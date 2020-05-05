Mother’s Day around the world

Every country has its own Mother’s Day traditions. Here are a few ways this occasion is celebrated around the world.

Germany

The second Sunday in May is considered a day of rest for moms across the country. It’s also an opportunity for children to spoil their mothers. The day usually begins with a tasty breakfast and flowers, followed by a family walk. Mother’s Day in Germany typically ends with a hearty meal.

England

In the U.K., the fourth Sunday of Lent, which is usually in mid-March, is known as Mothering Sunday. Originally, it was a day for servants to take off and spend with their families. Now, it’s customary for sons to give their mom flowers and for daughters to bake a cake made of dried fruits and almond paste.

Brazil

On the second Sunday in May, Brazilian children celebrate Mother’s Day by putting on a show for their mom. After attending mass, extended families gather for a big barbecue to mark the occasion.

Ethiopia

Rather than landing on a fixed date, Mother’s Day takes place at the end of the rainy season in the fall. The festivities begin with a traditional dish prepared by the children while their mothers relax. Singing and dancing are highlights of the celebration, which lasts three days.

Though traditions vary, one thing is universal: Mother’s Day is an opportunity for people to celebrate the most important woman in their life.