Mountain Man, Irvin Russell “Rusty” Manuel (1959 – 2022)

Mountain Man, Irvin Russell “Rusty” Manuel, 63, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Warren Memorial Hospital.

A funeral service will be held for Rusty at 2:00 pm on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Front Royal Baptist Temple, 25th W 18th St. Front Royal, Virginia with Pastor Carl Menefee officiating. The burial will follow all services at Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Rusty was born in Winchester, Virginia to his mother, Esther Cole, and his late father, Johnie Manuel. He is also preceded in death by his step-brother, Pete Manuel.

Surviving Rusty is his loving wife of 42 years, Sharon Manuel; his mother, Esther Carper Cole; his children, Jennifer Dawn Radebaugh (Michael) and Nathan Jedidiah Manuel; his siblings, Norman Manuel (Helen), Robin Phillips (Kermit), and Rebecca Manuel (Rodney); and his grandchildren, Layth, Autumn, Cheyenne, William, Evan, and Isabelle.

Rusty was a devout member of Front Royal Baptist Temple and was a great friend to Pastor Danny Clegg and Betty Clegg. He was a charter member for Front Royal Baptist Temple and made many friends and loved ones there over many years. Rusty worked at Ferguson Enterprise for 20 years and prior to moving to Front Royal, he was a certified lumber grader for Plum Creek Saw Mill in Columbia Falls, Montana. Rusty loved all of his Montana friends and work buddies. His favorite hobbies were hunting, gardening, and blacksmithing. He also served as a fireman in Olney, Montana

A visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

Pallbearers will be Randy Coffman, Keith Coffman, Greg Carper, Derek Carper, Roger Manuel, and Tony Fox.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Vic Mowery and Zsolt Vezsenyi.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Front Royal Baptist Temple and the family would like to thank everyone who has sent them cards and given them phone calls. Also, the family offers a big thanks to the amazing health care team at Warren Memorial Hospital.