Seasonal
Mother’s Day: Stranded in a pea field, a mother became an icon
It was 1936, and one mother sat worrying in a makeshift tent at the edge of a California pea field. She had seven hungry children, a broken-down car, no place to stay, and no work.
Her situation was similar to 2,500 other people who came to work in the same fields, but those fields of peas had just been ruined by freezing rain. Now there was no work and no food.
But there was one important difference. Dorothea Lange, a photographer working for the U.S. government, took a photo of her that day — the most famous photo ever taken of the Great Depression. She called it Migrant Mother.
Although that one photo made Lange famous, it did nothing for Florence Owens Thompson, then 32. She had been on a long hard road. She had six children when her first husband, Cleo Owens, died five years before. After his death, she met Jim Hill, and by the time she arrived at that pea field, she had a seventh child.
Thompson didn’t know it then, but she left that pea field an icon of a painful era. While she did know about the famous image, she remained anonymous for 40 years. In the late 1970s, a reporter tracked her down. She wasn’t pleased with the fame that brought her no money when she needed it.
But her life had changed. She had picked cotton, tended bar, cooked, worked in fields — everything to support her family, now grown to nine children. She had married again to a hospital administrator, George Thompson, and the family became financially secure.
In the end, the famous photo helped to raise donations for her medical care before her death in 1983. Her grave marker reads FLORENCE LEONA THOMPSON, Migrant Mother – A Legend of the Strength of American Motherhood.
Interesting Things to Know
May is Motorcycle Safety Month – Save a life: Be aware of motorcycles
Spring is in the air, and more motorcyclists than ever are on the road. But highway crashes continue to claim the lives of about 5,000 motorcyclists every year.
Collisions involving motorcycles lead to injury and death approximately 80 percent of the time, according to Ride Safe.
For motorcyclists, staying sober is the key to staying safe. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), about 30 percent of bikers involved in a fatal crash had alcohol in their system.
For drivers, the key to avoiding a horrific collision with a motorcyclist is to stay aware.
That’s easier said than done because while drivers are often aware of other cars, they might see a motorcycle but not remain aware.
Among the types of accidents:
- Car doors: Most states have dooring laws. These laws make it the responsibility of the car driver to look for oncoming traffic before opening the car door. If you open your car door into bicycle or motorcycle traffic, you can set up a potentially fatal accident. There is no way bikers, or even pedestrians, can get out of the way in time.
- Lane switching: When cars change lanes in traffic, motorcyclists are at their most vulnerable. Blind spots in cars make it difficult to see a narrow motorcycle. Motorcyclists have to be keenly aware of this danger, and drivers do too. A quick glance in the mirror might not tell you everything you need to know about traffic.
- Intersections: One of the most deadly locations for car-motorcycle collisions, these accidents usually involve failure to yield the right of way to a motorcycle.
In addition, motorcyclists have a responsibility to ride safely. They should keep weather conditions in mind. Riding in a rainstorm is dangerous, and riding with lightning can be fatal.
Motorcyclists should also keep road conditions in mind. Construction, road debris, cracks, and uneven pavement all cause accidents.
Seasonal
Cinco de Mayo draws revelers
Everyone loves a party, and the celebration of Cinco de Mayo has captured the imaginations of Americans if not all of Mexico.
Cinco de Mayo celebrates the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862, when Mexican forces under General Ignacio Zaragoza won a dramatic victory over Napoleon III’s French Army. The forces of Napoleon III foolishly marched 6,000 soldiers from the coast toward Mexico City. The route took them to the city of Puebla de Zaragoza, where the French general ordered a direct assault up a steep hill. But the Mexican army had fortified the hill with a ditch and brick wall, and with a force of just 2,000 soldiers, killed 1,000 French soldiers and forced the surviving French troops to retreat. The French returned in 1863 and took Puebla, but in 1867, the Mexican army retook the city and ended European domination of Mexico.
The battles were historically significant, but Cinco de Mayo is mainly celebrated in the state of Puebla today.
Meanwhile, in the U.S., Cinco de Mayo is usually expanded to two days and may include parties, parades, and plenty of decorated bars.
Seasonal
May 14 is Mother’s Day so let’s talk about our moms!
Life was much different for our mothers. What family stories did your mothers tell you of her life or your family’s early life? If you would like to share, send it to news@royalexaminer.com
Here’s an example of a story by Rosemary White, who was born in 1928 and grew up on a farm:
My Mother’s Hands
My mother had big hands for a woman. Her fingernails were big and well-shaped naturally. They were tough, and my mother was tough too, because she went through a lot in her lifetime and always kept the faith. I can remember watching her scour the pots and pans when she didn’t have what she called a “kettle scratcher,” and she’d say she needed one of those.
Every spring, those hands made a garden. When Mother couldn’t find someone to plow our garden, those hands were used to hook up the horses and run the plow. Then she would take a hoe and chop up the clods of dirt.
Mother would come to our beds in the cold winter nights, and she would have an old coat or an old blanket that she had held up to the heating stove to get it really warm, and then she would slip it under us. Then we would stop shivering from the cold.
Mother’s hands would drag up limbs from the woods and chop them up for firewood. They scrubbed clothes on the washboard after she carried water from the spring and heated it in a kettle in the summer or on the cook stove in the winter.
Mother cooked for the preacher and his family on Sundays so they wouldn’t have to drive sixty miles back home and then back again for Sunday night service. She did this joyfully every Sunday until they got moved closer to our town.
Seasonal
It’s time to thank a teacher!
Every year, Teacher Appreciation Week honors the teaching profession and highlights those engaged in supporting students’ educational success. In 2023, it takes place from May 1 to May 5.
Do you want to take advantage of this week to thank the people devoted to teaching your children? Here are two suggestions if you want to express your appreciation for the fundamental role they play in your children’s life.
- Give them a gift that reflects your gratitude or symbolizes your relationship with them.
- Express your thanks in a letter or card. Mention the positive effect their teaching has had on your and your child’s lives.
Visit nea.org/taw to learn more about this year’s Teacher Appreciation Week
Business
4 facts about administrative workers
Administrative Professionals Week (APW) is celebrated annually on the last full week in April, which this year is April 23 to 29. The event aims to recognize and highlight the vital work of administrative professionals, including receptionists, secretaries, personal assistants, customer support workers, and more. Here are some facts about administrative workers to give you insight into the profession.
1. Administrative professionals in New York, NY, are most in demand across the US. In fact, admin workers in New York boast some of the highest salaries in the nation for this occupation.
2. Administrative assistants are overwhelmingly female. In North America, over 90 percent of administrative professionals are women.
3. The average administrative worker’s annual salary in the United States is $39,680. However, the most experienced workers can make over $45,000.
4. The American Society of Administrative Professionals offers the Professional Administrative Certification of Excellence credential to individuals who’ve developed administrative skills valuable to employers.
The administrative professional job has evolved over the years. The technology boom in the last decade has forced administrative workers to expand their skills. On top of managing memos, spreadsheets, and budgets, admin workers must now be proficient in countless online programs and software.
This APW, thank an administrative professional in your life. You can give them a card, send them a gift basket, or offer them a gift card to an office store to upgrade their supplies.
Did you know there’s also Administrative Professionals Day? This day of recognition takes place annually on Wednesday of the last full week of April. This year, it falls on April 26. Much like APW, it aims to celebrate and shed light on the many contributions of administrative professionals.
Home
How to encourage your friends and family to go green
Earth Day is celebrated annually on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection. This year’s theme is Invest in Our Planet. It focuses on engaging governments, institutions, businesses, and citizens to do their part for the environment. Here are four ways to encourage your friends and family to live sustainably and join the world’s largest environmental movement.
1. Introduce them to eco-friendly products. Tell the people around you if you love a company that cares about the environment. Gift a friend an eco-friendly product, or let them borrow one of yours to see how they like it. This can help raise awareness for products and services that don’t harm the planet.
2. Share relevant content on social media. Share eco-friendly content you’re passionate about on social media. This could be anything from recycling and upcycling to composting and conservation. You never know; it could inspire others to get involved with saving the planet.
3. Emphasize the benefits of eco-friendly habits. Do you have a family member that always talks about saving money? Tell them how easy it is to find eco-friendly alternatives like energy-efficient light bulbs that can save money. Tell them about the environmental benefits of buying local organic produce if you have a health-conscious friend.
4. Plan a fun, pro-earth activity. Arrange an activity with friends or family to teach them about sustainability. For example, organize a nature walk in a local park to share the importance of protecting the environment. You could also invite someone to volunteer at a local pro-Earth initiative.
Getting your friends and family to care about the environment and change some of their habits is easier than you think!
