Seasonal
Mother’s Day gift: Free resources for learning or teaching at home
See many extensive FREE links to exceptional resources for homeschooling via Bob Bowman’s Free Educational Technologies website.
Parents, teachers, educational companies, and programmers have sent in links to free lessons, free videos, and free software for over 20 years! CLICK HERE to access the index to 60 categories.
Students can take self-paced lessons from a wide variety of sources – even free college courses. Parents can customize what they want their children to learn – to accommodate different learning styles; included are many sites and utilities to have textual information spoken, and there are extensive utilities to help special education students. Many sites also accommodate languages other than English.
Exceptional sites that have expired have been retrieved by the courtesy of Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine. Maintaining this 20-year project has been a labor of love, so these free resources should be utilized. There is enough material to satisfy life-long learners!
To save space for thousands of links, there is usually a minimum description of each site, but many surprises lie behind each door, as hundreds of e-mails rate the site as outstanding.
The recommendation is that parents, teachers, and family-directed students download as many of the 60 related pages as they wish!
Thanks to Robert Bowman for his work on compiling these links.
Mother’s Day tip: ask for what you really want
Has your family already asked you what you want for Mother’s Day? In the past, you may have replied that you don’t need anything or told your children to save their money for themselves. This year, set aside these selfless sentiments and dare to ask for what you really want.
Mother’s Day is a time to let yourself be spoiled by your loved ones. This well-deserved token of appreciation from your family is a sign that you’re doing a good job as a mom. Additionally, it will please your loved ones to give you a gift you truly enjoy. All you have to do is let them know what would make the perfect present.
Whether you want a heartfelt card, breakfast in bed, or tickets to a future show, know that you’ve earned it. Happy Mother’s Day.
Mother’s Day around the world
Every country has its own Mother’s Day traditions. Here are a few ways this occasion is celebrated around the world.
Germany
The second Sunday in May is considered a day of rest for moms across the country. It’s also an opportunity for children to spoil their mothers. The day usually begins with a tasty breakfast and flowers, followed by a family walk. Mother’s Day in Germany typically ends with a hearty meal.
England
In the U.K., the fourth Sunday of Lent, which is usually in mid-March, is known as Mothering Sunday. Originally, it was a day for servants to take off and spend with their families. Now, it’s customary for sons to give their mom flowers and for daughters to bake a cake made of dried fruits and almond paste.
Brazil
On the second Sunday in May, Brazilian children celebrate Mother’s Day by putting on a show for their mom. After attending mass, extended families gather for a big barbecue to mark the occasion.
Ethiopia
Rather than landing on a fixed date, Mother’s Day takes place at the end of the rainy season in the fall. The festivities begin with a traditional dish prepared by the children while their mothers relax. Singing and dancing are highlights of the celebration, which lasts three days.
Though traditions vary, one thing is universal: Mother’s Day is an opportunity for people to celebrate the most important woman in their life.
The perfect present for every mom
Are you looking for a Mother’s Day present? If so, here are some gift ideas for different types of moms.
The organized mom
A woman who’s always taking notes and making lists is sure to appreciate a stylish notebook or agenda. Or, if she’s always digging through her purse to find what she needs, a handbag organizer with plenty of pockets will make her life easier.
The stay-at-home mom
Stay-at-home mothers often neglect to make time for themselves. If your mom or kids’ mom is always on the go, give her the ultimate break from her routine: a day at the spa. Alternatively, you can bring the indulgence to her with a monthly box subscription. She can have tea, makeup, books, or even beer delivered right to her front door.
The eco-friendly mom
To please this mom, give her something that will make a positive impact on the environment. Sustainable goods like reusable produce bags, beeswax food wraps, metal straws, and reusable paper towels are a good idea. She’s also likely to appreciate all-natural versions of everyday products like soaps and cosmetics.
The globe-trotting mom
If your mom regularly travels, give her a gift that’ll make her next voyage easier such as wireless headphones or a new carry-on bag. Alternatively, a scratch-off world map will remind her of past adventures and spark her inspiration for her next big trip.
Remember, expectant moms, deserve to be spoiled too. If she’s struggling with the aches and pains of pregnancy, a prenatal massage is an excellent gift. You can also prepare healthy frozen meals so that she has one less thing to worry about when the baby arrives.
5 last-minute Mother’s Day gifts
Mother’s Day is coming up fast. Do you have a present for your mom yet? If not, here are five last-minute gift ideas guaranteed to put a smile on her face.
1. Coffee or tea. With so many options to choose from, you can stick to a brand she loves or introduces her to a few new flavors.
2. Beauty products. Let your mom know she deserves to be pampered from head to toe. There’s something for every mother, from nail polish and makeup to bubble bath and scented body lotions.
3. Sweets. Candies and chocolates are classic Mother’s Day gifts, just be sure to choose what she enjoys.
4. A subscription. Spoil your mom all year long with a subscription to a magazine, a streaming service, or a monthly box from her favorite brand.
5. A book. If you know which genres and authors she likes, the staff at a local bookstore can help you find a great read. Complete the gift with a personalized bookmark.
No matter what you give your mom for Mother’s Day, be sure to include a card with a heartfelt message. It’s a token she’s likely to treasure for years to come.
Food
What’s on the menu for Cinco de Mayo?
Are you ready for Cinco de Mayo? If you want to mark this celebration of Mexican culture with a fiesta, serving traditional fare is a must. Here’s what to put on the menu.
A spicy spread
It’s customary to start a Mexican feast with tortilla chips and a delicious homemade dip like salsa, guacamole or queso.
For the main meal, consider setting up a taco bar. Include hard taco shells and soft tortillas, a few types of meat (ground beef, roasted pork, and chicken are classics) and a variety of toppings. Alternatively, serve an authentic Mexican dish like enchiladas, tamales, or posole soup.
Regardless of what meal you serve, don’t forget the side dishes. Your fiesta would be incomplete without rice and refried beans.
Refreshing drinks
Pair your meal with Mexican beer or ice-cold margaritas. For an interesting twist, mix your beer with tomato juice to make a michelada. Or, turn your margarita into a paloma by swapping the lime juice for grapefruit juice.
If you prefer to quench your thirst without alcohol, make agua fresca by squeezing your choice of fruit into a pitcher of water and adding a bit of sugar. For a tart alternative, make agua de Jamaica by brewing hibiscus tea and letting it cool. You can also make horchata, a rice milk beverage with cinnamon.
If you want the feast without the fuss, head to a local Mexican restaurant (of course, take-out) to celebrate instead. But no matter where you dine, be sure to wrap up the evening with a Mexican dessert-like tres leches cake or churros.
DID YOU KNOW?
Many people mistakenly believe that Cinco de Mayo is Mexico’s Independence Day. However, this day in fact marks the anniversary (May 5, 1862) of an important battle in which the Mexican army made a surprising victory over French colonial forces. Mexican Independence Day is a different occasion entirely and is annually celebrated on September 16.
Food
Frijoles refritos (refried beans)
This recipe is as versatile as it is tasty. You can dish out refried beans as a side, use them as a burrito filling or adjust the consistency to make a dip. No matter how you serve this traditional Mexican dish, your family is sure to come back for seconds.
Start to finish: 5 hours (1 hour active)
Servings: 6
Ingredients
• 2 cups dry black or pinto beans
• 6 cups water
• 3 tablespoons lard or olive oil
• 1 yellow onion, finely diced
• 2 cloves garlic, minced
• 1 teaspoon chili powder
• 1 teaspoon chipotle hot sauce (optional)
• Salt and pepper
• 1/4 cup cheddar cheese, grated
Directions
1. Sort the beans and remove any rocks, dirt, or bad beans. Rinse repeatedly until the water runs clear.
2. In a large pot, add the beans and water. Bring to a boil, then cover and reduce the heat. Simmer for two hours or until the beans are tender.
3. In a large pan, saute the onions and garlic in the lard or olive oil until translucent. Add the chili powder and chipotle hot sauce and mix well. Add salt and pepper to taste and remove from the heat.
4. Drain the beans, setting aside one cup of the cooking water. Add the beans to the pan and mix well.
5. Use a potato masher to crush the mixture until the beans have a fairly smooth texture. If necessary, add some cooking water to adjust the consistency.
6. Put the beans in a serving bowl and garnish with the cheddar cheese.
