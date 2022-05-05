Mother’s Day: 5 gift ideas for a tight budget

Do you want to express your love for your mom on Mother’s Day but have a limited budget? Here are five gifts your mom will love that won’t break the bank.

1. Kitchen torch. This affordable kitchen accessory is perfect for browning the cheese on French onion soup or the fluffy white peaks on a lemon meringue pie.

2. Novels and non-fiction books. If your mom loves to read, why not gift her the latest bestseller, a timeless classic, or a non-fiction book on something she’s passionate about?

3. Essential oil diffuser bracelet. Your mom can enjoy the benefits of essential oils wherever she goes, be it the relaxing scent of lavender or the refreshing aroma of lemon.

4. Heated slippers. Gifting your mom a pair of microwave-safe slippers will help her relax and unwind after a long day. These slippers will also keep her feet toasty warm in the winter.

5. Plantable greeting card. If your mom enjoys gardening, buy her a greeting card with seeds embedded within the paper. Whenever she likes, she can bury the card and watch your good wishes transform into magnificent flowers.

Remember that when buying a gift for Mother’s Day, it’s the thought that counts!