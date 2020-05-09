Seasonal
Mother’s Day, May 10: Honoring mothers
The world has turned many times since 1907. That was the year Anna Jarvis asked her Philadelphia church to hold services in memory of all mothers on the anniversary of her mother’s death.
It was a time before the marvels of electricity and indoor plumbing. Mothers had a life of hard physical work.
Today, more than 113 years later, the role of mothers is somewhat different. Although we may not think so on laundry day, much of the drudgery of housekeeping is gone. Today moms have homes, kids, and careers.
To our own mothers, we say “Thank you!” and truly mean it. Without them, our lives would be difficult indeed. Their skills and dedication are appreciated.
On Mother’s Day, let us hope all mothers may rear their children in peaceful times. We remember mothers who lost loved ones on the battlefield.
We hope for strength for single mothers.
We honor mothers who are no longer with us and ask God’s blessing for mothers who are terminally ill.
We pray for future mothers that they may have high character and fortitude in this changing world.
And finally, we remember those moms who were the victims of the coronavirus that so damaged our people and country in 2020.
3 ways to give your mom a break on Mother’s Day
One of the best gifts you can give your mom for Mother’s Day is time off. Here are three ways to make her day more relaxing.
1. Take care of dinner. Whether you invite her out for a quick bite or prepare a multi-course feast, your mom will be delighted to share a meal with you — especially if she doesn’t have to cook it herself or do the dishes.
2. Detail her car. Though you can wash your mom’s car in the driveway yourself. Clean and wax the exterior and can also treat leather seats or remove stains and smells from the upholstery.
3. Do the chores. Make your mom happy this Mother’s Day by cleaning the house from top to bottom. You can even hire a professional to wash the windows. Additionally, you could drop her clothes off at the dry cleaner to be laundered or the tailor to be mended.
While you cross items off your Mom’s to-do list, make sure she’s able to relax and unwind. She’s sure to love being pampered.
4 inspiring movie moms
In recognition of Mother’s Day, here are four fictional characters who exemplify the bravery and devotion of motherhood on the big screen.
1. Molly Weasley, Harry Potter
In addition to loving and raising her seven children, Molly treats Harry Potter as one of her own. She courageously uses her wand to protect her family and stands up for what she believes in as a member of the Order of the Phoenix.
2. Helen Parr, The Incredibles
She’s a devoted mother and superhero who stops at nothing to protect her family and save the world — even when it means putting her stretchy Elastigirl limbs on the line.
3. Sarah Connor, The Terminator
She selflessly does everything she can to protect her son, John. This includes teaching him the weapon skills he’ll need to lead a resistance against the machines intent on taking over the world.
4. Mrs. Gump, Forrest Gump
The embodiment of maternal love, Mrs. Gump is willing to do anything to ensure her son gets a normal education despite his differences. She remains her son’s greatest admirer and supporter as he grows up, travels the world and accomplishes great things.
This Mother’s Day, consider spending some quality time with your mom watching a movie that features an inspiring mother. To score bonus points, be sure to also bring her popcorn, candy and her preferred fizzy beverages.
Mother’s Day gift: Free resources for learning or teaching at home
See many extensive FREE links to exceptional resources for homeschooling via Bob Bowman’s Free Educational Technologies website.
Parents, teachers, educational companies, and programmers have sent in links to free lessons, free videos, and free software for over 20 years! CLICK HERE to access the index to 60 categories.
Students can take self-paced lessons from a wide variety of sources – even free college courses. Parents can customize what they want their children to learn – to accommodate different learning styles; included are many sites and utilities to have textual information spoken, and there are extensive utilities to help special education students. Many sites also accommodate languages other than English.
Exceptional sites that have expired have been retrieved by the courtesy of Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine. Maintaining this 20-year project has been a labor of love, so these free resources should be utilized. There is enough material to satisfy life-long learners!
To save space for thousands of links, there is usually a minimum description of each site, but many surprises lie behind each door, as hundreds of e-mails rate the site as outstanding.
The recommendation is that parents, teachers, and family-directed students download as many of the 60 related pages as they wish!
Thanks to Robert Bowman for his work on compiling these links.
Mother’s Day tip: ask for what you really want
Has your family already asked you what you want for Mother’s Day? In the past, you may have replied that you don’t need anything or told your children to save their money for themselves. This year, set aside these selfless sentiments and dare to ask for what you really want.
Mother’s Day is a time to let yourself be spoiled by your loved ones. This well-deserved token of appreciation from your family is a sign that you’re doing a good job as a mom. Additionally, it will please your loved ones to give you a gift you truly enjoy. All you have to do is let them know what would make the perfect present.
Whether you want a heartfelt card, breakfast in bed, or tickets to a future show, know that you’ve earned it. Happy Mother’s Day.
Mother’s Day around the world
Every country has its own Mother’s Day traditions. Here are a few ways this occasion is celebrated around the world.
Germany
The second Sunday in May is considered a day of rest for moms across the country. It’s also an opportunity for children to spoil their mothers. The day usually begins with a tasty breakfast and flowers, followed by a family walk. Mother’s Day in Germany typically ends with a hearty meal.
England
In the U.K., the fourth Sunday of Lent, which is usually in mid-March, is known as Mothering Sunday. Originally, it was a day for servants to take off and spend with their families. Now, it’s customary for sons to give their mom flowers and for daughters to bake a cake made of dried fruits and almond paste.
Brazil
On the second Sunday in May, Brazilian children celebrate Mother’s Day by putting on a show for their mom. After attending mass, extended families gather for a big barbecue to mark the occasion.
Ethiopia
Rather than landing on a fixed date, Mother’s Day takes place at the end of the rainy season in the fall. The festivities begin with a traditional dish prepared by the children while their mothers relax. Singing and dancing are highlights of the celebration, which lasts three days.
Though traditions vary, one thing is universal: Mother’s Day is an opportunity for people to celebrate the most important woman in their life.
The perfect present for every mom
Are you looking for a Mother’s Day present? If so, here are some gift ideas for different types of moms.
The organized mom
A woman who’s always taking notes and making lists is sure to appreciate a stylish notebook or agenda. Or, if she’s always digging through her purse to find what she needs, a handbag organizer with plenty of pockets will make her life easier.
The stay-at-home mom
Stay-at-home mothers often neglect to make time for themselves. If your mom or kids’ mom is always on the go, give her the ultimate break from her routine: a day at the spa. Alternatively, you can bring the indulgence to her with a monthly box subscription. She can have tea, makeup, books, or even beer delivered right to her front door.
The eco-friendly mom
To please this mom, give her something that will make a positive impact on the environment. Sustainable goods like reusable produce bags, beeswax food wraps, metal straws, and reusable paper towels are a good idea. She’s also likely to appreciate all-natural versions of everyday products like soaps and cosmetics.
The globe-trotting mom
If your mom regularly travels, give her a gift that’ll make her next voyage easier such as wireless headphones or a new carry-on bag. Alternatively, a scratch-off world map will remind her of past adventures and spark her inspiration for her next big trip.
Remember, expectant moms, deserve to be spoiled too. If she’s struggling with the aches and pains of pregnancy, a prenatal massage is an excellent gift. You can also prepare healthy frozen meals so that she has one less thing to worry about when the baby arrives.
