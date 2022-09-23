State News
Most Virginia schools remain fully accredited despite student testing declines
Few Virginia schools lost full accreditation from the state this year despite significant learning losses during the pandemic revealed by standardized tests, according to data released on Thursday by the Virginia Department of Education.
Data show that the number of fully accredited schools in Virginia dropped from 92% in 2019-20 to 89% for the 2022-23 school year. The number of unaccredited schools increased from 7% to 10%.
James Lane, former superintendent of public instruction under Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration, waived the accreditation ratings for both the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years due to the pandemic.
In Virginia’s accreditation system, schools are rated one of three levels: meeting expectations, making sufficient improvements, and below standards. Schools labeled below standards are under review by the Department of Education and must develop a corrective action plan.
Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin said the accreditation results released Thursday do not reflect the “catastrophic learning loss and growing achievement gaps” facing Virginia’s students.
“This broken accountability system fails to provide a clear picture of the academic achievement and progress of our schools to parents, teachers, and local school divisions,” Youngkin said in a statement Thursday evening. “Virginia must have the most transparent and accountable education system in the nation, and these accreditation ratings demonstrate the imperative for change.”
Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow also criticized the effectiveness of the state’s accreditation standards in identifying schools where students are struggling to achieve grade-level proficiency. Education officials have pointed to the lack of in-person learning as the reason for declines in reading, writing, math, science, and history and social sciences achievement revealed in data published last month.
“Accreditation is one of the primary drivers of state interventions and local efforts to improve outcomes for students, and frankly, the school ratings we are releasing today fail to capture the extent of the crisis facing our schools and students,” said Balow.
But James Fedderman, president of the Virginia Education Association, criticized Youngkin for what he described as efforts to “politicize” and “discredit” schools to advance his agenda. Fedderman said Virginia’s accreditation system is working and accurately represents “one of the top public education systems in the nation.”
“These results do show that more of our students are in need of additional assistance to reach their potential, and we urge the governor to direct the state board of education and General Assembly to direct their energies into solving these problems, not creating a new evaluation system that rubber stamps his partisan political aims,” said Fedderman.
Balow said state data on school quality and accreditation ratings are “skewed” by factors such as the Board of Education’s changes in 2020-21 reading proficiency standards, which she said concealed the impact of the pandemic and school closures.
“This masks the catastrophic learning losses experienced by our most vulnerable students,” she said.
The Board of Education is reviewing the standards that outline Virginia’s expectations for student learning in K-12 public schools.
Virginia measures student achievement based on standardized test results, as well as achievement gaps among students, dropout rates, absenteeism, and college, career, and civic readiness.
In a report entitled “Failing State, Not ‘Failing Schools’” released this August, the Virginia Education Association said that for schools to meet the state’s accreditation criteria, they need adequate funding, recruitment, and retention.
VEA identified a high concentration of inexperienced teachers at non-accredited schools. Non-accredited schools also had teacher vacancy rates that were twice as high as those in fully accredited schools.
Data on unfilled teacher vacancies for the 2021-22 school year are expected in the fall. Virginia will have data on the unfilled positions for 2022-23 next fall.
VEA said investments into non-accredited schools are needed to support student achievement, such as paying educators and staff competitive wages and providing more aid to high-poverty schools and school support positions.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
State News
Repeated fake threats to Roanoke schools and more Va. headlines
• A fiery exchange between Virginia Reps. Abigail Spanberger, a Democrat, and Bob Good, a Republican, reportedly started during a discussion of suicides by transgender teenagers.—Washington Post
• Gov. Glenn Youngkin told Kansans to “pick up the surf board” and ride the red wave during a campaign appearance for Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.—Kansas City Star
• The city of Roanoke’s school superintendent threatened to cancel extracurricular activities and extend the school year after repeated disruptions due to fake threats. “Apparently, this is a game to some students.”—Roanoke Times
• “Statue debate provokes fiery defense of Confederacy in Va.’s Mathews County.”—Washington Post
• The Prince William County Board of Supervisors is delaying consideration of the controversial Digital Gateway to clear up “confusion” and “misinformation” about the data-center project.—Prince William Times
• Arlington County will consider switching to ranked-choice voting for next year’s local board races.—ARLnow
• Tolling begins Saturday on Northern Virginia’s new I-66 express lanes.—Washington Post
• Officials warned more houses in the Outer Banks could collapse as Hurricane Fiona passes.—Virginian-Pilot
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
State News
Virginia-Founded unmanned aircraft systems provider to establish operations in Manassas
RICHMOND, VA — On September 23, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that RapidFlight, a Virginia-founded integrated designer and manufacturer of unmanned aircraft, will invest $5.5 million to establish operations in the City of Manassas. The company’s 25,000-square-foot facility at 9617 Center Street will house its headquarters and design and production operations. The project will create 119 new jobs.
“Virginia is uniquely positioned to lead the unmanned systems industry, and RapidFlight is on the cutting edge of developments in this innovative technology sector. We look forward to supporting the company’s growth in the City of Manassas,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Since day one we’ve declared that Virginia is open for business, and businesses such as RapidFlight is a prime example of the success and growth that businesses can achieve in the Commonwealth.”
“RapidFlight’s advances in the unmanned aerospace industry and the creation of 119 jobs of the future deserve recognition, and we are proud of the company’s vision and success,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “The ability to recruit top talent is the lifeblood of forward-thinking businesses in the Commonwealth, and we look forward to supporting RapidFlight’s job creation in this next phase of growth.”
“Virginia is an important state, providing unique access to decision-makers, a world-class workforce, unmanned test infrastructure, and an advanced materials industry,” said Jay Gundlach, Ph.D., RapidFlight’s Chief Executive Officer. “Thanks to its central location on the East Coast, we can readily work face-to-face with our government customers while also leveraging Virginia’s Unmanned Systems’ infrastructure to conduct operations and test our systems, rapidly delivering new capabilities to our nation. There is something for everyone in Virginia, whether you love history, exploring nearby parks, or attending a local concert or sporting event. It is a beautiful state to live, work, and raise a family. RapidFlight is proud to be a Virginia company.”
“RapidFlight locating in Manassas further cements our city’s position as a leader in the design and production of unmanned aerial systems,” said City of Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis Younger. “Our skilled workforce, industry-leading companies, and community assets, like the busiest general aviation airport in Virginia, all combine to make Manassas a world-class destination for businesses and residents alike.”
“Manassas is one of the best places to live and work in Virginia,” said Senator Jeremy S. McPike. “I am proud that companies like RapidFlight, who focus on technology and innovation, continue to want to make investments and create jobs here. I join Mayor Davis-Younger and the City Council in welcoming them to Manassas.”
“We are pleased to have RapidFlight invest in our community,” said Delegate Michelle Lopes Maldonado. “This will bring opportunity, jobs, and growth to the City of Manassas and surrounding areas, helping families and communities grow together with local business.”
Assembled by founder Jay Gundlach, Ph.D., in 2021, RapidFlight is an integrated end-to-end unmanned aircraft systems provider. The company prides itself on its ability to aggressively respond to mission requirements and to dramatically reduce the time from concept to mission. RapidFlight’s high-performance systems are designed and engineered to meet the evolving national security and private sector demands of the United States and its allies. The company comprises a world-class team of industry experts with decades of experience developing over 50 unique UAS platforms that operate in today’s global environment. Based on the team’s foresight and knowledge specific to the challenges that face the world today, the culmination of RapidFlight’s unique technological advancements – using Additive Manufacturing (AM), advanced avionics, and propulsion systems – offer unconstrained operational logistics to deliver tomorrow’s solutions today.
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Manassas to secure the project for Virginia and will support RapidFlight’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.
State News
State Superintendent: 2022-2023 ratings show accreditation standards unreliable measure of school performance; Governor responds
RICHMOND — Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow announced on September 22, 2022, that despite deep learning losses caused by the closure of most schools to in-person instruction from March 2020 to August 2021, the percentage of Virginia’s public schools meeting the state Board of Education’s accreditation standards dropped by only three points compared with pre-pandemic performance.
Eighty-nine percent of schools earned full accreditation for 2022-2023, compared with 92% in 2019-2020, the last year for which the Virginia Department of Education calculated school ratings before the coronavirus pandemic.
“These ratings call into question the effectiveness of our accreditation standards in identifying schools where students are struggling to achieve grade-level proficiency,” Balow said. “The number and percentage of schools earning accreditation is almost as high as three years ago, despite significant declines in achievement on Standards of Learning tests in reading, math and science — especially among minority and economically disadvantaged students. Accreditation is one of the primary drivers of state interventions and local efforts to improve outcomes for students, and frankly, the school ratings we are releasing today fail to capture the extent of the crisis facing our schools and students.”
State School Accreditation Summary
|Accreditation Rating
|Number of Schools
|Percentage of Schools
|2022-2023
|2019-2020
|2022-2023
|2019-2020
|Accredited
|1,628
|1,682
|89%
|92%
|Alternative Accreditation Plan
|3
|5
|<1%
|<1%
|Accredited With Conditions
|190
|132
|10%
|7%
|New School
|9
|6
|<1%
|<1%
|Total
|1,830
|1,825
|100%
|100%
Under the accreditation system adopted by the state Board of Education in 2017 and implemented the following year, schools are evaluated on school quality indicators grouped in three categories: academic achievement, achievement gaps, and student engagement and outcomes. Performance on each indicator is rated at one of the following levels:
• Level 1: Meets or exceeds state standard or sufficient improvement.
• Level 2: Near state standard or sufficient improvement.
• Level 3: Below state standard.
The following tables summarize how Virginia schools performed on each applicable indicator.
Academic Achievement Summary
|Indicator
|Schools at Level 1
|Schools at Level 2
|Schools at Level 3
|2022-2023
|2019-2020
|2022-2023
|2019-2020
|2022-2023
|2019-2020
|English
|1,705
|1,689
|63
|81
|52
|49
|Mathematics
|1,755
|1,769
|28
|23
|38
|27
|Science
|1,381
|1,649
|153
|51
|235
|60
Achievement Gaps Summary
|Indicator
|Schools at Level 1
|Schools at Level 2
|Schools at Level 3
|2022-2023
|2019-2020
|2022-2023
|2019-2020
|2022-2023
|2019-2020
|English
|1,248
|975
|477
|719
|95
|125
|Mathematics
|1,341
|1,406
|375
|352
|105
|61
Student Engagement and Outcomes Summary
|Indicator
|Schools at Level 1
|Schools at Level 2
|Schools at Level 3
|2022-2023
|2019-2020
|2022-2023
|2019-2020
|2022-2023
|2019-2020
|Chronic Absenteeism
|1,195
|1,663
|505
|133
|121
|23
|Dropout Rate
|263
|256
|46
|43
|21
|31
|Graduation/Completion
|296
|302
|29
|17
|4
|9
“The school quality indicator data and the overall school ratings are skewed by several factors that obscure the impact of the pandemic and school closures,” Balow said. “For example, in English, lower expectations on the reading tests introduced in 2020-2021 and how growth is factored into accreditation resulted in more schools achieving at Level 1 in English than before the pandemic. This masks the catastrophic learning losses experienced by our most vulnerable students.”
Prior to the pandemic, the number of students statewide who failed an SOL reading test but showed growth — and therefore counted toward their school’s accreditation rating — ranging from 19,000-20,000. With this latest round of accreditation calculations, the number has more than tripled to 61,000.
Similarly, the number of students who failed a math SOL test before the pandemic but showed growth and counted toward their school’s rating was about 20,000. This year the number has quadrupled to more than 88,000.
|SOL Assessment
|Students Showing Growth, Not Proficiency 2018-2019
|Students Showing Growth, Not Proficiency 2021-2022
|Reading
|19,000-20,000
|61,000
|Math
|20,000
|88,000
“Teachers and principals are working hard, and this is reflected in the growth we are seeing,” Balow said. “And in commending them for their efforts, I encourage educators in every school — regardless of accreditation rating — to look deeply into their data and chart sure paths to recovery and grade-level proficiency for all of their students.”
The following table illustrates how four schools are rated this year at the same performance level in reading and math under the current accreditation systems despite widely differing percentages of students demonstrating proficiency on state assessments.
|c
|Annual Pass Rate
|Accreditation Combined Rate
|Accreditation Performance Level
|School A: Math
|56%
|88%
|Level 1
|School A: Reading
|66%
|86%
|Level 1
|School B: Math
|40%
|82%
|Level 1
|School B: Reading
|58%
|82%
|Level 1
|School C: Math
|91%
|97%
|Level 1
|School C: Reading
|93%
|98%
|Level 1
In addition, 136 schools that otherwise would have been accredited with conditions were automatically granted full accreditation due to waivers mandated by the General Assembly. Legislation approved in 2015 grants three-year waivers from annual review to schools previously accredited for three consecutive years.
Under the Board of Education’s 2017 accreditation standards, schools earn one of the following three accreditation ratings based on performance on school quality indicators, as follows:
• Accredited – Schools with all school quality indicators at either Level 1 or Level 2. In addition, high-performing schools with waivers from annual accreditation authorized by the General Assembly are rated as Accredited.
• Accredited with Conditions – Schools with one or more school quality indicators at Level 3.
• Accreditation Denied – Schools that fail to adopt or fully implement required corrective actions to address Level 3 school quality indicators.
School-by-school accreditation ratings and quality indicator data are available on updated online School Quality Profile reports and the VDOE website.
Governor Glenn Youngkin Statement on the 2022-2023 School Accreditation Ratings
Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement after the release of the 2022-2023 school accreditation ratings:
“Today’s accreditation ratings do not reflect catastrophic learning loss and growing achievement gaps facing Virginia’s students. This broken accountability system fails to provide a clear picture of the academic achievement and progress of our schools to parents, teachers, and local school divisions. Virginia must have the most transparent and accountable education system in the nation and these accreditation ratings demonstrate the imperative for change. Secretary Guidera will continue her work with Superintendent Balow and the Board of Education in their efforts to design an accreditation and accountability system that provides clear, actionable, and timely information. I expect the release of our school accreditation ratings next year to provide Virginians an accurate and understandable picture of how well every one of our schools is preparing our students for success in life,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
State News
Governor Youngkin’s K-12 digital mapping program supports best in class technology to protect Virginia schools
On September 22, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced over 1,000 schools and 85 school divisions have participated in the K-12 Digital Mapping Program, originally announced on April 25, 2022. The Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) Virginia Center for School and Campus Safety (VCSCS) coordinates this first-in-the-nation, top-down approach to protecting students and staff.
Virginia K–12 public schools that opt into the mapping program must share the digitized maps with local and state first responders to aid the response in the event of an emergency or crisis. Mass casualty events across the nation have underscored the importance of communication and collaboration with first responders before an incident. Accurate floor plans, high-resolution imagery, emergency response pre-planning, and true north gridded overlay in one map will enhance response time and eliminate confusion in multi-agency response.
“Our children’s safety is the utmost priority, and I’m pleased that my administration is taking key steps to enhance school safety. Virginia is the first state in the nation to execute a state initiative to standardize maps for all public schools,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “New Jersey followed our lead by adopting this same approach, and several other states are rushing to address this vital issue as well.”
“The goal is simple. We want to ensure that every public safety professional has access to the most up-to-date facility information in an emergency because every second matters,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Robert Mosier.
“As a parent, former police officer, and legislator, and now director of DCJS, I am honored to support our public schools in this manner,” said Director of the Department of Criminal Justice Services Jackson Miller. “DCJS is committed to strengthening and enhancing the collaboration between schools and first responders.”
Out of the $6.5 million dollars allocated for this unique program, $3,332,000 has been approved for schools to have their schools mapped with Collaborative Response Graphics® (CRGs®) technology. CRGs are simple visual communication and collaboration tools, usable under stress to coordinate emergency responses both outside and inside a building. CRGs enhance response time and improve command and control during an incident.
The Digital Mapping Program for Virginia K–12 Schools will fund up to $3,500 per public school. DCJS staff continues to work with local school divisions to answer questions and facilitate the progress with digital mapping. On August 15, 2022, DCJS staff held a webinar to discuss the digital mapping process. Here is a link to that webinar that details the mapping, application process, and reimbursement procedures: Digital Mapping Webinar
More information about the Digital Mapping Program for Virginia K–12 Schools can be found here.
State News
Miyares and Beamer lead effort to help protect 340,500 middle school students in Virginia this year.
Attorney General Jason Miyares and legendary Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer announced a partnership with the National Child ID Program to provide child ID kits to 6th, 7th, and 8th-grade students across the Commonwealth.
The announcement occurred before the West Virginia University vs. Virginia Tech football game.
“As Attorney General, my biggest priority is keeping our children safe. That’s why I’m thrilled to join Virginia Tech legend Frank Beamer and launch the Virginia Child ID Program. The National Child ID Program is a free, easy, and effective tool to help Virginia parents prepare for the unimaginable,” said Attorney General Miyares. “When a child goes missing, the first twenty-four hours are crucial to law enforcement. These ID kits, kept safe by parents, are designed to assist law enforcement at the onset of the investigation so that more time can be used locating the missing child.”
“I am humbled by General Miyares’ dedication to protecting the children of the Commonwealth of Virginia. He is taking steps to ensure safety in his state and protect children from the grave threat of human trafficking. I am honored to partner with him on the National Child ID Program launch in Virginia,” said National Child ID Program Executive Director Kenny Hansmire.
“As a father and grandfather, I cannot imagine anything more important than protecting children. Attorney General Miyares and the National Child ID Program have taken significant steps to make Virginia’s children safer with this program,” Hall of Fame Coach Frank Beamer said about the partnership.
This year, the National Child ID Program celebrates its 25th anniversary. The program was created by football coaches in 1997 following the abduction and death of Amber Hagerman, the namesake for the Amber Alert. Since then, over 75 million child ID kits have been distributed nationally via public-private partnerships.
Each year, over half a million children go missing. In Virginia, 2,500 children have been reported missing, and 400 are actively missing. Unfortunately, 25% of all human trafficking cases include a child, and minority populations are three times more likely to go missing or be abducted.
State News
Spanberger and Good clash over transgender kids and more Va. headlines
• A meeting between Virginia’s congressional delegation and Gov. Glenn Youngkin turned heated over the topic of transgender kids. Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger reportedly cursed at Rep. Bob Good, a hard-right Republican who’s co-sponsoring a bill to ban “gender affirming care” for minors.—Punchbowl News
• Experts and advocates say some aspects of Youngkin’s new policies on transgender students in schools are probably illegal.—Washington Post
• Virginia Military Institute’s freshman class shrank 25% this year, a drop that comes after years of turmoil over the school’s identity and allegations of racism and sexism on campus.—Washington Post
• The Executive Mansion is getting bulletproof windows.—Axios
• Quantico’s former police chief is suing the town, claiming he was fired for enforcing statewide COVID-19 restrictions on local barbershops. The town says he was fired over other performance issues.—InsideNoVa
• Nelson County’s sheriff and a major in his office got their legal fees covered by the county after they were accused of using excessive force against a high school student. An investigation ended with no charges against the two men.—Nelson County Times
• About 150 people attended the unveiling of a historical marker commemorating the site where a Black man was lynched in 1893. “All of us must make peace with this.”—Roanoke Times
• A King George County supervisor asked his colleagues not to schedule meetings on Wednesdays because they conflict with his Bible study plans. “I don’t think it’s fair to make me have to choose between Jesus and this board.”—Free Lance-Star
• A sex shop is opening in a former Pizza Hut across from the Science Museum of Virginia and the Children’s Museum of Richmond, prompting concerns over whether the location is appropriate.—Axios
• Someone hijacked the Hampton Public Library’s former website address and redirected it to a fake adult toy store.—WAVY
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
