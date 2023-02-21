Local News
Morgans Ford Road home fire displaces occupant, fatal to canine
At 12:37 PM, Monday, February 20, Warren County Emergency Communications received multiple calls reporting a residential structure fire in the 300 block of Morgan Ford Road. First arriving units were met with significant fire conditions throughout a majority of the structure, which had spread to a nearby vehicle and threatened multiple exposures. Firefighters noted multiple vehicles in the driveway with no occupants meeting them outside of the structure. Firefighters initiated search and rescue procedures and declared a second alarm, adding an additional 4 stations. Firefighters confirmed the occupant was not home at the time of the fire. Personnel operated on the scene for approximately 4 hours.
One firefighter was treated and transported to a local hospital for a heat-related illness. One canine perished in the fire. No other injuries were reported. The sole occupant received assistance from the American Red Cross.
An investigation into the cause of the fire is being conducted by the Warren County Fire Marshal’s Office.
With all Warren County stations operating on the incident scene, a countywide “no units available” status was declared. A call-back of all available volunteers and off-duty career personnel was requested, along with mutual aid resources from Clarke, Fauquier, Frederick, and Page counties to provide coverage throughout the incident.
Units on the run: Engine 4 (Linden), Engine 1 (Front Royal), Engine 6 (Shenandoah Farms), Tanker 5 (Shenandoah Shores), Tanker 9 (Chester Gap), Chief 100
2nd alarm units: Engine 10 (North Warren), Engine 2 (Rivermont), Engine 3 (South Warren), Tanker 8 (Fortsmouth), Ambulance 2 (Rivermont), Medic 1 (Front Royal), Chief 101
Mutual aid resources: Wagon 4 (Boyce), Engine 12 (Luray – also went to scene to assist), Engine 1105 (Upperville), Medic 4 (Boyce), Medic 12 (Middletown), Medic 1105 (Upperville)
Port of Virginia begins 2023 with solid volumes as ‘Loaded Exports’ grow nearly 40% vs. last year
The Port of Virginia® processed nearly 290,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) in January with growth in loaded exports accounting for more than one-third of that volume. The port’s total TEU volume increased 10 percent when compared with last January.
Loaded Exports helped carry the month with growth of nearly 27,000 TEUs, an increase of 37 percent; imports were up nearly 7,000 TEUs, or 5.5 percent. In addition, the port had 143 vessel calls, which is an increase of 36 versus last January.
“Our year is underway with solid volumes report and to see the export side of our business growing is important,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “It is a sign that shippers of American-made goods and raw materials are choosing The Port of Virginia as their East Coast gateway. Another contributor is the fact that we are maintaining our operational efficiency. Motor carriers are moving through the gates in 40 minutes or less, our dwell times for rail cargo are low and we have had excellent productivity at the berths.”
On a fiscal-year basis (July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2023) the port’s cargo volumes are up 1.6 percent: loaded exports are up 10 percent and rail and barge volumes up 10 percent and 16 percent, respectively.
Edwards said the interest from ocean carriers and cargo owners in The Port of Virginia remains very high because it is maintaining its efficiency while pushing ahead with critical infrastructure projects like the expansion of the Central Rail Yard at Norfolk International Terminals (NIT) and renovation of that terminal’s North Berth.
In addition, the port is making progress on its goal of becoming a carbon neutral operation by 2040. Since January 1, the port has announced that Virginia Inland Port, its inter-modal terminal in Warren County, north of the Town of Front Royal, is receiving all of its operational electricity needs from renewable energy sources. Moreover, four new all-electric yard tractors are being used in the cargo operation at NIT.
“These moves aligns us with some of the world’s leading ocean carriers, retailers, manufacturers, suppliers and multinational corporations that are developing, or using green supply chains. It is also a strategic business decision,” Edwards said. “Consumers worldwide are demanding clean, green supply chains and our work puts The Port of Virginia at the forefront of this change.”
January Cargo Snapshot (2023, percentage change vs. 2022):
- Total TEUs – 288,388, up 10.1%%
- Loaded Export TEUs – 96,433, up 38.6%
- Loaded Import TEUs – 134,595, up 5.5%
- Total Containers – 160,432, up 11%
- Virginia Inland Port Containers – 2,385, up 23.4%
- Ship Calls – 143, up 33.6%
(From a release by the Virginia Port Authority. The Virginia Port Authority (VPA) is a political subdivision of the Commonwealth of Virginia. The VPA owns and, through its private operating subsidiary Virginia International Terminals, LLC (VIT), operates four general cargo facilities: Norfolk International Terminals, Portsmouth Marine Terminal, Newport News Marine Terminal and the Virginia Inland Port in Warren County. The VPA leases Virginia International Gateway and Richmond Marine Terminal. A recent economic impact study from The College of William and Mary shows that The Port of Virginia helps to create nearly 437,000 jobs, and generates more than $100 billion in total economic impact throughout the Commonwealth on an annual basis. The port is a significant contributing factor in Virginia winning CNBC’s annual “Best State for Business” award in 2019, 2020 and 2021.)
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Eastern Ratsnake
Please, do not relocate snakes!
This Eastern Ratsnake got a ride from our neighbors over at Blandy Experimental Farm when someone found this snake out and about with some concerning skin issues.
These skin lesions are one of the most common symptoms of Snake Fungal Disease (SFD), a contagious fungal infection that is often fatal for multiple snake species.
This snake is currently being kept in isolation away from our other snake patients and is undergoing treatment with daily soaks, antibiotic injections, and nebulization with anti-fungal and antibiotic medications. The patient is currently alert and active, and we have high hopes for success with this treatment.
While people may think it’s harmless to relocate a snake off their property, with diseases like SFD, relocation can introduce novel diseases to existing populations, resulting in the widespread death of not only common species, but those who may already be on the brink of survival due to other human-made causes.
For example, the disease was first found in 2006 in a New Hampshire population of Timber Rattlesnakes. By 2007, their numbers had been cut in half by SFD.
We never recommend relocation of wildlife off the property on which they were found due to this reason, as well as the many studies that show that it often results in the individual’s death. It’s also illegal to do so without the right permits.
Relocation of snakes inside a home or building just outside (on the same property) is perfectly fine, but please keep in mind the time of year—if it’s late fall through early spring, it may be too cold to release snakes or other reptiles outside.
If you have a snake concern, please don’t hesitate to give us a call. We can help advise you in your specific scenario!
To learn more about SFD, check out this fact sheet from Cornell University.
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor!
Warren County’s Moms for Liberty holds first information meeting
An enthusiastic and confident Leslie Mathews — founder of the Warren County chapter of Moms for Liberty, a national organization designed to improve public schools through increased parental involvement — held her first information meeting Sunday, February 19, at the Public Safety Building in Front Royal.
Mathews is confident that she accomplished her goal at the first meeting of making parents aware of what local public schools must do to improve.
Before an enthusiastic audience, Mathews spoke for 30 minutes and answered questions for an hour on the mission of Moms for Liberty and how the group has multiplied in two years from one chapter in one state (Florida) in 2021 to almost 200 chapters in 37 states today.
In her presentation, Mathews stressed the importance of parents becoming more aware of local public schools’ curriculum, discipline, and budget problems.
She also emphasized the importance of parents exercising their God-given “parental rights” to solve those problems.
One of the first things she wants her chapter to determine is why 23 percent of school-aged children in Warren County — almost one in four — are not attending public schools.
Mathews said repeatedly she wants to ensure that local tax dollars spent on public education are spent wisely.
It was pointed out during her presentation that local taxpayers spent $81 million to educate 5,000 students last fiscal year — an average of $16,200 per student per year.
Also, classroom teacher salaries last year ranged from $45,900 to $67,624 — compared to $115,000, the average salary paid to 34 administrators.
The 34 administrators — making an average of $115,000 — consisted of one superintendent, two assistant superintendents, nineteen principals, and assistant principals, two high school athletic directors, and ten directors and supervisors of various departments.
Total classroom salaries last year comprised only 32 percent of the $81 million spent on public education.
The next meeting of Warren County’s Moms for Liberty will be held Sunday, April 2nd, at 3:00 pm in the Public Safety Building meeting room.
Watch the Moms for Liberty meeting on this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
Warren County School Board retreat offers ample opportunity for discussion
On February 15, the Warren County School Board held a retreat at LFK Elementary School. On the agenda was a tour of the construction progress at the school.
The retreat allowed the School Board to delve deeper into various agenda items and engage in more extensive discussions. Items on the agenda included:
- LFK Construction Discussion, Update, and Walk-Through
- Discussion on School Board Legislative Priorities
- School Division Logo Review
- Budget Review, Legislative Update, and Discussion on Priorities
- Discussion and review of the modified school schedule
Watch this exclusive video by Royal Examiner showcasing the Warren County School Board’s retreat and the construction progress tour at LFK Elementary School.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for February 20 – 24, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
No lane closures were reported.
INTERSTATE 81
*UPDATE* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment moving and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of March 23.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 340 (Winchester Road) – Southbound right lane closures near Route 627 (Reliance Road) intersection for road work, Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 624 (Morgan Ford Road) – Flagger traffic control just north of Route 642 (Howellsville Road) for cleaning and debris removal on Shenandoah River bridge, Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information about Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Essay contest open to Warren County and Shenandoah County public high school seniors
Now in its sixth year, the Shenandoah Area Secular Humanist (SASH) Essay Contest is open to public high school seniors from Warren and Shenandoah Counties, giving them the opportunity to compete for a $500 prize to use as they like following graduation.
Aimed at encouraging students to consider the role and impact of religion in society, this year’s essay topic asks the question “How does awareness of other cultures in the world encourage us to be better global citizens? We do not have a specific correct answer in mind; we want to know what students think and why.
Applicants must compose an essay of 350-1,000 words that addresses the topic/question in whatever way they see fit. There are no GPA or financial needs requirements for a student to be eligible to compete and the essay is the only required document for submission. Essays will be anonymously reviewed by a SASH committee of judges, who will evaluate and score each based-on command of language, quality of approach to topic, and demonstration of critical thinking skills. As in past years, up to three $500 prizes will be awarded.
High school guidance counselors will assist with the contest by setting a due date for their individual school; collecting, copying, and forwarding essays to SASH early April; and coordinating the notification of winners and presentation of awards at each school’s awards ceremony.
For more information, students should contact their high school guidance office.
About Shenandoah Area Secular Humanists: SASH is a chapter of the Washington Area Secular Humanists (WASH). Secular Humanists are distinguished by the pursuit of humanist values outside of a religious framework: Critical Thinking, Ethical Development, Peace and Social Justice, Service and Participation, Empathy, Humility, Environmentalism, Global Awareness, Responsibility, and Altruism.
More information about SASH can be found on the Washington Area Secular Humanists website, www.wash.org under “Chapters” on the navigation menu bar.
