous weather, PEC will reschedule. PEC will provide all necessary tools for planting, extra water, and snacks. Volunteers are encouraged to wear boots or closed-toe shoes, as well as weather-appropriate clothing that they’re comfortable getting dirty. Volunteers should also bring lunch, bottled water, sunscreen, and bug spray if needed.
Through its Potomac Planting Program, PEC provides free technical assistance, project design, materials, and labor to landowners for the planting of native trees and shrubs in riparian zones in the Potomac River watershed in Clarke, Loudoun and Fauquier counties. The program follows guidelines provided by the Virginia Department of Forestry and other partners. Plantings generally include native hardwood trees and shrubs, as well as species that will provide additional wildlife benefits by bearing nuts and fruits.
The Potomac Planting Program is made possible with funding from a National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s Small Watershed Grant and Virginia Environmental Endowment grant. Partners include the Loudoun, John Marshall, and Lord Fairfax Soil and Water Conservation Districts, Virginia Department of Forestry and the Goose Creek Association.
Mechatronics program expands with the help of an $800,000 grant
Laurel Ridge Community College Workforce Solutions’ in-demand mechatronics program on the Middletown Campus is being expanded with the help of $800,000 in grant funding.
The grant was awarded in August by GO Virginia, an initiative led by business leaders around the state designed to create private-sector growth and new jobs. The program is based on collaboration among industry, education partners and municipalities.
Laurel Ridge Community College has partnered with the city of Winchester, Frederick County and Shenandoah County on the project to expand mechatronics programming. GO Virginia awarded $530,000 on the condition that Workforce Solutions provides about $270,000 in matching funds.
A study from January 2022 revealed more than 3,000 unfilled manufacturing positions in the region, costing the Shenandoah Valley $1.4 billion in economic output.
Workforce Solutions began building the mechatronics Level 1 pathway in 2019. Students who complete Level 1 earn seven certifications through five classes, and are well-rounded technicians able to efficiently operate manufacturing equipment. With their level of training, they are able to ensure that the systems are running at maximum capacity, and can identify malfunctions and make minor repairs.
The grant funding is being used to expand the mechatronics program to include Level 2. Equipment is being purchased this fall, with classes expected to begin in early 2023 in Alson H. Smith Hall, which has been expanded to make room for the program extension.
Expanding the program will build a strong workforce pipeline to meet the needs of manufacturers in the materials, parts, machinery, food and pharmaceutical industries. Students will graduate with flexible and stackable industry-approved credentialing and degree opportunities. The programming is geared to current employees looking to upskill, as well as unemployed and under-employed individuals.
“The partnership of innovation and technology makes this a transformative proposal for the region,” said Jeanian Clark, vice president of Workforce Solutions and Continuing Education at Laurel Ridge. “By cost-sharing the investment for equipment with GO Virginia, we can support our employers by more quickly bringing additional courses and certifications to market.”
The mechatronics training is designed to allow students to stack credentials horizontally or vertically. Horizontal stacking allows students to train across a variety of topics to become well-rounded technicians. Vertical stacking provides a more concentrated focus on a specialized topic, moving through both levels to complete credentials and degrees.
Students who become certified in Level 2 mechatronics are prepared to work as both operator and production technicians able to assess and analyze systems. They can manage, investigate, repair and troubleshoot industry 4.0 systems to maximize operations and process control. This level prepares students to work as electromechanical technicians, mechatronics technicians, automation technicians, robotics technicians and applications engineers.
Laurel Ridge Workforce Solutions is able to offer the mechatronics programming in a variety of formats – traditionally scheduled, bootcamp style fast-track training, customized worksite training and apprenticeship training. Learn more at laurelridgeworkforce.com/mechatronics.
