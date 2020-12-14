Local News
More winners in the Shopping Small promotion in Front Royal
Shopping Small is a FRIBA (Front Royal Independent Business Alliance) project, and shopping in Warren County does have its rewards.
Sue Laurence of Key Move Properties announced the winners of the drawing this week. Weekly winners will receive gift bags of local business donated goods including gift cards. The value of gift bags may vary.
The BIG prize goes to V. McCrary – A gift certificate/vouchers from the following merchants – Vinova, Downtown Market, Ramsey Hardware, Knotty Pine Restaurant, C&C Frozen treats, Kiln Doctor and Explore Art & Clay.
Other winners receivers gift cards and certificates:
Steve Ligday
Darlene King
Michelle Smeltzer
Pat Ramsey
Kathy Rogers
Linda Ruhling
One more week and on the 21st we will have another round of gift cards and one grand prize that everyone will be entered into!
Local News
WC Project for the Arts adds wall mural trifecta to Downtown Front Royal
First, it was the East Main Street shopping and dining options banners and downtown walking mall “this way” signs with the promise of more art to come in the way of wall-side building murals marked by the mid-October completion of the sky and clouds come to earth at Cloud Street’s intersection with East Main.
On Friday, December 11 we were alerted by Warren County Project for the Arts (WCPA) member artist Melissa Ichiuji of three more Historic Downtown Front Royal murals underway. They are located at Kidd Lane, Foster’s Alley, and Blue Ridge Avenue’s intersections with East Main.
Involved artists are Kate Fristoe, at Robert McDougall’s building at Kidd Lane; Philippe Willis at the Rockledge Development building at 200 East Main at Foster’s Alley a little further east down Main toward Chester Street; and Christy Baker at Virginia Build Works at 591 East Main at its intersection with Blue Ridge Avenue across from the Main Street Mill.
Fristoe’s theme is the rivers and mountains that are a front-page on Warren County’s attraction to nature-loving tourists, presented in a “graphic, color-blocked lyrical abstraction” style.
Willis’s work continues that theme in a Naturalist’s perspective of “Appalachian flora and fauna”, present and past, from a “scenic, reductive, animated, block-print” format and Baker takes on a “super-sized illustrative, animative graphic representation” of native birds and the native trees they live and ‘work’ in.
The above with a nod to my Warren County Project for the Arts sources. Speaking of which, we asked Ichiuji whose Cloud Street mural on the side of her art studio set the Project for the Arts downtown murals underway, about chapter two as winter approaches.
“We have three ambitious murals happening simultaneously right now. They are part of a larger public art initiative by the Warren County Project for the Arts, which is an advisory committee to the Front Royal Board of Architectural Review (BAR). And our mission is to curate public art in Front Royal as a way to bring awareness to art, to lift the spirit of the community, to enhance the experience of tourists and visitors that come; and ultimately to boost tourism,” Ichiuji replied.
Of the project’s impetus and process of matching structures with artists, she further explained, “All WCPA mural designs, including Cloud Street, went through a review process and were approved by the town council – with the subject that is a positive reflection of the natural elements and/or culture of Front Royal, Warren County, and the Shenandoah Valley. Examples include, but are not limited to, skies, mountains, rivers, flora, and fauna.
“The three current murals listed above, not Cloud Street, were paid for by a CDBG grant. The Town of Front Royal issued a public RFQ (request for qualification) in the form of a ‘Call to Artist.’ The submissions were ranked based on several criteria, voted on by WCPA committee members via blind, independent, evaluations and the top artists were selected and invited to create murals.
“Buildings in the historic district were identified early in the process, selected artists were matched with walls, and WCPA worked with the artists to finalize the designs based on themes related to the area and the natural assets of the Shenandoah Valley.”
Two of the artists were aloft on the lift apparatuses that allow them to reach the top portions of their rather expansive “canvasses” when the Royal Examiner camera arrived to archive their work.
However, Willis was down to earth at Foster’s Alley working on the detail of winged wildlife with a very small brush with which to capture that detail. He joked that it might take him a little longer to finish working with such a small brush on such a big “canvass” – wait, you were joking, right Philippe?
No, he assured us, continuing to paint behind a steadfast artist’s poker face.
Willis paused to trace the roots of his interest in nature as an artistic subject to a stint in the city, the biggest U.S. city, in fact, New York City. When he left the city he retreated to a more natural environment, residing in a cabin in Linden. Out of the city, he began doing illustrations for non-profits on natural environment topics.
“I started to a lot of illustrative work for these non-profits and that kind of sucked me into the whole world of foraging, medicinal plants; and I went on my own path for hunting, and I do a little bit of trapping for fur bearers and just learning everything about nature.
“So, these walls are supposed to encompass a bunch of different, not only our plants and animals and our landscapes, but also kinds of lifestyles. Not quite outdoor lifestyles, but kind of old-timey ways. So, there’s going to be a cabin scene that will be drying herbs with herbalists in the window.
“Up here we’ve got the river scene, it’s got – canoeing is huge, camping is huge in the Shenandoah – and then I put all of our animals. Every morning when I go down to the Shenandoah (River), I keep seeing big blue herons, I keep seeing bears all the time, you’ve got river otters. And there’ll be a forest scene over there. And the forest scene is going to have an old-timer with a backpack, and he’s going to have a beaver trap and there’ll be a beaver tail sticking out of his Adirondack pack made of whicker. And he’s going to have a hunting dog that’s treeing a squirrel. And then up in the tree, there’s going to be a great horned owl and a flying squirrel. And at the very end, there’s going to be a caver – the caving is huge here. Virginia supposedly has thousands of limestone caves,” Willis said acknowledging a local “grottoes” or caving club as he described the long, three-segmented wall canvass he is working with.
Back in town and off Willis’s sprawling historical testament to this portion of the Shenandoah Valley’s nature and history, Ichiuji gave a nod to downtown and other businesses that have contributed free and discount food and drinks to the Project for the Arts artists as they work on this downtown beautification project. Those businesses are Royal Spice Indian and Nepalese Cuisine, Happy Creek Coffee, Vinova Tapas & Wine Bar, C&C Frozen Treats, Down Home Comfort Bakery, Manor Line Market, Front Royal Brewing Company, and Marriott TownePlace Suites.
Ichiuji also pointed to two additional mural projects pointed for early spring, hopefully, March, for which the WCPA is currently seeking funding. If any businesses or individuals are interested in sponsoring a mural please contact wcprojectforthearts@gmail.com
So, here’s a nod of appreciation for when the community and its governmental apparatus get on the same page and work for the betterment of all in this community, as well as the environmental, economic, and physical landscape at the root of what makes Front Royal and Warren County what it is at its heart.
Maybe this Warren County Project for the Arts initiative can carry over so the same sort of cooperative citizen-governmental interaction can become apparent from Happy Creek at one end of East Main Street to the Afton Inn at the other.
Hey, if you don’t have good dreams you’ve got nightmares, right Snowman.
Local News
Local weather update for Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Rick Farrell, our Emergency Coordinator for Warren County, has sent an update of the weather forecast from the National Weather Service, Sterling for Wednesday, December 16, 2020.
We should prepare for:
Snow – between 8” to 18” of snow locally on Wednesday. Snowfall will begin in the morning after sunrise; expect the heaviest snowfall early afternoon and into the early evening.
Ice – 0” of ice on Wednesday due to freezing rain.
Wind – 15 to 20 mph.
Temps – a high of 24F with temperatures remaining below freezing Wednesday night.
Precipitation – 1” to 1 ½” of liquid precipitation through Thursday at 7:00 am.
For more information: https://www.weather.gov/lwx/winter
124 PM EST Mon Dec 14, 2020
WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT.
* WHAT… Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations greater than 8 inches possible.
* WHERE… Portions of central, north-central, northeast, northern and western Maryland, northern, northwest, and western Virginia, and eastern and panhandle West Virginia.
* WHEN… From Wednesday morning through late Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS… Travel could be very difficult.
Local News
Governor Northam welcomes first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine to Virginia
On December 14, 2020, Governor Ralph Northam welcomed one of the first shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a Bon Secours hospital in Richmond, Virginia. This initial allotment of 72,150 doses is arriving today and tomorrow at health systems across the Commonwealth and will be administered to frontline health care workers as early as tomorrow.
“These initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are a much-needed symbol of hope for our Commonwealth and our country,” said Governor Northam. “With this remarkable medical achievement, we are beginning to see the light at the end of a long, dark tunnel. Yet even at this moment of celebration, we must remember that this is the first step in a months-long process to receive, distribute, and administer the vaccine as it becomes available. I ask everyone to stay vigilant, take care of each other, and continue following the public health guidelines as we work to vaccinate Virginians in a safe, efficient, equitable manner.”
Initial shipments are being delivered to health systems across the Commonwealth this week, as expected, with vaccinations for health care workers beginning tomorrow. Health care workers that directly care for COVID-19 patients will receive top priority among providers in Virginia.
Virginia health systems expect to receive an estimated 480,000 doses of vaccine from two manufacturers, Pfizer and Moderna, by the end of December. This initial allocation will begin the inoculation process for nearly all health care personnel and long-term care facility residents. The Virginia Department of Health estimates that there are up to 500,000 individuals in these two top priority groups in the Commonwealth.
Governor Northam was joined by Kelly Sweet, PharmD, MSHA, Director of Pharmacy for the Bon Secours Health System.
Local News
‘Christmas on Main’ brings good cheer, good weather, good music, and Christmas goods for Santa’s sack
Christmas, or at least the Christmas spirit, arrived early in the Town of Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District this weekend. The planned and permitted “Christmas on Main” event from mid-morning into the early evening hours of Saturday, December 12, saw a one-day return to the downtown walking mall concept with cooperative weather – partly sunny, dry and temperatures drifting into the low 60’s.
Downtown retailers and other merchants, artists and craftsmen took advantage of the opportunity to set up outdoor stands to display their wares that Santa would be proud to distribute on his rounds two weeks away.
Musical entertainment was set up at various spots along East Main. Two we encountered were the Famous Last Words duo of John France on guitar accompanying the powerful and diverse voice of Maria Price outside of C&C Frozen Treats; and harpist/multi-instrumentalist John Kovac and friends at the new Mountain View Music Studio (www.mountainviewmusic.org) at 217 East Main in the old Royal Quality Shop space. John was accompanied at various points by Mountain View principal Karena Tapsak’s husband Mark on full-sized accordion and their son Alex on guitar and concertina. Nothing like learning an instrument to get you through pandemic quarantine downtime.
A dance performance, which the Royal Examiner camera unfortunately missed, was held by the Jig and Jive dance troupe, getting a big shout out from event organizers Amanda Horn and William Huck.
As to the day-long experience and sponsorship of “Christmas on Main” C&C Frozen Treat’s ever-enthusiastic Huck observed “the community are the sponsors – We love this community and it’s an honor to be a part of it. Love and Magic that’s what the true Front Royal/Warren County is built upon. I judge the success by the memories shared. So yes, I would say very successful.”
And from our periodic forays into the event over the course of the day, it appeared they would be early Christmas memories shared by a significant number of the community’s citizens, including many children and any visitors lucky enough to have picked this day to check Front Royal’s downtown out under outdoor parameters allowing for social distancing under often sunny skies and unseasonably warm temperatures.
Enjoy the idyllic late fall scene before we batten down for the season’s first threatened snowstorm predicted to potentially drop eight or more inches mid-week, after a possible prepatory dusting on Monday.
Local News
Samuels Public Library announces new Library Laptop and Hotspot Lending Program
Samuels Public Library continues to meet the changing needs of Warren County residents. This month, the Library unveiled a brand new Library Laptop and Hotspot Lending Program designed to address the digital equity needs of our community, now, during COVID-19, and beyond.
Digital equity is an ongoing challenge for some students and families in our county. Census records indicate that 10 percent of households in Warren County do not have computer access and nearly 20 percent of households in Warren County do not have internet access. Samuels Library has been addressing this program through a healthy computer access program at the Library. The Library’s 57 desktop computers and free Wi-Fi access are popular services at Samuels Library. In 2019, library users logged more than 23,000 computer sessions and more than 14,000 Wi-Fi sessions.
However, COVID-19 closures shined even more light on the digital equity challenges in our community. The pandemic caused normal locations that offer computer access and free Wi-Fi services to close or open only limited hours. At the same time, demand for computer services were rising with online education needs increasing and people needing more computer access to apply for jobs, unemployment benefits, or even seek virtual doctors’ appointments.
“When the Library was mandated to shut down in March, we found ways to deliver library services to our community through developing virtual programming, adding more digital resources and e-books and implementing curb-side pick-up ,” said Michelle Ross, Library Director. “The one service we could not provide at the time was essential computer access.”
“We are so pleased to be able to now offer a laptop and hotspot lending program, to not only address the increased need of computer and Wi-Fi use outside the Library walls during COVID-19, but to also address the larger issue of digital equity in our community going forward,” Ross added.
The new Library Laptop Lending Program, initiated on December 1, 2020 provides library users with access to 10 brand new laptops configured with widely used office and student programs and a T-Mobile hotspot for internet connection. The laptops come packed in a Samuels Library backpack and include a hotspot, a charger and instructions on use. The laptop packs are available to checkout for two weeks at a time. There are no renewals and patrons must be at least 18 years old to check out a pack.
“This is a pilot program for us,” Ross said. “We are one of the first libraries in the region to offer this program. If the program proves successful, we will work to add additional laptops for more access in the future.”
Warren County resident Elizabeth Schelin was one of the first Library patrons to checkout a laptop and hot spot. “I’m a teacher who is teaching 100 percent virtual, we have a student in the house who is 100 percent virtual and we have a home-based business in the house. On top of all that, our internet connection just died and a technician cannot get to our house to fix it for five more days,” she said. “This program is a lifesaver. Thank you so much.”
In addition to the Library Laptop Hotspot Lending Program, Samuels Library also added Tutor.com to its growing list of digital resources in November. A nationally recognized online tutoring service that provides one-to-one academic and career support, Tutor.com is also available free to use to library cardholders.
“Samuels Library has been working diligently throughout the pandemic to ensure that Warren County residents have access to the information and resources they need,” Ross said. “These new programs are examples of how we are meeting needs today, and into the future, to enrich lives and build a stronger community.”
About Samuels Public Library
Samuels Public Library brings people, information and ideas together to enrich lives and build community. A 501(c)(3) organization, the library annually serves more than 200,000 community members, checks out nearly 400,000 books, electronic and digital services, and provides essential computer access, wireless service and public meeting spaces for the community. To learn more, visit www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Local News
Winter weather advisory next week – maybe 8-12 inches snow on Wednesday
Rick Farrell, our Emergency Coordinator for Warren County, wants us to be aware that we could experience our first winter storm of the year next week (Wednesday, December 16th, 2020).
According to National Weather Service-Sterling, we could see approximately 1” of snow on Monday, followed by a more significant amount on Wednesday. Some models call for 8” to 12” of snow locally during the morning/day on Wednesday. The weather should clear by Thursday. We should have a better idea of what things will look like locally on Monday.
As such, he recommends you all prepare as appropriate.
From the NWS Sterling, VA Hazardous Weather Outlook:
Washington-Frederick MD-Carroll-Northern Baltimore-Northwest Montgomery-Northwest Howard-Northwest Harford-Augusta-Rockingham-Shenandoah-Frederick VA-Page-Warren-Clarke-Nelson-Albemarle-Greene-Madison-Rappahannock-Orange-Culpeper-Northern Fauquier-Southern Fauquier-Western Loudoun-Eastern Loudoun-Northern Virginia Blue Ridge-Central Virginia Blue Ridge-Hampshire-Morgan-Berkeley-Jefferson-Hardy-1154 AM EST Sat Dec 12, 2020
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of eastern West Virginia, northern and central Virginia, and central and western Maryland.
DAY ONE… This Afternoon and Tonight
No hazardous weather is expected at this time.
DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN… Sunday through Friday
There is a slight winter storm threat for Monday. If the threat materializes, it may cause travel disruptions, including during the morning commute Monday.
There is an enhanced winter storm threat for Wednesday and Wednesday night. The primary threat is a disruption to travel.
King Cartoons
Wind: 7mph NW
Humidity: 62%
Pressure: 30.24"Hg
UV index: 0
32/27°F
37/25°F