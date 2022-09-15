Local News
Motorcyclist lone fatality in 3 vehicle Clarke County accident
Virginia State Police are investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash in Clarke County. The crash occurred on Wednesday (Sept 14), at 12:31 a.m., along Route 7 (Harry Byrd Hwy) just west of Route 654 (Kimble Rd).
A 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Route 7 when it rear-ended a 2007 Mack dump truck that slowed to make a U-turn. The rider was thrown from the motorcycle when a westbound 2006 Hyundai Elantra struck him. The Hyundai was unable to avoid the rider.
The motorcycle rider, James E. Poe, 33, of Berryville, Va., died at the crash scene due to his injuries. Poe was wearing a helmet.
The driver of the dump truck, a 58-year-old female of Front Royal, Va., was not injured in the crash. She was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Hyundai, a 23-year-old-female from Bunker Hill, WV, was not injured in the crash. She was wearing a seatbelt.
Route 7 westbound was shut down for several hours. VDOT assisted with the roadway closure and detour.
The crash remains under investigation. Charges are pending.
School Board member urges County supervisors to allot remaining funds to school division
The Warren County School Board would like to get the $1.2 million chunk of the school division’s fiscal year 2023 budget appropriated by the Warren County Board of Supervisors (BOS) as soon as possible.
“While it’s been said 150 thousand times, I hope we can get to looking at that $1.2 million sooner rather than later,” said School Board member Antoinette Funk, referring to the amount of money the BOS has approved for the school division but still hasn’t appropriated.
Funk chairs the Warren County Board of Supervisors / Warren County School Board Joint Budget Committee, which met on Monday, September 12.
The joint committee was formed earlier this year for members of both boards to tackle the County’s education budget and related spending.
Those present for the Monday meeting were School Board members Funk and Andrea Lo, Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) Superintendent Christopher Ballenger and WCPS Finance Director Robert Ballentine, BOS members Delores Oates and Vicky Cook, Warren County Administrator Edwin Daley, and County Finance Director Matt Robertson.
The request from Funk (above, during a previous School Board meeting) came during the last roughly five minutes of the almost hour-long joint committee meeting. She was referring to the $1.2 million the BOS is still considering appropriating to schools.
The division was funded at 75 percent to start the school year, or about $6.9 million. The BOS recently approved $5.7 million, which leaves $1.2 million outstanding.
There were identified needs that the school division had in the budget, but they were placed on hold due to the funds not being appropriated to the operational budget for the time being. These included additional teaching positions, supplements, and other costs.
Part of the reason for the BOS holding the funds was to ensure there was enough funding for the capital projects from the county. The Warren County BOS provides the school division with 40 percent of its annual funding.
During the joint committee meeting, Oates, who is vice chair of the BOS, said one of the concerns for the BOS is planned renovations at Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary School “and what will actually be the reality of that versus the speculation,” she said. “There are uncertainties there. I know we also have E. Wilson Morrison [Elementary School]; if there’s any way that we can make that a priority at some point for those kids, that’s another consideration.”
Funk said that while she understands the BOS’s concerns, “from our perspective, it just feels like you’re holding part of the operations budget for capital instead of for operations, for which it was originally appropriated for… Because we originally approved it for operations, and some of it is being withheld for capital… and it really puts us in a predicament, obviously. We may have to talk to our staff about not getting the supplement yet,” she said, adding that the School Board has been telling WCPS staff that the board continues to work on obtaining the funds. “And we don’t want to be in the same predicament come next September,” she said.
One of the BOS’s concerns in the future, Oates continued, is the sustainability of some of the budget decisions that were made during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. “What’s going to happen with future funding, the biennial budget? There are so many things,” said Oates. “The $1.2 million may not be used for capital; it may be used for future operations. But it’s yours. We’ve appropriated it to schools.”
“But we don’t have it yet for operations,” Funk said.
Cook pointed out that one of the purposes of reevaluating the school division’s budget every quarter is to look at its performance, “and if there’s something there… then that’s when we’ll open it up for discussion,” she said.
“Well, again, I just want to reiterate I hope that come next September [for the 2024 budget] we’re not sitting here still trying to get a finalized budget that should have been done back in March,” said Funk. “And I think you guys [the BOS] want that too.”
“Absolutely,” said Oates.
“We don’t want it to go from March to September, but that’s the realization of where we’re at,” Funk said.
Another issue, Oates pointed out, was that the Virginia General Assembly [GA] didn’t approve a budget until the end of July. “A lot of it had nothing to do with the supervisors,” she said. “It had to do with the GA.”
Funk acknowledged that that was “a huge factor,” as well.
Oates also said that local governments in the state are basically learning on the fly about navigating the budget cycle, which from 2020 until now has been impacted by the pandemic, as well as new state legislators. “This is new territory,” she said. “We’re all trying to learn.”
The BOS wants to plan for the school division’s future needs “and not get caught in a situation where we can’t fund something,” Oates said.
Superintendent Ballenger said: “And that’s what we’re doing — planning on where we need to go.”
Regarding renovation funding for Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary School, Ballenger updated the joint committee, saying that about $245,800 would be available from cafeteria funds, with another $217,700 coming from value engineering savings identified by the general contractor. Additional savings are also forthcoming from other contractors, he told the committee members, which could help reduce renovation costs at the school from roughly $15.5 million to the school division’s available revenue for the project of $14.8 million.
“We’re still waiting on four or five contractors to get back on some other things,” he said, “and we estimate that to be about $128,000. But of course, we don’t know until they give us their numbers. So, value engineering right now totals about $463,500,” without the estimated items still to come in. The renovation project is slated to start on January 1, 2023.
The joint budget committee also set its next meeting for Monday, October 24 at 4 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Warren County Government Center, 220 N. Commerce Ave., Front Royal, Va.
Watch the joint budget committee meeting in its entirety on this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
Six arrests in forged gaming ticket scam announced by FRPD
During the months of August and September, the Front Royal Police Department received several complaints from local businesses regarding the forging and uttering of fraudulent gaming tickets. A preliminary investigation revealed that several individuals were responsible for either fabricating or altering winning gaming tickets printed from electronic betting machines. These fraudulent tickets were then passed at several businesses with electronic gaming machines in exchange for cash- typically, hundreds of dollars’ worth per ticket. After an extensive investigation, a total of six individuals were identified and have been arrested in connection with these crimes.
The names, photographs, and pending charges of those arrested have been listed below. This investigation is currently ongoing with additional arrests pending.
Anyone with further information regarding this case is asked to please contact Detective Corporal J.E. Fenton at (540) 636-2208, or by email at jfenton@frontroyalva.com.
Matthew T Huff of Front Royal, VA. (no photograph available)
Offenses: § 18.2-178 Obtain money by false pretense, § 18.2-96 Petit Larceny
All photographs provided courtesy of RSW Regional Jail.
Saturday, September 24 is National Seat Check Saturday
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office wants to inform the public that certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will be offering free car seat safety checks and education to parents and caregivers on Saturday, September 24, 2022, between 10:00am and 1:00pm at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
Every year, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) partners with local communities to hold Child Passenger Safety Week, which runs this year from September 18-24. The annual safety week caps off with National Seat Check Saturday, a day for parents and caregivers to receive free instruction on how to correctly install and use the right car seats for their kids. Technicians will help determine if your children are in the right seats for their ages and sizes and explain the importance of registering car seats with the manufacturers so you can be notified if there is a recall.
Sadly, two children under 13 were killed every day in 2020 while riding in vehicles, and another 278 were injured. Don’t wait for a crash to happen to find out if your child’s seat is installed correctly. At that point, it’s too late to check.
Motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death for children, and the latest research from NHTSA shows that 46% of car seats are misused. Using age- and size-appropriate car seats and installing them correctly are the best ways to reduce crash fatalities among children. More than a third of children 12 and younger who died in crashes in 2020 in cars, pickups, vans, and SUVs were unbuckled. Never let your children ride unbuckled—the consequences could be devastating.
From 2016 to 2020, there were 1,721 “tweens” (8 to 14 years old) killed in passenger vehicles, and in 2020 alone, the 8- to 12-year-old age group had the highest number of fatalities (216) among children in passenger vehicles. Booster seats are a critical step between harness car seats and adult seat belts. If the seat belt doesn’t fit your child correctly, it won’t offer them the optimal protection in a crash.
Myths and Mistakes About Car Seats
There is a deadly misconception that a certain type of vehicle may offer greater protection for your child. In 2020, 53% of the children killed while riding in light trucks were unrestrained, followed closely by SUVs (46%), passenger cars (34%), and vans (34%). Children are safest when correctly secured in the right car seats or booster seats for their ages and sizes — no matter the vehicle type. A bigger vehicle doesn’t mean your child can ride unbuckled.
One of the most common mistakes parents and caregivers make with car seats is moving their children to the next seat or position too soon. Keep children rear-facing, if possible, up to the top height and weight allowed by their particular seats. The recommendations are based on decades of research that have shown the safest way for children to ride in vehicles. Once a child outgrows a rear-facing car seat, he or she is ready to travel in a forward-facing car seat with a harness and tether. The tether is 100% essential for installing a forward-facing car seat; it keeps the seat from moving forward in a crash. After outgrowing the forward-facing car seat, a child should be buckled in a booster seat until tall enough to fit in an adult seat belt properly. Children might ask to ditch the booster seat because it makes them feel older to ride without it, but the truth is: their safety is what matters most.
Once your child is ready to use a seat belt, ensure that it fits correctly, and remember that the safest place for all kids under 13 is buckled up in the back seat.
Warren County Sheriff’s Office National Seat Check Saturday event is being held at The Warren County Sheriff’s Office September 24, 2022, from 10:00am to 1:00pm. All parents and caregivers are invited to attend this free event.
At these free appointments, certified CPSTs explain how to use car seats, booster seats, and seat belts correctly. The technicians help educate consumers on choosing the correct car seat, installing that seat correctly, and using that seat correctly every time. Find out if a Technician is available in your community by visiting nhtsa.gov/car-seats-and-booster-seats. You can filter your search results to show Spanish-speaking technicians, virtual appointments, and Child Passenger Safety Week events.
NHTSA encourages everyone who drives child passengers to check out its list of free, online resources at nhtsa.gov/car-seats-and-booster-seats:
- Car Seat Types: Determine whether your child fits best in a rear-facing car seat, forward-facing car seat, booster seat, or seat belt.
- Car Seat Recommendations: Review NHTSA’s recommendations for the best car seat for your child’s age and size.
- Find and Compare: Find and compare car seats with NHTSA’s handy car seat finder, which also searches specific brands.
For more information on child car seat safety, as well as how to find other car seat check events, go to www.nhtsa.gov/therightseat.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Northern Raccoon
Deterring “nuisance wildlife” vs trapping and killing.
This poor, young raccoon was brought to us after it was spotted in a backyard in Stephenson, VA, with a raccoon-specific leg-trap on its paw. This raccoon did everything it could to get free, as evidenced by the severe damage done to the raccoon’s paw, but the trap had been tightly snapped onto the foot.
Though many types of traps are legal, there are requirements to check these traps every 24 hours at a minimum. Due to the appearance of these injuries, we suspect this raccoon had been suffering with these injuries for multiple days before getting help. Unfortunately, due to the extent of the injuries, the only option we could offer was euthanasia.
It’s important to note that while many people set traps to get rid of “nuisance animals”, this is not a sustainable or effective long-term solution.
Trapping and killing a few raccoons each year only opens up the area to neighboring raccoons looking for new territories and resources while potentially orphaning babies in the process.
A better solution would be exclusion and prevention.
Identifying how animals are accessing your yard or unwanted area can help you prevent these animals from accessing these places to begin with. Is there a hole in a fence or attic that can be patched? Does the chicken coop need to be reinforced with wire? Can wire be placed into the ground to prevent digging or access underneath structures?
Ask yourself what is attracting the animals to these areas. Maybe bird feeders should be taken down, or pets fed inside, small livestock housed in a secure enclosure, or the yard kept neat and trim to reduce shelter and food resources.
Lastly, you can help encourage animals to avoid or move away from areas altogether by using household ammonia soaked on rags placed around the entrances of dens, radios, motion-activated flood-lights, or livestock guardians.
As we continue to destroy and take habitat away from wildlife, we can all do our part by being empathetic and learning to coexist with our wild neighbors by using humane techniques to keep them safe and out of unwanted spaces.
As this case shows, traps can be uprooted and animals can escape while still ensnared, which only extends their suffering. It is also illegal to relocate wildlife, so when wildlife is caught in a trap the only legal course of action is to euthanize.
If you have an issue with a wild animal in or around your home, give us a call and we can help you with your specific situation so that we can hopefully avoid tragic ends like this one.
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Virginia begins issuing one-time tax rebates this week
Eligible taxpayers will soon see one-time rebates coming their way, according to the Virginia Department of Taxation. Tax Commissioner Craig Burns gave lawmakers an update on Tuesday morning.
The General Assembly, with bipartisan support, approved one-time payments of up to $250 per individual and up to $500 per married couple earlier this summer.
Burns relayed that the payments would begin Friday, Sept. 16 as part of a “soft launch.” He said the disbursement will ramp up significantly next week, though they won’t all go out at once.
Starting Monday, Sept. 19, Burns said the state will issue 250,000 rebates per day, six days per week. The Department of Taxation will continue issuing payments through the end of the calendar year for eligible returns filed by Nov. 1, 2022.
Burns said that rebates will be issued based on the order the state received and fully processed tax returns; he expects 2.9 million of 3.2 million total rebates will be issued by Oct. 10. He said those that filed their return by Sept. 5 should be in the first batch. For example, if an eligible taxpayer filed by July 1, the rebate will be issued by October 17, and received it October 31. He added that after a rebate is issued, direct deposits will take a few days to arrive, and checks will take a week or more.
Department of Taxation spokesperson Heather Cooper said the agency doesn’t have the capacity to release all the rebates at the same time, though additional resources were implemented to process the rebates quickly. Rebates will be issued via direct deposit and paper checks.
Burns said that those who owe money to certain government agencies and institutions may not receive a rebate, as the Taxation Department is required to first satisfy that debt. If the debt is less than the rebate amount, the remainder will be disbursed to the taxpayer. For those owing more than the rebate amount, a letter will be sent explaining the use of the rebate toward the debt.
On Monday, September 19, the Department of Taxation will launch two new tools to help Virginians determine if they are eligible for the rebate, for what amount they are eligible and when they can expect to receive the rebate. Taxpayers will be able to check their status via telephone or online.
Potential delays on Northbound I-81 in Frederick County due to West Virginia roadwork
Overnight roadwork in West Virginia could cause traffic delays on northbound Interstate 81 in Frederick County, especially during early morning commutes. The work is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday nights, September 14-15, beginning about 7 p.m. and continuing into the following mornings.
The Virginia Department of Transportation will monitor traffic back-ups in the state line area. If back-ups become significant and sustained, the following alternate routes will be recommended.
- Interstate 66 or Route 7 to Route 340 northbound through Warren and Clarke counties.
- I-81 exit 310 to Route 37 (Winchester bypass) to Route 522 northbound in Frederick County.
Variable message boards along the northbound I-81 and westbound I-66 corridors will alert drivers of traffic delays and alternate routes as needed.
For updated Virginia traffic alerts and travel information, dial 511 or go to http://www.511Virginia.org.
