Mother’s Day, May 10: Honoring mothers

The world has turned many times since 1907. That was the year Anna Jarvis asked her Philadelphia church to hold services in memory of all mothers on the anniversary of her mother’s death.

It was a time before the marvels of electricity and indoor plumbing. Mothers had a life of hard physical work.

Today, more than 113 years later, the role of mothers is somewhat different. Although we may not think so on laundry day, much of the drudgery of housekeeping is gone. Today moms have homes, kids, and careers.

To our own mothers, we say “Thank you!” and truly mean it. Without them, our lives would be difficult indeed. Their skills and dedication are appreciated.

On Mother’s Day, let us hope all mothers may rear their children in peaceful times. We remember mothers who lost loved ones on the battlefield.

We hope for strength for single mothers.

We honor mothers who are no longer with us and ask God’s blessing for mothers who are terminally ill.

We pray for future mothers that they may have high character and fortitude in this changing world.

And finally, we remember those moms who were the victims of the coronavirus that so damaged our people and country in 2020.