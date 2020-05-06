Home
Mother’s Day tip: ask for what you really want
Has your family already asked you what you want for Mother’s Day? In the past, you may have replied that you don’t need anything or told your children to save their money for themselves. This year, set aside these selfless sentiments and dare to ask for what you really want.
Mother’s Day is a time to let yourself be spoiled by your loved ones. This well-deserved token of appreciation from your family is a sign that you’re doing a good job as a mom. Additionally, it will please your loved ones to give you a gift you truly enjoy. All you have to do is let them know what would make the perfect present.
Whether you want a heartfelt card, breakfast in bed, or tickets to a future show, know that you’ve earned it. Happy Mother’s Day.
How to prepare your home for a power outage
A variety of natural disasters, from blizzards and ice storms to hurricanes and heat waves, can damage power lines and leave entire cities in the dark. Here are a few ways you can prepare your home for a power outage.
• Improve insulation. Add caulk and weatherstripping around doors and windows. During an outage, cover your windows with curtains or a blanket to keep the heat inside during the winter and outside during the summer.
• Prepare your fireplace. It should be cleaned at least once a year. A fireplace is a great source of heat, but a buildup of debris along the chimney walls can cause a fire or backdraft. Don’t forget to top up your wood supply before winter.
• Install carbon monoxide detectors. If you already have them, make sure they work and that you have extra batteries. Never use a propane stove, barbecue, or portable generator indoors.
• Ready your sump pump. Make sure it works and install a battery backup system. This will ensure that your basement is protected from flooding during a power outage, especially one caused by a storm with heavy rainfall.
• Protect your plumbing. Purchase non-toxic antifreeze to pour down plumbing fixtures during an outage. This will help prevent the drainpipes from freezing. Wrap exposed pipes in towels and let the faucets drip to keep water circulating.
A lengthy power outage may require you to evacuate your home. Before you leave, turn off the main circuit breaker, close the water main and drain your plumbing system.
Mother’s Day around the world
Every country has its own Mother’s Day traditions. Here are a few ways this occasion is celebrated around the world.
Germany
The second Sunday in May is considered a day of rest for moms across the country. It’s also an opportunity for children to spoil their mothers. The day usually begins with a tasty breakfast and flowers, followed by a family walk. Mother’s Day in Germany typically ends with a hearty meal.
England
In the U.K., the fourth Sunday of Lent, which is usually in mid-March, is known as Mothering Sunday. Originally, it was a day for servants to take off and spend with their families. Now, it’s customary for sons to give their mom flowers and for daughters to bake a cake made of dried fruits and almond paste.
Brazil
On the second Sunday in May, Brazilian children celebrate Mother’s Day by putting on a show for their mom. After attending mass, extended families gather for a big barbecue to mark the occasion.
Ethiopia
Rather than landing on a fixed date, Mother’s Day takes place at the end of the rainy season in the fall. The festivities begin with a traditional dish prepared by the children while their mothers relax. Singing and dancing are highlights of the celebration, which lasts three days.
Though traditions vary, one thing is universal: Mother’s Day is an opportunity for people to celebrate the most important woman in their life.
What is square-foot gardening?
Square-foot gardening is a way of growing small but highly productive vegetable gardens. This method is especially good for people who are new to gardening or who have limited outdoor space.
Square-foot gardens are usually grown in raised beds (typically four square feet) that are divided into grids of one square foot. Anywhere from one to 16 plants can grow in each small square, depending on the mature size of each vegetable.
This compact layout allows gardeners to reach all of their plants easily. And because they’re often raised above the ground, few weeds grow, making these gardens easier to maintain than traditional ones.
What you plant depends on you. Some vegetables that do well in square-foot gardens include tomatoes, peppers, eggplants, onions, lettuce, herbs and many more.
The perfect present for every mom
Are you looking for a Mother’s Day present? If so, here are some gift ideas for different types of moms.
The organized mom
A woman who’s always taking notes and making lists is sure to appreciate a stylish notebook or agenda. Or, if she’s always digging through her purse to find what she needs, a handbag organizer with plenty of pockets will make her life easier.
The stay-at-home mom
Stay-at-home mothers often neglect to make time for themselves. If your mom or kids’ mom is always on the go, give her the ultimate break from her routine: a day at the spa. Alternatively, you can bring the indulgence to her with a monthly box subscription. She can have tea, makeup, books, or even beer delivered right to her front door.
The eco-friendly mom
To please this mom, give her something that will make a positive impact on the environment. Sustainable goods like reusable produce bags, beeswax food wraps, metal straws, and reusable paper towels are a good idea. She’s also likely to appreciate all-natural versions of everyday products like soaps and cosmetics.
The globe-trotting mom
If your mom regularly travels, give her a gift that’ll make her next voyage easier such as wireless headphones or a new carry-on bag. Alternatively, a scratch-off world map will remind her of past adventures and spark her inspiration for her next big trip.
Remember, expectant moms, deserve to be spoiled too. If she’s struggling with the aches and pains of pregnancy, a prenatal massage is an excellent gift. You can also prepare healthy frozen meals so that she has one less thing to worry about when the baby arrives.
5 last-minute Mother’s Day gifts
Mother’s Day is coming up fast. Do you have a present for your mom yet? If not, here are five last-minute gift ideas guaranteed to put a smile on her face.
1. Coffee or tea. With so many options to choose from, you can stick to a brand she loves or introduces her to a few new flavors.
2. Beauty products. Let your mom know she deserves to be pampered from head to toe. There’s something for every mother, from nail polish and makeup to bubble bath and scented body lotions.
3. Sweets. Candies and chocolates are classic Mother’s Day gifts, just be sure to choose what she enjoys.
4. A subscription. Spoil your mom all year long with a subscription to a magazine, a streaming service, or a monthly box from her favorite brand.
5. A book. If you know which genres and authors she likes, the staff at a local bookstore can help you find a great read. Complete the gift with a personalized bookmark.
No matter what you give your mom for Mother’s Day, be sure to include a card with a heartfelt message. It’s a token she’s likely to treasure for years to come.
3 ways to create an accent wall
An accent wall is a striking way to make a room more dynamic. Here are three ways you can add one to your home.
1. Paint. This is the easiest way to create an accent wall. For a subtle difference, opt for varying tones of the same shade. If you prefer a dramatic look, choose a color that contrasts nicely with the rest of the room.
2. Wallpaper. If you prefer a patterned or textured accent wall, wallpaper is just what you need. Choose a pattern with a color scheme that matches the rest of the room for an effect that’s pleasing to the eye.
3. Bricks. Exposed brick walls look great in almost any type of room. If your home doesn’t already have this feature, you can create your own using regular bricks and mortar, or you could mimic the look with textured wallpaper or thin bricks intended as decoration.
Accent walls are the perfect way to play with color, texture, and design in your home. And because they only occupy one wall in a room, they won’t overpower the space they’re in.
