Mountain Valley Pipeline halts eminent domain actions for Southgate extension
Mountain Valley Pipeline has decided to withdraw eminent domain actions against land in North Carolina the company sought for its Southgate extension, a 75-mile offshoot of the main pipeline that would carry gas from Pittsylvania south to Rockingham and Alamance counties.
“As the timing, design, and scope of this project continue to be evaluated, MVP has elected to dismiss this action, believing that to be the appropriate course of action for the time being and a demonstration of its desire to work cooperatively and in good faith with landowners and communities along the pipeline’s route,” said the motion filed Friday in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina.
But the company asked for the dismissal without prejudice, which would allow it to pursue eminent domain actions against the properties again.
Mountain Valley “has not abandoned this project,” the pipeline wrote.
Shawn Day, a spokesperson for the MVP Southgate project, reiterated the motion’s language, adding, “Mountain Valley remains committed to the MVP Southgate project, which is needed to help North Carolina achieve its lower-carbon energy goals and meet current and future residential and commercial demand for natural gas in the region.”
“Proceedings currently remain underway with respect to a small number of tracts” along the proposed Southgate route in Virginia, Day added.
A condition of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s approval of the Southgate project in 2020 was that construction of the extension would not begin until the company received the required federal permits for the mainline system and the Director of the Office of Energy Projects, or its designee lifted a stop-work order and authorized the project.
After FERC extended its October 2022 completion deadline by four years, the pipeline regained life in August. Regulators said their decision was administrative and that the proceedings were not the proper time to revisit the project’s approval.
At that time, a company spokesperson said the company remains committed to securing federal and state permits to bring the project into service in the second half of 2023. Mountain Valley has said the main line is 94% complete, although some opponents dispute the company’s numbers.
However, Mountain Valley still lacks the necessary permits to complete the pipeline. An effort by U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, to force approval and completion of the project through federal legislation on permitting reform stalled this fall.
The Southgate extension has also run into problems. In 2021, the Virginia State Air Pollution Control Board denied an air permit for a proposed compressor station in Pittsylvania that was crucial to ensure gas could flow from Virginia into North Carolina.
The denial triggered General Assembly legislation transferring permitting authority from the citizen air board to the state Department of Environmental Quality.
North Carolina had also previously denied Southgate a required water permit, citing “unnecessary and avoidable impacts to surface waters and riparian buffers.”
Environmental activists on Friday celebrated Mountain Valley’s voluntary dismissal of its eminent domain actions.
“Today, we can exhale. We still have a long way to go, but the road gets shorter,” said Crystal Cavalier Keck, co-founder of 7 Directions of Service, an indigenous people’s activist group, in a statement. “This decision is more proof that the MVP is destined for defeat.”
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces unemployment rate remains unchanged at 2.6%
RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 2.6%, representing a 1.0 percentage point decline below last year’s rate and remaining below the national unemployment rate of 3.5 percent. The number of unemployed residents decreased by 885 to 113,220, representing the fewest Virginians unemployed since June of 2001.
According to BLS Local Area Unemployment Statistics, the number of employed residents rose by 993 to 4,233,716. Simultaneously, the labor force population increased by 108 to 4,356,936. The Commonwealth’s labor force participation rate, which measures the proportion of the civilian population age 16 and older that is employed or actively looking for work, declined by 0.1 percentage point to 63.6% in September and remains below the pre-pandemic rate of 66.3%.
“Very little changed in September. We remain focused on returning Virginians to the workforce and implementing policies that get Virginians off the sidelines,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We will continue our efforts to build our workforce to meet the many opportunities for great jobs in the Commonwealth.”
“With 113,220 unemployed residents, Virginia is approaching numbers we haven’t seen since June of 2001,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “With a strong job market in Virginia, our top priority is getting more Virginians into the labor force.”
“The September unemployment rate of 2.6% is nearly a percentage point below that of the entire United States,” said Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater. “We have many job opportunities available across Virginia, and fostering cooperation between Virginia businesses with our citizens in the Commonwealth is paramount to returning more people to the workforce.”
Virginia nonfarm payrolls rose by 8,000 jobs in September to 4,093,600, according to BLS Current Employment Statistics data, from September 2021 to September 2022. BLS estimates that establishments in Virginia gained 134,700 jobs, an increase of 3.4 percent. In September, the split between the private and public sectors showed a year-over-year gain of 119,700 jobs and 15,000 jobs, respectively.
Compared to a year ago, on a seasonally adjusted basis, ten of eleven major industry divisions experienced employment increases while one saw an employment decrease.
The largest over-the-year job gain occurred in Leisure and Hospitality, up 36,000 jobs (+9.7%). The second-largest over-the-year job gain occurred in Education and Health Services, up 34,800 jobs (+6.5%). The third largest over-the-year job gain occurred in Trade, Transportation, and Utilities, up 19,300 jobs (+2.9%). Other job gains occurred in Professional and Business Services (+17,600 jobs); Government (+15,000 jobs); Information (+4,500); Miscellaneous (+4,200 jobs); Construction (+3,700 jobs); Manufacturing (+3,400) and Mining and Logging (+400 jobs). Within Government, Local (+9,400 jobs), State (+4,400 jobs), and Federal employment increased (+1,200 jobs). The only job losses occurred in Finance (-4,200 jobs) to 206,200.
For more information, visit the Virginia Employment Commission’s website at vec.virginia.gov.
Virginia receives initial payment of $67.4 million from Johnson & Johnson settlement
Attorney General Miyares is thrilled to announce that the Commonwealth has received its first initial payment from the opioid manufacturer Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson. The initial payment of $67.4 million includes approximately $11.3 million for the state, $16.3 million for Virginia’s localities, and $39.8 million for the Opioid Abatement Authority.
“I’m thrilled that the money from these record-breaking settlements is on its way. My consumer protection section worked tirelessly to ensure that Virginians received the most funding possible and received it as quickly as possible. This helps the Commonwealth and individual localities fight back against the opioid epidemic and reduce, prevent, and treat addiction,” said Attorney General Miyares.
This opioid settlement also requires Johnson & Johnson to stop selling opioids in the United States, prevents them from promoting opioids or funding third parties that promote opioids, and prevents them from lobbying on legislation, regulations, or activities related to opioids.
Virginia has previously received payments from a separate settlement with opioid distributors Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen. To date, Virginia has received approximately $108.3 million from the Distributors and the Johnson & Johnson settlements.
The total payouts for both settlements will be approximately $532.9 million.
The below spreadsheet details the total amount the state, the Authority, and each locality will receive from:
- First Johnson & Johnson payment
- First and Second distributor payments
- Total from Johnson & Johnson
- Total from Distributors
- Total from both settlements
- The total withheld for the Deficiency Fund (which may be used to pay the localities’ attorneys fees if a national attorneys’ fees fund is insufficient or otherwise) will be distributed to the localities.Read the spreadsheet HERE.
First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin announces October 2022 Spirit of Virginia Award recipient
CHINCOTEAGUE, VA – On October 21, 2022, Governor Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin presented the Spirit of Virginia Award to the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company, which provides twenty-four-hour fire and emergency medical response to the citizens and visitors of Chincoteague Island. The company also provides fire and emergency medical response to Assateague Island and assists the United States Coast Guard with search and rescue cases. The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company owns and manages the world-famous Chincoteague wild ponies and puts on the annual Chincoteague Island Pony Swim.
“First responders are on the front lines of caring for Virginians and exemplify the spirit of giving,” said First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin. “For close to 100 years, the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company has served its community and established a tradition through its annual pony swim. Thanks for saving lives and enriching the livelihoods on our Eastern Shore.”
“It is a great honor to see the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company awarded the Spirit of Virginia Award and to know this award has been made possible by the community of Chincoteague: the elected officials, those that volunteer at the local carnival, and those in various other departments, agencies and civic organizations which make the carnival and pony swim such a great success, thereby helping to provide emergency and life-saving equipment for Chincoteague Island. This community embodies the Spirit of Virginia,” said E. Bryan Rush, the director of emergency services for the Town of Chincoteague.
The Governor and First Lady were in Chincoteague for a second time after attending the 2022 pony swim. Governor Youngkin is the first sitting Governor in nearly a decade to visit the community.
The Spirit of Virginia Award recognizes unique qualities and standout achievements across the Commonwealth and salutes Virginians for their uncommon contributions to private industries, education, culture, the arts, and philanthropy. The inaugural Spirit of Virginia Award was presented to the National Center for Healthy Veterans in Altavista, VA, in March, followed by Jill’s House in Vienna, VA, in May; Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue in Afton, VA, in July; and An Achievable Dream, a full K-12 education program that operates six schools in Virginia in partnership with Newport News Public Schools, Virginia Beach City Public Schools and Henrico County Public Schools, in September.
Governor Youngkin and the First Lady will name one more Spirit of Virginia Award recipient for 2022. Learn more about the award here. To learn more about Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company, visit their website. All recipients of the Spirit of Virginia Award will be recognized at the end of the year at Virginia’s Executive Mansion.
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces the restoration of rights for over 800 formerly incarcerated Virginians
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that civil rights have been restored to over 800 Virginians. Rights were restored for approved individuals last week in order to ensure those who are interested in voting in the November 8th election could register to do so before Monday’s registration deadline.
“Second chances are essential to ensuring Virginians who have made mistakes are able to move forward toward a successful future. I am proud of the efforts made by these formerly incarcerated Virginians to regain their civil rights,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I applaud those who have committed to starting fresh with renewed values and a will to positively contribute to our society.”
“Civil rights are fundamental to active participation in one’s government,” said Secretary Kay Coles James. “Governor Youngkin strongly believes in the grace of second chances, and our team has given personal consideration to each approved candidate. We are committed to continuing our strong efforts for the fair consideration of all applicants.”
The administration will continue to restore rights on an ongoing basis. Individuals who want more information or would like to apply to have their rights restored should visit: www.restore.virginia.gov
Applicants waiting for rights to be restored may check the status of their application online.
Virginia elections offices hiring PR pros to fight misinformation and more headlines
• “To battle misinformation, more elections offices are hiring PR pros.”—WVTF
• Officials said a deadlier form of fentanyl, which is responsible for three-quarters of all overdose deaths in the state, has arrived in Virginia. The lab-made opioids known as nitazenes are estimated to be several times more potent than fentanyl.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• Virginia is now offering contractor applications and exams in Spanish.—Culpeper Star-Exponent
• The director of the state’s legislative watchdog commission told lawmakers that “one of the biggest challenges to developing more affordable housing is restrictive local zoning ordinances.”—WVTF
• The New York Times looks at Hampton Roads’ SWIFT project, which injects highly treated wastewater into the critical Potomac aquifer.—New York Times
• “Amazon opened the second-largest building in Virginia, and it’s powered by robots and 1,500 workers in Suffolk.”—Inside Business
• The Montpelier Station Post Office reopened quietly after the U.S. Postal Service closed it for four months because it had a historic exhibit on racial segregation.—Culpeper Star-Exponent
• “Culpeper Town Police Chief Chris Jenkins seemingly violated the town’s personnel policy manual by appearing in uniform on town property in a new television political advertisement endorsing Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger for reelection.”—Culpeper Times
• A missing bronze otter statue named Adeline that was stolen from Fredericksburg’s downtown over the weekend was found on a bench in a local park. “Somebody came to their senses.”—Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star
• An iconic Outer Banks house shaped like a UFO was destroyed in a fire.—Virginian-Pilot
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Board of Education delays review of history, social sciences standards again
On Thursday, the Virginia Board of Education accepted a request from Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration to delay the review of the state’s new history and social science standards until November 17.
The board will also receive a proposal for the curriculum framework at the same meeting.
“Our commitment remains that we want all of Virginia and American history to be told,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow. “We want all students to be engaged in fact-based and inquiry-based instruction throughout their education in an age-appropriate way, and that’s what we want to ensure. So in some respects, I want to be really unapologetic about taking extra time with this because we want to get it right.”
In a Monday letter to the board, Balow said that since the September meeting, when an earlier delay was discussed, new board members have raised concerns and questions about the roughly 400-page draft standards. Simultaneously, Virginia Department of Education staff has been reviewing the curriculum framework.
She also wrote that staff has worked to correct errors, reorder guidance, and edit language so parents, educators, and students can understand the standards document.
She said the work is “paramount,” urging the board not to settle for standards that “fall … short of our best because of strict adherence to a timeline.”
Five new members of the nine-member board who were appointed by the Republican Youngkin took office for the first time in September.
Board Vice President Tammy Mann, an appointee of former Gov. Ralph Northam, expressed concern about interfering with the existing review process by further delaying the standards.
And board member Anne Holton, an appointee of former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, pointed out that the draft was first released in June and said she didn’t “understand who are the voices that want to weigh in on this that hasn’t been paying enough attention to have weighed in by now.”
VPM previously reported Balow is working with the Thomas B. Fordham Institute, a conservative educational think tank headquartered in Washington, D.C., to develop the standards.
On Thursday, Balow said representatives from American University, the University of Virginia, Baylor University in Texas, and Hillsdale College in Michigan have expressed interest in commenting on the draft standards.
The standards outline Virginia’s expectations for student learning in history and social science, which are assessed through the Standards of Learning tests. Virginia code requires the board to review the standards every seven years to update content and reflect current academic research.
The code does not provide a deadline for the board to accept the standards, although they are expected to be in place for the 2023-24 school year.
Under Balow’s plan, the board’s first review will begin on November 17, followed by community engagement sessions between Nov. 28 and Dec. 16.
Board public hearings will be delayed a month from the most recent plan, between Jan. 9 and 13. The final review and adoption will take place a month later, in February. VDOE staff will finalize the curriculum frameworks from March to August.
Board member Bill Hansen, a Youngkin appointee, said Balow’s plan would get the board where it needs to be, but he felt that members are having “a little bit of a scrum” over the additional months-long delay.
The state’s review of the history and social science standards began two years ago. It included repeated meetings by the Board of Education and a committee of experts and public input from over 5,000 commenters. The total number of comments has since increased to 6,000.
Several leaders push back against delay
Members of the Virginia Education Association called for “partisan politics to be put aside” on the draft history standards, according to VEA President James Fedderman.
He said the administration should have corrected the “handful” of grammatical errors in the standards after three months of delay.
“Delaying the standards further will cause real harm: If they are not released until late summer, educators will not have sufficient time to review them and create quality lessons and learning materials for a new school year,” Fedderman said in a statement.
Zowee Aquino of the nonprofit Hamkae Center also urged the board to move forward on Wednesday.
“Every delay means less time for teachers and school divisions to implement the SOLs properly,” Aquino said. “Keep the process going by incorporating the public input already provided to the original revised SOLs and stop the delays.”
Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, who is a teacher, tweeted Thursday that the “consistent delays” in approving the standards suggest the Youngkin administration is so busy with “ideological crusades” and “culture wars” that officials are “dropping the ball on academic matters.”
He said individuals and groups have had years to give input and still have months to do so.
“We don’t need to give far right-wing groups a hecklers veto,” VanValkenburg wrote. “We do need the admin to stop delaying academic policies [because] all of their energy is going to culture wars.”
Revised plan to adopt history and social sciences standards
October – November 2022
Seek additional input, incorporate changes, and make edits to the standards document
November 17, 2022
First review of the standards document
Nov. 28 – Dec. 16, 2022
Community engagement sessions
January 9-13, 2023
State board public hearings
January – February 2023
Final standards content review, public comments incorporate changes into standards document
February 2023
Review and adoption by the state board
March-August
Finalize curriculum frameworks for school divisions
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
