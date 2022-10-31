State News
More Virginia colleges make SAT, ACT exams optional
The University of Virginia, Virginia Polytechnic Institute, and Norfolk State University are among the dozens of schools in the Commonwealth that have changed their policies to relax admissions exam requirements.
The test-optional trend is growing as more than 1,800 accredited, four-year colleges and universities nationwide have committed to offering ACT/SAT optional or test-free testing policies for fall 2023 applicants, said Harry Feder, executive director of the National Center for Fair & Open Testing (FairTest), which promotes the fair and reasonable assessment of educators, students, and school systems.
“I think it’s a recognition by four-year institutions that they don’t get that much additional benefit from administering this test,” Feder said.
FairTest has been tracking the trend as the number of test takers declines.
In Virginia, 194,909 test takers completed the SAT or a PSAT‐related assessment in 2022, below the 238,500 test takers recorded in 2019.
ACT test-taking also has declined in Virginia to 9% in 2022 compared to 21% in 2019.
Feder said schools that have instituted test-optional policies are seeing an increase in applications and minority applicants.
According to the American Educational Research Journal, one of the key findings from a study of nearly 100 private institutions is that the policy change was connected to a 10 to 12% increase in enrollment of first-time Black, Latinx, and Native students and a 6 to 8% increase in enrollment of first-time students who were women.
Feder also said taking away the admissions exams removes the need for students to be coached and prepared for a test with “absolutely no educational value.”
A pandemic turning point
Colleges and universities for years faced criticism over their admission processes, but the pandemic was a turning point.
After a year or more of learning loss, low-income students and some students of color scored low on admission exams and were rejected by colleges despite having performed well in school.
Facing criticism for turning away students on the basis of ACT and SAT scores, colleges began taking a more holistic look at applicants, said Joe DeFilippo, director of academic affairs for the State Council of Higher Education in Virginia.
But the pandemic wasn’t the only factor, noting that studies have shown there will be fewer high school graduates over the next decade and competition is increasing from out-of-state institutions.
“Colleges were a little more desperate for enrollment, and I think that accelerated the thinking of ‘what do we get out of these standardized tests anyway,’” DeFilippo said.
James Madison University changed its admissions exams policies before the pandemic after finding that admissions scores were not a consistent factor in predicting potential academic success, according to Director of Admissions Melinda Wood.
Instead, the admissions exams were potential barriers for prospective students to consider the university.
She said grades in core courses were more relevant for identifying potential academic success. The institution decided to become test-optional in 2018.
“The move to test-optional opened doors for students who may not have otherwise considered applying to JMU,” Wood said.
Since JMU adopted the policy, she said fewer students have elected to submit test scores for consideration. The director said 27% of this year’s applicants provided a test score with their application materials.
Northern Virginia Community College does not require admissions exams but instead encourages students to seek testing options they see fit for various class levels.
NOVA said admissions exams, including the SAT and ACT, are applied to assess college readiness instead of determining college acceptance. The General Education Development and Virginia Placement Test are other placement options.
“NOVA is an open access institution, which means any person 18 years of age or older who holds a high school diploma or equivalent can enroll in classes,” the school wrote. “We’re proud to offer equitable access to our associate degree and certificate programs.”
Higher education community members recommend students research admissions requirements because they vary between colleges.
For example, if a student’s grade point average or class rank meets the minimum requirements at some schools, then SAT or ACT scores are not required to be submitted. Homeschooled or international students, however, are required to take admissions exams regardless of their GPA.
Challenges still loom
Higher education institutions have studied the impact of test-optional policies.
Kelly Slay, an assistant professor of higher education and public policy at Vanderbilt Peabody College, researched how the changes have affected admission officers, who told Slay they are finding it difficult to place students without scores from admissions exams.
Slay did not respond to a request for comment but told the Hechinger Report that admission officers described the experience as “chaotic” and “stressful.”
“One of our key findings was the tensions that were emerging around these test-optional policies,” Slay told the Hechinger Report. “There’s a struggle on how to implement them.”
Feder said there are other ways to determine a student’s acceptance based on his conversations with admission officers. K-12 assessments, interviews, and extracurricular activities are some ways schools look beyond exam results.
“I don’t think they’re a great reflection of what students are ready for and what they’ve already studied because, for one, it’s easy to bomb a test, no matter how much you’ve studied,” said Madison Grace, a homeschooled student in Alexandria.
Grace, who wants to be a teacher at a time when Virginia is exploring ways to hire more educators amid a teacher shortage, found a school that meets her requirements of affordability and proximity, but traveling to take in-person tests remains a challenge.
The 18-year-old has two blind parents, is fearful of contracting the coronavirus while living with family members who are immunocompromised, and suffers from a chronic pain disorder known as fibromyalgia while walking on a limited basis with a cane.
Grace said it’s challenging for students like herself to be admitted into college.
“If it were easier to get into college, we’d all like to be teachers, and we’d love to do that,” Grace said. “It would mean the world to me if some of those schools dropped those testing requirements because they’ve been a hurdle for a lot of marginalized students like myself for years.”
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Local News
VSP advises motorists to pay extra attention tonight for Halloween safety
It’s not the costumes or decorations that should frighten you this Halloween, but impaired drivers, who are the real “scare” on the road. Virginia State Police reminds everyone, if you plan to celebrate with alcohol, then don’t drink and drive. Halloween night is considered one of the deadliest nights of the year because of impaired drivers. According to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), last Halloween weekend, there were 1,454 crashes on Virginia roadways, resulting in 10 fatalities and 652 injuries; two of the deaths occurred in alcohol-related crashes.
Keep your holiday safe. If you’re planning a party tonight, remember:
- Before the party starts, plan a safe way home;
- Before drinking, designate a sober driver and give that person your keys;
- If you’re impaired, use a taxi, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation to get home safely;
- If you happen to see a drunk driver on the road, don’t hesitate to contact Virginia State Police by dialing #77 on your cell phone.
Neighborhood Safety
If you haven’t done so already, parents and guardians are encouraged to visit the Virginia Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry (sex-offender.vsp.virginia.gov) to identify the relevant addresses of convicted sex offenders possibly living or working in their neighborhoods. This enables adults and guardians to make informed decisions on what residences/businesses to approach for trick-or-treating.
Halloween night, the Virginia State Police Sex Offender Investigative Unit will be working with the Virginia Department of Corrections Probation and Parole to check on supervised sex offenders.
If the convicted sex offender is on supervision – which means restrictions have been placed on them as they relate to probation/parole and not state law – then they may not be permitted to participate in trick-or-treat activities (i.e. porch lights must be turned off; not permitted to open the door to trick-or-treaters, etc.). This restriction only applies if that offender’s conditions of probation/parole prohibit contact with children.
If the convicted sex offender is not on supervision, then they are entitled to participate in trick-or-treat and other Halloween activities. This does apply to convicted sex offenders featured on the Virginia Sex Offender Registry. The only exceptions relate to Code of Virginia 18.2-370.5, which restricts an offender’s access to school property.
Trick-or-Treat Pedestrian/Driver Safety
Drivers need to slow down and remain alert in residential areas and parking lots for children. Slowing down, eliminating any distraction inside your vehicle, and anticipating heavy pedestrian traffic are critical to avoiding serious injury or death to a young child or teen.
Children have a greater chance of being hit by a car on Halloween than on any other day of the year. Popular trick-or-treating hours are typically between 5:30 p.m. through 9:30 p.m.
The American Academy of Pediatrics, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Safety Council recommend the following safety tips for parents and their trick-or-treaters:
- Use flashlights and glowsticks to remain visible
- Stay on sidewalks, and avoid crossing yards.
- Cross streets at the corner, use crosswalks (where they exist), and do not cross between parked cars.
- Remind children to look left, right, and left again before crossing the street and walking among vehicles in a parking lot.
- Stop at all corners and stay together in a group before crossing.
- Wear clothing that is bright and flame retardant.
- Fasten reflective tape to costumes and trick-or-treat bags for greater visibility
- Consider using non-toxic face paint instead of masks. (Masks can obstruct a child’s vision.)
- Avoid wearing hats that will slide over their eyes.
- Avoid wearing long, baggy, or loose costumes or oversized shoes (to prevent tripping).
- Have children get in and out of vehicles on the curb side, not on the traffic side.
- Law enforcement authorities should be notified immediately of any suspicious activity.
State News
Virginia election officials find 149K more unprocessed voter changes from DMV
Virginia election officials have discovered an additional 149,000 voter registration transactions that weren’t properly processed this year, creating a new headache for local election officials in the final week before Election Day.
On Monday, the Virginia Department of Elections announced the problems it was having processing voter data from the Department of Motor Vehicles were apparently bigger than previously thought.
The 149,000 backlogged transactions came after an initial batch of 107,000 that local election offices scrambled to process earlier this month.
State election officials said they identified the additional voter transactions, which include new voter registrations and address changes, by “conducting a review after several voters came to vote who had not had their information updated.” The affected people weren’t blocked from voting, the agency said because registrars updated their information “on-site.”
“I am very grateful for the vigilance of Virginia’s general registrars in quickly surfacing concerns during early voting,” said Elections Commissioner Susan Beals, an appointee of Gov. Glenn Youngkin. “With information from local officials, ELECT’s IT professionals were able to scour the election system data to identify the additional transactions for processing. I’m pleased that all affected voters are able to vote and that anyone with questions or concerns can reach out to us directly so that we may assist them as we near Election Day.”
The latest announcement adds to the rocky start for the Youngkin-era elections department, which was already under fire for the previous issues and other mistakes that led to thousands of Virginians getting incorrect voting instructions in the mail. Former elections commissioner Chris Piper, an appointee of former Gov. Ralph Northam, was interested in staying on under Youngkin. But the new administration replaced Piper with Beals, a former Republican aide who previously served on the Chesterfield County Electoral Board, early this year.
The precise nature of this year’s data issues is unclear, but they’re centered around the digitized process of using DMV records to update the state’s voter rolls, a system that was paper-based until 2016.
Election officials have said computer coding issues blocked some records from being transferred to local election offices, which process online voter registration data, over the summer. The state said it’s offering additional staff assistance to local election officials who might lack the manpower to clear the last-minute backlogs while prepping for the Nov. 8 midterms.
Officials said some of the unprocessed transactions may be duplicates from the first batch.
Any would-be voter who’s uncertain of their status can check their registration info by clicking here or calling the elections department at 804-864-8901.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
State News
Around Virginia, respiratory illnesses surge among children
Hospitals statewide are seeing an uptick in respiratory illnesses, especially among young children. Some pediatric units are full or close to full weeks before the typical season when flu and other respiratory viruses surge.
“The thing that is surprising to all of us is the early onslaught and ferocity of this year’s respiratory season,” said Dr. Shari Barkin, physician-in-chief for the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at Virginia Commonwealth University and chair of the Department of Pediatrics for VCU School of Medicine.
In regions as far apart as Richmond, Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads, and Southwest Virginia, doctors and hospital officials say flu, flu-like illnesses, and a common respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are rising among children.
Barkin said that flu and RSV cases typically see a significant rise in December and January. But this year, “instead, from September to October, we saw a fourfold jump in RSV, and we’re also seeing kids that are getting much sicker than in the past with RSV,” with flu also appearing in higher than usual numbers.
Surges in respiratory illnesses can be seen nationwide this autumn, as the ever-mutating influenza virus appears poised to be particularly severe and communities face what researchers call an “immunity gap” — a lag in acquired immunity to viruses circulating in the population due to two and a half years of heightened isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As a population right now, we are a couple of years behind having any type of influenza immunity,” said Lisa Sollot, respiratory disease coordinator at the Virginia Department of Health. “Our immune systems haven’t seen that virus now in a couple of years.”
In an update sent to Virginia clinicians Oct. 21, State Health Commissioner Dr. Colin Greene reported that emergency department and urgent care visits by people diagnosed with RSV had quadrupled since early September and were continuing to increase rapidly. Emergency and urgent care visits were also higher compared to the past five years.
“We typically have seen RSV seasonally in years past,” said Seth Brown, chief medical officer for Ballad Health Niswonger Children’s Network, a regional health system that covers Southwest Virginia and east Tennessee. “However, I’ve never seen it this early in my career, number one. Number two, I’ve never seen quite the severity in terms of children requiring respiratory support and even ventilator support.”
Children “are in the (intensive care unit) for days, multiple days, much longer than what we would anticipate and much longer than we have seen historically,” he said.
Some young patients are also coming in suffering from multiple viruses — not just RSV, but also rhinovirus, croup, and similar ailments said Dr. Samuel Deel, a pediatrician with Ballad Health Medical Associates.
“When they have two or three different viruses, it’s an added effect,” he said.
Pressure on hospitals
While most children who contract flu, RSV, or another respiratory virus will be able to recover at home without incident, rising case numbers are already putting pressure on many hospitals.
Niswonger Children’s Hospital’s pediatric ICU has been full for several weeks, prompting Ballad to expand the unit into other areas of the hospital. The Children’s Hospital of Richmond has been operating at greater than 95% capacity for several weeks and has, on occasion, been full. Inova Fairfax’s children’s hospital in Northern Virginia told The Washington Post earlier this month that it was operating at capacity. And Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters, which operates throughout Hampton Roads and as far north as the Middle Peninsula, is “seeing an increase in visits related to respiratory illnesses, including the flu and RSV, at our pediatric practices, urgent care centers, emergency department, and our main hospital,” said Dr. Laura Sass, the medical director of infection prevention and control.
“We are very busy, but we have been able to handle the volume, and we’re continuing to monitor the trajectory of the surge,” she said.
Whether the surges are occurring uniformly around Virginia or are hitting some areas particularly hard isn’t yet clear. Julian Walker, vice president of communications for the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, said the organization is gathering data from its 25 member health systems covering 110 hospitals in Virginia.
“We certainly are aware that several of our members in Northern Virginia and Richmond and Charlottesville have publicly expressed that they’ve seen an influx of pediatric patients with respiratory problems,” he said. “It is our hope that in the coming days, we will have statewide data that has been validated that will give us a clearer picture of the extent of this current public health situation.”
Illnesses may also be impacting certain groups harder than others: Greene’s Oct. 21 clinician letter noted that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had “consistently observed” racial and ethnic disparities in influenza-associated hospitalizations. Over the past 13 years, the CDC found that hospitalization rates for Black, American Indian, Alaska Native, and Hispanic adults were, on average, 1.2 to 1.8 times higher than those for white adults.
Getting data on RSV, which is a common and routine illness for most children, may prove especially challenging. While doctors in Virginia are required to report cases of flu and COVID-19 to the health department, no such requirement exists for RSV, and not all clinics carry tests for it. Adding the virus to the list of reportable illnesses would require legislation, said Sollot, with the state health department.
‘Do not kiss my baby’
Doctors offered several explanations for why respiratory illnesses are hitting communities, and especially children, so hard this year.
Flu season, all noted, does tend to be unpredictable.
“The flu mutates faster than our immune systems can keep up with it,” said Sollot.
Flu vaccination in Virginia has also been lower for younger age groups this year than in previous years, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Fewer than 15% of 6-month- to 4-year-olds have gotten a flu vaccine this year, compared to just under 20% in 2019.
Long periods of isolation since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged in Virginia in March 2020 also mean that many young children have not built up immunity to many viruses. Many have never been exposed directly to illnesses like flu or RSV, which declined precipitously during the pandemic due to social distancing, widespread masking, and more vigilant handwashing. Last year, Barkin said cases of common respiratory illnesses like RSV dropped 98% due to masking and social distancing.
Furthermore, said Deel, because many adults also haven’t been exposed to the most recent strains of respiratory viruses, mothers may not have immunity to pass on to infants.
Babies “rely on antibodies passed from moms through the breastmilk or the placenta,” he said. “And moms haven’t been exposed to RSV.”
Those immunity gaps are now colliding with declines in preventative measures like masking in crowded areas, extra handwashing, and staying out of school or work by people who are sick.
Medical professionals say those steps are needed to help combat rising respiratory cases and protect particularly vulnerable members of the population, including very young children, the elderly, and those suffering from conditions such as cancer, asthma, and black lung.
“I think everybody needs a big old sign that says: ‘Do not kiss my baby,’” said Deel.
Both doctors and health officials also say up-to-date vaccinations for flu and COVID are critical, particularly because hospitals are seeing patients infected with multiple viruses.
“Your other vaccinations are very important here,” said Brown, noting that a patient can contract COVID, flu, and RSV. While there’s no vaccination for RSV, “if I had all three of those infections, I’d love to be protected from two,” he added.
“It’s everybody’s responsibility to keep our kids well,” said Barkin. “Anything we can do right now to reduce the burden on kids, their families, and hospitals, we should do.”
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
State News
Controversial Youngkin comments on Pelosi attack and more Va. headlines
• Gov. Glenn Youngkin didn’t back down from a controversial stump-speech comment he made about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband. “There’s no room for violence anywhere, but we’re going to send her back to be with him in California,” the governor said.—Washington Post
• Federal prosecutors said they lacked evidence to prove that one of the men Richmond police connected to an alleged Fourth of July mass shooting plot actually intended to carry out the potential violence police described.—WRIC
• Republican congressional candidate Yesli Vega was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, an announcement her campaign didn’t seem eager to promote.—Prince William Times
• After Tazewell County voted to keep a Confederate monument outside its courthouse, a muralist added portraits of influential Black citizens to the courthouse’s blank brick wall.—Cardinal News
• A Texas woman’s efforts to trace the lives of enslaved ancestors uncovered Richmond’s long-forgotten Shockoe Hill African Burial Ground. “It was simply shoveled under roadways and scraped aside to make room for bridges. There was no respect.”—Washington Post
• Poplar Forest, Thomas Jefferson’s lesser-known retreat in Bedford County, has a new exhibit on the lives of enslaved people who worked at the plantation.—News & Advance
• Brandon A. Williams, the stepson of a Hampton Police official, claims Norfolk police retaliated against him by failing to charge an alleged drunk driver who crashed into him. Williams had accused a Norfolk police officer of lying about him in an earlier trespassing case.—Daily Press
• A Newport News pastor running for the city council is under investigation for allegedly campaigning during church services.—Daily Press
• Attorney General Jason Miyares, Dominion Energy, and environmental groups say they’ve struck a deal to make sure ratepayers aren’t stuck with outsized bills to pay for Dominion’s offshore wind project.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• More than a dozen people were rescued after a fishing boat collided with a container ship off Virginia’s coast.—CNN
• “Everything is not awesome: Why Virginia lags the South in big industrial deals.”—Virginia Business
• A Covington man pleaded guilty to destroying TV cameras and other media equipment during the Jan. 6 attack.—Roanoke Times
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
State News
Attorney General Miyares announces historic agreement to secure offshore wind project with unprecedented protections for consumers
Attorney General Jason Miyares announced a historic agreement on the $9.8 billion Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project in a public filing made with the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC). This hard-fought agreement includes unprecedented consumer protections for Virginians.
Traditionally, Virginia consumers have paid for all utility project costs. Today’s agreement changes that in the event of cost overruns. Dominion Energy has agreed to cost sharing and a cost cap on construction expenses, after which it will be responsible for all cost overruns. The agreement also includes a performance standard designed to ensure that the project produces the energy promised.
“I am pleased that we have achieved consumer protections never seen before in modern Virginia history,” said Attorney General Miyares. “Dominion has significant skin in the game for the first time to ensure that the project is delivered on budget. Should the project run materially over budget, it will come out of Dominion’s pocket, not consumers. If approved by the State Corporation Commission, this agreement provides first-of-its-kind protections for Virginia consumers. A wide range of stakeholders supports this agreement. I especially want to thank the Sierra Club and Appalachian Voices for joining Virginia’s largest private employer, Walmart. This landmark agreement means that Virginia will be a national leader in offshore renewable energy for years to come and, most importantly, in a fiscally responsible way.”
The agreement provides for initial cost sharing between customers and Dominion up to $11.3 billion. If the construction costs fall between $10.3 billion and $11.3 billion, Dominion and consumers will share those additional costs evenly. If the project’s construction costs exceed $11.3 billion, Dominion must pay those additional costs in full.
In the unlikely event that the project’s construction costs exceed $13.7 billion, the project will be put back before the SCC for a further determination of viability and/or cost allocation. This feature of the agreement protects all stakeholders from catastrophic cost overruns.
This cost-sharing and cost-cap agreement means that Dominion will potentially have to pay almost $3 billion if the project runs over budget. Ensuring that the project remains on a budget is crucial to ensure it is also built on time.
Today’s agreement is both a landmark and commonsense framework for balancing the need to build innovative, renewable energy projects with strong consumer protections. The joint proposed stipulation and recommendation were filed this afternoon with the SCC and are subject to final approval by the Commission. This agreement addresses issues identified by the SCC in its August 5, 2022, Order.
Click here to view the filing.
State News
Governor Youngkin announces $60M in new state tax credits to help rental affordability
RICHMOND, VA — The Commonwealth of Virginia has awarded a total of $60 million in Housing Opportunity Tax Credits (HOTC) to investors developing affordable rental housing throughout Virginia. HOTC allows for affordability and efficiency in the development and building process of rental housing, resulting in more affordable home options for Virginians.
“A priority in the forefront of this Administration is to make housing more affordable for all Virginians. Our partnership with Virginia Housing has enabled us to effectively disperse state tax credits to ensure rental properties are being built that are more affordable for renters,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
The HOTC program originated in 2021 through legislation passed by the Virginia General Assembly; significant revisions were made to the program in 2022 as a result of updated legislation. Virginia Housing, Virginia’s Housing Finance Agency, was chosen to award up to $60 million in HOTC.
“The funds allocated to the state tax credits for rental housing are key in revitalizing our neighborhoods and providing more affordable housing options for our workforce,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick.
The legislation requires that a portion of the HOTC developments be initially set aside for developments located in jurisdictions with a population of <35,000. Priority was also given to developments that are part of a strategic initiative for affordable housing, such as the HUD Choice Neighborhoods Initiative (CNI). There was also a priority for multi-phase developments that can increase efficiency by incorporating HOTC and combining all phases into a single development.
The five developments awarded 2022 HOTC are:
• The Rendezvous, Hopewell City, $9M
• Block 17, Norfolk City, $16.5M
• Block 9 A1, Norfolk City, $16.5M
• Smith Ridge Commons, Roanoke County, $15M
• Mecklenburg Manor, Mecklenburg County, $3M
All projects are in their early stages; four are new developments, and one is the rehabilitation of an existing rural property with project-based rental assistance. These awards are expected to create 572 new affordable units and preserve 47 units of deeply affordable housing.
“Virginia Housing is proud to award Housing Opportunity Tax Credits to make homes more affordable for Virginians. Tax credits are a wonderful tool that allows developers to offer the units at affordable rental rates, impacting individual families and local economies,” said CEO of Virginia Housing Susan Dewey.
For more information about HOTC, visit https://law.lis.virginia.gov/admincode/title13/agency10/chapter200/section30/.
