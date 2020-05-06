Mother’s Day gift: Free resources for learning or teaching at home

See many extensive FREE links to exceptional resources for homeschooling via Bob Bowman’s Free Educational Technologies website.

Parents, teachers, educational companies, and programmers have sent in links to free lessons, free videos, and free software for over 20 years! CLICK HERE to access the index to 60 categories.

Students can take self-paced lessons from a wide variety of sources – even free college courses. Parents can customize what they want their children to learn – to accommodate different learning styles; included are many sites and utilities to have textual information spoken, and there are extensive utilities to help special education students. Many sites also accommodate languages other than English.

Exceptional sites that have expired have been retrieved by the courtesy of Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine. Maintaining this 20-year project has been a labor of love, so these free resources should be utilized. There is enough material to satisfy life-long learners!

To save space for thousands of links, there is usually a minimum description of each site, but many surprises lie behind each door, as hundreds of e-mails rate the site as outstanding.

The recommendation is that parents, teachers, and family-directed students download as many of the 60 related pages as they wish!

Thanks to Robert Bowman for his work on compiling these links.